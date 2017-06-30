

Please Note : This story is a rough draft of the sequel to KASALA THE CURSE, a novel. Enjoy it while you can because I will have to take it down a week after completion.



Recently, I've seen the impunity with which, peoples stories are stolen here and it is very discouraging. To that effect I have deleted some post and replaced them with summaries for my own protection. Thanks



Summary

When rumours spread, that strange people are asking questions about an ancient volatile stone axe, Ogunshola's honeys moon is cut short . In desperation he is forced to work with old enemies and a new friend.



Consequently, he is soon trapped as a passenger in his own body, mounted by a god with a different agenda.

Kasala the lightning stone is an uncanny, exhilarating, and mysterious tale that opens doors to a strange ancient and modern mythological world



1 Ancestral Spirits



In the beginning was Olodumare the essence of all there is and more. It was he who created all things from the worlds to the gods, and frail fragile man. Death was his final creation. Initially men did not die they grew to immense sizes, after which they shrank into feeble old people. Because there were so many of them around, they prayed to him beseeching him to free them from long life. That was when he created Iku and tasked him with reaping the life of men once their destiny had come. Iku is death he kills a man weather he is awake or asleep. He doesn’t discriminate between a child and a man. Once your time is up there is no escaping Iku.



Nike knew Iku was always hoovering around seeking who to consume but that didn’t bother her so much right now. She found herself all alone in a dark lonely street. “Where the hell am I?” she asked herself. She looked around trying hard to understand this unfamiliar environment. She heard strange footsteps; they couldn’t belong to a person for they were fast and loud. They sounded like bells mixed with hammering. This couldn’t be Iku she thought, for she had paid him his due. She moved back slowly then she heard a bark. She shivered it was the largest dog she had ever seen. Already she had a terrible phobia for dogs, so she ran, it kept chasing her, she climbed over a fence and landed into another compound. She paused panted for a while feeling she was safe but then again it jumped over the fence. She ran again to the entrance of the house, tugged at the door it didn’t open. She began to bang on the door .



“Help me, help me!" She screamed.



She saw a light bulb go on and there was a glimpse of hope but this was short lived, the dog was getting closer. It opened its mouth full of teeth and pounce toward her and she screamed.



She woke up sweating. Nike just had a nightmare. It had only been three years since she came to America from Nigeria. She and Tunde sold the ancient artefact they smuggled in. Her share of the profit they made form it was big enough to meet all her financial needs. It took a month, but she was successful in getting in touch with her mother who she had wrongly presumed dead and was able to relocate her to America. She had invested some money in real-estate and the rest she spent on lavishing herself with expensive treats. America was fun and at that time her only problem was finding ways to pass time. She joined a gym kept in good shape, got a teacher who taught her Yoruba language,she even took self-defence and shooting classes. Life seamed good.



This good feeling didn’t last for long because Nike carried with her a curse. Initially she had presumed that the jinx was broken when she had arrived in America. Until one day while after shopping she heard the howls. A familiar sound that occurs before her curse manifest itself, she had ran out only to witness a cars tyres flew off and tripped a security man before his head was crushed by a bus.



Nike did not like the nature of her curse because of it random killing. So she accepted it as hers thus she gained a bit of control over it. This way it would only kill those she choose but if she denies it after three days it would numb a part of her body and this would continue till she is dead. Her victims were scumbags but this didn’t make it any easier. She had becomes the embodiment of guilt, a carrier of a burden and this nightmare was one of her many torments. Sometimes she had dreams of victims coming after her. America was no longer fun, looking for bad guys to kill was also difficult. She had to tap into police radio and make conscious effort to detect bad guys. It would have all been easier if she didn’t have a conscience.



Nike had moved away from her mother to stop her from questioning her nocturnal activities but the worse part was that she had to keep it all from Tunde. She and Tunde had grown fond of each other. He had opened an art gallery and it seemed he had stopped his shady dealings. Their relationship got a bit strained after she discovered she was still plagued. He became concerned about her whereabouts so she kept a bit of a distance from him. They had already been through enough in Nigeria. He took it that she wasn’t interested in taking it further and since then they stayed good friends.



***************************************************************





Thank you guys, I am quoting your comments to thank you for supporting KASALA back then, and to let you know I've started writing the sequel so you don't miss out.

****deleted by author ****



But in summary Nike and Tunde talked about stuff and she left to a shrine........

***Deleted *****



Tunde spoke with Maryrose, an archaeologist, they discussed about how he would help her get Shango axe and she paid him some money. 1 Like

***

Somewhere in New Orleans, Nike succeeded in locating a Santerían shine and it is unlike the Babalawo shrine she once visited in Nigeria. On the outside it looked like every other building concreate and paint, unlike the Nigerian one she had visited which was merely mud and thatch. On the inside it was a large hall painted red and blue with imagery designs done in white and colourful beads of various sizes hanging loose. As she got closer to the altar, she admires a couple of statues lined up and she was totally shocked when she saw that same statue there. Did Tunde sell it to them or was this a replica she pondered. For a moment she felts drawn to it, she knows that her curse is ineffective when she holds it.



