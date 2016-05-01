₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by forreelinc(m): 10:57pm On Mar 03
Ok so they aren't necessarily ugly, they may even be good looking but maaaaaan the way their beauty is over exaggerated ehn you begin to doubt your own eyes people like:
11. Denzel Washington
I watched one of them biographies on this dude some time ago and they said that there was this science experiment or whatever which said that denzel Washington is the definition of beauty and then I decided to see why they say so, I have seen denzel with a beard,with a moustache, with hair,without hair, young, old and what I see is a 6/10, 7 at best.
10. Brad Pitt
This one is even worse because I hardly find him good looking to begin with. I was surprised when they said he got his first gig on thelma and Louise because according to gena davis, he was so hot he distracted her and I'm like Wonder what she would do if she saw one of the Hemsworth brothers or even tom hiddleson cause to be honest I think they look a lot better than brad pitt
9. Halle Berry
This one na female denzel Washington when it comes to HYPE Jesus I mean she is not bad looking but when put in a line up with gals like Tessa Thompson or Meagan good or tia hardrick Halle berry is barely noticed, yet they blow her beauty out of proportion and even go as far as calling her a sex symbol I mean how do they rate that these days
8. Genevieve Nnaji
In Nigeria where we have Lilian esoro, Juliet Ibrahim, DJ cuppy, Rita Dominic and Chika Ike making us walk around with stiff pants, they still rate Genevieve as one of Nollywood's finest? Even the gal sef don dey believe the lie she go come dey thirst trap for instagram hehehe I don die
7. Adesua etomi
Ah yes the very definition of hype from her overhyped wedding party movie to her overhyped wedding to banky w to her overhyped beauty no surprise there tho I mean we gotta complete the hype trifecta right I mean she was so confident she even dangled her dry yansh at us on social media thinking it will break the internet or something you owe me the lunch I barfed when I saw that pic adesua.
6. Angelina jolie
Alright now we are getting somewhere. I be dey pity angelina say how she take dey cope with e ugly face and fallen breast na so icheck sexiest women in Hollywood I see Angelina name abeg which part of her body fine? Can someone help me out please? Hehehe
5. Kirsten dunst
Can you remember the Spiderman franchise from 2001-2007? Remember how you always felt depressed watching them because of the depressing storyline and how hard peter had it in life and.........c'mon finish it......that's right the unattractive leads especially Kirsten dunst I mean lawd I'm still mad at fox for casting her as mj did she Bleep someone to get into Hollywood or something? Just feels like a joke.
4. Reese Witherspoon
Do you watch E!? Have you heard what they say about Reese Witherspoon? Sexy, beautiful,dashing,glamorous,elegant. Reese Witherspoon? I bet y'all are rolling on the floor and laffing already I mean whenever I'm feeling down, I just remember that Reese Witherspoon is ugly as f*ck and doesn't know it and I don't feel so bad anymore that's how far from beautiful Reese Witherspoon is.
3. Toolz oniru
Loool I remember when I was at beat fm a really really long time ago and I noticed this really fat lady with an over exaggerated british accent and the guy I was with said she was one oap and I shrugged like meh all oaps are ugly only for me to talk am one day where my friends dey and I chop konk for head they were like toolz oniru is sexy and cute and I was like since when? Feel bad about her miscarriage tho I hope she gets better and all.
2. Cameron diaz
It is no news that latinas are the sexiest race on earth, altho anomalies like Cameron Diaz make you wanna change your opinion. I mean eledumare she looks like a truck ran over her bleeping face what da hell Lol with the cheek bones and the eyes man this b!tch needs to put a bag over head or just do the sighted world a favour and stay indoors like Sandra bullock
1. Daniel Craig
My favourite bond actor but the ugliest among them all the same. When they selected him as bond I thot they wanted this rugged gritty type anti hero like 007 assassin only to hear say he is fine, eh? He doesn't even qualify as ruggedly handsome even with the muscle e carry come the franchise person go still dey cringe when they see am hehehe
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by davidbanner(m): 11:02pm On Mar 03
oyaaa... where the picture. ?! cos I don't think u are ok
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by Thoniameek(f): 11:06pm On Mar 03
Op I think all the people you mentioned up there have features that are very pleasant to the eyes. That being said...
