Please Note : This story is a rough draft of the THIRD NOVEL in the KASALA series. Enjoy it while you can because I will have to take it down a week after completion.



Urban Dictionary: Vengence

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Vengence

verb. Justifiable force against one group violently discriminating against another group. A form of retaliation. An answering action to an act of aggretion. Not to be confused with revenge or an act of vengeance. Vengence is specifically an act of violence in response to an act of violence.



Summary

After Ogunshola Ignores Nike's plea to help face an old enemy his life goes to poo. He finally joins forces with Nike but the enemy is powerful, dangerous and deceitful.



Kasala Vengence would bring you into the dark world of ancient mysteries and show you the power of a trickster god. Read if you dare, read at your own peril but

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Olodumare is god almighty; it was he who created all things. Initially he had created humans to live with him in Orun, his heavenly abode, but was disappointed that they lacked experience. Thus he casted them down to earth to gain it. To aid their quest, he provided them with Orisha , lesser gods, to which he gave several aspects of himself to help protect and guide them. He also created Ajogun, malevolent spirits, whose roles are to present them with challenges and obstacles to overcome in order to help them learn, grow and gain experience.



Although Orisha’s are protectors and guards, they have human desires which could also be destructive if not well managed. So to create balance, Olodumare created Eshu, the god of the crossroads as both an Orisha and an Ajogun. It is Eshu that permits both bad and good to happen, he also guards against consequences. He is the god of choice, chance and luck but Eshu is cunny and full of tricks and temptations.



Olodumare decided he wouldn’t interface with the learning process of man, so she gave them Babalawo’s; priest with the power of divination to enable them know his will. He also gave women the power of AJe, witchcrafts that they could empower themselves. As benevolent mothers Aje’s protect their children and help create a balance to prevent the forces of good or evil from overcoming one another.

***

Left Right! Left Right! The commander echoed.

Nike marched slowly dragging her feet. The atmosphere was humid and the thumps of their boots erupted dust from the ground. Sweat dripped down her face and soaked her inner garments. Her eye brows were slanted upwards and her lips folded in a frown. She wasn’t in the mood for military drills.



“Nike, raise your feet up and swing your arms to shoulder level!” The commander spat out.

“I am not feeling strong today Sir!” Nike spat back in an arrogant manner.

If it was the Nike of old she would have insulted him and dammed the consequence, but ever since a curse was placed on her by her grandmother, she made conscious effort to be polite. After learning how to control her curse, she joined the military to use her power for good, which also taught her discipline and order.



The commander was angry, normally he would order her to give him fifty push ups but he was calm. He was aware of Nike’s ability and the damage she could do if provoked.



“If you are tired go and rest in my office.”

“Thank you Sir.”

Somehow she got enough strength to march on to the commander’s office. As she opened the door, she was struck by the cool air from the air condition, she threw herself on the couch to get ready for a nap. She noticed her boots had left trails of dust on the cement floor, it didn’t bother her.



The office was spacious, there was a rough brown desk that looked old and tarnished, it seemed like the commander had a pile of paper work to get to, due to the clusters of files on top. Trophies were mounted on the orange wall alongside a deer head with horns, as she rested her head, she felt relaxed.



Nike had gotten comfortable, she closed her eyes in hope to get some sleep, and the door creaked opened.

“Why did you sound so rude to me?” The commander requested in a soft tone trying hard to get an honest answer.

“I am very sorry, I am actually weak to be honest Sir.” Nike replied trying her best to sound as polite as possible.

“Since you came back from that mission in Oyo state, you’ve been different. I know you neutralized the threat but you didn’t give me details, was it that traumatic?”

“No Sir…” Nike gasped and continued “it was just very tasking and I feel it took a toll on my physical body.”

The commander took a good look at Nike, her once pretty face had been a mask of sadness since she returned, her body once voluptuous had reduced drastically by the day and it troubled him.

“Hope you have been eating well because you are losing weight.”

Nike tried to force a smile.

“Please Sir any news on Oju, the culprit I told you was instrumental in causing that catastrophe?”

“To be honest, I have pulled all my resources, I have even contacted people in the DSS but unfortunately there is no trace of him, it is as if he never existed.”



Nike was highly disappointed by his response but wasn’t surprise. Oju was a very powerful witch doctor and she was certain he had used a cloaking spell to hide himself from law enforcement. Oju was the cause of Nike’s pain, he was responsible for killing Tunde and she would stop at nothing to make him pay.



Nike loved Tunde in ways that were frightening, he wasn’t her ideal man but it was his wistfulness and his appetite for risk that attracted her to him beside the fact that he had been by her side and had assisted her in trying to break the curse. She felt she had helped him grow and losing him after everything was a wound so deep it didn’t heal easy.



“I think I need some time off.” Nike pleaded



The commander thought about it Nike was useless to him if she wasn’t at her best. She was his secret weapon. He remembered the first time she displayed her power when they were misinformed into an ambush by terrorists. She had unleashed her curse, Iku the spirit of death, and he witnessed the most disturbing form of mystical power. Series of gruesome accidents killed most of the terrorists, while the rest turned on themselves. Since then, he would send her first into attack to destabilize the enemy while the rest of the squad would simply waltz through and pick up the scraps.



“Please go, take as much time as you need, I have you covered.” He smiled

“Thank you Sir.” She said

A black uber taxi came to pick her and dropped her in a hotel.

The luxurious life Nike lead reminded her of Tunde and her sorrows deepened. She didn’t have to work or be in the army. Tunde had given her a share from an artefact he had stolen from a Lodge guarded by Ogunshola.



“Ogunshola!”

She thought out loud. He promised to call her but he never did, she remembered a kiss they shared when they were both drunk on godly lust, a side effect of gods who were lovers possessing their bodies. This brought a smile to her face.



Nike picked up her phone, scrolled through it, looked up his number and placed her finger on the dial button, when suddenly she hesitated.

They had started off as enemies but they had grown closer after circumstances had brought them together. Initially she thought he was a mindless brute because of the savagery and brutality he had exhibited while trying to recover the artifice Tunde had stolen. He was the guardian of the Lodge a secret society charged with protecting sacred artefacts of the Oshogbo kingdom and the Yoruba tribe. He could help because he knew spiritual things, he could advise her or at least take her to someone who could but she had tried his number repeatedly for several month but it never went through. She even dropped several text messages after which she gave up on his assistance a long time ago.

She twisted and turned in her bed and got up and walked to the fridge then grabbed a bottle of water. She emptied the cold liquid in her mouth and stood still.



“I wear a shirt of fire, she wears a shirt of blood and you that of rags. But all animals are of the same sort which kill and eat other animals. ARO META, The three legged stand that holds a cooking pot on top of fire, I accept to be the missing leg”.

She had heard this words from the mouths of both witches, so she waited for some sort of sign but nothing happened. She got angry.

“What sort of elder witches invite someone to join their coven and don’t tell the person how to contact them?” She hissed and slammed her fist on the drawer beside her bed.



She accepted her faith, Oju was long gone and the witches who would have helped her probably replaced her for taking too long to join their coven. She decided she would use this period to rest and overcome her grief.

***



Spiritual objects are symbols given mystical power at their creation. They represent a magical idea, entity, or relationship. The dialectal of the spirit being is not literal, but emblematic. Idols are the strongest of symbols as they are the embodiment of the divine. To the unknowing they are simple inanimate manmade objects but to the arcane they are brought to life by belief.



Ogunshola stood luggage in hand, he felt the cold metal feel of his necklace on his chest. At first glance it looked like a crucifix but on a closer look one would notice it was a silver double edged axe shaped pendant. The pendant was beautiful, it had one white bead between two red beads at the tip of the base, it also had stones embedded on each blade of the axe and arranged in the same colour order with the beads. He had bought it from a voodoo shop in America. When he indicated interest, the sales girl, a young Cuban lady began to tell him the numerous spiritual benefits.