“Come closer mi daughter” The Santerían Priestess called to Nike from the altar. She spoke with a Jamaican twinge.



Nike was startled she could have sworn she didn’t notice any body there. She moved closer and the lady signalled her to sit on a mat. The Priestess was a dark skin woman, dressed in a white gown and a white hat. She was an average woman nothing out of the ordinary, she didn’t look strange or creepy that was what the boa constrictor which hung form her neck achieved.



“Whisper to this chain tell it what you want.”

What Nike heard in was “Whispa to di chain tell it wah yuh wa” and she was right. It wasn’t that hard for Nike to translate patois as it was very similar to the Nigerian vernacular.



Nike collected the beads with both hands brought it very close to her mouth and spoke to it silently. “Dis curse dey worry me, give me solution abeg.” Ideally Nike wasn’t one to speak Pidgin English but she was inspired by the patois speaking priestess.



She returned the beads to the priestess.



With the snake wrapped around her right hand, the priestess used a chalk to draw the four cardinal points on a divination board. Then she grabbed her sixteen beads chain, spoke into them and blew a little before she threw them up. They landed in scattered spread. She studied each bead carefully recording on details with chalk on her divination board, a dash when it landed upward and two dashes when it landed in opposite. The snake crawled around her body freely it opened it mouth as if to yawn. Once she went through all sixteen she began to chant.



Blood flows through yuh veins.



There still life fi yuh to live.



Search fi wah yuh leave behind.



Scarifies yuh blood to yuh children.



Closure to receive di blessings.



Tragedy ova something calamity brings disaster.



Waah start badly wi end gravely as well.



Di dog wears a shirt of fire, Di leopard a shirt of blood Di cat dat of rags But all di animals of di same sort which kill an eat other animals



Nike was a bit confused. What did these words mean? How could they help her?



“Di spirit of death hovers round yuh and sadly yuh have accept Iku as yuh curse, if yuh haven’t it wudda easily been broken.” The priestess paused for a while and continued “Mi sorry but yuh might have to back to Nigeria to break yuh curse.”



“Why?” Nike questioned. She was surprised the priestess knew she was from Nigeria but she concluded the spirits told her. What baffled her was the reason she had to go back.



“Yuh grandmother place di curse pon yuh and now yuh have accept it, mi cud help but mi need something dat belong to har, anything from clothing to a piece of bone, dat way yuh can gift di curse back to her.”



Nike shook her head, she wasn’t close to her grandmother, Iya. They had met by accident and the result was this curse and she didn’t have access to any of her possession. Also, she didn’t know where she was buried and even if she could find out she couldn’t phantom digging up Iya’s grave to pluck out one of her fingers.



“I can’t do that.” Nike replied.



“Den yuh have only one choice, stay here di statue of Orunmila wud protect yuh, Iku is powerless here.” The priestess said with a smile.

“But I can’t ...” Nike was about to protest



“While yuh here, mi wud teach yuh di secrets of di Ancestors and yuh wud be able to control yuh curse. It wud still be there but starving it won’t kill yuh, so yuh don’t have to bother about looking fi who to kill. Also yuh wudda still have Iku completely under yuh control an can unleash it at will, but there rituals yuh wudda have to learn”



Nike accepted and it all began form rituals of purification and appeasement to sacrifices, it was as if she had become an apprentice to the Sentara priestess. During this period it is as if all the things Alabi told her were preparations for this moment because everything she is being taught is the same as what he told her except for differences such as; Creation Orisha Oxalá is known as Obatala in Nigeria. Likewise, Thunder Orisha Xango is known as Sango and the Orisha farming and fertility Oco is known as Oko, in Nigeria.



Nike knew that the Orishas were gods sent down to earth in human vessels. They became kings and heroes who did great things during their time and were worshiped just like the Catholics do their Saints. She was happy that slaves were wise enough to use their instinct to preserve their religion.



She learnt about Egun the spirit of the dead or ancestors and most importantly she learnt how to keep Iku away when it was due for it to collect. The process was to take a dead rotting animal corpse and put into a basket. Then you cleanse yourself with white chicken feathers juju and put it into the basket. Then you place the basket at your door step.



She also learnt that bells have the ability to ward off spirits that is why Egun Masquerades have no bells on their Bata drum. The bells are removed because they prevents the desired effect summoning of the ancestors, the same could be used in Iku case. Egun are the spirits of the departed ancestors, whether related by blood or by religious lineage.



