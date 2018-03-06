₦airaland Forum

Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Islie: 12:46pm
By Fikayo Olowolagba 


A 43-year-old man, Yusuf Adamu, from Zango, Birninkudu, the headquarters of Birninkudu Local Government of Jigawa state, has been arrested for allegedly sleeping with a 13-year-old boy.

The suspect, an official of Birninkudu Magistrates’ Court, was alleged to have committed the offence on the court premises at night.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant of Dutse command, Muhammed Durmin Iya, parading the suspect on Monday warned parents and guardians to take care of their children and wards, to prevent them from being abused by criminals.

He said the suspect was arrested on the premises of Birninkudu Magistrates’ Court trying to lure the boy with the intention of having carnal knowledge of him for the fourth time.

Adamu is said to be married, having nine children (five boys and four girls).

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he introduced the victim to sodomy, adding that he had carnal knowledge of him more than four times.

“I have slept with him on the court premises at night more than four times,” he confessed.

The victim on the other hand said: “He gives me N100 each time he sleeps with me. He had sex with me three times. On the fourth occasion when we were caught, he gave me N200.”



http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/06/man-caught-sex-teenager-court-premises/
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Caustics: 12:48pm
government workers are the scum of the earth

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by thesicilian: 12:56pm
A conglomeration of paedophiles, murderers and terrorists.

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by timwudz(m): 12:57pm
Picture or I don't believe it

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by debolayinka(m): 1:12pm
Sometimes I wonder which useless Sharia these people noise in my ears, when the heinous crimes are found amongst people who claim sexuality purity, while accusing christians of promiscuity.

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by LadyAimy: 2:03pm
They can't help it, they like them young.grin

Uncircumcised ogologo shapeless rod.... Yuuk

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by NwaAmaikpe: 2:03pm
shocked


This life is so unfair.
There's so much injustice and inequality in Nigeria

100naira for a round of sex and that stupid IMSU girl on Baddo charged me 28k.

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by stefanweeks: 2:04pm
North and sodomy

lipsrsealed

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by sayentease(m): 2:05pm
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by chuks34(m): 2:05pm
timwudz:
Picture or I don't believe it

The tin tire me,
No pic of the man or the boy, even the court premesis undecided
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Claireshan1(f): 2:05pm
I don't even know what to say,this one is beyond me

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by tivta(m): 2:05pm
religion of ............

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by BIGDADDY000(m): 2:07pm
then castrate him.
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by oluwasegun007(m): 2:09pm
what's all diz for Christ sake...

just castrate d idiot...

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Antara0503(m): 2:09pm
abeg i tire
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by okonja(m): 2:09pm
It's ritual oh! angry
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Philinho(m): 2:10pm
Let same court prosecute him

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by farouk0403(m): 2:10pm
Let us all condemn the act, Rape knew no religion or tribe.

There are pedophiles and perverts everywhere.


May God protect our children from perverts.
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Antara0503(m): 2:11pm
abeg i tire.na buhari cause am

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by ojkalito(m): 2:11pm
What's it with these Northerners drilling young boys ass

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Antara0503(m): 2:11pm
dis one weak me

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by scarletkinq(m): 2:12pm
fear north

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by EweduAfonja(f): 2:13pm
useless Creatures called mEN...


tuwaaaa....
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by IamMissMarvel(f): 2:13pm
the justice will be quick.
Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by EweduAfonja(f): 2:14pm
Islie:






pedo
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/06/man-caught-sex-teenager-court-premises/

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by jashar(f): 2:14pm
eeww!!! gross...

Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by prince3009(m): 2:14pm
I wonder what mukhcech has to say about this. cheesy cheesy

