





The price tag on of some of them are more than the GDP of some small nations. Still, people buy them.





Autojosh presents the seven (7) most expensive cars ever made.





7. Bugatti Chiron



Price: N1.04billion ($2.9million).



Features: 1500Hp, 8.0 Liter turbo-charged W-16 , 16 Cylinder Engine, 268mph speed.





The Bugatti Chiron is the successor to the Veyron supercars. Its design combines both automotive and aerospace engineering.





Chirons – which are handmade - are faster than the Veyrons. Their 1,500 engines are also more powerful than those of the Veyron Super Sport (the fastest Veyron model).





While its top speed has been limited to 261 mph on the road, its actual top speed is yet to be tested.



Celebrity who own a Bugatti Chiron include soccer star Christiano Ronaldo.





6. Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio



Cost: N1.4billion ($4million)



Features: 650Hp, 4.5 liter F136F V-8 engine, Top speed: 362 Km/h, 0 -100Km/h-3s.





The handmade 2-seater Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio has an all-carbon fiber frame. It comes with no roof, side windows and windshield.





The Sergio was built in honor of Sergio Pininfarina, the former chairman of the company, who passed away a year before it was debuted in 2013.





Only six (6) of these gorgeous Sergio were built.







5. McLaren P1 LM



Price: N1.3 Billion ($3.6 million)



Features: 986Hp, a 3.8 liter twin-turbo V-8, weigh 132 pounds.





The P1 LM was not intended for mass production. It is an authorized attempt by the British firm, Lanzante, to create a street-legal version of the track-only McLauren P1 GTR.





This car was produced with a select elite group of buyers around the world in mind. It weighs 60 Kg less than the P1 GTR).







4. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster



Price: N1.6 billion ($4.5 million)



Features: 740Hp, 0 - 60 Mph, full-all-wheel drive system,





This Lamborghini Veneno Roadster transmission can spin at 8,400 rpm to yield 740 horsepowers and 507 pound-feet of torque. This means that the car can do a 60 mph at 2.9 seconds.





The body structure of the Veneno Roadster got a lot of inspiration from LP700-4 Aventador and it is made of carbon fiber.





Only 9 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster were produced.







3. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita



Price: N1.7 billion ($4.8 million)



Features: Coated with real diamonds, a 4.8-liter, dual-supercharged V8, 1,004 horsepower and 797 pound-feet of torque.





This car comes with a one-of-its-kind dual carbon rear wing, iconell exhaust system, airbags, ABS powered carbon ceramic brakes, paddle-shift, infotainment system, chronometer instrument cluster, tires monitoring systems along with a hydraulic system.





Initially, three CCXR Trevitas were planned to be produced, however, because of the complexity to make the special diamond weave carbon-fibre, only 2 were ever made, making it one of the rarest vehicles manufactured by Koenigsegg.





Boxing star, Floyd Mayweather, owns one of them.







2. Maybach Exelero



Price: N2.8billion ($8million)



Features: 5.9Liter, Twin-Turbo V12, 700Hp, 351 Km/h, 0 -100Km/h -4s, acceleration time of 4.4 seconds.





The Maybach Exelero combines the elegance and first-class quality of a high-end limousine with the powerful suppleness of a sports coupe.





With an unladen weight of over 2.66 tons and the dimensions of a small transporter, it achieves a maximum speed of over 350 km/h.



Conceive an ultra-high performance tyre which not only copes with the aforementioned weight, the dimensions and the speed, but also makes the automobile safe and stable.



The entire car is hand built.



Only 6 Maybach Exeleros were built. Hip-Hop mogul, Jay Z, is the proud owner of one of them.







Sweptail by Rolls Royce



Price: N4.6 billion ($13 million).



Features: 6.75-liter twin-turbo W-12 engine, 2560.075 kg, 453 Hp.





Well, before you think you can acquire one, just know that the car is off the market. It was made specifically for a deep-pocketed customer who approached the luxury automaker- Rolls Royce - and asked it to build him a car like no other. Of course, the company obliged.





Despite its size, the Sweptail only comes with two seats. Where the third and fourth seats would have been is a large expanse of wood, inspired by private yachts, and a “hat shelf” complete with luggage rails.





It accelerate to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds before maxing out at a top speed of 150 mph.





Only one Sweptail By Rolls Royce was made.



