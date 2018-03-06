₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by akinzgist(m): 12:46am On Mar 07
Why Smartphones Slow Down Some Whiles After Purchase Check Here..
Today almost everyone owns an Android smartphone. These devices come with different specifications and in different sizes to suit each person’s taste and function.
However, after six months of heavy usage, you’ll notice a reduction in efficiency and performance.
There are many potential reasons that make smartphones to slow down after several months. So, in this post, We’re gonna outline 5 common reasons which makes your phone to slow down after few months of usage.
Leggo…
#1. OS Upgrades
Normally, Google releases updates annually and the latest version is Oreo (I’m guessing the next version would be android pudding �).
Remember, when you first bought your phone, it might be running Android Marshmallow before you get an Upgrade notification. These upgrades are released with a certain set of hardware specifications in mind.
This year, Smartphone specifications have drastically improved. Many features have been added in the Android OS. However, these features are made with newer hardware specifications in mind. So, there is a chance that if you are running the newer version of any operating system in an outdated phone then this can slow down your phone in no-time.
However, these upgrades are hard to ignore as it is for a Nigerian snake to avoid swallowing money.�� (I’m not kuku there with you)
Minor updates are okay, but if you are planning to jump from Android Nougat to Oreo then be ready to face the difficulties.
#2. App Updates
Facebook initially took just 35MB the first time I downloaded it , now with constant updates it’s taking almost 300MB now .The so-called ‘lightweight’ apps that you install can transform to ‘heavyweight’ over the time. Developers are constantly pushing updates, every new update brings new features, which ends up using lots of RAM and CPU.
The best thing you can do is to once you feel the app is bloated, replace it with another light weight app.
#3. Apps Running On The Background
Most times people tend to neglect background apps. Believe me or not, you have almost 80% more apps installed on your devices than when you first got it. Just go to your phone’s settings and have a brief look at all of your downloaded apps.
This problem arises when some apps keep running in the background without launching it. There are many apps like email services, messaging apps which are always active. These apps use CPU and RAM, which impacts negatively on your phone’s performance.
So, make sure to disable or uninstall the apps which consume lots of RAM and CPU, switch to a static wallpaper and say goodbye to live wallpapers.
#4. Memory Degradation
Smartphones run on a flash memory, the most common type of flash memory is known as NAND. NAND memory gets slower as it fills up. In summary, NAND Memory usually requires a certain amount of vacant blocks to operate efficiently.
Secondly, NAND memory degrades after some time of usage. NAND memory has three types- SLC, MLC, TLC each one of them has write cycle boundaries per memory cell. Once the limit is reached, the cells wear out and this affects the performance.
The best thing to do here is to stick with 75% of your device’s total storage capacity. For example, if you are having 16GB internal storage, don’t cross the 10GB threshold.
#5. Full Storage
Whenever your storage system is full in your Android phone just clear unnecessary files to prevent your phone from slowing down
Was this helpful to you Now thank us!!! And perhaps you have questions, feel free to ask
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by Chikebrain: 10:11am On Mar 07
Great information
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by MarkWayne89: 12:05pm On Mar 07
Thanks, bro! Really helpful
Other things that might slow down phones are corrupt apps.
I would also add checking for any potential viruses, like in this guide I researched: https://www.unlockunit.com/blog/how-to-tell-if-your-phone-has-a-virus/
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by Abiodunspectre: 8:15pm On Mar 11
Very informative
I'll try on my Camon CM
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by tafat: 2:55am On Mar 12
Great info,this will help alot especially on my spark
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by sureinfo: 1:48am
Cool info,nice one there
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by Fanatique: 7:13am
Wow that's great men. I like that
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by Enity: 7:13am
Ok following.
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by DarkMagic(m): 7:14am
And to add to that...
Constantly clear caches...
And also reboot ur phone once in a while
Somepple will leave their phones on and av an uptime of 72hrs
The phone would av piled alot on its RAM,thus slowing it down
2 cents
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by hubtiva: 7:14am
ok
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by tosyne2much(m): 7:14am
Low RAM
Itel comes to mind
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by darlingnuel(m): 7:16am
No 4 is so on point. But not easy not to cross the storage boundary
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by soul67: 7:16am
Simply factory installed virus
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by Fanatique: 7:17am
Smart phones may slow down due to a lot of factors
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by yemzzy22(m): 7:18am
itel right now with 200 ram
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by EagleScribes: 7:19am
What about virus?
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by chid76: 7:22am
Games
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by Homeboiy: 7:40am
Solution :
Bring it for flashing
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by Innobee99(m): 7:43am
Same here with my Nokia XL
|Re: REASONS Why Your Smartphone Slow Down by grayht(m): 7:51am
Iphone users ...
