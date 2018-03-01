₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:34pm
An Abuja based mother of 3 was beaten,battered and then sued to court by her husband. According to report,her husband bashed in her head, knocked off her tooth and sent her away with with their 3 kids, all under age 10.
Yesterday, she got summon from the area court, telling her to come to court on the 8th of March (tomorrow) so that she can be divorced.The couple are Muslims and married under the Islamic law.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/man-batters-his-wifeknock-off-her-tooth.html?m=1
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by blackboy(m): 1:39pm
he has done his own. sue him too. he started it so finish it
2 Likes
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by ct2(m): 2:46pm
meet his family members and meet the chief imam of your area ,don't sue him and I expect you to be fasting presently
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Akshow: 2:46pm
only in naija
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 2:46pm
Marriage is not a do or die affair, if it's not working out again, all party should find their way.
Walk away before it's too late, don't be a victim or perpetrator.
Me Sha don talk my own
1 Like
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by crackerspub: 2:46pm
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by satowind(m): 2:47pm
For him to sue this story is a lie
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Intellad(m): 2:47pm
not man enough....
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Owamudia: 2:47pm
We must hear the other side.
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Kiitan71: 2:49pm
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by dynicks(m): 2:49pm
I sense frustration and a nagging mouth...
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by obembet(m): 2:49pm
Mztarstrechy:
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by ezenwajunior(m): 2:49pm
I smell lies
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by phreakabit(m): 2:50pm
Na wa for all these imam them self.
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by evergreen27583(f): 2:50pm
The man is useless, beating a woman is not the best.
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 2:50pm
Nah by force to marry monster ?
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by bethyz(m): 2:50pm
They should she sue the husband for battering first. With the kind of country we now the man will walk free
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:51pm
Mztarstrechy:
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by basingstoke: 2:51pm
and you call this one a Man
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Watermelonman: 2:51pm
Haba uncle, someone cannot play with you? Is that how you used to do?
All these gbege on top one woman head?
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by nonut: 2:51pm
Sue her to court or he filed for divorce?
This bloggers sef.
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 2:51pm
ezenwajunior:and what exactly are you perceiving?
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by queenfav(f): 2:53pm
Wow!
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by jahbiz: 2:54pm
evergreen27583:that's the language some women understand, that's why many agbero wives no dey misbehave with dem husband cox dem kno say na serious beating go folo
|Re: Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 2:56pm
d
