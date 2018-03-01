₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,959 members, 4,115,708 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 March 2018 at 02:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage (3362 Views)
Bikini Photos Of Eudoxie Yao, Lady With The "Biggest Butt In Africa" / Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers / How To Know If Your Man Had Sex Before Coming Home (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by HeWrites(m): 5:13am
A Nigerian female massage therapist identified as Amaka Aniegboka, has taken to Twitter to call out men for not wiping their butt after pooing.
According to her tweet, she said she's tired of seeing poop in men's butt hole when they come for massage and these same men are the ones who specifically ask for a butt massage.
Read her full tweets below;
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/nigerian-masseuse-calls-male-customers-not-wiping-butt-coming-massage.html
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by escodotman: 5:25am
Ew! that's so gross. But why would someone intentionally ask for a butt massage
4 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by Liliyann(f): 5:32am
Butt massage in men??wtf!!
I smell GAYberiels
4 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by donstan18(m): 5:46am
Look at one of them claiming and forming a clean lady by slamming men's butt, social media is the only place we see their type, even ladies that wears one asambodo pant of 70 naira for 4 days will also come to social media to call out men.
The bitter truth is this....Even if a man didn't clean and wipe his butt after defecting, at the mention of pizza and sharwama, ladies will still worship and bow down for the man and start licking his dirty butt hole just for the man to buy them pizza,
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by CaptainJeffry: 5:48am
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by nikkypearl(f): 5:55am
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by bigtt76(f): 6:00am
Brings us to the question "which is best" - washing ass with water after poo or using toilet paper? I prefer water and I try as much as possible to do my number 2 first thing in the morning and before bathing too to avoid all this crap. Noticed a lot of people just poo and wear back their pants ...so disgusting
8 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by QueenSekxy(f): 6:05am
most Nigeria guys can be so dirty...tufia.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by littlewonders: 6:17am
There should be shower at your massage centre just as we get to shower before swimming. That will help if you still feel safe not to forsee these.
6 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by Asowari(m): 6:32am
still do not understand y men wat a butt massage, do they want to have big ass or wat
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by thesicilian: 6:32am
She sounds unprofessional
10 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by oyonu(m): 6:54am
I can't even imagine asking for butt massage or opening my yansh so that she can see my shithole�. If a lady sees my nude, infact she can't except we shagging eachother
2 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by OrestesDante(m): 6:57am
thesicilian:
☣ ☠
∆ Very very Unprofessional. I believe it is going to be against the ethics of her profession.
But why guys no dey clean their butt self? Butt message for male? for what? ∆
☣ ☠
2 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by VampireeM(f): 7:04am
Young Lady, next time you notice such please brave yourself and rub his anal parting then bring it close to his face to perceive the stench from his anus, if he complains tell him its from his anus and apologise.
Some people esp men are so dirty they don't keep that area clean and also don't even wash under their scrotal sac and the small gap leading to the anus even if you ask them to shower before massage.
1 Like
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by Darkseid(m): 7:07am
Butt massage kwa, I hope she gets to juggle their balls too.
5 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by Young03(m): 7:07am
bigtt76:
Tissue paper nah, I can't be using water like a Muslim
just that I do that before I take my bath
1 Like
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by Qaisar1: 7:13am
Young03:
I'm not a Muslim but water and left hand is sure
2 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by bigtt76(f): 7:16am
Also good to use tissue paper before bathing to remove those clingy papers BTW the muslims got it right using water ....it is the best way to clean up after use of rest room either for number 2 or number 1. They are very hygienic. Infact a muslim man or woman would always preserve the last drop of water in a bottle for this purpose or hold it until they get water.
Young03:
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by permsec: 7:29am
bigtt76:Whaaat!! who does that?
1 Like
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by bigtt76(f): 7:32am
You will be shocked
permsec:
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by permsec: 7:37am
QueenSekxy:So at this ur age of managing #600 aba gown, u already know for a fact that naija guys can be so dirty??
I dont blame you, i blame that innocent family that employed you as a househelp.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by permsec: 7:42am
bigtt76:Let me believe you are kidneying... I dont see any person apart from the native bushmen doing that.
Even pooing in a toilet u arent comfy with sef na die
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by donstan18(m): 7:48am
permsec:
I am deading..
Me is deading..
Deading, me is doing
Pained...She is feeling
Laughing... We are doing
Vexing.. She is doing
SAVAGE
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by oPPOSEE: 9:56am
How will somebody in his right senses visit this tiny fin for massage.
worst part is that shes lazy too.
3 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by DIKEnaWAR: 10:10am
The things we do for money; wiggling your finger inside people's a55hole for pleasure or what? I pity the young lady.
Why can't people just bath after pooing?
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by Mandrake007(m): 10:11am
Nigerian men are a bunch of savages but let's not pretend like most females don't wipe well,some just use tissue because they can't use their long nails to wipe because it'd injure their butthöles and have poo particles entrapped in their nails that's why many girls use excessive deodorants and perfumes. if you know you know.
