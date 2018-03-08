Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / UK Government To Build Prison In Nigeria To Transfer Prisoners From Britain (6209 Views)

Prisoners Pay Between N70k To N300k To Live In VIP Section / 16-Year-Old Boy Sent To Prison In Delta, Mother Cries Out For Help (Photos) / How I Sent My Victims To Prison In Togo - Fraduster Confesses (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The proposed 112-bed wing, built to United Nations specifications in the Kiri Kiri prison in Lagos, is to be built as part of a compulsory prisoner transfer agreement.



It will cost just under £700,000, according to a statement submitted to Parliament by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Wednesday evening.

"As part of this agreement, eligible prisoners serving criminal sentences in Nigeria and the UK can be returned to complete their sentences in their respective countries," Mr Johnson said.



It follows a deal reached between the two countries signed in 2014.

But poor conditions in some prisons overseas have created a legal barrier to returning foreigners convicted in the UK.

"The Government believes that wherever possible foreign nationals should serve their sentences in their own country," a Foreign Office spokesperson told Sky News.



"Helping Nigeria to improve its prison conditions and increase prison capacity will enable us to transfer more prisoners to Nigeria, which will in turn free up prison places in the UK."



Deals to transfer prisoners in UK jails to their countries of origin have been made with Albania, Rwanda, Jamaica and Libya, and well as Nigeria.

In 2015 the Government pitched an ambitious £25m project to build a 1,500 bed prison in Jamaica, with the aim of sending more than 300 Jamaican inmates with sentences of more than four years there.



But the Jamaican government rejected the deal, with local media quoting ministers as saying the offer was not beneficial to Jamaica and did not cover the prison's full cost.



Mr Johnson said tenders for the planned Nigerian jail had been placed and suppliers identified, bringing the project's total cost to £695,525 including support, monitoring and evaluation.



The bill will be met by the CSSF (Conflict, Stability and Security Fund), he said.

According to House of Commons statistics there were 320 Nigerian nationals in prisons in England and Wales at the end of 2016.



Foreign nationals make up about 12% of the prison population compared to about 9% of the general population.



The annual overall cost of a prison place in England and Wales is about £38,000, according to the Ministry of Justice.



Source: Ministers have drawn up plans to build a prison in Nigeria to enable the government to transfer prisoners from Britain.The proposed 112-bed wing, built to United Nations specifications in the Kiri Kiri prison in Lagos, is to be built as part of a compulsory prisoner transfer agreement.It will cost just under £700,000, according to a statement submitted to Parliament by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Wednesday evening."As part of this agreement, eligible prisoners serving criminal sentences in Nigeria and the UK can be returned to complete their sentences in their respective countries," Mr Johnson said.It follows a deal reached between the two countries signed in 2014.But poor conditions in some prisons overseas have created a legal barrier to returning foreigners convicted in the UK."The Government believes that wherever possible foreign nationals should serve their sentences in their own country," a Foreign Office spokesperson told Sky News."Helping Nigeria to improve its prison conditions and increase prison capacity will enable us to transfer more prisoners to Nigeria, which will in turn free up prison places in the UK."Deals to transfer prisoners in UK jails to their countries of origin have been made with Albania, Rwanda, Jamaica and Libya, and well as Nigeria.In 2015 the Government pitched an ambitious £25m project to build a 1,500 bed prison in Jamaica, with the aim of sending more than 300 Jamaican inmates with sentences of more than four years there.But the Jamaican government rejected the deal, with local media quoting ministers as saying the offer was not beneficial to Jamaica and did not cover the prison's full cost.Mr Johnson said tenders for the planned Nigerian jail had been placed and suppliers identified, bringing the project's total cost to £695,525 including support, monitoring and evaluation.The bill will be met by the CSSF (Conflict, Stability and Security Fund), he said.According to House of Commons statistics there were 320 Nigerian nationals in prisons in England and Wales at the end of 2016.Foreign nationals make up about 12% of the prison population compared to about 9% of the general population.The annual overall cost of a prison place in England and Wales is about £38,000, according to the Ministry of Justice.Source: https://news.sky.com/story/uk-government-plans-to-build-prison-in-nigeria-11280517