Ogunshola, understood the significance of spiritual symbol, after all, he had served for several years as a guard to the Lodge due to his father’s delay to initiate him. His heart was delighted that he had been restored to the position of sponsor, he didn’t need to be actively involved in the protection of spiritual items, and all he had to do was donate money.



He had wondered if the sales a girl would believe him if he told her he once was possessed by Shango, the African god of thunder while on a protection details to prevent the original axe which the pendant was fashioned after from falling into the wrong hands. Definitely not he thought, and even if she did she would ask a lot of questions, which he was duty bound by secrecy not to answer. He smiled at this.

“What are you smiling at” Adeshola teased



“Nothing my dear just memories” Ogunshola said

Adeshola smiled and they continued walking together exiting the airport.

Ogunshola’s hand had found its way to his chest and was holding on to his pendant through his shirt. Silently he whispered melodiously as he nodded his head in veneration.



“Jakuta, hurler of stones, Oranfe, the store house of fire, Arira, the spirit of lightning, Oba Koso, The king that did not hang.”

“For Ifa’s sake, why are you are so obsessed with this pendant? Shango’s child!”

They giggled together.

“Those of us who were born deep into the Ifa religion thing are not obsessed like you.”





“Ogunshola” A matured voiced called out. “Akanni.” He paused. “My first and only male child, Jagunjagun ode Orun, the great warrior of the skies”

Adeshola rolled her eyes but quickly flashed a fake smile. She didn’t understand how to draw the line. This is a man who says she is too local because she adhered so much to tradition but here he was calling his son by his Oriki. Oriki’s are traditional spiritual praise names given to children by their parent to draw out innate virtues consistence with their family history and to describe the nature of their birth.



Ogunshola turned sideways to see his dad and his driver. He rushed towards him and gave him a hug.

“Welcome my son.”

“Thanks dad.” Ogunshola replied stretching forth his hand to shake his father.

“Good evening Sir” Adeshola on instinct had knelt down to greet her father-in-law.

Ogunshola’s father looked around trying to see if anyone was looking at them.

“Get up will you.” He replied then turned towards Ogunshola and shook his head.

Ogunshola pulled Adeshola and hugged her in a desperate attempt to console her. The driver carried their luggages and put it into the car. They got in and he zoomed off, it was a quiet trip.

The car stopped in front of a white painted duplex.

“So here you go.” Ogunshola’s dad handed him over the keys.

“Wow, this is the best after wedding present ever!”

Ogunshola’s dad hugged Adeshola “Our beautiful wife, please be rest assured that we love you.”

Adeshola smiled in response.

“Settle down and get some rest because tomorrow you start working for me.”



They went in and settled down and just before they went to sleep, Ogunshola swapped the UK sim card in his phone with his Nigerian sim and multiple text messages came in, but one caught his eye, it was from Nike.

PLEASE I CAN’T FIND TUNDE, I AM AFRAID OJU HAS DONE SOMETHING BAD TO HIM.

He gave it a quick glance and saw several others with similar contents but he ignored it, he wasn’t going to get involved with the spiritual anymore. Nike should face her own problems, after all he wasn’t duty bound to help her.