Nike learnt to respect her ancestors. Honouring one's ancestors can be viewed in simple or in complex, supernatural terms. At birth of an individual, the soul or Ori incarnates, that is, takes on a physical body. This Ori comes from a gathering of energy that continuously incarnates within a blood line. Which is why we share similar traits with our recent ancestors. While the Ori is in a physical body, it gathers wisdom and knowledge through its experiences on earth. When the person dies, the Ori returns to that constellation of energies, the ancestral vessel to await reincarnation. Because time is not a reality but a series of labels we put on reality to be able to understand events, we must understand that all incarnations of all souls exist simultaneously.



Nike’s phone had to be switch off during the duration of her training she didn’t show it but this made her unhappy. She did not have genuine interest in gods or ancestors. She disliked everything tradition and even the rituals disgusted her but she had no choice this curse was her new reality and controlling it, was the closest she could come to having a normal life. Hence, she persevered after this her and Tunde could be together unhinged. 2 Likes

A LONG UPDATE

***

*some parts deleted* Ogunshola got Married to Princess Adeshola, he couldn't shake the feeling that something was afoot.

***







CHAPTER 2 HOME COMING



Tunde tried effortlessly to call Nike to inform her that he was travelling but her phone was switched off he felt worried but decided it was for the best. He didn’t send her a text message. He closed his gallery temporally and left for the airport.



Nine hours later Tunde and Maryrose land in Muritala Mohammed Airport Lagos, Nigeria. The heat at the airport dehydrated her and you could see sweat dripping all over her and stress on her face. She wondered why the air conditions were not working. Why the long wait to claim her luggage. The country repulsed her from the moment they landed. The disorderliness of the people speaking in loud tones, rushing and jumping queues. Worse of all was the impetus of the immigration officers begging passers-by for money she couldn’t come to terms with why a uniformed man would stoop so low. It was really a culture shock for her but she wouldn’t be deterred from her goal she had come to achieve greatness. Finding that axe would be the discovery of the century.



Once she stepped out of the airport the scorching sun hit her skin, she had always imagined the temperature in Africa to be like summer but this was hotter. If the Nigerian sun was a living being, Maryrose would have sworn he was bragging he was the hottest. She didn’t have sun screen and this troubled her.



“Where do we start?” She asked Tunde.



“Shango was said to have disappeared into the earth leaving behind his crown and one Edun Ara in a place called Koso. It is a place with a very small population in the state of Oyo,” Tunde continued “Once we find Koso our search can begin.”



“I need more detail information. How would we know where to dig?” Maryrose asked.



“He stood on top of the highest Iroko tree announcing his departure. It is said that he buried his axe and his crown there.”



“So a tree marks the spot, how silly is that? How are you sure the tree isn’t dead? We are looking for a needle in a hay stack.”



Maryrose was frustrated, she wished she had asked more questions before pathing with money. Common sense could have told Tunde that another tree might have grown taller than that tree if it survived by any chance.



“You obviously don’t know anything about the Iroko tree.” Tunde responded harshly



“How the hell am I supposed to know? Iroko isn’t even an English word!” She explained her ignorance



“Oh well, Iroko is a large hardwood tree from the west coast of tropical Africa that can live up to 500 years. It is believed to have supernatural properties so nobody cuts them”



“I see, try to be more explicit, next time just say hard wood tree or African teak”



“Yes boss.” Tunde replied sarcastically he didn’t know the English word for Iroko was African teak.



“You are such an idiot.” She wagged a finger at him. “African Teak has been over harvested because of its use in herbal medicine. The powdered bark is used for coughs, heart problems and exhaustion. The latex is used as an anti-tumour agent and to clear stomach and throat obstructions. IUCN placed it in its Red List under ‘Near Threatened”



IU…What! Tunde thought. He didn’t have a clue what the hell was she talking about?



“Would you just keep quite? That might be a worldwide survey but here in Nigeria the Iroko tree is sacred and protected.”



Tunde wasn’t lying. In traditional Yoruba culture, Iroko tree are seen as the tree of life, hence in ancient times villages were built around the Iroko tree.



Maryrose was sceptical, she hoped this man knew what he was doing. This axe had to be the big break she always wanted. It would be the discovery of the century. She decided to be patient and have a little faith in this thief. He was no archaeologist but at least he had strong knowledge of art and local mythology.



Tunde and Maryrose along with her archaeological crew got into an air conditioned 26 seater bus and headed for Oyo state.



***

***Deleted ***

Nike's can now control her curse, She joined the Nigerian Army, Goes to a Bokoharam zone and kill all the terorist using her curse. Her teams mates are scared of her but her commander decides she would work solo form now on. 1 Like

She walked triumphantly towards her comrades but she was shocked, they ran away from her. Some even went on their knees begging her to spare them. Some called her a witch, their fear was real and you wouldn’t blame them. Most of them where not new to war but they had never seen such a display of supernatural power.



