BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Newshelm: 8:09pm
Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim has revealed she has plans to make Big Brother Naija housemate,Cee C an ambassador for her eyelash line ,Shades by Juliet Ibrahim.

The actress says her reason is because Cee C loves faux lashes so much .

It’s common knowledge Cee C has been rocking the same set of lashes since the start of the show 56 days ago.


http://newshelm.ng/bbnaija-juliet-ibrahim-reveals-her-plans-for-cee-c/

1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Gebbson007(m): 8:15pm
OK.. NEXT!

22 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Mckandre(m): 8:45pm
So can i go nd fry my iceblocks nw? undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tender1(m): 8:45pm
grin

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by dynicks(m): 8:45pm
mods of ban on watch!!

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Charltex(m): 8:45pm
Can we get another news aside this...??

The guy below me have nothing to say...

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:46pm
Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim?
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by fredagu: 8:46pm
Which day dat 1 affect d price of beans
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by currentflow(m): 8:46pm
finally made it
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Ellabae(f): 8:46pm
Ok good cheesy. Cee c with lashes
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by BlackDBagba: 8:46pm
grin
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by KingTaiwo: 8:46pm
so we should fry beans
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by urbobo20(m): 8:46pm
Fake people every were
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Dutchey(m): 8:46pm
NYSC on my mind

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Emotionless100: 8:46pm
N
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by loadedvibes: 8:47pm
Naso
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by TheNigerianMan: 8:47pm
As in the girl is so dirty, she kept her fake lashes on for so long, they must be dirty by now. and what about that fake hair she is wearing... Chai!!!
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by jamesbondchick: 8:47pm
That's my Cee-C! wink
Haters are busy hating meanwhile endorsements are already waiting for her
Go girl!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by costandi(m): 8:47pm
Tajbol4splend:
Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim?
An ugly boy called Iceberg Slim.

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by dogstyle007(m): 8:47pm
Nice one
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by SamuelTurner(m): 8:47pm
Cee c that is too aggressive....she will soon tell you that you are not up to her standard
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Sammyadexxx: 8:47pm
Ok
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by whytevardy(m): 8:47pm
she won't give a dam if she win the 45mill
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by R2bees(m): 8:47pm
Tajbol4splend:
Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim?
Taye Taiwo

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:48pm
R2bees:
Taye Taiwo

Fvck it
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by PigMeat: 8:49pm
the guy below me is a pervet.
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:49pm
costandi:
An ugly boy called Iceberg Slim.
Na una dey call am ugly, she no mind

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by dynicks(m): 8:50pm
Tajbol4splend:
Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim?
am here!!

10 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:50pm
PigMeat:
the guy below me is a pervet.
You will bomb IJN
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by castrol180(m): 8:53pm
Good but hope she has been voted out?
Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:53pm
dynicks:
am here!!

I'm gonna kii you, leave ma bae

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by IgbosAreOsus: 8:55pm
Ceeci the ugly rude arrogant OSU BÌTCH

1 Like 1 Share