Lexxyla, Nostradamus, felsunseg, tahir0, Jasmine4, priestchurch, joyberry, supizino, FakoMaybach1, MightyFortress, Chukwudozzie, cuteesthy, Olu317, donkelz, stephenGee12, Temmason, olumanja, rasiyorum, Danpersie31, Peppergroove, Kassia, joyberry, Oyindawealth, obafemylegacy, Maymac, Essyprity, Tuhndhay, richiearmany14, geezyk, emarkson, donpeteranking, mynuel, Dztzl, kingjomezy, gmekx, WE ARE BACK... : This story is a rough draft of the THIRD NOVEL in the KASALA series. Enjoy it while you can because I will have to take it down a week after completion.Urban Dictionary: Vengenceverb. Justifiable force against one group violently discriminating against another group. A form of retaliation. An answering action to an act of aggretion. Not to be confused with revenge or an act of vengeance. Vengence is specifically an act of violence in response to an act of violence.After Ogunshola Ignores Nike's plea to help face an old enemy his life goes to poo. He finally joins forces with Nike but the enemy is powerful, dangerous and deceitful.Kasala Vengence would bring you into the dark world of ancient mysteries and show you the power of a trickster god. Read if you dare, read at your own peril but-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Olodumare is god almighty; it was he who created all things. Initially he had created humans to live with him in Orun, his heavenly abode, but was disappointed that they lacked experience. Thus he casted them down to earth to gain it. To aid their quest, he provided them with Orisha , lesser gods, to which he gave several aspects of himself to help protect and guide them. He also created Ajogun, malevolent spirits, whose roles are to present them with challenges and obstacles to overcome in order to help them learn, grow and gain experience.Although Orisha’s are protectors and guards, they have human desires which could also be destructive if not well managed. So to create balance, Olodumare created Eshu, the god of the crossroads as both an Orisha and an Ajogun. It is Eshu that permits both bad and good to happen, he also guards against consequences. He is the god of choice, chance and luck but Eshu is cunny and full of tricks and temptations.Olodumare decided he wouldn’t interface with the learning process of man, so she gave them Babalawo’s; priest with the power of divination to enable them know his will. He also gave women the power of AJe, witchcrafts that they could empower themselves. As benevolent mothers Aje’s protect their children and help create a balance to prevent the forces of good or evil from overcoming one another.***Left Right! Left Right! The commander echoed.Nike marched slowly dragging her feet. The atmosphere was humid and the thumps of their boots erupted dust from the ground. Sweat dripped down her face and soaked her inner garments. Her eye brows were slanted upwards and her lips folded in a frown. She wasn’t in the mood for military drills.“Nike, raise your feet up and swing your arms to shoulder level!” The commander spat out.“I am not feeling strong today Sir!” Nike spat back in an arrogant manner.If it was the Nike of old she would have insulted him and dammed the consequence, but ever since a curse was placed on her by her grandmother, she made conscious effort to be polite. After learning how to control her curse, she joined the military to use her power for good, which also taught her discipline and order.The commander was angry, normally he would order her to give him fifty push ups but he was calm. He was aware of Nike’s ability and the damage she could do if provoked.“If you are tired go and rest in my office.”“Thank you Sir.”Somehow she got enough strength to march on to the commander’s office. As she opened the door, she was struck by the cool air from the air condition, she threw herself on the couch to get ready for a nap. She noticed her boots had left trails of dust on the cement floor, it didn’t bother her.The office was spacious, there was a rough brown desk that looked old and tarnished, it seemed like the commander had a pile of paper work to get to, due to the clusters of files on top. Trophies were mounted on the orange wall alongside a deer head with horns, as she rested her head, she felt relaxed.Nike had gotten comfortable, she closed her eyes in hope to get some sleep, and the door creaked opened.“Why did you sound so rude to me?” The commander requested in a soft tone trying hard to get an honest answer.“I am very sorry, I am actually weak to be honest Sir.” Nike replied trying her best to sound as polite as possible.“Since you came back from that mission in Oyo state, you’ve been different. I know you neutralized the threat but you didn’t give me details, was it that traumatic?”“No Sir…” Nike gasped and continued “it was just very tasking and I feel it took a toll on my physical body.”The commander took a good look at Nike, her once pretty face had been a mask of sadness since she returned, her body once voluptuous had reduced drastically by the day and it troubled him.“Hope you have been eating well because you are losing weight.”Nike tried to force a smile.“Please Sir any news on Oju, the culprit I told you was instrumental in causing that catastrophe?”“To be honest, I have pulled all my resources, I have even contacted people in the DSS but unfortunately there is no trace of him, it is as if he never existed.”Nike was highly disappointed by his response but wasn’t surprise. Oju was a very powerful witch doctor and she was certain he had used a cloaking spell to hide himself from law enforcement. Oju was the cause of Nike’s pain, he was responsible for killing Tunde and she would stop at nothing to make him pay.Nike loved Tunde in ways that were frightening, he wasn’t her ideal man but it was his wistfulness and his appetite for risk that attracted her to him beside the fact that he had been by her side and had assisted her in trying to break the curse. She felt she had helped him grow and losing him after everything was a wound so deep it didn’t heal easy.“I think I need some time off.” Nike pleadedThe commander thought about it Nike was useless to him if she wasn’t at her best. She was his secret weapon. He remembered the first time she displayed her power when they were misinformed into an ambush by terrorists. She had unleashed her curse, Iku the spirit of death, and he witnessed the most disturbing form of mystical power. Series of gruesome accidents killed most of the terrorists, while the rest turned on themselves. Since then, he would send her first into attack to destabilize the enemy while the rest of the squad would simply waltz through and pick up the scraps.“Please go, take as much time as you need, I have you covered.” He smiled“Thank you Sir.” She saidA black uber taxi came to pick her and dropped her in a hotel.The luxurious life Nike lead reminded her of Tunde and her sorrows deepened. She didn’t have to work or be in the army. Tunde had given her a share from an artefact he had stolen from a Lodge guarded by Ogunshola.“Ogunshola!”She thought out loud. He promised to call her but he never did, she remembered a kiss they shared when they were both drunk on godly lust, a side effect of gods who were lovers possessing their bodies. This brought a smile to her face.Nike picked up her phone, scrolled through it, looked up his number and placed her finger on the dial button, when suddenly she hesitated.They had started off as enemies but they had grown closer after circumstances had brought them together. Initially she thought he was a mindless brute because of the savagery and brutality he had exhibited while trying to recover the artifice Tunde had stolen. He was the guardian of the Lodge a secret society charged with protecting sacred artefacts of the Oshogbo kingdom and the Yoruba tribe. He could help because he knew spiritual things, he could advise her or at least take her to someone who could but she had tried his number repeatedly for several month but it never went through. She even dropped several text messages after which she gave up on his assistance a long time ago.She twisted and turned in her bed and got up and walked to the fridge then grabbed a bottle of water. She emptied the cold liquid in her mouth and stood still.“I wear a shirt of fire, she wears a shirt of blood and you that of rags. But all animals are of the same sort which kill and eat other animals. ARO META, The three legged stand that holds a cooking pot on top of fire, I accept to be the missing leg”.She had heard this words from the mouths of both witches, so she waited for some sort of sign but nothing happened. She got angry.“What sort of elder witches invite someone to join their coven and don’t tell the person how to contact them?” She hissed and slammed her fist on the drawer beside her bed.She accepted her faith, Oju was long gone and the witches who would have helped her probably replaced her for taking too long to join their coven. She decided she would use this period to rest and overcome her grief.***Spiritual objects are symbols given mystical power at their creation. They represent a magical idea, entity, or relationship. The dialectal of the spirit being is not literal, but emblematic. Idols are the strongest of symbols as they are the embodiment of the divine. To the unknowing they are simple inanimate manmade objects but to the arcane they are brought to life by belief.Ogunshola stood luggage in hand, he felt the cold metal feel of his necklace on his chest. At first glance it looked like a crucifix but on a closer look one would notice it was a silver double edged axe shaped pendant. The pendant was beautiful, it had one white bead between two red beads at the tip of the base, it also had stones embedded on each blade of the axe and arranged in the same colour order with the beads. He had bought it from a voodoo shop in America. When he indicated interest, the sales girl, a young Cuban lady began to tell him the numerous spiritual benefits.Ogunshola, understood the significance of spiritual symbol, after all, he had served for several years as a guard to the Lodge due to his father’s delay to initiate him. His heart was delighted that he had been restored to the position of sponsor, he didn’t need to be actively involved in the protection of spiritual items, and all he had to do was donate money.He had wondered if the sales a girl would believe him if he told her he once was possessed by Shango, the African god of thunder while on a protection details to prevent the original axe which the pendant was fashioned after from falling into the wrong hands. Definitely not he thought, and even if she did she would ask a lot of questions, which he was duty bound by secrecy not to answer. He smiled at this.“What are you smiling at” Adeshola teased“Nothing my dear just memories” Ogunshola saidAdeshola smiled and they continued walking together exiting the airport.Ogunshola’s hand had found its way to his chest and was holding on to his pendant through his shirt. Silently he whispered melodiously as he nodded his head in veneration.“Jakuta, hurler of stones, Oranfe, the store house of fire, Arira, the spirit of lightning, Oba Koso, The king that did not hang.”“For Ifa’s sake, why are you are so obsessed with this pendant? Shango’s child!”They giggled together.“Those of us who were born deep into the Ifa religion thing are not obsessed like you.”“Ogunshola” A matured voiced called out. “Akanni.” He paused. “My first and only male child, Jagunjagun ode Orun, the great warrior of the skies”Adeshola rolled her eyes but quickly flashed a fake smile. She didn’t understand how to draw the line. This is a man who says she is too local because she adhered so much to tradition but here he was calling his son by his Oriki. Oriki’s are traditional spiritual praise names given to children by their parent to draw out innate virtues consistence with their family history and to describe the nature of their birth.Ogunshola turned sideways to see his dad and his driver. He rushed towards him and gave him a hug.“Welcome my son.”“Thanks dad.” Ogunshola replied stretching forth his hand to shake his father.“Good evening Sir” Adeshola on instinct had knelt down to greet her father-in-law.Ogunshola’s father looked around trying to see if anyone was looking at them.“Get up will you.” He replied then turned towards Ogunshola and shook his head.Ogunshola pulled Adeshola and hugged her in a desperate attempt to console her. The driver carried their luggages and put it into the car. They got in and he zoomed off, it was a quiet trip.The car stopped in front of a white painted duplex.“So here you go.” Ogunshola’s dad handed him over the keys.“Wow, this is the best after wedding present ever!”Ogunshola’s dad hugged Adeshola “Our beautiful wife, please be rest assured that we love you.”Adeshola smiled in response.“Settle down and get some rest because tomorrow you start working for me.”They went in and settled down and just before they went to sleep, Ogunshola swapped the UK sim card in his phone with his Nigerian sim and multiple text messages came in, but one caught his eye, it was from Nike.PLEASE I CAN’T FIND TUNDE, I AM AFRAID OJU HAS DONE SOMETHING BAD TO HIM.He gave it a quick glance and saw several others with similar contents but he ignored it, he wasn’t going to get involved with the spiritual anymore. Nike should face her own problems, after all he wasn’t duty bound to help her.Lexxyla, Nostradamus, felsunseg, tahir0, Jasmine4, priestchurch, joyberry, supizino, FakoMaybach1, MightyFortress, Chukwudozzie, cuteesthy, Olu317, donkelz, stephenGee12, Temmason, olumanja, rasiyorum, Danpersie31, Peppergroove, Kassia, joyberry, Oyindawealth, obafemylegacy, Maymac, Essyprity, Tuhndhay, richiearmany14, geezyk, emarkson, donpeteranking, mynuel, Dztzl, kingjomezy, gmekx, WE ARE BACK...

zubike01:

Please Note : This story is a rough draft of the THIRD NOVEL in the KASALA series. Enjoy it while you can because I will have to take it down a week after completion.



Urban Dictionary: Vengence

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Vengence

verb. Justifiable force against one group violently discriminating against another group. A form of retaliation. An answering action to an act of aggretion. Not to be confused with revenge or an act of vengeance. Vengence is specifically an act of violence in response to an act of violence.



Summary

After Ogunshola Ignores Nike's plea to help face an old enemy his life goes to poo. He finally joins forces with Nike but the enemy is powerful, dangerous and deceitful.



Kasala Vengence would bring you into the dark world of ancient mysteries and show you the power of a trickster god. Read if you dare, read at your own peril but

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Olodumare is god almighty; it was he who created all things. Initially he had created humans to live with him in Orun, his heavenly abode, but was disappointed that they lacked experience. Thus he casted them down to earth to gain it. To aid their quest, he provided them with Orisha , lesser gods, to which he gave several aspects of himself to help protect and guide them. He also created Ajogun, malevolent spirits, whose roles are to present them with challenges and obstacles to overcome in order to help them learn, grow and gain experience.