Their commander for some reason seamed unshaken. He beckoned Nikes to come towards him. Then he led her in an armoured vehicle and they rode together.



“You have great power and I admire that.”



“Thank you sir.” Nike replied still amazed at his calmness.



“You see, I am not interested in what you are or how you got your power,” The Commander said, “what you have is amazing and is definitely something I can use, these terrorists are relentless, but with you we now stand a chance.” He paused for a while. Then he brought out a strange looking waist band.



“This is Agbele, seven in one, a charm I used to protect myself. I acquired it from Delta State.”



“Wow!” Nike smiled observing it.



“I use the occult also for protection, but yours is on a different level and it’s remarkable. The problem is that our men don’t understand. From now on, you will be going on solo missions, you will be our weapon of mass destruction. I will send you in alone then come in with the cavalry to pick up the scraps. ” He stretched his hand to shake Nike. “Deal?”



“Deal.” Nike shook his hand.





****



Ogunshola laid idly beside Adeshola in their honey moon suit, at Sheraton Hotel. The room was huge with a king sized bed, plasma television, high ceilings, and a gorgeous crystal chandelier. The bed was covered with white linen sheets and a blanket filled with feathers. The bathroom was floored and walled with marble. The door was made of opaque frosted glass and the mirror had television screens embedded in it.

What Ogunshola loved most about the room was the large windows, they let the sunlight in and provided a breath taking views of the Atlantic Ocean. It was absolute luxury the highest money could buy in Nigeria.



Their day had been eventful, they had gone for buffet in the morning, had a swim in the afternoon and attempted making babies all evening. Now they were just having a bit of chit chat before they retire for the night.



Ogunshola sat up and gave Adeshola a peck on her cheek.



“Shola, my dad is coming to get us, for dinner tomorrow.”



“Your dad, wow!”



“Why do you say that with such a long face?”



“Shola, you know how your dad feels about me.”



“Yes, he thinks I am the luckiest man on earth to be with a goddess like you.”



“Lies.”



“Honestly, he adores you,” said Ogunshola, loyally, and without conviction.



Ogunshola’s father liked certain aspects of Adeshola such as her beauty and favourable character, but he wasn’t so fond of her. His only problem was her lack of sophistication. Adeshola was a village girl, so he found her a bit too local for his son who was an alumina of Cambridge University. Firstly, Adeshola had a strong Yoruba ascent and often misplaced the pronunciation of her H’s and A’s, substituting one for the other. Adeshola didn’t use makeup, he didn’t have a problem with that, her natural beauty was good enough, it was her fashion sense that troubled him, apart from her royal regalia which was beautiful and highly ceremonial, her other outfits where a disaster, she like wearing oversized cloths and she couldn’t match colours together. Also, she knelt down to greet him and his friends, traditionally this was the norm but in the city people saw it as a sign of backwardness. These were among the many things he despised.



On her first visit to Ogunshola’s family house, she was dressed in a baggy Iro and Bubba and plaited her hair with threads. She was extremely excited, the house though bigger than her father’s palace was simpler in terms of design. Ogunshola’s father had commented that she was highly underdressed for the occasion, he also intimated that her hair style was archaic. He insisted Ogunshola assists her to change into one of his mother’s gowns and a hat to cover up the hair. She protested, but it fell on deaf ears. Never the less, the cloth and hat fitted well and she was thrilled.



She thought to give the house a compliment. She wrongly called the chandelier a lantern while trying to say it was beautiful. Ogunshola’s father ended up giving a long speech explain the difference between a chandeliers and a lantern. A set of Ogunshola’s fathers friends came to join in, Princess Adeshola took turns kneeling to greet them one after the other. Ogunshola father walked towards her and advised her that a hand shake would be fine and stared at her whenever more people came to ensure she didn’t repeat her actions.



Ogunshola loved Adeshola the way she was but he didn’t stand up for her in situation like this not because he was scared of his father but he agreed with him. You see in their circles certain characteristic which Princess Adeshola displayed are things that are made fun off. He didn’t want his wife to be a laughing stock or to be made a caricature. So in his own subtle way he always tried to suggest she did thing differently.

However, Adeshola never saw anything wrong in her actions she was proud of who she was. She was a princess for god sake. Even though modern kings in Nigeria do not have official political power, they are highly influential and commanded their subjects respect. Their titles were inherited from the rulers of independent states or communities that existed before the formation of contemporary Nigeria. Traditional rulers as they are commonly called, practice the monarchical styles and titles of their sovereign ancestors. However, their relationship with the government is similar to nobility of old Europe than that of actual reigning monarchs.



Adeshola knew this things, growing up she saw culture and tradition as something to hold on to tenaciously but in this new world she got married into, westernization was key. She understood Ogunshola’s views and she didn’t want him to avoid taking her out so she adapted. She would let him shop for what he wanted her to wear but she still instead on making her hair as she please and not wearing makeup.

