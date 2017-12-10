₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,250 members, 4,120,352 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 March 2018 at 02:58 AM

Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) (8958 Views)

How Lady I Met In Club Stole My ATM, Withdrew N300,000 (pic) / Teenager Arrested For Hiding Boyfriend’s Gun (pictured) / Teenager Arrested For Trying To Penetrate 2 Year Old (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:27pm On Mar 06
A teenage mother and two child traffickers have been arrested by the Imo state police command over the sale of her baby.

The State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, while parading the suspects disclosed that the teenager identified as Chiamaka Njoku, 18, of Umuokpo Emeabiam Owerri West LGA of Imo state, gave birth December 10, 201, and sold the baby girl for N120,000.

“She was impregnated by unidentified man out of wedlock. She left her parents house and was harboured by Okere Justice of the same address who contacted one Franca Chukwukere, the Proprietress of an illegal orphanage, Franca Gold Orphanage Lagos, where she remained until on 10/12/2017 when she put to bed. The baby girl was sold out at the cost of #300,000 and the sum of #120,000 sent to Chiamaka Njoku through Justice Okere. Two baby girls of one month three weeks and one month two weeks old respectively were recovered from the child trafficker” said Ezike.

The other suspect, 53-year-old Franca Chukwukere, a mum of 3 from Umuelem, Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA of Imo state harboured the pregnant girl till she delivered. She forged an orphanage document and sold the baby for N300,000 sending N120,000 to the mother the other accomplice Justice Okere. Okere Justice, 42, who is also married with kids kept the teenager before trafficking the child and sending her to Chukwukere, who operates the illegal Orphanage.

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/teenager-arrested-for-selling-her-2-months-old-baby-for-n120000/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:28pm On Mar 06
See more photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/teenager-arrested-for-selling-her-2-months-old-baby-for-n120000/
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Abjay97(m): 8:36pm On Mar 06
Hey ya.. for her thats a lot of money... CHAI..
Future Mothers/baby mamas.. dont take decisions that you will regret in the nearest future
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by sonsomegrigbo: 8:37pm On Mar 06
everybody come and see oooooo







if I talk now them go say I hate Igbos...







but ipobs why do you prefer your name in print for the CRIME reasons?







you will force me to give up on you one day..



NWANPUDA

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:02pm On Mar 06
human trafficking
Drug dealing
baby pig selling
Ashawos
Human eaters

Na potopoto lands

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by splmosixx(m): 10:38pm On Mar 06
Flat heads and crime be like 5$6....


Someone should quote me with the appropriate meme grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by OrestesDante(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
sonsomegrigbo:
everybody come and see oooooo



if I talk now them go say I hate Igbos...


but ipobs why do you prefer your name in print for the CRIME reasons?


you will force me to give up on you one day..



NWANPUDA

angry

☣ ☠


Maturity starts when you start thinking with your brains and not your balls.



☣ ☠

6 Likes

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by sarafa68: 10:39pm On Mar 06
Our blooders from the yeast are very smart; their business acumen is top notch...

Apart from that, another unique features in them is their skin color, the exclusive YELLO they possessed. I find it weird seeing a charcoal black IGbos. Am i dey only one?

6 Likes

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by ODVanguard: 10:39pm On Mar 06
Damn. Why don't these people just go through the proper channels rather than this sick method of mass producing babies for sale? Omo ale go plenty for SE o. Poverty na bastard.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by famousroland(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
Too bad
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by dragonking2: 10:40pm On Mar 06
The rate at which igbos sell their new born baby is a call for concern. cry

2 Likes

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by BlackPantherxXx: 10:40pm On Mar 06
"Chiamaka Njoku, impregnated out of wedlock.....illegal orphanage...run by...Franca Chukwukere"


Only a liar would claim to be surprised

Even Nnamdi Kanu, their god said 99% of the girls like c0ck pass oxygen

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by scarletkinq(m): 10:42pm On Mar 06
shocked sadchai 120k for a child no no no this is disheartening may Sango's tunda locate sai baba

1 Like

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Alariiwo: 10:43pm On Mar 06
Igbos and child trafficking these days..

It should be a source of concern to their red cap chiefs, Emma powerful and his group.

Humans are not animals to be sold for money. #Flats take note.

2 Likes

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by scarletkinq(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
chai 120k for a child no no no this is disheartening may Sango's tunda locate sai baba
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by WizkidAndDavido: 10:51pm On Mar 06
sonsomegrigbo:
everybody come and see oooooo







if I talk now them go say I hate Igbos...







but ipobs why do you prefer your name in print for the CRIME reasons?







you will force me to give up on you one day..



NWANPUDA

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Kennylash11(m): 10:51pm On Mar 06
Oyaaa Awon omo shaku shaku
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by jegz25(m): 10:55pm On Mar 06
Na their way.. If you know, you know
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by hinohsend: 10:55pm On Mar 06
To be an Igbo woman you'd most likely have to endure/ survive.....

Abortion by your mum

Baby Factory

Being an Osu Outcast

Not inheriting properties

Being used as a sex worker in Brothels

Having yam legs and hairy body

And so on

Igbo women are strong women o. Igbo Kwenu!

4 Likes

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by bewla(m): 10:56pm On Mar 06
a wu
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Oloripelebe: 10:59pm On Mar 06
Na our biafla pple from isleal


Our runaway coward dilector must hear diz cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Azam101: 10:59pm On Mar 06
Baby factory people.
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Abogwara: 11:04pm On Mar 06
People fall victim to these traffickers because Government has not been able to create awareness on child adoption for both donor biological parent and adopting foster parent. There's a reason why nature made it possible for some to lack and wish for what others reject.

1 Like

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by KingSango(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
BrainnewsNg:


Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/teenager-arrested-for-selling-her-2-months-old-baby-for-n120000/


Selling her baby to devil worshipers to sacrifice.

www.theriseofsodom.blogspot.com

Ase

Love Sango

1 Share

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by ekongrobert(m): 11:21pm On Mar 06
that is now the latest business for some young girl now, i dont know y corruption is incressing everyday, and some of tham feel very free doing that. oh god have mercy on them
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by brookz: 11:38pm On Mar 06
The moment i saw the thread, i know is from one particular side of the country. Because is their work ooo.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by iamrapper(m): 11:39pm On Mar 06
splmosixx:
Flat heads and crime be like 5$6....

Someone should quote me with the appropriate meme grin grin
good talk

1 Like

Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Yankee101: 11:40pm On Mar 06
This hunger na wa sha. God help u realize our potentials to overcome even this adversity
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Lekan1o1: 11:41pm On Mar 06
Mawa
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by iamrapper(m): 11:42pm On Mar 06
BrainnewsNg:


Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/teenager-arrested-for-selling-her-2-months-old-baby-for-n120000/

someone is luking for dis child wit all her life,,,,,juxt look at ur self:.....
Stupid girl
Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by nothernstar: 11:54pm On Mar 06
Igbos and child factory is like yorubas and head hunting and skull mining. Pls which one is more dangerous and the one to be legalised.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper / Graphic Pics: Chinese Girl Cuts Off Ghana Guy’s Manhood In China / Uniport Four - Parents Urge IGP To Take Over Case

Viewing this topic: darlinton28(m), nurudeen66 and 14 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.