Although Orisha’s are protectors and guards, they have human desires which could also be destructive if not well managed. So to create balance, Olodumare created Eshu, the god of the crossroads as both an Orisha and an Ajogun. It is Eshu that permits both bad and good to happen, he also guards against consequences. He is the god of choice, chance and luck but Eshu is cunny and full of tricks and temptations.



Olodumare decided he wouldn’t interface with the learning process of man, so she gave them Babalawo’s; priest with the power of divination to enable them know his will. He also gave women the power of AJe, witchcrafts that they could empower themselves. As benevolent mothers Aje’s protect their children and help create a balance to prevent the forces of good or evil from overcoming one another.

***

Left Right! Left Right! The commander echoed.

Nike marched slowly dragging her feet. The atmosphere was humid and the thumps of their boots erupted dust from the ground. Sweat dripped down her face and soaked her inner garments. Her eye brows were slanted upwards and her lips folded in a frown. She wasn’t in the mood for military drills.



“Nike, raise your feet up and swing your arms to shoulder level!” The commander spat out.

“I am not feeling strong today Sir!” Nike spat back in an arrogant manner.

If it was the Nike of old she would have insulted him and dammed the consequence, but ever since a curse was placed on her by her grandmother, she made conscious effort to be polite. After learning how to control her curse, she joined the military to use her power for good, which also taught her discipline and order.



The commander was angry, normally he would order her to give him fifty push ups but he was calm. He was aware of Nike’s ability and the damage she could do if provoked.



“If you are tired go and rest in my office.”

“Thank you Sir.”

Somehow she got enough strength to march on to the commander’s office. As she opened the door, she was struck by the cool air from the air condition, she threw herself on the couch to get ready for a nap. She noticed her boots had left trails of dust on the cement floor, it didn’t bother her.



The office was spacious, there was a rough brown desk that looked old and tarnished, it seemed like the commander had a pile of paper work to get to, due to the clusters of files on top. Trophies were mounted on the orange wall alongside a deer head with horns, as she rested her head, she felt relaxed.



Nike had gotten comfortable, she closed her eyes in hope to get some sleep, and the door creaked opened.

“Why did you sound so rude to me?” The commander requested in a soft tone trying hard to get an honest answer.

“I am very sorry, I am actually weak to be honest Sir.” Nike replied trying her best to sound as polite as possible.

“Since you came back from that mission in Oyo state, you’ve been different. I know you neutralized the threat but you didn’t give me details, was it that traumatic?”

“No Sir…” Nike gasped and continued “it was just very tasking and I feel it took a toll on my physical body.”

The commander took a good look at Nike, her once pretty face had been a mask of sadness since she returned, her body once voluptuous had reduced drastically by the day and it troubled him.

“Hope you have been eating well because you are losing weight.”

Nike tried to force a smile.

“Please Sir any news on Oju, the culprit I told you was instrumental in causing that catastrophe?”

“To be honest, I have pulled all my resources, I have even contacted people in the DSS but unfortunately there is no trace of him, it is as if he never existed.”



Nike was highly disappointed by his response but wasn’t surprise. Oju was a very powerful witch doctor and she was certain he had used a cloaking spell to hide himself from law enforcement. Oju was the cause of Nike’s pain, he was responsible for killing Tunde and she would stop at nothing to make him pay.



Nike loved Tunde in ways that were frightening, he wasn’t her ideal man but it was his wistfulness and his appetite for risk that attracted her to him beside the fact that he had been by her side and had assisted her in trying to break the curse. She felt she had helped him grow and losing him after everything was a wound so deep it didn’t heal easy.



“I think I need some time off.” Nike pleaded



The commander thought about it Nike was useless to him if she wasn’t at her best. She was his secret weapon. He remembered the first time she displayed her power when they were misinformed into an ambush by terrorists. She had unleashed her curse, Iku the spirit of death, and he witnessed the most disturbing form of mystical power. Series of gruesome accidents killed most of the terrorists, while the rest turned on themselves. Since then, he would send her first into attack to destabilize the enemy while the rest of the squad would simply waltz through and pick up the scraps.



“Please go, take as much time as you need, I have you covered.” He smiled

“Thank you Sir.” She said

A black uber taxi came to pick her and dropped her in a hotel.

The luxurious life Nike lead reminded her of Tunde and her sorrows deepened. She didn’t have to work or be in the army. Tunde had given her a share from an artefact he had stolen from a Lodge guarded by Ogunshola.



“Ogunshola!”

She thought out loud. He promised to call her but he never did, she remembered a kiss they shared when they were both drunk on godly lust, a side effect of gods who were lovers possessing their bodies. This brought a smile to her face.



Nike picked up her phone, scrolled through it, looked up his number and placed her finger on the dial button, when suddenly she hesitated.

They had started off as enemies but they had grown closer after circumstances had brought them together. Initially she thought he was a mindless brute because of the savagery and brutality he had exhibited while trying to recover the artifice Tunde had stolen. He was the guardian of the Lodge a secret society charged with protecting sacred artefacts of the Oshogbo kingdom and the Yoruba tribe. He could help because he knew spiritual things, he could advise her or at least take her to someone who could but she had tried his number repeatedly for several month but it never went through. She even dropped several text messages after which she gave up on his assistance a long time ago.

She twisted and turned in her bed and got up and walked to the fridge then grabbed a bottle of water. She emptied the cold liquid in her mouth and stood still.



“I wear a shirt of fire, she wears a shirt of blood and you that of rags. But all animals are of the same sort which kill and eat other animals. ARO META, The three legged stand that holds a cooking pot on top of fire, I accept to be the missing leg”.

She had heard this words from the mouths of both witches, so she waited for some sort of sign but nothing happened. She got angry.

“What sort of elder witches invite someone to join their coven and don’t tell the person how to contact them?” She hissed and slammed her fist on the drawer beside her bed.



She accepted her faith, Oju was long gone and the witches who would have helped her probably replaced her for taking too long to join their coven. She decided she would use this period to rest and overcome her grief.

***



Spiritual objects are symbols given mystical power at their creation. They represent a magical idea, entity, or relationship. The dialectal of the spirit being is not literal, but emblematic. Idols are the strongest of symbols as they are the embodiment of the divine. To the unknowing they are simple inanimate manmade objects but to the arcane they are brought to life by belief.



Ogunshola stood luggage in hand, he felt the cold metal feel of his necklace on his chest. At first glance it looked like a crucifix but on a closer look one would notice it was a silver double edged axe shaped pendant. The pendant was beautiful, it had one white bead between two red beads at the tip of the base, it also had stones embedded on each blade of the axe and arranged in the same colour order with the beads. He had bought it from a voodoo shop in America. When he indicated interest, the sales girl, a young Cuban lady began to tell him the numerous spiritual benefits.



Ogunshola, understood the significance of spiritual symbol, after all, he had served for several years as a guard to the Lodge due to his father’s delay to initiate him. His heart was delighted that he had been restored to the position of sponsor, he didn’t need to be actively involved in the protection of spiritual items, and all he had to do was donate money.



He had wondered if the sales a girl would believe him if he told her he once was possessed by Shango, the African god of thunder while on a protection details to prevent the original axe which the pendant was fashioned after from falling into the wrong hands. Definitely not he thought, and even if she did she would ask a lot of questions, which he was duty bound by secrecy not to answer. He smiled at this.

“What are you smiling at” Adeshola teased



“Nothing my dear just memories” Ogunshola said

Adeshola smiled and they continued walking together exiting the airport.

Ogunshola’s hand had found its way to his chest and was holding on to his pendant through his shirt. Silently he whispered melodiously as he nodded his head in veneration.



“Jakuta, hurler of stones, Oranfe, the store house of fire, Arira, the spirit of lightning, Oba Koso, The king that did not hang.”

