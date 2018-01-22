₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:01pm On Mar 05
A Nigerian and Twitter user @Jumike210, took to the platform to lament over a fraud act carried out by Nigerian yahoo boys (fraudsters) who targeted his mum's account.
According to him, his mum's Union Bank account has all her life savings and the fraudsters cleared it all and left the woman in tears. Here's what he tweeted;
So called Yahoo boys..It will never be well with y'all..My mum called me crying her account was wiped out...And some idiots say na hustle.. This woman saved for years.. Nways nof said God blessed her with children..Told her to wipe her tears! I gat u for life
https://lailasnews.com/yahoo-boys-clear-nigerian-mans-mums-account/
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by juniormusa(m): 9:02pm On Mar 05
One day they will reap what they sow!
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by instaTUBE: 9:02pm On Mar 05
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by scrapNG: 9:31pm On Mar 05
sharp guy
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by grayht(m): 9:58pm On Mar 05
Awon omo odaran oloriburuku omo ale jati jati olori ibu oloshi iyana ipaja
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by IMASTEX: 10:34pm On Mar 05
People fall prey due to ignorance or greed. Why will someone give out classified information on ones bank account to a second party even on phone. Or wanting to get big reward for what you didn't invest in?
Though, it isn't an excuse for the fraudster.
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by pfizamge: 10:34pm On Mar 05
Chai
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by MuyiRano(m): 10:35pm On Mar 05
Wiring job
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by Astra23: 10:35pm On Mar 05
Chai... Una Weldone oo...
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by fergusen(m): 10:35pm On Mar 05
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by Timothy3113(m): 10:35pm On Mar 05
Nigerians need to shun anny form of illegality, assuming it was a whiteman that was scammed, people will be hailing him.
We need to say no to any form of fraud.
A thief is a thief, no matter who he she steal from.
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by passyhansome(m): 10:36pm On Mar 05
Bad
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by amani63(m): 10:36pm On Mar 05
Please I Don't understand anything that guy is saying
I beg we need better and good explanation in Nigeria
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by wiloy2k8(m): 10:36pm On Mar 05
Bad
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by DonPiiko: 10:36pm On Mar 05
Cool story just for retweets
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by somadinho10: 10:36pm On Mar 05
I don't have a problem with yahoo boys returning our stolen money from abroad
But I will never support when they still from a fellow country man
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by pejuakinab: 10:37pm On Mar 05
Eleriibu
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by CaptainJeffry: 10:37pm On Mar 05
People call them hustlers but I call them lazy azzholes.
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by Narldon(f): 10:37pm On Mar 05
Can all the Yahoo Boys Gather all their Juju together so that we can steal other Countries Destiny to boost Nigerian Economy?
Rather than robbing Poor Nigerians!
Let's collect Switzerland's Destiny , I know They don't need it again
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by akeentech(m): 10:37pm On Mar 05
CaptainJeffry:
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by blesskewe(f): 10:37pm On Mar 05
Idonbilivit
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by Juliette05(f): 10:38pm On Mar 05
and on Sunday he will go to Church for Thanksgiving and to pay his tithe
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by Ekugbeh(m): 10:38pm On Mar 05
They wil tel u it's part of hustlin. Meanwhile u can check my signature
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by madridguy(m): 10:39pm On Mar 05
Just to gather retweet. You should follow your mum to her bank and hold her account officer responsible for her misfortune and stop wailing on twitter.
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by localblood(m): 10:40pm On Mar 05
Greed carry the woman enter one chance
Life Savings koh
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by Samyjazz: 10:40pm On Mar 05
Ndi a egbukwee nu Mmadu n' obodo a
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by Pat081: 10:40pm On Mar 05
Send Ogun to dem or sango gods of iron dos too kill faster than leaving it to God to enter dia life
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by tunjibadosnen(m): 10:41pm On Mar 05
hmm, d way things are going nowadays I doubt if these young guys who called themselves Yahoo boys Will live to see old age, imagine!
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by SAMBARRY: 10:41pm On Mar 05
What's more disgusting is that some mothers are aware of their son's fraudulent careers yet they Will be encouraging and cheering them on.
Last last they usually use their mother's for rituals
And to the girls opening their infested vagin@$ to these yahoo boys,more ororo to your v@gina$ SINCE una v@guns$ Don turn public toilets
Wait TILL you enter their slaughter slab
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by ZombieBuster: 10:41pm On Mar 05
Tell us the story abeg
Yahoo boys don't just wipe accounts..
They wipe the greedy people's accounts
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:41pm On Mar 05
You b!tches should stop saying shits
Yahoo bois deals with international accounts
If a yahoo bois deals with a local bank acc, he would be easily traced
Stop saying poo
Yahoo bois don't deal with 9ja acc
She might have exposed her atm to a unanimous person and there you have it...
It might even be the dude himself that did it...
I repeat
Yahoo boys don't deal with 9ja acc all those ones nah 419
I dont know why my mind keeps telling me the guy is the culprit.....
poo I'm out
|Re: Yahoo Boys Clear Out Nigerian Man Mum's Life Savings by chukzyfcbb: 10:42pm On Mar 05
I opened this thread with the hope I would read the strategy used by the yahoo boiz to clear his moms account.
Was her Online Banking login details compromised?
Was it an Insider job?
Was she coerced to release her pin and other sensitive details?
How exactly was her account cleared, because that's how the public can stay afloat of these Yahoo boiz. Saying sorry doesn't help us lots.
