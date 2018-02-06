₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Rachelsblog(f): 8:55pm On Mar 05
Mother of one and divorcee Tonto Dike just revealed that eating food feels so much better than Sex..
The star actress who went out for launch shared her inner most feeling on IG..
See below!
News from Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/love-food-more-than-sex-says-tonto-dike.html?m=1
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by instaTUBE: 8:57pm On Mar 05
I LIKE TANTO MORE THAN TONTO
---------------------------------
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by fancyhandsome(m): 9:01pm On Mar 05
OK what next
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by bidemz(m): 9:02pm On Mar 05
Hmmm.....are you for real??... *whispers to her ears*....oya tell me you're lying
15 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by walcut(m): 9:03pm On Mar 05
Now this sh!t will make FP...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by porshnuel(m): 9:11pm On Mar 05
buhari issa own goal
this post must make FP before the next nkwo market day...
lala,seun,mynd44 prove me wrong
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by rentAcock(m): 9:12pm On Mar 05
You love food more than sex but and you aren't ashamed to admit that on social media. You love food but you are posing with restaurant food instead of cooking yours. Later when u are 45 and not married u will blame mamy water spirit.
It seems most threads wouldn't make it to front page without screenshots from Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat. I wonder if they realize that they are freely advertising these platforms at the detriment of their very existence. I mean what stops anyone from setting up a nairaland group on Facebook and attract more users there? I would think that will reduce traffic here, yet they keep promoting these platforms. If care is not taken, they might go the way of MySpace and Hi5
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Dharniel(m): 9:12pm On Mar 05
before nko, who's gonna prefer the latter?
if you're ready to antagonize this, just subject yourself to a two-weeks test of abstaining from either of them and let's know your inference.
All the best ...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by GoroTango(m): 9:12pm On Mar 05
If you prefer sex over food then something is seriously wrong with you
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Revivalz(m): 9:12pm On Mar 05
bidemz:
See as your ear stand.... I thought this lady was a mother now..
.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by tociano009(m): 9:13pm On Mar 05
I believe you
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Dearlord(m): 9:13pm On Mar 05
I don't comment on an irrelevant post
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by nairalandfreak(m): 9:13pm On Mar 05
Nigba na nko?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by NaijaMutant(f): 9:14pm On Mar 05
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Tynasparks(f): 9:14pm On Mar 05
And so
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by yeyeboi(m): 9:14pm On Mar 05
Ode
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by ufuosman(m): 9:14pm On Mar 05
Who ask you?
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by rickyrex(m): 9:14pm On Mar 05
Hmmm for me reverse is the case
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by kambili999(f): 9:15pm On Mar 05
ok. cool. but please don't start screaming when you get fat Coz you are gifted at singing everything online
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Olalan(m): 9:15pm On Mar 05
What's our business with that..... Her cravings her business
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by emmabest2000(m): 9:15pm On Mar 05
Olalan:
Different individual had different psychology
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Andyblaze: 9:16pm On Mar 05
Because I have not jam oganigwe peniss
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by amani63(m): 9:17pm On Mar 05
That is why you divorce your husband
Shame on you
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by sabbiboi: 9:17pm On Mar 05
Using style to say .. I want sex
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by passyhansome(m): 9:17pm On Mar 05
Who asked You, Are you sex starved?
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Lenadiva(f): 9:18pm On Mar 05
Men won't like to hear this. lol
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Ellabae(f): 9:18pm On Mar 05
Me too o. Who sex don help?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Ejytex(m): 9:18pm On Mar 05
This China made lady no wan go sitdown abi
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Endtimesmith(m): 9:18pm On Mar 05
Who asked her what she likes or not...Agbaya,the Queen of Bolingo restaurant.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Yewandequeen(f): 9:18pm On Mar 05
Of what relevance is this? Am I the only One that feels she is codedly saying she needs sex?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'I Love Food More Than Sex' by Perfectnumber6(m): 9:19pm On Mar 05
It a lie Tonto, why are you trying to deceive us here na en, when you've had sex even before you were 18. and you love sex so much . bia behave ooo
