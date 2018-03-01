₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:47pm On Mar 04
A young lady is filled with thanks to God after surviving a ghastly motor accident while on her way to Kaduna for a church programme. The vehicle she boarded fell off a bridge as the driver was trying to avoid a head-on-collision with an oncoming trailer...
Excited Queen Ike who survived the accident and celebrated her birthday yesterday - took to Facebook to share the god news.
Read below;
Hmmmm………..Can’t believe I am actually saying Happy Birthday to me. I OWE GOD EVERYTHING. Apparently, the devil had planned to make me rest in peace before this day but how I got out of it, I can’t tell.
I have never been in a near death situation soo much as I did last Sunday, just 1 week before my birthday.
Guys, on my way to Kaduna with four other people for a church programme, we were all busy making corrections on the flyer that we had to share at the venue, next thing we heard was tires screeching and our car swerving from left to right. Infront of us was a trailer who had left his lane, swerved into ours and destabilized our driver who then tried to dodge a head on collision.
At that point, our car after many turns, leaped off the bridge and dropped from the top of that bridge down to the river…………..All the while, we were all screaming and MY GOD, that fall was like eternity cause we had no idea where or what we were falling into……..The scariest part was the impact, can’t even explain it……….but GUESS WHAT? Five of us all came out alive. Did I mention we had a generator filled with fuel in the boot of the car? I mean we fell from there, inside the river, see the height!!
The trailer driver even had to go report himself to the police thinking he had killed people, according to him, he didn’t see us coming. Even road safety, when they were informed said they were just coming to pack dead bodies, people who came down to help couldn’t believe we were all safe. We were told that severally has accidents occurred at that same spot with cars falling into that particular river and for all the times, either the car or the people inside the car disappears, then some of the bodies will be found in far away river Niger or none of them will come out alive.
What happened was nothing short of a miracle, none of our bones were broken, just few stitches and bruises. How we survived, I don’t know. Honestly, there is soo much to say but I can only say THANK YOU JESUS.
To my totally awesome family, amazing friends and colleagues that God has blessed me with, I say may my God continue to enrich you the more. (And you see how this life works, just few days after this happened, I didn’t even tell anyone except few friends and family, but somehow, people I haven’t spoken with in a long time started reaching out to me just to know how I was doing, that touched me. I think we should always learn to work with our instincts, when your heart says, call this person or talk to that person, please do, cause you don’t know the battle the person is fighting at that point and how far your concern will go to help him/her, even without knowing it).
So on this day, I’ve never been more grateful, I AM ALIVE.
I love this woman I’ve become; I’ve seen God break protocols for her and bless her with favour and grace. Today I’ll always celebrate her and I want you all to join me and thank this God. HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY TO ME.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:48pm On Mar 04
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by midehi2(f): 7:48pm On Mar 04
wow, thank God
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:00pm On Mar 04
The roads are terrible
That kinda bridge though
Thank God the devil did not succeed
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by JasonScolari: 8:01pm On Mar 04
God's mercies kept her. Now you've the second chance to live, use it wisely.
The young lady above me already dishing out blames and false accusations to the devil. SMH
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by tyup(m): 8:04pm On Mar 04
thank god you were not a slay mama else you would have been slayed like a she-goat
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by Martin0(m): 8:10pm On Mar 04
MhizzAJ:hmmmm terrible
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by Megatrix: 8:21pm On Mar 04
Thank God for her life
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by bedspread: 8:28pm On Mar 04
Let THE NAME OF THE LORD BE PRAISED
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by femolacqua(m): 8:55pm On Mar 04
Can somebody shout halleluyah.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 9:38pm On Mar 04
Na to turn ur whole life to God ooo
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by kennygee(f): 9:39pm On Mar 04
She is so pretty.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:41pm On Mar 04
Vilage pple marking us lik makinwa, bt God pass dm. imagne fyn geh dm wan waste
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by Owamudia: 9:42pm On Mar 04
Wow!
What a miracle!!
Where are the atheists
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by dalass(f): 9:43pm On Mar 04
Only a fool will say God hand no dey this escape
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by coalcoal1(m): 9:51pm On Mar 04
thank God for her life
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by Macnnoli4(m): 9:52pm On Mar 04
Chai. Nawa o! Watching too much action films will not allow me to comment sensibly on this matter. Move,Turn,Fall of bridge into river,everyone survives. Thank God.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by Tmex(m): 10:00pm On Mar 04
Thank God for your life.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by bjayx: 10:06pm On Mar 04
The girl fine sha...
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by RexTramadol1(m): 10:07pm On Mar 04
Her as.s tho'
Before someone reason my matter
Thank God for her life
Make I face front, that backyard dey call me oh
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by MistadeRegal(m): 10:10pm On Mar 04
I thank GOD on your behalf.
Go for thanksgiving.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by ChiefSweetus: 10:15pm On Mar 04
Thank God for preserving that sweet nyash for us to manipulate in the land of the living
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by princeking2(m): 10:15pm On Mar 04
Thank God.
Imagine such beauty.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by JPENG(m): 10:16pm On Mar 04
The Girl Set no be Small
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by smithsydny(m): 10:17pm On Mar 04
Only you can do what no man can do Jehovah'
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by jaxxy(m): 10:18pm On Mar 04
Awesome
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by otabaotaba: 10:24pm On Mar 04
I kissed ur pics out of happiness and gratitude to God for ur dear life.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by emmaattack: 10:26pm On Mar 04
Lucky Lad. God is on this throne.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by mechanics(m): 10:26pm On Mar 04
Thank God for her life. it's only God that did the miracle, she should never forsake the God almighty.
Re: Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge. Photos by emmaattack: 10:26pm On Mar 04
Lucky Lad. God is on this throne.
