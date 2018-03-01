₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 12:10pm
Chidinma releases the official music video for her first single of 2018, Titled "Love Me".
The video was directed by "Asurf Oluseyi" and was shot in Epe, Lagos.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgYExmZVnFo
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/video-chidinma-love-me.html
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by Ayodejioak(m): 1:59pm
The Nigerian music industry is at its best
Both locally and in diaspora
If only its political status and reputation can follow suit!!
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by fergusen(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by hesilo(m): 2:01pm
Niggas are fast o
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by midehi2(f): 2:01pm
Finally, her hairdo is fine, her boobs nice and firm
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by marvin906(m): 2:01pm
i thought shes now into modeling..
madam abeg commot from that you stewpid record label abeg
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by chuks34(m): 2:02pm
This Fynie
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by wiseone10: 2:05pm
Beautiful piece.
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by samuelchimmy(m): 2:06pm
Oh God when will I ever make ftc, since how many years do I have to wait
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by tellwisdom: 2:08pm
Which chidinma?...My neighbor??
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by santopelele(m): 2:10pm
LOVING THIS GIRL POSSIBLE, POSSIBLE LOVING THIS GIRL
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by abujetli(m): 2:11pm
my crush
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by stcool(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by superior1: 2:12pm
Ok
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by busybrain123(m): 2:14pm
Cool
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by binsanni(m): 2:15pm
wow it's cool mehn
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by madjune: 2:35pm
She really has her sense of rhythm intact still, unlike Yemi Alade.
|Re: Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) by chuckdee4(m): 2:56pm
midehi2:
Anything u wanna tell us?
