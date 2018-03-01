Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Chidinma – "Love Me" (Video) (1558 Views)

The video was directed by "Asurf Oluseyi" and was shot in Epe, Lagos.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgYExmZVnFo



The Nigerian music industry is at its best



Both locally and in diaspora



If only its political status and reputation can follow suit!! 1 Like

Niggas are fast o 1 Like

Finally, her hairdo is fine, her boobs nice and firm



madam abeg commot from that you stewpid record label abeg i thought shes now into modeling..madam abeg commot from that you stewpid record label abeg

This Fynie

Beautiful piece.

Oh God when will I ever make ftc, since how many years do I have to wait

Which chidinma?...My neighbor??

LOVING THIS GIRL POSSIBLE, POSSIBLE LOVING THIS GIRL

my crush

The biggest and the most definitive event for the Nigeria Creative Industry...initiated by Orange VFX Studios. 2018 is lit!

Ok

Cool

wow it's cool mehn

She really has her sense of rhythm intact still, unlike Yemi Alade.