“For Ifa’s sake, why are you are so obsessed with this pendant? Shango’s child!”

They giggled together.

“Those of us who were born deep into the Ifa religion thing are not obsessed like you.”





“Ogunshola” A matured voiced called out. “Akanni.” He paused. “My first and only male child, Jagunjagun ode Orun, the great warrior of the skies”

Adeshola rolled her eyes but quickly flashed a fake smile. She didn’t understand how to draw the line. This is a man who says she is too local because she adhered so much to tradition but here he was calling his son by his Oriki. Oriki’s are traditional spiritual praise names given to children by their parent to draw out innate virtues consistence with their family history and to describe the nature of their birth.



Ogunshola turned sideways to see his dad and his driver. He rushed towards him and gave him a hug.

“Welcome my son.”

“Thanks dad.” Ogunshola replied stretching forth his hand to shake his father.

“Good evening Sir” Adeshola on instinct had knelt down to greet her father-in-law.

Ogunshola’s father looked around trying to see if anyone was looking at them.

“Get up will you.” He replied then turned towards Ogunshola and shook his head.

Ogunshola pulled Adeshola and hugged her in a desperate attempt to console her. The driver carried their luggages and put it into the car. They got in and he zoomed off, it was a quiet trip.

The car stopped in front of a white painted duplex.

“So here you go.” Ogunshola’s dad handed him over the keys.

“Wow, this is the best after wedding present ever!”

Ogunshola’s dad hugged Adeshola “Our beautiful wife, please be rest assured that we love you.”

Adeshola smiled in response.

“Settle down and get some rest because tomorrow you start working for me.”



They went in and settled down and just before they went to sleep, Ogunshola swapped the UK sim card in his phone with his Nigerian sim and multiple text messages came in, but one caught his eye, it was from Nike.

PLEASE I CAN’T FIND TUNDE, I AM AFRAID OJU HAS DONE SOMETHING BAD TO HIM.

He gave it a quick glance and saw several others with similar contents but he ignored it, he wasn’t going to get involved with the spiritual anymore. Nike should face her own problems, after all he wasn’t duty bound to help her.





Lexxyla, Nostradamus, felsunseg, tahir0, Jasmine4, priestchurch, joyberry, supizino, FakoMaybach1, MightyFortress, Chukwudozzie, cuteesthy, Olu317, donkelz, stephenGee12, Temmason, olumanja, rasiyorum, Danpersie31, Peppergroove, Kassia, joyberry, Oyindawealth, obafemylegacy, Maymac, Essyprity, Tuhndhay, richiearmany14, geezyk, emarkson, donpeteranking, mynuel, Dztzl, kingjomezy, gmekx, WE ARE BACK...

Excellent piece you have on here . But the preamble on Eledumare isnt correct. First, Eledumare do interfere in the affairs of men.Secondly, Eledumare is a male personified if you have such understanding because ,deep calleth to deep. According to the concept of God's creation ,non among the set of group in Yoruba Odu IFA creation was woman but all were men,which invariably make him a spiritual man.However, some people have argued that Eledumare has no gender.So therefore, at best ,leave the gender of Eledumare Open to avoid dicredit of your book. Again, Yoruba don't celebrate Ajé as you have painted it,especially in West Africa,except you differentiate the evil ones from the good one,then you will be accurately on point. And lastly ,Yoruba tradition dont and will never recognise son to first stretch forth his hand to handshake his father( a taboo).





Note; an advice though because the ball is in your court







Cheers Excellent piece you have on here . But the preamble on Eledumare isnt correct. First, Eledumare do interfere in the affairs of men.Secondly, Eledumare is a male personified if you have such understanding because ,deep calleth to deep. According to the concept of God's creation ,non among the set of group in Yoruba Odu IFA creation was woman but all were men,which invariably make him a spiritual man.However, some people have argued that Eledumare has no gender.So therefore, at best ,leave the gender of Eledumare Open to avoid dicredit of your book. Again, Yoruba don't celebrate Ajé as you have painted it,especially in West Africa,except you differentiate the evil ones from the good one,then you will be accurately on point. And lastly ,Yoruba tradition dont and will never recognise son to first stretch forth his hand to handshake his father( a taboo).Note; an advice though because the ball is in your courtCheers

Olu317:

Excellent piece you have on here . But the preamble on Eledumare isnt correct. First, Eledumare do interfere in the affairs of men.Secondly, Eledumare is a male personified if you have such understanding because ,deep calleth to deep. According to the concept of God's creation ,non among the set of group in Yoruba Odu IFA creation was woman but all were men,which invariably make him a spiritual man.However, some people have argued that Eledumare has no gender.So therefore, at best ,leave the gender of Eledumare Open to avoid dicredit of your book. Again, Yoruba don't celebrate Ajé as you have painted it,especially in West Africa,except you differentiate the evil ones from the good one,then you will be accurately on point. And lastly ,Yoruba tradition dont and will never recognise son to first stretch forth his hand to handshake his father( a taboo).





Note; an advice though because the ball is in your court







Cheers



Thanks for your response, on Oló-dú-ma- ré [Olo-run, Elédumare] meaning; Owner of the universe, supreme god. I am not concerned about the gender because nobody can perceive him. If you say Olodumare's gender is female and I say it is male we are both right because nobody knows the correct answer. This is fiction not a spiritual guide, so i decided to go by the male gender.



In regards to your argument about Yoruba's not celebrating Aje. The different types of Aje would be addressed as the story progresses, however Aje is just a spiritual energy which can be used for good or bad. Note that i didn't say they were celebrated, I only spoke about how Olodumare gave women the power of Aje to empower them. If you make someone a police man, is it not to serve and protect? But if the person ends up using his power for bad that's his choice.



Like you rightly said Oludomere doesn't interfere with the affairs of men i didn't dispute this fact. I stated it clearly that he didn't want to interfere with mans learning process but he puts certain things in place to assist them, I only listed them out.



Thanks for your criticism, use Omi TuTu to wash your head and recite your Oriki four times. Your Ori is good...Ashe Thanks for your response, on Oló-dú-ma- ré [Olo-run, Elédumare] meaning; Owner of the universe, supreme god. I am not concerned about the gender because nobody can perceive him. If you say Olodumare's gender is female and I say it is male we are both right because nobody knows the correct answer. This is fiction not a spiritual guide, so i decided to go by the male gender.In regards to your argument about Yoruba's not celebrating Aje. The different types of Aje would be addressed as the story progresses, however Aje is just a spiritual energy which can be used for good or bad. Note that i didn't say they were celebrated, I only spoke about how Olodumare gave women the power of Aje to empower them. If you make someone a police man, is it not to serve and protect? But if the person ends up using his power for bad that's his choice.Thanks for your criticism, use Omi TuTu to wash your head and recite your Oriki four times. Your Ori is good...Ashe 1 Like

Nike had ordered a bottle of red wine and a large plate of asun, peppered barbecue goat meat. She took a few bites of the delicious delicacy. The fiery spice attacked her, she took a big gulp of wine to cool down the heat but it didn’t get the job done, so she poured herself another. Her eyes were teary. Though this was a harsh dish, it was delicious. The extra spicing in the flavour provided a desired taste.



By the time she was done with the meat, the bottle of wine was empty. It didn’t take time before it crept on her in form of drowsiness. Her eyes closed and soon she was in Lala-Land.



The sounds of frogs croaking, a single clangour of a bell, drum beat and the sudden silence. She found herself in a beautiful garden, though it was night she could see fire flies in unusual numbers flying around together illuminating her surroundings. She plucked a black rose and smiled as she sniffed it.



Something caught her eye. It was a bird that flew around taking occasional glances at her, it steered up her curiosity and she decided to follow it. The bird got to an Iroko tree, glided around for two seconds and entered into the tree. Nike blinked twice, was her eyes playing tricks on her? She wondered how she got there then remembered she was drunk and asleep and concluded it was a dream. After all it is only in dreams and fairy tales that living thing disappear into mirrors, wardrobes or trees. Perhaps she was Alice and this was her Wonderland.

