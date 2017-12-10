₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:27pm On Mar 06
A teenage mother and two child traffickers have been arrested by the Imo state police command over the sale of her baby.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/teenager-arrested-for-selling-her-2-months-old-baby-for-n120000/
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:28pm On Mar 06
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Abjay97(m): 8:36pm On Mar 06
Hey ya.. for her thats a lot of money... CHAI..
Future Mothers/baby mamas.. dont take decisions that you will regret in the nearest future
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by sonsomegrigbo: 8:37pm On Mar 06
everybody come and see oooooo
if I talk now them go say I hate Igbos...
but ipobs why do you prefer your name in print for the CRIME reasons?
you will force me to give up on you one day..
NWANPUDA
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:02pm On Mar 06
human trafficking
Drug dealing
baby pig selling
Ashawos
Human eaters
Na potopoto lands
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by splmosixx(m): 10:38pm On Mar 06
Flat heads and crime be like 5$6....
Someone should quote me with the appropriate meme
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by OrestesDante(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
sonsomegrigbo:
☣ ☠
∆ Maturity starts when you start thinking with your brains and not your balls. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by sarafa68: 10:39pm On Mar 06
Our blooders from the yeast are very smart; their business acumen is top notch...
Apart from that, another unique features in them is their skin color, the exclusive YELLO they possessed. I find it weird seeing a charcoal black IGbos. Am i dey only one?
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by ODVanguard: 10:39pm On Mar 06
Damn. Why don't these people just go through the proper channels rather than this sick method of mass producing babies for sale? Omo ale go plenty for SE o. Poverty na bastard.
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by famousroland(m): 10:39pm On Mar 06
Too bad
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by dragonking2: 10:40pm On Mar 06
The rate at which igbos sell their new born baby is a call for concern.
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by BlackPantherxXx: 10:40pm On Mar 06
"Chiamaka Njoku, impregnated out of wedlock.....illegal orphanage...run by...Franca Chukwukere"
Only a liar would claim to be surprised
Even Nnamdi Kanu, their god said 99% of the girls like c0ck pass oxygen
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by scarletkinq(m): 10:42pm On Mar 06
chai 120k for a child no no no this is disheartening may Sango's tunda locate sai baba
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Alariiwo: 10:43pm On Mar 06
Igbos and child trafficking these days..
It should be a source of concern to their red cap chiefs, Emma powerful and his group.
Humans are not animals to be sold for money. #Flats take note.
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by scarletkinq(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by WizkidAndDavido: 10:51pm On Mar 06
sonsomegrigbo:
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Kennylash11(m): 10:51pm On Mar 06
Oyaaa Awon omo shaku shaku
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by jegz25(m): 10:55pm On Mar 06
Na their way.. If you know, you know
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by hinohsend: 10:55pm On Mar 06
To be an Igbo woman you'd most likely have to endure/ survive.....
Abortion by your mum
Baby Factory
Being an Osu Outcast
Not inheriting properties
Being used as a sex worker in Brothels
Having yam legs and hairy body
And so on
Igbo women are strong women o. Igbo Kwenu!
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by bewla(m): 10:56pm On Mar 06
a wu
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Oloripelebe: 10:59pm On Mar 06
Na our biafla pple from isleal
Our runaway coward dilector must hear diz
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Azam101: 10:59pm On Mar 06
Baby factory people.
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Abogwara: 11:04pm On Mar 06
People fall victim to these traffickers because Government has not been able to create awareness on child adoption for both donor biological parent and adopting foster parent. There's a reason why nature made it possible for some to lack and wish for what others reject.
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by KingSango(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
BrainnewsNg:
Selling her baby to devil worshipers to sacrifice.
www.theriseofsodom.blogspot.com
Ase
Love Sango
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by ekongrobert(m): 11:21pm On Mar 06
that is now the latest business for some young girl now, i dont know y corruption is incressing everyday, and some of tham feel very free doing that. oh god have mercy on them
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by brookz: 11:38pm On Mar 06
The moment i saw the thread, i know is from one particular side of the country. Because is their work ooo.
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by iamrapper(m): 11:39pm On Mar 06
splmosixx:good talk
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Yankee101: 11:40pm On Mar 06
This hunger na wa sha. God help u realize our potentials to overcome even this adversity
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by Lekan1o1: 11:41pm On Mar 06
Mawa
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by iamrapper(m): 11:42pm On Mar 06
BrainnewsNg:someone is luking for dis child wit all her life,,,,,juxt look at ur self:.....
Stupid girl
|Re: Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-months Old Baby For N120,000 (pic) by nothernstar: 11:54pm On Mar 06
Igbos and child factory is like yorubas and head hunting and skull mining. Pls which one is more dangerous and the one to be legalised.
