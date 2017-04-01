₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by AdoraAmadi: 12:11am
Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis, who were interviewed by Pulseng, have disclosed what first came to the mind after finding out that Thin Tall Tony is married with kids.
Recall that before now, TBoss told Bisola that she suspects that Thin Tall Tony might be married, though she had no proof then.
“I didn’t believe it. There were people that speculated. I didn’t believe it,” a surprised Marvis said.
TBoss, who had mentioned it severally during their stay in the house said, “I knew it, I
knew it, I knew it. He put up a very good show, but, sometimes, that Papa thing will just come out. I just knew, this guy is married. He was just too fatherly sometimes.”
Debie-Rise expressed her shock saying, “I will say that I’m surprised that he didn’t mention it. But, at the same time, I know that he is a very good actor, so it isn’t surprising.”
TTT who was romantically involved with Bisola, failed to mention his marital status to her. During one of their conversations, he described himself as ‘single by God’s grace.’
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/heres-what-tboss-debie-rise-and-marvis_15.html
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by darbeelicous(f): 12:18am
where two or three women are gathered....... Gossip is their cola nut!!
Just pray ure not their topic
#girls_rock!!
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by jdstunt(m): 12:38am
TTT behaved somewhat childish in that house. How would a married man be offering his dick to be sucked by a lady in a live show. Huh! Who does that
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by BreezyCB(m): 12:42am
ThinTallTony Mr Diego Costa
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by samwhi(m): 12:45am
Women una dey try
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by josephine123: 1:38am
Cool TTT the maradona
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by EKITI001: 1:40am
he played all of dem
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by Omagago(m): 7:19am
Dan-iska kawai
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by PapiSmith: 9:01am
jdstunt:
Hey, hey, hey
So it is a crime for a married man to get sucked? Come! don't let guys be fearing marriage Abeg.
By the way, when is the next big brother Nigeria? I need to be in that house.... These housemates were too boring
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by adelakay(m): 9:02am
TTT to the world
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by Berbierklaus(f): 9:03am
TBoss, who had mentioned it severally during their stay in the house said, “I knew it, IWhen he has been. father for quite some years with two handful kid,he will surely act like one naturally,but he put up a good show,and I don't blame or condemn him,it was just a game, but Nigerians are hypocritical. Even married men who lies about their wives to girlfriends are condemning TTT
Single girls who are dating married men too join.
As long as you have quantity (what they need) they will turn a blind eyes to quality(what is better for them)
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by realilife: 9:03am
Sharp TTT
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by YINKS89(m): 9:04am
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by Evergreen4(m): 9:04am
Based on logistics, TTT don chop Bisola clean mouth. Abi dem see any oil for him mouth
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by Tenim47(m): 9:04am
this days have been seeing efe in my dream,
oh lord speak to me your servant
what is the next plan
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by habex005(m): 9:04am
Fine boy ttt
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by realestniggah: 9:05am
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by adedayoa2(f): 9:05am
Sharp TBoss warned Bisola
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by neoOduduwa: 9:06am
But BBN is over, so why all these nonsense again?
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by smartty68(m): 9:06am
TTT who was romantically involved with Bisola, failed to mention his marital status to her. During one of their conversations, he described himself as ‘single by God’s grace.’
The bolded is how you spot a liar!
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by adepeter26(m): 9:07am
Anything BBN, straight to FP.
With few comments, this sh!t got to the promise land
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by hprizon(m): 9:07am
they were shook
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by thepresence: 9:08am
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by hotspec(m): 9:09am
BISOLA now will be like:
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by ijayebonyi(f): 9:09am
darbeelicous:lol
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by RealHaute: 9:09am
darbeelicous:
Why? They can speak good of me, so no worries.
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by femcruz(m): 9:10am
jdstunt:
@Bolded
Answer: TTT
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by unclezuma: 9:10am
Most ladies who date married men know their marital status?Abeg this one no be breaking news.
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis React To TTT Being Married by jagugu88li(f): 9:11am
He disrespected his wife....big time
I dont care if Bisola is a it or not, the guy disrespected his wife.