There’s something about a not so very looking guy with confidence - he becomes very attractive
That’s what up with all the people op mentioned. They’re good looking already and with the talent and confidence it gives it the extra extra which I think comes off as an “exaggeration” by other people to the op
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by forreelinc(m): 11:09pm On Mar 03
davidbanner:
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by forreelinc(m): 11:13pm On Mar 03
Thoniameek:Kinda like this right
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by scaramenga: 12:17am
Lol at all oaps are ugly
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by Alaroro(m): 6:09am
Funke akindele
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by kobosmart(m): 6:14am
lalasticlala number 12 worwor pikin dey form handsome it a clap for yaself wehdone
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 6:18am
Yemi alade
Simi
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 8:53am
Lol you’re right about some of them but I’m sure you’re speaking based on how they look now. Check Cameron Diaz(she’s not Latina by the way, I think), Halle Berry(who’s 51 and still hot!), Brad Pitt, Jolie and Witherspoon when they were younger. Maybe in their 20s. They were really smoking then so you can’t compare what they looked like then to now. They’re still all very good looking though and please please please remove Halle berry from that list Biko.
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by forreelinc(m): 9:41am
LadyGoddiva:
see? You sef no even believe say ugly gal like Cameron Diaz be latina Lord have mercy
Halle berry is ok she's just overrated I mean her best look was in executive decision,die another day and Flintstones but non of that can beat meagan good on her worst day
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 11:42am
kobosmart:
Hahaha. Funny u. Midehi2 come & talk to this guy o. I no de form anything o
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 11:50am
forreelinc:Tessa Thompson is sha not better looking than Halle Berry. Please, don't repeat that again, Tessa has an alienish face, and her nose.........anyway, Halle is at least twenty years older than Tessa, so, comparing them is even complimenting Halle.
I agree with most of your list, especially Denzel, Adesua and Angelina....but while these people are not so gorgeous, like someone said, they have appealing features about them. With Angelina for instance, it's her lips....white girls shouldn't have full lips and she has in abundance.
Not everyone is conventionally fine, but certain features about them make them good-looking.
I find Michael Jai White and Wesley Snipes attractive, for instance, maybe this has to do with the roles they play in movies, but they don't seem ugly to me
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 12:11pm
OP, with what you wrote about Denzel, it's safe to say your brain is paining you
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 12:11pm
Very faulty list.
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by FatGuy: 12:12pm
Bradpitt, Angelie Jolie and Genevieve Nnaji shouldn't be on the list
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by Nazeren: 12:14pm
You're right about everyone else except Genevieve Nnaji and Denzel.
The most overrated for me are Jolie, Halle B. and Adesua. I just don't get it.
Tools?? That one fine? Mchww
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by courageous17(m): 12:14pm
Oh
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by ffome(m): 12:14pm
G
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 12:14pm
Brad Pitt is jst so handsome
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by aaronson(m): 12:15pm
Especially that Adesua, Brad Pitt and Toolz. The are never good looking to me one day.
Genevieve was only gorgeous in her youthful days featuring in movies, She has outgrown that beauty.
Angelina Jolie has the gorgeous lips ever, Most guys and lesbian drool over that lips. Angelina should be taken off that list. She truly beautiful.
Halle Berry is just like Genevieve, she had her beauty days in her prime but goddamn it, She's still hot. Most top rappers still say her name in their song even new rappers does too.
Note- If you listing pretty women and you don't add Mya, Keri Hilson, Demi lovato, lady gaga, Beyonce, Taylor swift and Kelly Rowland to the list, Don't even bother to post it on nairaland because I would report your post to be taken down by Mods. oh I almost forgot, Mel B from spice girls too.
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by MicroBox: 12:16pm
OP there is difference between Pretty, Beauty and Fine..
Some of your points are very wrong..
You can be Pretty and not Beautiful
You can be Beautiful and not Pretty
You can look Fine but not Pretty or Beautiful
Mind you, in Korea or China if you have big eyes, you're considered very Beautiful, Pretty or Fine.
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 12:16pm
Denzel Washington is one overrated dude
Adesua etomi is overrated too
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by henryhemon(m): 12:16pm
forreelinc:
Overrated? You seem to even rate your opinion. Haile berry isn't overrated same as Angelina jolie,denzel Washington are you kidding me? Dude your opinion is trash.
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by kullozone(m): 12:17pm
What I know is that Toolz, Angelina Jolie and Craig are over exaggerated, but my Genevieve remains ever beautiful. Don't fvcking make this mistake next time, ehn? Now, go and sin no more.
Nothing consign me with the rest. Bye bye!
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 12:17pm
That titanic boy sef follow
Robert del niro
The only fine man I sabi Na........
Baba suwe...
Make I face front.
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by teamsynergy: 12:17pm
Ok
What of treyga....
The op is on codeine diet
|Re: 11 Celebrities With Over Exaggerated Good Looks By Forreelinc (Photos) by Oluwanimoduroti(f): 12:18pm
Op, I like ur sense of humour..
