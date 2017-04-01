Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married (3379 Views)

Recall that before now, TBoss told Bisola that she suspects that Thin Tall Tony might be married, though she had no proof then.



“I didn’t believe it. There were people that speculated. I didn’t believe it,” a surprised Marvis said.



TBoss, who had mentioned it severally during their stay in the house said, “I knew it, I

knew it, I knew it. He put up a very good show, but, sometimes, that Papa thing will just come out. I just knew, this guy is married. He was just too fatherly sometimes.”



Debie-Rise expressed her shock saying, “I will say that I’m surprised that he didn’t mention it. But, at the same time, I know that he is a very good actor, so it isn’t surprising.”



TTT who was romantically involved with Bisola, failed to mention his marital status to her. During one of their conversations, he described himself as ‘single by God’s grace.’





Just pray ure not their topic





#girls_rock!! where two or three women are gathered....... Gossip is their cola nut!!Just pray ure not their topic#girls_rock!!

TTT behaved somewhat childish in that house. How would a married man be offering his dick to be sucked by a lady in a live show. Huh! Who does that 6 Likes

TTT behaved somewhat childish in that house. How would a married man be offering his dick to be sucked by a lady in a live show. Huh! Who does that





So it is a crime for a married man to get sucked? Come! don't let guys be fearing marriage Abeg.



So it is a crime for a married man to get sucked? Come! don't let guys be fearing marriage Abeg.

By the way, when is the next big brother Nigeria? I need to be in that house.... These housemates were too boring

TBoss, who had mentioned it severally during their stay in the house said, “I knew it, I

When he has been father for quite some years with two handful kid,he will surely act like one naturally,but he put up a good show,and I don't blame or condemn him,it was just a game, but Nigerians are hypocritical. Even married men who lies about their wives to girlfriends are condemning TTT

Single girls who are dating married men too join.



As long as you have quantity (what they need) they will turn a blind eyes to quality(what is better for them)

Based on logistics, TTT don chop Bisola clean mouth. Abi dem see any oil for him mouth

this days have been seeing efe in my dream,



oh lord speak to me your servant

this days have been seeing efe in my dream, oh lord speak to me your servant what is the next plan

Sharp TBoss warned Bisola

But BBN is over, so why all these nonsense again?

TTT who was romantically involved with Bisola, failed to mention his marital status to her. During one of their conversations, he described himself as 'single by God's grace.'

The bolded is how you spot a liar!



The bolded is how you spot a liar!

Anything BBN, straight to FP.



With few comments, this sh!t got to the promise land

they were shook

BISOLA now will be like:

Just pray ure not their topic





where two or three women are gathered....... Gossip is their cola nut!!Just pray ure not their topic

Just pray ure not their topic





where two or three women are gathered....... Gossip is their cola nut!!Just pray ure not their topic

Why? They can speak good of me, so no worries.

jdstunt:

TTT behaved somewhat childish in that house. How would a married man be offering his dick to be sucked by a lady in a live show. Huh! Who does that

@Bolded



Answer: TTT

Most ladies who date married men know their marital status?Abeg this one no be breaking news.