2 Likes
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by Mandrake007(m): 10:15am
DIKEnaWAR:one guy told me he doesn't wipe because it's a very sissy thing to do,he said how will a full grown man put his hands down his ass crack to wipe unless he's gay..i was astounded I couldn't even continue the convo
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:20am
Hahahahah. Una no go kill person with fake stories abeg.
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by SmellingAnus(m): 10:21am
Lol... Smellinganus
1 Like
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:31am
permsec:. Walahi, you wicked.lol
1 Like
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by DIKEnaWAR: 11:34am
Mandrake007:
I see how dirty some people are and I pity their sexual partners.
|Re: Masseuse Calls Out Men For Not Wiping Their Butt Before Coming For Massage by nairavsdollars(f): 2:32pm
MGBEKE...SHE WILL BE AN EXPERT IN HAPPY ENDING
2 Likes
Women's Health: Place For The Divas / Man Dies After Drinking Bottles Of Dry Gin / Learn Swimming In 14 Days: /its The Best Form Of Exercise
Viewing this topic: Txsharp(m), whaley(m), outsourcinglag, frinx, Buhari2019, OnyeJombo, EjikeV(m), vianamara86, chaerless(m), Inspire01, dbynonetwork, DreamShelter(m), simplyOJ(m), EricBloodAxe, peripepe(m), Vulcanheph, Nmaudu, Ellabae(f), Originalsly, temisy, golpen(m), emmieohmz, john4affiliate, Madeu(m), hotboz, DonX001, sinky55(m), PlaybooyGANG(m), Atk01(f), stil(m), lordm, Pastis, gbembs, baiaon, onosovo, Drakkernoir, Dondippino, Propertyexpert, invisibleman2, ilyasom(m), Kayoski(m), AlvaroMorata(m), dobrinswizzy, BossBae1(f), haibe(m), Johnpsite, ademola1333(m), ejifranks(m), michspencer(m), codeb(m), ihejirika, pizzle123(m), mohammadbashir(m), drawbag80, passendi, oteneaaron(m), Nairasolutions, hAlexandro(m), prenoph, hablink, Handel22(m), princenaira, TheAngry1, Fapta(m), Ebulonse(m), Heryordele94(m), Rubbiish(m), ClassicMG, sylva1, sanniabiola(m), Cowmilk(m), nams77, ilivehere, Teejay07(m), GentleYoung(m), legitnow, sauceEEP(m), peterpaulis(m), Harshirama(m), vascey(m), Pvin, Deyvid123(m), redcap, senatorbc, idu1(m), dboy07, Zamad(m), SPLITS(m), Temitoppe(m), Lazyreporta(m), Abiriba1stson, ShadowFighter, juniorolan(m), BrAkingNews, Bishopking, emilyone(f), ElFabchuks(m), Zionista(m), danduchi(m), mrloui(m), Oluwaesko(m), ojmaroni247(m), ambassadorgozie(m), uridiwan, ajadudu, zigalo(m), sanyahkod(m), fantasticone1, febo15(m), ikechizoba(f), GentlePirot, Ayoolu(m), chidiadivictor(m), Mammangaddafi(m), crisycent, Makz(m), Jidefido(m), mcafeez, Chemstar(m), dgbaba, Obepatrick, aparata, pmc01(m), MRosario(m), mikolosis(m), HazardCosta(m), RexTramadol1(m), BafanaBafana, lukfame(m), nellylove94, yungdoc12(m), obajoey(m), PaChukwudi44, waistbead, zeepatoprick(m), martineverest(m), daragoldy(f), Ernestbukky(m), jebbi, prettigurl16(f), mui4love(m), obirilaye, hammer2010(m), SPDAZZY(f), Lawrencejr73, Hardeybohwarley(m), xynerise(m), Abdulazeez007(m), hedonistic, sodmilan64(m), correctyourself(m), Antara0503(m), luminouz(m), drakeli, Famocious(m), Russianlord101(m), EddyNumerouno(m), femoboy(m), phayvoursky(m), omakay(m), fury(m), rafsonnggmail(m), pejuakinab, Jeffry05, nlandgrandfada(m), miqos02(m), Austinsamekpo(m), segemafia(m), Vecharry(m), fanedrive(m), Flexymico(m), preciousgt(m), ocelot2006(m), donstan18(m), Iblad0994(m), Donbraye(m), pinpinkay(m), Kohlena(f), grammy010, sheky24, kennyone, delli(m), goodman3(m), BYallthentic, EloquentMedia, Philpham, Million1985(m), zerojinx(m), Kzdguru, frank94(m), ottersberger(m), onecrate, YINKS89(m), 2fine2fast(m), ysmd, ipobarecriminals, emmalord(m), realjidejamal(m), Deeman1(m), saraphina(f), softMarket(m), Fidelmalek(m), gameaddict(m), tenderheart1241(m), heffem(m), kongolo(m), DaudaAbu(m), Psalmpy(m), Holarwale(m), obowunmi(m), sharpwriter, FollyLove and 240 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16