This wine must be good! She laughed and leaned forward to rest on the tree. Suddenly she heard a joyful chuckle and was startled, she looked behind her wondering if there was a child playing behind her. She felt strong arms holding her. When she faced forward the Iroko tree had sprang to life.



The Iroko tree had eyes the size of a human head, a mouth that looked like the jagged blade of a wood saw and a very human nose. Although it looked scary, it didn’t scare her it looked happy to see her, it held on to her hand and ran in circles with her like two kids playing and singing ringer ringer roses song.



Iya Mi, My mother

Iya Wa, Our Mothers

Eleye, Owner of the Bird,

Iyanla, Elder of the Night.



Nike was enjoying this play so much, soon the Iroko tree was spinning so fast her legs had been raise above the ground and her body dangled in the air. This wine must have been spiked she thought. Next thing she notice the Iroko had slowed down its pace and pulled her forward towards its mouth.



“Nooooooooooo!"



She screamed but it was too late. It swallowed her whole. A flash of green light blinded her sight, and fell deeper in what seemed to be an endless pit. She curled herself into a ball screaming, then she resulted to kicking and screaming.



“Let me go please!” She requested.



After a moment she landed lightly on the ground and her eyes had adjusted to the light. There must have been weed in that asu because I am definitely hallucinating where the hell am I. She thought.



She turned around and looked up and down analysing the strange unfamiliar environment. Wondering why there was no clouds only green skies. They were enormous trees with dull coloured fruits, judging by their size, it felt accurate to assume this strange land was inhabited by giants. Visibility was poor even though there was a bright green light, a thick fog covered the area. What pissed her off though was the floor, even though she was dreaming she didn’t fancy the surface been very messy and sticky like slimy tar.



She took a deep breath but chocked on the air, it smelts like rotten flesh mixed with burnt potatoes. Now she began to regret drinking too much wine, if she wasn’t so drunk she probably would have woken up after the fall. She decide to follow the only foot path she could see in hope that she could get away from this awful place to somewhere where the air smelt better.



Nike started on the partway, she heard footsteps and sounds but it meant anytime she turned to see the creatures would flee. She sighted a boy standing alone playing with a yoyo at a distance.



“Hello how are you young man?”



He stayed mute.



“What is this you are holding?”



She took a closer look and noticed it was a human eye she had wrongly thought was a yoyo. She screamed. The boy got startled and screamed exposing his hands which were shaped like eagle claws. Its scream sounded like a snakes hiss mixed with the growl of a bay tiger. Nike froze in shock gnashing her teeth but soon recovered. She was about to unleash Iku on the dammed creature, but to her surprise it sang exactly the same song the Iroko sang.



“Iya Mi, my mother…” The creature said to Nike



“I am not your mother!” Nike cried out wondering why strange creatures where calling her their mother.



The creature begins to cry and Nike didn’t know when she let her guard down and began to pet it.



“Don’t cry my child, please don’t cry.”



The creature brightened up.



“I know why you are here.”



“Why?” Nike asked the creature. Wondering what bright ideas this hallucination of hers had.



“You are looking for your sisters.”



Nike fought to hide a sneer because when the creature spoke she saw fang like teeth and wondered if it was a baby vampire.



“What is your name?” Nike asked not taking the creature serious.



“I don’t have any name oh I am an Abiku.”



Nike didn’t know what an Abiku was so she decided to move forward.



“Can you take me to my sisters?”



“No”



“Why?"



“You want to use me as meat.”



“Why would I do such a thing?”



“You sister are there.” The Abiku pointed to a green light before running away.



Nike was glad that the creature was more scared of her than she had been of it. She was scared and second guessed against going towards the light. What if adults were there and this was an ambush. Then she remembered it was all a dream the worse that could happen would be that she wakes up.



As she walked closer she could smell something cooking. Soon she could see the shadows of two women. She didn’t care if it was a dream or not but if they tried anything funny she would release Iku. When she got close enough and could make out their faces her face brighten up.



“No, no, no this is a dream.”



The fat Aro Meta laughed hideously



“Every new Aje thinks this is a dream” The fat Aro Meta said.



“It is not, this is Udi, the meeting point of Aro Meta. Located inside an Iroko tree.” The younger Aje added.



Nike was distracted when she heard the cry of a child. On proper scrutiny, she saw a little child in a cage.



“Why do you have a child in a cage, I am not in support of human sacrifices?”



Both Aje’s laughed together. The fat one gave Nike a friendly push.



“That’s no child that’s an Abiku.” Said the fat Aje.



“So what do you plan to do with him cook him?”



The Aje’s laughed again.



“No, but he is going inside this pot”



Nike’s face was a mould of disgust. She didn’t know if they were been sarcastic or not but she was not going to let them cook a creature that looked like a child no matter how evil it was. She made way towards the cage.



“What do you think you are doing?” The fat Aje screamed, her voice echoed several times.



“I want to release it!”Nike was adamant, she opened the cage “Now run.” She whispered to the Abiku.



“I can’t.” The Abiku replied crying.



“Don’t worry they won’t hurt you.” She sounded so convincing.



The Abiku stepped out walked towards the pot and jumped in. Nike’s lips parted in a silent scream.



Nike jumped off her bed, troubled by her dream. She was thirsty, her head hurt and her back was throbbing as if she had been hit with a sledge hammer. Any little noise was irritating and caused her more headache.She walked to the window and opened the curtains, which was a mistake, it let daylight in and caused her eyes to hurt.



Though she was having the mother of all hangovers, her dream had been so strange. A garden, a forest, an Iroko tree with eyes and mouth, an Abiku and Ajes.Why did the Abiku jump into the pot she pondered. It had to be a dream. She look at the bottle of wine and shook her head. Damn I am never having any of this in my life.

****





Lexxyla, Nostradamus, felsunseg, tahir0, Jasmine4, priestchurch, joyberry, supizino, FakoMaybach1, MightyFortress, Chukwudozzie, cuteesthy, Olu317, donkelz, stephenGee12, Temmason, olumanja, rasiyorum, Danpersie31, Peppergroove, Kassia, joyberry, Oyindawealth, obafemylegacy, Maymac, Essyprity, Tuhndhay, richiearmany14, geezyk, emarkson, donpeteranking, mynuel, Dztzl, kingjomezy, gmekx, 1 Like

Welcome back bro. After the epic story, "kasala th e lighting stone". You are back with this wonderful work.

Keep it up brotherly.

Welcome back Mr Zubike.

Welcome back bro.Nice story as usual. Love stories about our heritage and gods,it intrigues me ,tho i wonder why Nigerians will hail thor and other foreign fictional gods ,but condemn ours.Keep it up bro

zubike01:







Thanks for your response, on Oló-dú-ma- ré [Olo-run, Elédumare] meaning; Owner of the universe, supreme god. I am not concerned about the gender because nobody can perceive him. If you say Olodumare's gender is female and I say it is male we are both right because nobody knows the correct answer. This is fiction not a spiritual guide, so i decided to go by the male gender.



In regards to your argument about Yoruba's not celebrating Aje. The different types of Aje would be addressed as the story progresses, however Aje is just a spiritual energy which can be used for good or bad. Note that i didn't say they were celebrated, I only spoke about how Olodumare gave women the power of Aje to empower them. If you make someone a police man, is it not to serve and protect? But if the person ends up using his power for bad that's his choice.



Like you rightly said Oludomere doesn't interfere with the affairs of men i didn't dispute this fact. I stated it clearly that he didn't want to interfere with mans learning process but he puts certain things in place to assist them, I only listed them out.



Thanks for your criticism, use Omi TuTu to wash your head and recite your Oriki four times. Your Ori is good...Ashe

Ashé. Ashé.

Wonderful story... Pls more updates..

xaviercasmir:

Welcome back bro. After the epic story, "kasala the lighting stone". You are back with this wonderful work.

