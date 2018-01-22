Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings (19942 Views)

Slay Queen Curses Yahoo Boys For Using Her Friend "Classic White" For Ritual / DC Queen: Police Arrest 4 Yahoo Boys Over The Killing Of Ghanaian Slay Queen / Godwin Nwaofor Cheated Pensioners Out Of £5m Life Savings In London (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to him, his mum's Union Bank account has all her life savings and the fraudsters cleared it all and left the woman in tears. Here's what he tweeted;



So called Yahoo boys..It will never be well with y'all..My mum called me crying her account was wiped out...And some idiots say na hustle.. This woman saved for years.. Nways nof said God blessed her with children..Told her to wipe her tears! I gat u for life



https://lailasnews.com/yahoo-boys-clear-nigerian-mans-mums-account/ A Nigerian and Twitter user @Jumike210, took to the platform to lament over a fraud act carried out by Nigerian yahoo boys (fraudsters) who targeted his mum's account.According to him, his mum's Union Bank account has all her life savings and the fraudsters cleared it all and left the woman in tears. Here's what he tweeted;So called Yahoo boys..It will never be well with y'all..My mum called me crying her account was wiped out...And some idiots say na hustle.. This woman saved for years.. Nways nof said God blessed her with children..Told her to wipe her tears! I gat u for life

One day they will reap what they sow! 45 Likes 7 Shares

MEME BOSS IS HERE....







Please Vote For This Handsome Baby, Tantoluwa in the ongoing Cussons Baby Of The Year Competition ..



HERE IS THE LINK TO VOTE :



Thank you so much. Please Vote For This Handsome Baby, Tantoluwa in the ongoing Cussons Baby Of The Year Competition ..HERE IS THE LINK TO VOTE : https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5/entry?id=383552 Thank you so much. 3 Likes 1 Share

sharp guy 2 Likes 2 Shares

Awon omo odaran oloriburuku omo ale jati jati olori ibu oloshi iyana ipaja 18 Likes 2 Shares

People fall prey due to ignorance or greed. Why will someone give out classified information on ones bank account to a second party even on phone. Or wanting to get big reward for what you didn't invest in?

Though, it isn't an excuse for the fraudster. 5 Likes 1 Share

Chai 1 Like 1 Share

Wiring job 3 Likes

Chai... Una Weldone oo...

Nigerians need to shun anny form of illegality, assuming it was a whiteman that was scammed, people will be hailing him.



We need to say no to any form of fraud.



A thief is a thief, no matter who he she steal from. 34 Likes

Bad

Please I Don't understand anything that guy is saying



I beg we need better and good explanation in Nigeria 2 Likes

Bad

Cool story just for retweets 8 Likes

I don't have a problem with yahoo boys returning our stolen money from abroad





But I will never support when they still from a fellow country man 21 Likes

Eleriibu

People call them hustlers but I call them lazy azzholes. 10 Likes







Can all the Yahoo Boys Gather all their Juju together so that we can steal other Countries Destiny to boost Nigerian Economy?





Rather than robbing Poor Nigerians!





Let's collect Switzerland's Destiny , I know They don't need it again





13 Likes 3 Shares

CaptainJeffry:

People call them hustlers but I call them lazy azzholes.

Idonbilivit

and on Sunday he will go to Church for Thanksgiving and to pay his tithe 10 Likes 2 Shares

They wil tel u it's part of hustlin. Meanwhile u can check my signature 1 Like

Just to gather retweet. You should follow your mum to her bank and hold her account officer responsible for her misfortune and stop wailing on twitter. 4 Likes





Life Savings koh Greed carry the woman enter one chanceLife Savings koh 1 Like

Ndi a egbukwee nu Mmadu n' obodo a 3 Likes

Send Ogun to dem or sango gods of iron dos too kill faster than leaving it to God to enter dia life

hmm, d way things are going nowadays I doubt if these young guys who called themselves Yahoo boys Will live to see old age, imagine! 2 Likes

What's more disgusting is that some mothers are aware of their son's fraudulent careers yet they Will be encouraging and cheering them on.



Last last they usually use their mother's for rituals



And to the girls opening their infested vagin@$ to these yahoo boys,more ororo to your v@gina$ SINCE una v@guns$ Don turn public toilets



Wait TILL you enter their slaughter slab 3 Likes 1 Share

Tell us the story abeg





Yahoo boys don't just wipe accounts..





They wipe the greedy people's accounts 2 Likes 1 Share



Yahoo bois deals with international accounts

If a yahoo bois deals with a local bank acc, he would be easily traced

Stop saying poo

Yahoo bois don't deal with 9ja acc

She might have exposed her atm to a unanimous person and there you have it...

It might even be the dude himself that did it...



I repeat

Yahoo boys don't deal with 9ja acc all those ones nah 419

I dont know why my mind keeps telling me the guy is the culprit.....



poo I'm out You b!tches should stop saying shitsYahoo bois deals with international accountsIf a yahoo bois deals with a local bank acc, he would be easily tracedStop saying pooYahoo bois don't deal with 9ja accShe might have exposed her atm to a unanimous person and there you have it...It might even be the dude himself that did it...I repeatI dont know why my mind keeps telling me the guy is the culprit.....poo I'm out 8 Likes