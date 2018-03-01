₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by CuriousMynd: 11:46am
A brave Nigerian man who helped her ill wife to monitor her garri business shares the story of how his wife who was unwell disagreed with him to stay with her after he took some time off work. Rather, she told him to help her look after her business.
Read the full text below;
"My wife is ill so I had to help with her business while she's home getting some rest. I took excuse from work because I wanted to stay home to take care of her. But she wouldn't let me do so. She pleaded that I go help her with her business, else her sickness would worsen.
My wife doesn't joke with her business. Even if she's down with sickness she still thinks about the customers she would be losing. Funniest part is I've been here sitting since morning and no single person has come to patronize me."
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/my-sick-wife-denied-me-staying-with-her-she-told-me-to-help-her-look-after-her-business-man.html
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:58am
Well, the customers always look for their trusted seller sha..Now that he sits there & went online, may some of their customers will come & buy garri
5 Likes
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by dominique(f): 12:05pm
Good husband, wishing the wife speedy recovery
So bloggers have added humans of Abuja to the list of Facebook pages to tap stories from. Una wehdone o
QueenSuccubus:
He didnt go online, it's the Facebook page admin that went to interview him.
4 Likes
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by medolab90(m): 1:52pm
Don't let me say what I have in mind.
Wishing your wife speedy recovery
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by mayskit4luv(m): 1:53pm
Ok
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by MxFactor(m): 1:54pm
Oya all of you garri drinkers go and by garri
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by georgeigbafen(m): 1:54pm
Be wise
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by simonlee(m): 1:54pm
If you sit at home with her/ where will you get money to foot your bills? She's concerned and being thoughtful while youre there trying to be caring husband... what a story!
1 Like
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by Jossyroyal1: 1:54pm
She is from a particular region of the country if my guess is as good as yours. Meanwhile, tell ur wife that health is wealth, She needs to be healthy to enable her amass more wealth
See my signature
1 Like
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by SolexxBarry(m): 1:55pm
Nice move,
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by imohchard(m): 1:55pm
this is insane o.
Hope there is someone looking after her at home.
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by ekensi01(m): 1:55pm
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by Spoilt4toto: 1:55pm
Ma book space.
CAVEAT EMPTOR : Not for sale
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by ybalogs(m): 1:56pm
Very good man but please don't loose your job cos of this ooo make you no go regret later. Wishing your wife speedy recovery.
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by Florblu(f): 1:56pm
Women and money
Help me with that meme please
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by daneni1(m): 1:56pm
MxFactor:
Sheybi Na 'buy' which one be 'by'
2 Likes
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by wwwtortoise(m): 1:57pm
Your wife loves money more than she loves you.
#fact
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by ybalogs(m): 1:57pm
Location please as I'm sure Nairalanders are everywhere.
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by ybalogs(m): 1:58pm
daneni1:to All join baba, you sha done understand wetin e dey talk.
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by free2ryhme: 2:00pm
Fake stories and concerted lies for traffic
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by millionboi2: 2:00pm
Lol
Business need patience
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by daneni1(m): 2:06pm
ybalogs:
no p boss
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by dtruth50(m): 2:10pm
She must be Igbo. They are the one that always talk about money even on their death bed. They love money than their own life
1 Like
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by ifyalways(f): 2:17pm
Garri sef Don cost
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by Ellabae(f): 2:18pm
The man really loves the his wife
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by Ellabae(f): 2:19pm
The man really loves his wife
1 Like
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by Cadec007(m): 2:22pm
Ellabae:trust me, i would do more than he did
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by nathskib(f): 2:34pm
Seriously
|Re: “my Sick Wife Denied Me Staying With Her. I Look After Her Business” – Man by introvertious: 2:44pm
maybe the customers are now buying from her ''AT HOME''