Keep it up brotherly.

Thanks Thanks

joyberry:

Welcome back bro.Nice story as usual. Love stories about our heritage and gods,it intrigues me ,tho i wonder why Nigerians will hail thor and other foreign fictional gods ,but condemn ours.Keep it up bro Thanks, probably they haven't been able to connect with a story that links them our ancient gods with modern times. This is what i try to achieve with KASALA.





priestchurch:

Wonderful story... Pls more updates..

For sure



Ayoshewa12:

Welcome back Mr Zubike.

Thanks



This is a tough one though.... need inspiration. Thanks, probably they haven't been able to connect with a story that links them our ancient gods with modern times. This is what i try to achieve with KASALA.For sureThanksThis is a tough one though.... need inspiration.

2

Oju, sat down legs crossed, casting a powerful spell. He had dedicated the last three years to improving his skills as a witch doctor. He believed he was to blame for his father’s death and the only way to atone for his sins was to not only become a stronger wizard than his father but to enact a vengeance so ruthless that death would seem like a blessing. The former he had achieved, but the latter was in progress.

Oju stood up and stared intently into a mirror, he admired his reflection, his dark skin, his short stocky stature and his broad chin. His looks were not his concern he began to chant.



Eshu oh, the messenger of the Orisha, may your name be praised.

Eshu, the one who beats a stone in anger till it bleeds.

Eshu, the messenger of transformation.

Eshu speaks with power.

Eshu, the owner of the crossroads.

Eshu , do not confuse me.

Give me the blessing of the calabash.

Ase. So be it.



Oju watched his reflexion transform into a cloud of black smoke before coming together to form a black humanoid being, with tribal marks on his face. Its eyes looked normal at first glance but on a closer look the eye balls displayed sparkles of red dots. With skin the colour of hot coal, partially red partly black.



The being was dressed in baggy black short witch showed a large protrusion in the groin area, a blood red singlet and a curved backward phallus looking hat.



“The man you hate is back from his trip.” Eshu said.



“Finally, I would have my chance to make Ogunshola to suffer.”Oju replied.



“Yes you will, but for now you have a bigger problem.”



“What problem could that be?”



“Nike is after you…”



Oju laughed so loud, tapping his head gently as he did. He felt pretty indestructible and you would not blame him. He had made Eshu, the god of the crossroads, possess him and had found a way to prevent him from taking control of his body. With that he had access to Eshu’s power but could only communicate through reflexions and shadows.

“Nike is just a weak cursed girl, am not scared of her.”



“She is way more than just a cursed girl.”



Oju squinted his eyes and placed his hands on his hips.



“So tell me something I don’t know about her.”



“Well, she is now an Aje a witch” Eshu replied with a crooked smile.



“So what! I have handled Aje’s who thought they were something.”



The reflexion exposed a mouth full of teeth, they were not fang like but there was something creepy about the way they were displayed. He laughed hideously mocking Oju’s ignorance.



“She is an Aro Meta!”



Silence filled the atmosphere. Oju squeezed mouth was open for a few seconds, he wondered how Nike who was just a clueless girl, who knew nothing about the spiritual world till she became cursed became an Aro Meta, an elder witch charged with maintaining balance and stability. A position he had assumed was meant for strong old witches aged with knowledge and experience, of concept of Aro Meta and its deeper meaning. It refers to the tripod stand use to hold clay pots over fire wood for cooking, as a metaphor for cosmic balance and stability of order maintained by three elder witches.



“You would have to cloak me from her, I don’t want her interfering with my vengeance.”



“You are shielded already but you know they are rules to this things, as long as you don’t destruct the balance of the cosmos.”



“Very well so how do we make Ogunshola suffer?”



“Simple you could start by taking away his source of lively hood, take away his love and when he is completely broken we take away his hope. But I must warm you the wicked doesn’t go unpunished”



“I like it, he killed my father he is the wicked one” Oju replied.



“Well that could be relative, after all you tricked him into using bad juju against your fathers warning. You should take responsibility for ….”



Oju was angry he didn’t allow Eshu finish his statement, he lifted his hand from the calabash and his reflection turn back to normal.



Oju walked on the street and hailed a cab. He got in and explained where he wanted to go to the driver.



“We have arrived aat your destination your money is two thousand naira.”



“Don’t you remember me I am your Cousin?”



“Tolu its been a while oh, what are you doing in lagos.”



“Nothing anyway have a nice day”



Oju gets down and waves at the driver the driver waves back.



He walk into thr reception of an office.



“Good day sir how can I help you.”



“I work here.”



“Yes you do sorry I forgot.”



“No problem now point me toward my office”



The receptionist walked him down the corridor and pointed. He smiled.



***









Lexxyla, Nostradamus, felsunseg, tahir0, Jasmine4, priestchurch, joyberry, supizino, FakoMaybach1, MightyFortress, Chukwudozzie, cuteesthy, Olu317, donkelz, stephenGee12, Temmason, olumanja, rasiyorum, Danpersie31, Peppergroove, Kassia, joyberry, Oyindawealth, obafemylegacy, Maymac, Essyprity, Tuhndhay, richiearmany14, geezyk, emarkson, donpeteranking, mynuel, Dztzl, kingjomezy, gmekx, ayoshewa12, xaviercasmir

Thanks bro for the update. 1 Like

Thanks for the mention,more inspiration fall on you. 1 Like

Olu317:

Excellent piece you have on here . But the preamble on Eledumare isnt correct. First, Eledumare do interfere in the affairs of men.Secondly, Eledumare is a male personified if you have such understanding because ,deep calleth to deep. According to the concept of God's creation ,non among the set of group in Yoruba Odu IFA creation was woman but all were men,which invariably make him a spiritual man.However, some people have argued that Eledumare has no gender.So therefore, at best ,leave the gender of Eledumare Open to avoid dicredit of your book. Again, Yoruba don't celebrate Ajé as you have painted it,especially in West Africa,except you differentiate the evil ones from the good one,then you will be accurately on point. And lastly ,Yoruba tradition dont and will never recognise son to first stretch forth his hand to handshake his father( a taboo).





Note; an advice though because the ball is in your court







Cheers



The mark ( àmì ohùn) on your Ajé (god of wealth) does not mean Àjẹ́ (witch) please check it again sir The mark ( àmì ohùn) on your Ajé (god of wealth) does not mean Àjẹ́ (witch) please check it again sir

rhektor:







The mark ( àmì ohùn) on your Ajé (god of wealth) does not mean Àjẹ́ (witch) please check it again sir Thanks for your interest on Yoruba tradition. The guy was referring to witch–Ajé and not Ajè(Wealth or god of wealth or what I call , spirit of wealth)

I hope you understand my perspective Sir.

I pray that Eledumare,who is the God of my ancestors will continue to endow you with more understanding... Thanks for your interest on Yoruba tradition. The guy was referring to witch–Ajé and not Ajè(Wealth or god of wealth or what I call , spirit of wealth)I hope you understand my perspective Sir.I pray that Eledumare,who is the God of my ancestors will continue to endow you with more understanding...

God bless you real gud... I'm enjoying every piece of ur work.

thanks for the mention and the update boss, more creativity fall on you back-2-back.

xaviercasmir:

Thanks bro for the update. Yor are welcome.

Ayoshewa12:

Thanks for the mention,more inspiration fall on you. Ashe.

priestchurch:

God bless you real gud... I'm enjoying every piece of ur work.

Happy you love it.



Nostradamus:

thanks for the mention and the update boss, more creativity fall on you back-2-back.

You are welcome thank you.







rhektor:







The mark ( àmì ohùn) on your Ajé (god of wealth) does not mean Àjẹ́ (witch) please check it again sir Olu317:

Thanks for your interest on Yoruba tradition. The guy was referring to witch–Ajé and not Ajè(Wealth or god of wealth or what I call , spirit of wealth)

I hope you understand my perspective Sir.



