The actress says her reason is because Cee C loves faux lashes so much .



It’s common knowledge Cee C has been rocking the same set of lashes since the start of the show 56 days ago.





OK.. NEXT! 22 Likes

can i go nd fry my iceblocks nw? Socan i go nd fry my iceblocks nw? 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

mods of ban on watch!! 15 Likes 1 Share

Can we get another news aside this...??



The guy below me have nothing to say... 2 Likes

Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim?

Which day dat 1 affect d price of beans

finally made it

. Cee c with lashes Ok good. Cee c with lashes

so we should fry beans

Fake people every were

NYSC on my mind 1 Like

N

Naso

As in the girl is so dirty, she kept her fake lashes on for so long, they must be dirty by now. and what about that fake hair she is wearing... Chai!!!



Haters are busy hating meanwhile endorsements are already waiting for her

Go girl! That's my Cee-C!Haters are busy hating meanwhile endorsements are already waiting for herGo girl! 3 Likes 1 Share

Tajbol4splend:

Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim? An ugly boy called Iceberg Slim. An ugly boy called Iceberg Slim. 2 Likes

Nice one

Cee c that is too aggressive....she will soon tell you that you are not up to her standard

Ok

she won't give a dam if she win the 45mill

Tajbol4splend:

Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim? Taye Taiwo Taye Taiwo 2 Likes

R2bees:

Taye Taiwo

Fvck it Fvck it

the guy below me is a pervet.

costandi:

An ugly boy called Iceberg Slim. Na una dey call am ugly, she no mind Na una dey call am ugly, she no mind 1 Like

Tajbol4splend:

Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim? am here!! am here!! 10 Likes

PigMeat:

the guy below me is a pervet. You will bomb IJN You will bomb IJN

Good but hope she has been voted out?

dynicks:

am here!!

I'm gonna kii you, leave ma bae I'm gonna kii you, leave ma bae 1 Like