Her preferred genre of music was fuji, she enjoyed afro beats and a bit of hip pop and r&b but it was fuji that pushed her button. If she sang or danced fuji for you would think she was a professional that she couldn’t change.



Ogunshola loved afro beats, hip pop, r&b and a wide range of foreign genre, he found Princess Adeshola love for fuji both adorable and strange but he felt it was the drums that moved her. Fuji dances stepped were highly energetic and easy at which Adeshola did them always amazed him. In general she was a good dancer be it any kind of music, once ones she observed someone dancing to it she could mimic the body movement accurately. Ogunshola attributed this to her life as the Arugba. He had tried to introduce her to a wider range of music jazz, soft rock, country and a bit of classical music. She was fine with the jazz music as the tunes somewhat reminded her of chanting done by Babalawo’s the others she found utterly distasteful.



Why Adeshola though Ogunshola’s father didn’t like her was because of the way he rebuked her openly when pointing out things he felt were flaws.



“Shola please pass me my phone” requested Ogunshola



Adeshola leaned to the lamp stand and grabbed the phone and handed it over to him



“Thank you love”



“I would sleep now, love you”



Adeshola grabs hold of him and they share a passionate kiss.



“You have awoken the monster” Ogunshola joked



“Abeg! Let that monster sleep oh! You want to kill somebody.” Adeshola replied



She buckled into a fit of hysteria, laid on the bed, silent and shaking before finally gasping for air and looking up. Soon she and Ogunshola both laughed so hard she felt tears leak from the corners of her eyes.



“Good night my love.”



“Good night Shola.”



Adeshola slept off, Ogunshola’s phone was off all day, and he had switched it on and fell asleep while checking social media. An hour later it rang he woke up disoriented wondering who would be calling at such an unholy hour. He reached to switch off the phone, but once he saw who it was, sleep cleared from his eyes. He answered the call. 2 Likes

***



“Kabieyesi Oh! Your Majesty, My Oba, My King” He answered bowing down to the phone as if the king was present.



“My son, I have been trying your number all day, hope all is well?”



“Yes my lord, everything is great.”



“Good, the king of Oyo complained to me that a white lady and a strange fellow have been asking questions about the where about of the Edun Ara.”



“What! Why would they do such a thing?”



“I do not know, but you and I know that the power that axe holds, it is highly destructive. That was why Alafi Shango buried himself with it. We need someone like you who understand the modalities of modern society and the intricacies of the prehistorical and spiritual world. Please my son I summon you to go to Oyo and assist them.”



“But sir, I am no more a guard and Adeshola would not be happy with this, it is our honey-moon; I promised her I won’t involve myself in anything of such again.”



“What has gotten into you?” the kings voice sounded harsh “Is your oath of duty not more important than a promise? Remember, you failed your previous mission. This is your chance to redeem yourself. I spared your life and it almost cost me my Ade, my crown. I still remain your Oba, don’t make excuses.”



Ogunshola was silent, the king didn’t even wait for a reply he hung up the phone.



A text message beeped.



GO TO OYO AND MEET MR TAIWO

PHONE NUMBER 08031****12

HE WOULD GIVE YOU

FURTHER INSTRUCTION.



Ogunshola was aggrieved, he turned towards Adeshola who slept by his side so gracefully. The covers had shifted slightly and he could see her mildly voluptuous body through her transparent night dress, he felt like touching it but he didn’t want to wake her up. I married a goddess, he thought to himself as he admired the beauty.



Adeshola would be displeased but rather her than her father. The king was erratic sometimes, he could ask that his daughter be returned. He would have to explain to her in the morning. He remembered that he was supposed to go with Adeshola to Oshun River to offer sacrifice to the goddess, which he didn’t do. He concluded Oshun was punishing him for going against his words.

Ogunshola didn’t get any sleep, he stayed up and rehearsed a speech he would deliver to Adeshola in the morning. He blamed his father for not doing the needful timely and subjecting him to guard duty, but he also reconciled that it was during his tenor as a guard he met Adeshola.



Latter he accused himself for not doing his honey moon outside Nigeria. If he was abroad who would call him back? Then again the king could have easily paid for a flight ticket and spat out the same order, as his father in-law, there was no way they wouldn’t have been in contact.



All this thought of travelling abroad took his mind to his Cambridge days. He and his friends enjoyed punting, drinking beer and telling jokes while been paddled around and given a tour of the city. He remembered going to the Grafton centre and watching movies and drinking beer at WT’s, a typical English pub were beer was sold in pints and decorative barrels hung from place to place. Adeshola might love the punting, I mean it was a bit similar to canoe riding, she might also find the Grafton centre interesting for shopping if not for anything else, but he was sure she would hate the WT’s. The thought brought smiles to his face. He remembered the market at their city centre, how small and less busy it was compared to the markets here. That was also something to show her.