I pray that Eledumare,who is the God of my ancestors will continue to endow you with more understanding...

Lets enjoy the story... I appreciate the show of Knowledge, iron sharpens iron. I could criticise and ask Why are you praying to Olodumare, remember he doesn't concern himself with things of earth. Lets not do that, instead lets focus on ideas, suggestion and things that would move the story forward. For instance if you have ideas of the kind of tricks Eshu would perform in a modern setting please share or if you have knowledge of yoruba mythological creatures besides abiku or ewin please share. Remember this is fiction not reality.



Thanks Yor are welcome.Ashe.Happy you love it.You are welcome thank you.Lets enjoy the story... I appreciate the show of Knowledge, iron sharpens iron. I could criticise and ask Why are you praying to Olodumare, remember he doesn't concern himself with things of earth. Lets not do that, instead lets focus on ideas, suggestion and things that would move the story forward. For instance if you have ideas of the kind of tricks Eshu would perform in a modern setting please share or if you have knowledge of yoruba mythological creatures besides abiku or ewin please share. Remember this is fiction not reality.Thanks

Ogunshola was having a good day at the office. It was cool, cosy, comfortable and newly furnished. There was a big, black leather chair on which he sat and a large Oak wood desk. The office has been recently modelled to fit his taste. It now had a larger book shelfs with a secret hide where he stacked a bottle of Alcohol. The wall now had a beautiful painting of night skies above the forty two inch flat screen television and floor was covered with a red carpet.



He had read the newspaper and a work report from the production manager, signed some approvals and had interviews a young fellow he felt would be great to head his social media team to improve their online presence.



After working with his father for three weeks, his father had handed over management of the business to him. The business ran on auto pilot, everything had a process and the worker new this. His only duties was to approve any purchase of raw material above the threshold of the financial controller. Introduce innovation and make sure things kept running the way they always did.



Their business REMI SHOES was shoe manufacturing. They made low cost designer styled shoes. People loved their brand because they offered affordable shoe to the corporate middle class. They ran a franchise of several retail store selling just their products across Nigeria. His phone rang



“Hello Love”



“Hi dear”



“Someone is missing me already.”



“I am oh.” Adeshola giggled “How is work going Mr CEO”



Ogunshola held back his laugher for a while before it erupted. He also found it amazing when Adeshola put H in things that didn’t have it. What he heard was C. HE. O.



“You’re blushing, Mr Big Shot” Adeshola responded to his laughter assuming her previous statement had got him excited.



“Anyway remember you said you were taking me out today where are you taking me to”



“Well it won’t be a surprise if I tell you”



“Oooh! You know I hate suspense just tell me I don’t want you to take me to all those fancy restaurants.”



“My princess trust me, it fancy all the way.”



Ogunshola knew Adeshola was not really a fan of fancy restaurants she preferred local eateries that served and presented local dishes the way she was used to. He didn’t have a problem with that he understood the reason why she was very rigid and not keen to try new things. As a Princess of Oshogbo she was groomed by birth to be proud of her un-westernised cultural heritage and while she was the Arugba she was forced to live a very restricted life.



“Why can’t you just let me be me? Remember back in Oshogbo we use to go to Iya kemi’s place to eat.”



“I remember love but this is Lagos, you have to be open minded and try new things, that’s the spice of life.” He paused “Anyway I got to go I have a meeting.”



“Ok honey”



Ogunshola put down his phone.



“What are you doing here?”



“I am Mrs Cole your P.R.O”



“Ok how can I help you?”



Ogunshola felt something was off but he could not place it. He had known Mrs Cole from his teenage years till now. Over the years he had observed her transition from trim and trendy chick, to fat and blotted then slim and wrinkled.



“I came to give you the speech you would be reading at the Institute of Directors convention.”



She dropped a sheet of paper on his desk and cat-walked away. Ogunshola could swear he was having a Deja vu moment, he had seen her walk exactly the same way thirteen years ago in this same office. It took his mind back and he looked around wondering if much had changed since then.



He grabbed the speech and began to peruse through, it was beautifully written but he spotted something off.



Our products are inferior but who cares, one looks as astonishing in them as he would look in an Italian shoe that cost ten times more.

This state made Ogunshola furious, he didn’t see his product as second to none in fact he believed it was as good as any top flight designer brand. The main difference for him was their target audience. While his line was tailored towards the average hardworking citizens others targeted a few rich people. He had watched his father strategized ways to reduce cost while maintaining quality, so this statement was an insult to him.



He dialled a number on the intercom.



“Hello.” A voice responded to him



“Who is this?” He asked



“It’s, Mrs Cole.”



“Oh” Ogunshola wondered why he didn’t recognize her voice but he was too angry “What sort of nonsense did you write.”



“I am sorry sir if you don’t like it I can prepare another speech or edit it to your linking”



“How long have you worked in this establishment” Ogunshola’s voice had gone higher.



“errrrr… quite some time now.”



“How dare you call our product inferior?”



“Sorry sir, but the point I was trying to get across was….”



“I don’t care what your point is, come and take this abomination from my sight!”



Ogunshola cuts the call. Ogunshola had a low tolerance for mediocrity. This was one of the things that helped him while he was the guardian of the lodge. He remembered slapping a man with the blunt edge of a machete in anger for clowning around during an investigation.



Anger made him think of Shango the god of thunder, known to be an angry god, a god of instant justice. He touched his axe pendant and began to recite.



Shango Olu koso, Shango the king that did not hang

Calm down my anger

Jakuta hurler of stones,

Calm down my anger

Oranfe the store house of fire

Calm down my anger

Arira, the spirit of lightning

Calm down my anger



As soon as he was done reciting, he felt as if cold water was poured on his head. He felt better and less angry and regretted speaking to Mrs Cole like that, she was an elderly lady and running a business is not the same as guardian duty. He decided he would apologise to her when she come and explain why he didn’t accept it.



“Won’t you stand up and greet your father” a coarse voice said to him.



Ogunshola’s mouth opened, he knew his father was sick. So he was surprised that he was there.



“Welcome to your officer Sir.”



“My former office you mean”



“How are you feeling?”



“Please don’t bother, I came here for another reason.” He cleared his throat “Your P.R.O called me and she was crying. She said you insulted her.”



“Yes I did but…”



“What is wrong with you child? Why would you interrupt me when am speaking”



“I am sorry Sir.”



“Good now listen, Mrs Cole is one of our best resources, trust me when I say she always has the best interest of the company in mind. She is a word smith and if she feels inferior would drive the message home use it.”



“With all due respect Sir, our products are not inferior.”



“You think! How do you think we cut cost?”



“By doing things efficiently and effectively, mechanization and understanding the business dynamics of out sourcing.”



“You are show casing your Cambridge skills but in the real world someone pays the price for cheap products. Either the staffs are underpaid or the raw materials are substandard. Don’t get me wrong we pay our workers well but we don’t use the highest grade of leather, we use synthetic threads instead of silk, our products are inferior but who cares.



“But…”



“No buts! I founded this company so trust me for once. I don’t want to impose on you.”



“Ok sir I would use it”



Ogunshola felt defeated, his guts still didn’t go with the speech but he couldn’t go against his dad’s orders.



“Good. My driver is waiting let me take my leave”



Ogunshola stoods up to escort his father.”



“You don’t have to follow me.”



“No sir it no problem.”



“No you don’t’.”



After his father left he called the PRO line but got no answer. He sent for her only to be told she didn’t come into the office today. He was confused but he assumed she probably left because he was too hard on her. He would give her some time to calm down.

***



ayoshewa12, xaviercasmir, Nostradamus, priestchurch, Olu317, rhektor, joyberry

I bet that is the work of oju, thanks for the mention sir Zubike.

Tnx 4 d mention n update, anticipating more juicy updates...

priestchurch:

Tnx 4 d mention n update, anticipating more juicy updates... Ayoshewa12:

I bet that is the work of oju, thanks for the mention sir Zubike.

Thanks Guys Thanks Guys

Ghg