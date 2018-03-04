Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uriel Oputa And Anita Joseph Bikini Photos (14503 Views)

Adaeze Oputa And Steve Anu's Traditional Wedding Photos / Uriel Ngozi Oputa And Her Mother Pictured In Hotel Room / Uriel Oputa And Her Mother On The Red Carpet (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com



BBN star Uriel and actress Anita Joseph pictured in a bikini during a recent shoot...



http://www.gistmore.com/bbn-star-uriel-actress-anita-joseph-bikini-photos











BBN star Uriel and actress Anita Joseph pictured in a bikini during a recent shoot...













SEE PHOTOS OF THEM INSIDE POOL

joseph-bikini-photos >>> more pics http://www.gistmore.com/bbn-star-uriel-actress-anita-joseph-bikini-photos SEE PHOTOS OF THEM INSIDE POOL http://www.gistmore.com/bbn-star-uriel-actress-anita- joseph-bikini-photos

Too fat



Pls cover up or do it in private henceforth. 36 Likes 1 Share

This is what warri people call ogwugwugwu 26 Likes

Good for them .. 1 Like

Two fat monsters. 25 Likes

When you see them inside cloth you fit mad when them comot the cloth the strech mark wer you go see them fit carry wire two houses.. 52 Likes 4 Shares

That moment when u want to stone ur friend, u missed and the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the stone and put it in her bag. Just know that u are not among the leaders of tomorrow. 61 Likes 6 Shares

This is display of shame 3 Likes

ishowdotgmail:

That moment when u want to stone ur friend, u missed and the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the stone and put it in her bag. Just know that u are not among the leaders of tomorrow.

U go just be like... U go just be like... 18 Likes 3 Shares

They look like Fermented Yeast 20 Likes

Legend of the seekers...what's this see boti boti lap like grandma own, This Uriel wey I de admire self.. SMH, no wonder people name restaurant TASTE AND SEE 4 Likes

Two fat girls, sorry women with yam legs. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Zane2point4:

Two fat monsters.

monsters biti bawo.... wicked somebody monsters biti bawo.... wicked somebody 4 Likes

spits on thread



Someone will package these Agric chickens and term it curvy. 9 Likes

They should cover up abeg. 5 Likes

Disgusting 5 Likes

Ike gwuru. 4 Likes

#Fat poo. 4 Likes

My Chisos kord..u sure say no be prick dis Uriel get 7 Likes 1 Share

All i see is two fat biattchhhes

Spits 6 Likes

two fat and ugly b.itches 5 Likes

Sweet girl

.



Ladies have lost it. Some people who claim to have resided oversees will say there is nothing wrong with exposing their bodyLadies have lost it. 6 Likes

Good for dem

Hmm see body akamu wey dem no turn well 6 Likes

Lol

Very funny

Gboju gboju

swollen up like decomposing corps... 4 Likes

Fat things 4 Likes