He wondered how she would cope with the weird sounding accent of English folks. He imagined some saying “Hello matey, you alright?” to Adeshola. He pictured her getting angry, he was sure she would have assumed the person was asking her “Are you alright?” which is an insult in Nigeria. The corners of Ogunshola's mouth bent involuntarily, he fought back as his cheeks expanded with the pressure, but it was of no use. His laughter erupted as he bent over slapping his knee repeatedly.



Adeshola woke up.



“Shola, why are you laughing?” She said still trying to gain consciousness of here self.



Ogunshola didn’t want to share, he looked at the time on his phone screen, and it was six thirty am.



“Shola, it is a good thing I laughed, it is time for the morning buffet lets prepare and go.”



“Ok.”Adeshola was up, she stretched a bit, picked up her phone and saw the time.

“Ah! Ah! Its past six o’clock why are you in a hurry, the buffet is from 7:30 to 9?”



“By the time we finish taken our baths it would be almost eight.” Ogunshola didn’t want to share the bad new yet.



“In that case, you take your bath first, let me sleep small.” Adeshola replied with a smile.



Ogunshola did the needful, brushed his teeth, showered and everything.



“Shola, Shola, Adeshola!”



“Oh gods! This man won’t let me enjoy my sleep.”



“Go and freshen up.”



Adeshola sluggishly wiggled out of the bed, she grabbed the towel off her husband’s waist and staggers towards the bathroom.



Ogunshola had on a white T-shirt and blue jeans while he awaits for her. Adeshola returned back after several minutes, she tossed the towel aside and steered at the language box wondering what to wear.



Seeing her unclad made Ogunshola realized how much he was going to miss her. This mission could last days or weeks, he could never tell. His manhood was erect, his eyes were red. He moved closer to her gabbed her with strong arms and before she could say a word planted a passionate kiss. He lifted her easily and took her to the bed. After placing her gently, his hands began to wonder around her breast. She place one hand on his left hand and the other she use to stroke his head. His lips found their way to her Tip and Adeshola moaned a light whisper of pleasure. He shifted from one breast to the other, handling, sucking and squeezing with both hands and mouth. Adeshola closed her eyes and bit her lips before erupting into a loud moan. She grabbed his right hand and directed it to her clit. He played with it while still sucking on her bosoms. He slide his finger inside her and it is covered with cream, soaked in her juices. He tickled her pleasure point and felt her gushing. He pulled his fingers out and positioned to insert himself.



“Wait,” Adeshola said in a voice so low and passionate “let me take care of you too.”



She shifted from under him and positioned him to lie back on the bed. She kissed him, breast fed him a bit and licked his Tips. Her tongue ran down his stomach to his belly button.



“You are amazing” Ogunshola muttered.



“Am I?” She whispered back.



Her mouth had the whole of him inside and she sucked, licked and moved up and down. Ogunshola breathed heavily, she had hit the spot, she withdrew her mouth and he rushed towards her and without wasting any second thrusted. It was a slow thrust, but as soon as it fitted in comfortably, it became faster and faster. Both wailed in pleasure and Ogunshola’s body shook. She could feel the pump inside her followed by warm splashes of liquid.



“Phew! That was amazing.”



“Yes it was.” Adeshola beamed from ear to ear “See you doing it as if don’t have all day.”



Adeshola looked into Ogunshola eyes, every single nerve in their bodies’ fired up and they trembled inside with a pleasurable rush and then laughter took them.



She went to the bathroom to wash up, Ogunshola wiped himself with sanitary wipes.

They put their cloths on, Adeshola wore an Italian styled gown made from Ankara material, and its design allowed some cleaved to show and a lot of back. The bottom bit clung tightly to her body, shaping it nicely and revealing her protruding backside.



They proceeded to the lift. Ogunshola was contemplating when the right time to tell her was, he stalled. One, Adeshola pressed the button and the lift when down. They were on the twenty ninth floor, so they were sure to get other passengers on the lift. Adeshola suggested they play a game they had just invented, it was called married, dating or bleeping. When other couples entered the lift, they would try to guess which category they fell into using their fingers to gesture. One finger was for married, two fingers was for dating and three fingers was for bleeping. Ogunshola accepted to play the game, at least it would relax his mind a bit.



The first stop was at the sixteenth floor, they were both eager, but where disappointed when only a man walked in. The next stop was the eleventh floor. A man and a woman who looked slightly older than him came in, they both raised their index finger and chuckled, and they could see their wedding rings. Next was a guy and a lady in their early thirties Adeshola raised two fingers Ogunshola raised three. The smiled at each other.



