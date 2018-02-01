Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Rwanda Shuts Down 714 Churches Over Noise Pollution, Safety Issues (7711 Views)

Not Less Than 714 Churches Shutdown In Rwanda By The Govt. - See Reasons



Not less than 714 churches in different parts of Rwanda’s Kigali over the last one week have been shut down for failure to meet minimum standards outlined by Rwandans Government.



The churches were found to lack basic infrastructure, hygiene, safety standards and had issues related to their legal status. The initiative is being carried out by respective urban district authorities in partnership with the Rwanda Governance Board, New Times of Rwanda reports.



The Head of Political Parties and Civil Society Department at the Rwanda Governance Board, Justus Kangwagye, stated that places of worship are required to meet basic requirements in terms of safety, hygiene, infrastructure, and legality which those affected were found to be lacking. He added that the places of worship affected by this bill were asked to halt operations until they meet the expected standards.



In his words;



“Worshiping should be done in an organised way and meet minimum standards. Exercising your freedom of worship should not encroach on other people’s rights. They have been asked to halt operations until they meet the requirements. "For instance, if the infrastructure is deemed likely to cause danger to those worshipping, it is obvious that it fails to meet the requirements,” he explained.



Others problems included lack of parking lots which led to members’ parking by the roadsides and causing gridlock. Other churches which were closed operated from tents. " Churches that are hosted in tents were also asked to review their premises before they can continue their operations. As for hygiene and sanitation, you cannot have a gathering where there is no water for washing hands, no toilets among other issues,” he said.



Kangwagye explained that setting up a church requires a temporary certificate which expires after 12 months.



I hope Nigeria will follow suit soon because we have a lot of mushroom churches and branches in Nigeria.



If this is Nigeria you will see the prophets of doom with useless prophesy about the law.

They traveled abroad but want to do anyhow here. 35 Likes

Islamization!

*Modified na wa o people have no sense of humor. I was being sarcastic giving that everything that happens to churches is labelled Islamization in this part of the world. 7 Likes

How I wish this can happen in Nigeria. Just imagine a building having up to 4 churches if not more sef. And the noises some of these churches causes reaches to give someone migraine. Anyway nothing works in this shithole of a country. 17 Likes

EazyMoh:

Islamization! Are u really sure u read the content very well? 8 Likes 1 Share

braimeddy:

Are u really sure u read the content very well? sarcasm bro! sarcasm bro! 12 Likes

in Nigeria both Christian's and Muslims are all guilty, u want to nan any there would be unrest. and let those free the sheeple movt not say rubbish here, Jesus was know to preach in public places shouting. 2 Likes

Hmmn.



Cleanliness is next to Godliness.



I'm of the opinion that churches should be sound proof.



I live opposite a C and S church that holds vigils every Friday, you can imagine what those of us who live around them go thru. 8 Likes

What's about other religion with big mega phones mounted outside... 4 Likes





EazyMoh:

Islamization! Go and hug wet working transformer 1 Like





In my street in Lagos there's a Church with the world loudest sound systems... Meanwhile the Church members are just the Pastor, his wife and two daughters Nice oneIn my street in Lagos there's a Church with the world loudest sound systems... Meanwhile the Church members are just the Pastor, his wife and two daughters 21 Likes 3 Shares

Those churches later met the required noise decibel allowed for their safe operation.

This is an infringement of peoples rights, how can a government shut down churches, this is why its hard for Africa To move forward..

.

nice move

.

So this kin thing they happen for Africa too...

End time Government.

Even the country's name need to be banned. What is "RWANDA" for Zakarayah's sake? 1 Like 1 Share





Imagine, you just dey your house, somebody dey scream say you go go hell fire!



My brother, wetin dey cause that one na?



What if I come and start screaming "give your life to Satan" on mega speaker? Will you like it! As for me, I don't see why any reasonable human being will mount speakers and start poisoning people's hearts!Imagine, you just dey your house, somebody dey scream say you go go hell fire!My brother, wetin dey cause that one na?What if I come and start screaming "give your life to Satan" on mega speaker?Will you like it! 6 Likes

The fight is real

You know what I suffered in school with a megaphone mounted outside and waking me up by shouting alakuba.



