|Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Islie: 12:46pm
By Fikayo Olowolagba
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/06/man-caught-sex-teenager-court-premises/
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Caustics: 12:48pm
government workers are the scum of the earth
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by thesicilian: 12:56pm
A conglomeration of paedophiles, murderers and terrorists.
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by timwudz(m): 12:57pm
Picture or I don't believe it
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by debolayinka(m): 1:12pm
Sometimes I wonder which useless Sharia these people noise in my ears, when the heinous crimes are found amongst people who claim sexuality purity, while accusing christians of promiscuity.
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by LadyAimy: 2:03pm
They can't help it, they like them young.
Uncircumcised ogologo shapeless rod.... Yuuk
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by NwaAmaikpe: 2:03pm
This life is so unfair.
There's so much injustice and inequality in Nigeria
100naira for a round of sex and that stupid IMSU girl on Baddo charged me 28k.
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by stefanweeks: 2:04pm
North and sodomy
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by sayentease(m): 2:05pm
kihj
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by chuks34(m): 2:05pm
timwudz:
The tin tire me,
No pic of the man or the boy, even the court premesis
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Claireshan1(f): 2:05pm
I don't even know what to say,this one is beyond me
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by tivta(m): 2:05pm
religion of ............
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by BIGDADDY000(m): 2:07pm
then castrate him.
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by oluwasegun007(m): 2:09pm
what's all diz for Christ sake...
just castrate d idiot...
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Antara0503(m): 2:09pm
abeg i tire
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by okonja(m): 2:09pm
It's ritual oh!
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Philinho(m): 2:10pm
Let same court prosecute him
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by farouk0403(m): 2:10pm
Let us all condemn the act, Rape knew no religion or tribe.
There are pedophiles and perverts everywhere.
May God protect our children from perverts.
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Antara0503(m): 2:11pm
abeg i tire.na buhari cause am
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by ojkalito(m): 2:11pm
What's it with these Northerners drilling young boys ass
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by Antara0503(m): 2:11pm
dis one weak me
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by scarletkinq(m): 2:12pm
fear north
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by EweduAfonja(f): 2:13pm
useless Creatures called mEN...
tuwaaaa....
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by IamMissMarvel(f): 2:13pm
the justice will be quick.
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by EweduAfonja(f): 2:14pm
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by jashar(f): 2:14pm
eeww!!! gross...
|Re: Married Man Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy In Jigawa Court Premises & Was Caught by prince3009(m): 2:14pm
I wonder what mukhcech has to say about this.