They got to the restaurant, colourful flowers adored the entrance. They were surprised to see a long line of people but they were permitted to jump it since they were guest at the hotel. Inside was eccentric, with red chairs, silver tables and lights that made the place look enchanting. The dessert bar was attractively designed and very enticing.



They proceeded to take their first helping of food, when Ogunshola saw a familiar face, he excused himself and walked towards the fellow.



“Jaguda… What are you doing here?”



“Oga! Boss I came to eat oh!”



Juguda was a beast of a man in every sense of a way. His muscles were thick and his face hardened. He was one of Ogunshola’s underlings when he was chief guard.



“Tell me the truth. You are my friend.” Ogunshola pressed on.



“Ok, I would tell you but you have to promise not to tell anybody.”



“I promise.”



“You know you are married to the princess, so I was assigned to keep watch from a distance, you know, for your protection. I know you don’t need it but I am only following orders.”



“Fair enough, keep out of site I don’t want my wife thinking I am bringing lodge business to our honey moon.”



“No problem Sir.”



Ogunshola made to walk away but was stopped by Jagudas hand. It felt abrasive on his skin like horse skin leather and sand paper.



“One more thing.” Jaguda said “The Oba has been trying to contact you, he gave me an order to track you and tell you to call him.



“You cretin, so that’s why you are actually here, to pass his message right, right!” Ogunshola said in an angry whisper.



Jaguda took a step backward, he didn’t understand the reason for Ogunshola’s anger but he had seen Ogunshola deal violence in ways that sickened even him the “ruthless Jaguda” as he was popularly called in the village, he knew Ogunshola shouldn’t be under estimated.



“Please I am sorry, I meant no disrespect, My Oba is the representative of the gods on earth, and my life belongs to him, I only bend at his will.”



Ogunshola understood Jaguda’s plight, they were basically in the same boat taking orders from their king. He felt he had over reacted so he shook his hand and whispered in his ear. “Tell our Oba, I have received his message in good faith and may the gods forever protect us and our secrets.”

“The gods are wise, we can only pray to them, we do not dictate what they must do.”



Both men felt like brothers of the same struggle once again, they unlocked hands and Ogunshola returned back to the table.



“Madam kindly use your fork and knife.” He teased Adeshola politely.



“Please, let me be, your father and his friends are not here.”



It took a moment to sink in, but when it did, a toothy grin sluggishly imprinted into their faces as they began giggling, and then busted into laughter.



“So why did you think those two were not in a relationship?” said Adeshola eagerly.



“Well, the lady was dressed a bit too skimpy so I assumed it was more of a mutual benefits kind of thing.” He replied.



Adeshola smiled “You are funny, so because she wore what she liked you considered her a LovePeddler. Tomorrow you would call me a village girl when you are the one with backward thinking.” She smirked, Ogunshola chuckled, and then she continued “Anyway, if you notice, they were a little bit too close, touchy and loving up. There was a hint of romance.”



“Yeah, I saw the closeness, I just presumed it was something else.”



They took their time and ate to their feel before they returned to their room.



“What time is your father coming to get us?” Adeshola asked.



“Shola my love, Shola my Darlene, the one that I love. Shola the Fuji dancer. Aduke.” Ogunshola petted Adeshola, he was about to break the sad news to her.



“What do you want this one you are flattering me like this and calling my oriki.”

Oriki is a special name tied to a poetic eulogy. Aduke was Adeshola’s oriki.



“Your father called me yesterday, he said I have to go to Oyo state today.” Ogunshola dropped the bombshell.



“And what did you say?”



“I refused at first, but he insisted it’s a matter of urgency and he feels it’s just me that can handle it.”



“You are joking.” Adeshola said with a smile which vanished when she saw the seriousness in Ogunshola’s eyes. “On the second day of our honey moon! Both of you can’t be serious, I will call him now.”



“No need I don’t want him thinking I can’t handle things with my wife without involving him.”



“This is between me and my father, as for you, you are not going anywhere!” Adeshola pointed a finger at him before she placed one hand on her waist and dialled her phone with the other.



“He is not picking my calls, he knows there is trouble!”



Ogunshola had never seen Adeshola this livid, she seemed like she was ready to get physical to prevent him from leaving the premises. She had moved towards the door and was now blocking the entrance.



She called her mother.



“Mummy, Ekahoro Ma.” She greeted her mother.



“Ekahoro, Aduke me.” Her mother greeted back and called her praise name.



“Mummy, do you know what daddy is doing? He has destroyed my honey moon. He…”



“Wait.” Her mother cuts in. “Your father told me about the situation of things my daughter, believe me when I say Ogunshola’s presence is very necessary. Please forgive your father.”



“I won’t accept that, is he the only man in the village? Can’t they send some else?”



“My daughter, we would have chosen someone else but it was Ifa that choose him.”



