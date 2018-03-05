₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by kidap: 11:37am
According to the information at our disposal, a member of filmmakers in Nigeria is serious down with breast cancer.
The information read thus: “Behind the camera in Nollywood is a great lady
She was the makeup artiste for Jennifer Part 1& 2, Taiwo Taiwo, Iro funfun, Ayelujara & host of others
She also dropped the makeup boxes to appear in some scenes
Remember Jide Kosoko’s sister in-law in the Jennifer part 1
A great effort from her that contributed to the success of the Jennifer series we all enjoy till today
But she has been battling cancer since 2014 with right breast gone already
A fighter but she’s an orphan
Husband left her because of the Cancer
She has no kid
All Nigerians and supporters of Nollywood are the only family she has.
With your help she can be treated and come back to a better life.
Bukola Iyabo Oshadare must Live.
All over the world we are calling on Nigerians to help Save Oluwabukola Iyabo Oshadare.
With N1,000 from 35,000 Nigerians we can raise N35 million in a day and fly her to India to operate on the breast cancer.
It starts today and God willing we can hit the target N35 million by tomorrow morning.
I just transferred mine into OSHADARE IYABO BUKOLA 0165053100 GTB
She can be reached on 08034032444
God bless you as you contribute and share the Message”.
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-suffers-breast-cancerneeds-n35m-live/
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by richebony: 1:30pm
really sad...
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by simplemach(m): 1:31pm
eya, this is not just fair, leaving her because the breast is no longer healthy for sucking.
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by idrisolaide(m): 1:31pm
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:31pm
God heal her
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by buffalowings4: 1:31pm
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by Pipedreams: 1:31pm
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by fergusen(m): 1:31pm
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by akpamfet: 1:31pm
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by wisefizz(m): 1:31pm
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by OreoPaschal(m): 1:31pm
Chai... I am lost of what to type. I wish her well. Life is never too comfortable or fair for us all.
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by Owamudia: 1:33pm
O LORD have mercy
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by Ugoeze2016: 1:33pm
Yeyeish husband
Get well soon, let's support her and shame that husband of hers
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by uchman48(m): 1:33pm
a husband that abandons his wife in such condition is a disgrace to men. I just pray that this woman survives this.
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by greatmutt64(f): 1:33pm
I don't have money i would have contributed but I pray ALMIGHTY GOD WILL HEAL YOU. Get well soon ma
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by deso80: 1:33pm
Without delay take her to prophet TB. Joshua Next Sunday for her healing. no need to waste the only breast left and money again. God loves her.
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by Memories12411: 1:33pm
It is well with her soul. Oh God arise and raise helpers of destiny for your daughter and servant.
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by ekensi01(m): 1:33pm
They would be forming when they have money.
That's How proud people end.
Even your husband left you that shows the hight of your foolishness.
Sorry anyway
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by EweduAfonja(f): 1:34pm
seshe
she should not disturb us with palava abeg...
make she contact co-Nolly members
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by meant4all: 1:34pm
Nollywood is a useless entity! more than 100 can donate the sum of 100k each without it affect their finances. I shall donate the some amount to assist but please if you can afford more than 1k, pls donate it & lets save a life
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by dayleke(m): 1:34pm
May she be healed by His grace.
Amen.
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by friendlyadvice: 1:34pm
Her husband must be an afonja
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by princeade86(m): 1:35pm
I will be glad to help too
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by EweduAfonja(f): 1:35pm
very
very sad indeed...
i will surely contribute my window's mite
So bad she wasted good number of her life with a Coward of a man
Nigerian men are as useless as Zimbabwe Currency
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by Mouthgag: 1:35pm
Not again!
Why always nollywood.
Yeyebrity
The actors and actresses should help her
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by omooba969(m): 1:36pm
The right breast shows she might have had a WLE +/- ANC but that's not a job well done.
Madam, you'll be fine I mean in good hands.
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 1:37pm
We wish her a very quick recovery !
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by obowunmi(m): 1:37pm
So sad.
|Re: Bukola Iyabo Oshadare Has Breast Cancer, Husband Abandons Her (Photo) by EVILFOREST: 1:37pm
Go for Chemotherapy.
Also Irradiate the TUMOR bed as well....
That will achieve a superlative result
