₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,871 members, 4,153,972 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 10:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line (18940 Views)
BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim Supports Teddy A / Juliet Ibrahim To Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim: Thanks For Accepting Me Just As I Am / Juliet Ibrahim To Give Away Exquisite Pieces Of All The Collections She Has Worn (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Newshelm: 8:09pm
Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim has revealed she has plans to make Big Brother Naija housemate,Cee C an ambassador for her eyelash line ,Shades by Juliet Ibrahim.
The actress says her reason is because Cee C loves faux lashes so much .
It’s common knowledge Cee C has been rocking the same set of lashes since the start of the show 56 days ago.
http://newshelm.ng/bbnaija-juliet-ibrahim-reveals-her-plans-for-cee-c/
1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Gebbson007(m): 8:15pm
OK.. NEXT!
22 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Mckandre(m): 8:45pm
So can i go nd fry my iceblocks nw?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tender1(m): 8:45pm
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by dynicks(m): 8:45pm
mods of ban on watch!!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Charltex(m): 8:45pm
Can we get another news aside this...??
The guy below me have nothing to say...
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:46pm
Who's dating this Juliet Ibrahim?
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by fredagu: 8:46pm
Which day dat 1 affect d price of beans
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by currentflow(m): 8:46pm
finally made it
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Ellabae(f): 8:46pm
Ok good . Cee c with lashes
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by BlackDBagba: 8:46pm
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by KingTaiwo: 8:46pm
so we should fry beans
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by urbobo20(m): 8:46pm
Fake people every were
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Dutchey(m): 8:46pm
NYSC on my mind
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Emotionless100: 8:46pm
N
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by loadedvibes: 8:47pm
Naso
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by TheNigerianMan: 8:47pm
As in the girl is so dirty, she kept her fake lashes on for so long, they must be dirty by now. and what about that fake hair she is wearing... Chai!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by jamesbondchick: 8:47pm
That's my Cee-C!
Haters are busy hating meanwhile endorsements are already waiting for her
Go girl!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by costandi(m): 8:47pm
Tajbol4splend:An ugly boy called Iceberg Slim.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by dogstyle007(m): 8:47pm
Nice one
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by SamuelTurner(m): 8:47pm
Cee c that is too aggressive....she will soon tell you that you are not up to her standard
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Sammyadexxx: 8:47pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by whytevardy(m): 8:47pm
she won't give a dam if she win the 45mill
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by R2bees(m): 8:47pm
Tajbol4splend:Taye Taiwo
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:48pm
R2bees:
Fvck it
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by PigMeat: 8:49pm
the guy below me is a pervet.
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:49pm
costandi:Na una dey call am ugly, she no mind
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by dynicks(m): 8:50pm
Tajbol4splend:am here!!
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:50pm
PigMeat:You will bomb IJN
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by castrol180(m): 8:53pm
Good but hope she has been voted out?
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:53pm
dynicks:
I'm gonna kii you, leave ma bae
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Juliet Ibrahim To Make Cee-C Ambassador For Her Eyelash Line by IgbosAreOsus: 8:55pm
Ceeci the ugly rude arrogant OSU BÌTCH
1 Like 1 Share
Duncan Mighty Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today / Toke Makinwa Gorgeous In New Photos / Adekunle Gold Signs Deal With Unity Bank (Photos)
Viewing this topic: lovelinkheart(m), thinktanke, lawrenzo007(m), toast224, Okewa, Prandeli, immex2(m), Mjshexy(f), Jtinaonyi(f), Younghacka(m), Asiwajupelumi(m), daben1(m), Alexa30, MayowaAleem(m), usfreshen, taland(m), Osinachyi(m), ebubeEnyioha(m), joeyztime(m), Koolmak(m), Olypeppy(f), jeffizy(m), dapsoneh, eddybrigs, chinjo(m), dxpecial(m), constant1960, kollysnipes, Beautywealth, realjidejamal(m), Pappikizuu(m), ogbeiwi(m), maxzzo1(m), centononye(m), Princefame1, ifyan(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11