Adeshola was amazed at the change her parents had undergone some years back, her father would have never told her mother the details of the mission. She had no reply, once the Ifa the god of divination proclaimed something, it couldn’t be changed. Tears rolled down her eyes. She dropped the phone without saying good bye to her mum.



She hugged Ogunshola and cried as he held her close. He felt super strong, the effect of a Juju he did two years ago, called the tears of a loved one; every time Adeshola sheds a tear, he would be blessed with unimaginable strength.



“Cheer up my love, I will be back sooner that you expect.”



“Just go.” Adeshola replied as she walked into the toilet and locked the door.



Ogunshola had no choice, he picked up his bag and left. He was wretched, but he decided to put it to good use. When he catches the people looking for Shango’s axe they would feel the wrath of his anger.





****

***Deleted ***



Tunde and Maryrose find the axe,Tunde warns her not to open it and runs away. Mary rose goes ahead to open it. 1 Like

She faced the camera and announced “Ladies and gentlemen, together we shall reveal the long lost sacred axe belonging to an ancient African god king. I give you the axe of…” She never finished her statement.



A silent whisper was heard, it sounded as if a light wind just passed. A bright light, an electric beam shot straight into the sky, a beam so bright it provided instant illumination all over West Africa. Instantly, Maryrose and her entire team were obliterated. Nothing was left of them, only black burn marks on the ground.



Tunde had survived the fall with minor injuries. He was thankful that he was still alive. He had caught a gleams of the bright light and it blinded his eyes momentarily. His vision cleared and he looked up to see a team of eight men all dressed alike in sleeveless dashiki tops and short knickers. One had a double barrel in his hand while three held locally made Dane-gun pistols, the others had rusty machetes. He knew they were local vigilantes. He would have ran but he was weak and scared.



Taiwo their leader registered a painful slap on Tunde’s left cheek. Taiwo was a man with an imposing figure. He was big enough and looked like he cracked skulls for leisure. His face was as ugly as a face could be and to make matters worse, it was filled with menacing tribal marks which made him look like someone who had fought with a leopard and won. Taiwo’s skin was darker than charcoal, one could call him the blackest black man that ever lived. He wasn’t a good strategist but what he lacked in tactics he made up for with brute force. A man feared and respected in his local community.



Everyone called him “The Dreaded Vigilante” because he was known for his ruthlessness towards criminals.

In Nigeria, vigilante groups are common, they are established within the local community to help handle security challenges facing them and to provide community policing. Although their methods sometimes do not agree with the law, they are highly effective and therefore overlooked. The group Taiwo led was no different, they had heard rumours of a white woman and man who had been asking strange questions about Shangos’ axe. They had been in search for them for days but somehow they were always a step behind till now.



“Is this the man with that Oyingbo woman? “ Taiwo asked his subordinates.



The subordinates nodded in response confirming that Tunde was the man with the white woman. He turned to Tunde. “Where is she?”



Tunde didn’t say a word, he was still in shock.



They bundled him to their private cell, and tied his hands and legs together in a squatting position.



If Tunde was a common crook, he would have beaten the living day light out of him for good measure before handing him over to the police. But this was a traditional matter, so Taiwo ordered his men to torture Tunde, he had seen the lighting also but without the right navigation tools, knowing the exact location was tricky for the forest is dense, slippery and dangerous. If Tunde could cooperate it would save them time. That was all he could do while he awaited the call from Ogunshola.



****



In America NASA air base.



“Good morning Major Thomson Bush.”



“Hello.” Thomson bush replied



Thomson Bush was biracial, his father was an Afro-American while his mother was from Poland, and her genes were the dominant ones, so all his life Thomson bush always passed as white. He was a huge no-nonsense man dedicated to serving his country. Currently, although NASA is not part of the Department of Defence, he worked in NASA as part of a task force representing the Departments interest. In simple terms, he was the first point of contact when NASA had any information that related to security concerns.



“We have picked up images that seem strange, a beam or lightning shot up the sky.”



“What is weird about a thunder bolt in the sky?”



“You don’t understand, it emanated from the ground.”



Major Thomson Bush watched the video on the screen.



“That’s unbelievable, that would require an infinite power source.”



“Yes, from pictures taken by our satellites, we noticed a group of people I would assume to be archaeologist trying to exhume a relic that looks like a T shaped stone, but they were instantly eliminated by electricity as soon as they tampered with it.”



“Wow! Such energy we need to get our guys there on time before it falls into the hands of God knows who.”



He picked up his phone and called a number on speed dial.



“Hello something just came up in Nigeria, I need a jet ready to transport a team of electrical scientist, a military strike team and a drone out there.”



He dropped his phone and looked around “Boys, we finally might have an energy source that would enable us to cross black holes and visit galaxies unknown to man, but first, we must retrieve that stone at all cost.” 1 Like

this story is dope, ogunshola and his crew will never be able to stand the americans.