That religion adherents are known to be violent therefore they can't be ordered to remove the noise or shut down 7 Likes

So why use an image of the Rwandan genocide to tell this story? 4 Likes

.

It takes a govt with balls to implement that unlike our weak and spineless govt here! 1 Like

Okay i really do understand hope they also shut down mosques that has been set as an auto alarm almost if not every morning.... [quote author=exlinkleads post=65560295]Not less than 714 churches in different parts of Rwanda’s Kigali over the last one week have been shut down for failure to meet minimum standards outlined by Rwandans Government.The churches were found to lack basic infrastructure, hygiene, safety standards and had issues related to their legal status. The initiative is being carried out by respective urban district authorities in partnership with the Rwanda Governance Board, New Times of Rwanda reports.The Head of Political Parties and Civil Society Department at the Rwanda Governance Board, Justus Kangwagye, stated that places of worship are required to meet basic requirements in terms of safety, hygiene, infrastructure, and legality which those affected were found to be lacking. He added that the places of worship affected by this bill were asked to halt operations until they meet the expected standards.In his words;“Worshiping should be done in an organised way and meet minimum standards. Exercising your freedom of worship should not encroach on other people’s rights. They have been asked to halt operations until they meet the requirements. "For instance, if the infrastructure is deemed likely to cause danger to those worshipping, it is obvious that it fails to meet the requirements,” he explained.Others problems included lack of parking lots which led to members’ parking by the roadsides and causing gridlock. Other churches which were closed operated from tents. " Churches that are hosted in tents were also asked to review their premises before they can continue their operations. As for hygiene and sanitation, you cannot have a gathering where there is no water for washing hands, no toilets among other issues,” he said.Kangwagye explained that setting up a church requires a temporary certificate which expires after 12 months.I hope Nigeria will follow suit soon because we have a lot of mushroom churches and branches in Nigeria.More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2018/03/breaking-news-not-less-than-714.html?m=1 Okay i really do understand hope they also shut down mosques that has been set as an auto alarm almost if not every morning.... 1 Like

Way to go Rwanda!

Did you know Rwanda is one of the fastest growing economy in Africa?

It is neat, progressive and has a very low level of corruption. 6 Likes

WAWUuu

booqeez:

This is an infringement of peoples rights, how can a government shut down churches, this is why its hard for Africa To move forward

They shut down assemblies which contravened noise pollution laws. I don't know the type of God you worship which allows you to make noise and disturb the sensibilities of others. They shut down assemblies which contravened noise pollution laws. I don't know the type of God you worship which allows you to make noise and disturb the sensibilities of others. 4 Likes

Exercising your freedom of worship should not encroach on other people’s rights.[b][/b] 3 Likes 1 Share

Good development.



I'm a Christian but I detest all kind of noise pollution in the name of religion.



If I ever find myself in the corridor of power, I'll ban all sort of noise pollution emanating from churches and mosques. It's most annoying that some of them even disturb one's sleep at night or very early in the morning.



It's sheer hypocrisy and insanity on the part of both churches and mosques. I think government should even begin to fine or tax them heavily for such pollution in manner that deters others. I think this could probably raise tge IGR of most states. 5 Likes

Seems dey don't have mosques in that country where the loud speakers blares 5times a day during salat! Lol 1 Like 1 Share

kennygee:

Hmmn.



Cleanliness is next to Godliness.



I'm of the opinion that churches should be sound proof.



I live opposite a C and S church that holds vigils every Friday, you can imagine what those of us who live around them go thru. that celestial church opposite barracks lkj right?? that celestial church opposite barracks lkj right??

I know this is the kind of news most Christian haters will like.





The word of God can't be stopped

Christian country.

kennygee:

Hmmn.



Cleanliness is next to Godliness.



I'm of the opinion that churches should be sound proof.



I live opposite a C and S church that holds vigils every Friday, you can imagine what those of us who live around them go thru.

Opposite C&S? you will just be hearing emi mimo o. Holy Michael, Mimo Opposite C&S?you will just be hearing emi mimo o. Holy Michael, Mimo