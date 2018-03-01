Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Batters His Wife, Knocks Off Her Tooth & Sues Her To Court In Abuja (Photos) (2208 Views)

Yesterday, she got summon from the area court, telling her to come to court on the 8th of March (tomorrow) so that she can be divorced.The couple are Muslims and married under the Islamic law.





he has done his own. sue him too. he started it so finish it 2 Likes

meet his family members and meet the chief imam of your area ,don't sue him and I expect you to be fasting presently

only in naija







Walk away before it's too late, don't be a victim or perpetrator.













Me Sha don talk my own Marriage is not a do or die affair, if it's not working out again, all party should find their way.Walk away before it's too late, don't be a victim or perpetrator.Me Sha don talk my own 1 Like

For him to sue this story is a lie

not man enough....

We must hear the other side.

I sense frustration and a nagging mouth...

The couple are Muslims and married under the Islamic law





I smell lies

Na wa for all these imam them self.

The man is useless, beating a woman is not the best.

Nah by force to marry monster ?

They should she sue the husband for battering first. With the kind of country we now the man will walk free

An Abuja based mother of 3 was beaten,battered and then sued to court by her husband. According to report,her husband bashed in her head, knocked off her tooth and sent her away with with their 3 kids, all under age 10.



Yesterday, she got summon from the area court, telling her to come to court on the 8th of March (tomorrow) so that she can be divorced.The couple are Muslims and married under the Islamic law.





and you call this one a Man

Haba uncle, someone cannot play with you? Is that how you used to do?



All these gbege on top one woman head?



aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!

Sue her to court or he filed for divorce?

This bloggers sef.

I smell lies and what exactly are you perceiving? and what exactly are you perceiving?

Wow!

The man is useless, beating a woman is not the best. that's the language some women understand, that's why many agbero wives no dey misbehave with dem husband cox dem kno say na serious beating go folo that's the language some women understand, that's why many agbero wives no dey misbehave with dem husband cox dem kno say na serious beating go folo