₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,432 members, 4,117,481 topics. Date: Monday, 05 March 2018 at 02:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic (13808 Views)
Linda Ikeji Shows Of Svelte Figure, Cleavage & Bra In White See Through Ensemble / Billionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji Shows Off Her Shoes, Bags & Office View(Photos) / Linda Ikeji Shows Off Her Swimming Pool (ready To Swim) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by holuwertobex(m): 12:06pm
Nigeria Most popular female blogger Linda Ikeji post on her instagram page after get stuck in traffic so she decided to dance to Kiss Daniel No Do.
She said:
Stuck in traffic today and decided to dance again..lol. Dancing to one of my favourite songs at the moment – Kiss Daniel’s No Do. #trafficdance
See Video here
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf8CCQdDIfP/
https://hitng.com.ng/2018/03/05/blogger-linda-ikeji-shows-her-dancing-style-inside-car-2/
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by Benjom(m): 12:09pm
Issorite... Dance away your sorrow.
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by Ever8054: 12:11pm
no hating or bashing..... but this lady don dey old....but she is beautiful and would love to taste her "kini kpe"...
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by Benjom(m): 1:03pm
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by styless(f): 1:40pm
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by passyhansome(m): 1:40pm
Richest Blogger Alive in Nigeria
12 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by Narldon: 1:41pm
Ok
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by arherfish(m): 1:41pm
How's this news for this hot afternoon.
5 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by awesomet1(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by samzy(m): 1:41pm
How is this one a news now ehn
7 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by medolab90(m): 1:41pm
How is this news now.
13 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by obiZEAL(m): 1:42pm
TheFearFactor
5 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by Donopsiano(m): 1:42pm
The concealer has refuse to conceal the old age that is fast becoming obvious....
4 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by DAVE41(m): 1:42pm
So I should go and fry air
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by IJOKOSBLOG(m): 1:44pm
Why won't she dance? when she is making money from blogging.
If you are a blogger based in Nigeria... check out this post on how to create a blog like Linda Ikeji's blog in 2018!!
https://www.bloggingprince.com/2018/03/gossip-blog-like-linda-ikeji.html
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by LAFO: 1:44pm
9 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by BrutusOj(m): 1:44pm
Ever8054:You are a good observer bro. No matter the make up, it's showing
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by salbis(m): 1:44pm
News about Linda better pass that of Laura.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by wwwtortoise(m): 1:44pm
Now I am fully convinced NL mods are crazily insane.
8 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by tyson98: 1:44pm
Donopsiano:Is it ur old age
5 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by Rakiticbarca: 1:44pm
And is this supposed to be a news?
3 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by barallanee(f): 1:45pm
Wonderful...so dis is news rytif I dance in my house NW it won't b news o
3 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by armpit: 1:45pm
Nawao! I get stuck in traffic everyday, I wait till I develope headache. How am I supposed to bother people with such poo?
6 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:48pm
And So?
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by Emaytex: 1:48pm
so how diz one take b news now?
cuz u drive car, u got stucked in a traffic u looked , u no get watin to do at dat moment u com beginning to dance. so make we dey happy now say u don dance who u epp. rubbish.
4 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:49pm
Is her puss y still smelling? Please
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Dances Inside Her Car In Traffic by uuzba(m): 1:49pm
I am actually dancing inside my fridge.
3 Likes
Picture : Olamide Is That Your Girlfriend? / Disgusting, Mercy Johnson Has Korokoro On Her Head(see Picture) / The Richest Man On Earth.symeon Freemanstein
Viewing this topic: anyaikenga, Benitogucci(m), sylva1, dani1luv, blacksta(m), wondaboi2010(m), zizou34, nwachi1404, Intrepid1(m), Kuluosha(m), Mandesz(m), Bobbysmicky, Vision2045(m), Nath1900, Kpalobi(m), Kennedymac(m), dogtails, Generalwest(m), 2babakizzy, olatunji21(m), Viking007(m), okon41, buchiluchi(f), select500, kizboy, MZEE01, Tunjasko(m), goaldynman, DariusD(m), Rooneyboy(m), omojeesu(m), daniska3yaro(m), Rayton(m), ilivehere, OneSentence(m), Seakay(m), ojxclusive, SayeJoe(m), Joan011, databoy247(m), dodobytes, OneCorner, krett(m), harev16, Adegok23, PDPGuy, dynasty01, Tabbaz(m), Byfaith123, Akonimohate12, greenek, jakesjohnson(m), AfricanCity, Amarshal, josephubah111(m), dimco(m), ibrozini, remonics, macaphan007(m), Nana100, desireattire, emerged01(m), toms55(m), menuskiiiiii, nicason(m), Lydiaf, eslo84, ErnieSmallzz(f), Olu4all, 12yinka, dayleke(m), Jhayeahsam01(m), euthanasia, kingori, GreatChizzy, Caseless, Mexky, zefty, Fesomu(m), dominique(f), Zizicardo(f), firstjoe(m), 12inches1(m), sbventures, DanielPop(m) and 173 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11