U Ppl want to build a VIP prison for urselves abi... U must manage d kirikiri and Kuje prisons with other prisoners.. 11 Likes

Is that the empowerment the British Government would wish for Britons? Take crime off our streets by building industries that will dignify humanity here. If that is the reparations we can get from the years of slavery, colonialism and stolen artefacts, we will make do with that... 10 Likes 1 Share

Just released them and deport them to Nigeria... There is no free land to build prison....



When countries are shutting down prison yards...Lord save us from this British hypocrites. Wicked and selfish people.... 16 Likes

yeah, the idea is wicked. I hope Nigeria govt will reject it as Jamaica did 3 Likes

At first its a prison



Next its gonn be a replica of the queen's castle



They don't have to spell it out "They are fed up with Nigeria"



Looks like Nigeria need to be re-colonized by the Brits again! 1 Like

Wait, What?

Humiliation... The transferred prisoners will curse the day they decided to travel out of naija. Humiliation... The transferred prisoners will curse the day they decided to travel out of naija. 1 Like



Ahh!!!no ooo...they must all suffer d same fate ooo....what is good for d goose is also good for d gander Ahh!!!no ooo...they must all suffer d same fate ooo....what is good for d goose is also good for d gander 2 Likes

No, we should kick against this. They must suffer what others suffer in our Naija prison. No sacred cow in crime

Foreign investment









Is there really anything Nigeria government will never need support from other countries to do?







Imagine UK government building prison for us again in our own country, just because we don't meet up with recommended standards when transferring inmates..









Nigeria is a bad example... Is there really anything Nigeria government will never need support from other countries to do?Imagine UK government building prison for us again in our own country, just because we don't meet up with recommended standards when transferring inmates..Nigeria is a bad example...

British people are evil. End of story. 1 Like









Crazy right? Yeah totally crazy. Crazy right? Yeah totally crazy.

Na wa ooo... These people sef.. 1 Like

Some prisoners will now be HAPPY! !!

Here we go again

If they like let them build heaven for Nigerians on earth, check that infrastruture years later you will marvel at the dilapidated state you will find it. In compendium Nigeria lacks Maintainace Culture 2 Likes

Na so prisoners plenty reach for UK?



But the Jamaican government rejected the deal, with local media quoting ministers as saying the offer was not beneficial to Jamaica and did not cover the prison's full cost.



Dumb Nigeria govt will leak UK ass and accept. They will later use hunger to finish them here. 1 Like

Flowers95:

British people are evil. End of story. Dem deny u visa or what? Dem deny u visa or what?

good, our country will still be able to make money from accomodating criminals from overseas

4 British prisoners or Nigerian prisoners?

The prisons will most likely be sited in the south east, that has always been our sole share of federal presence. 1 Like

stupid agreement

So we are now dumping ground for common criminals?

They shouldn't pull Guatanamo stunt on us... we need intelligence sharing and not prisoners sharing. 1 Like

Look at the cost of building the Prison sef. If na 9ja you go dey hear Billions and Trillions and yet the prison no go dey up to standard. 1 Like

Haba.. This is wickedness.. How can someone commit crime in a saner clime and serve the time in a jungle?

Who agreed to this shitty agreement?



My goodness?!



Why don't they return the monies recovered from these criminals and corrupt individuals first?



If this happens the this country is DEFINITELY a sh!t-h0le!



Jamaica of all countries refused this happening in their country, but our shithead leaders want to accept free stuff as usual, without asking what is really behind this move.



So all those radical Islamist that have been indoctrinated by Pakistanis (with links to Isis and Al qaeda ) in prison, will follow come back too?



So they get to keep whatever illegal wealth they confiscated from these criminals and the FGN gets to oversee the welfare of these prisoners with tax payers money? 2 Likes

Jarus:

Foreign investment





oh well, let them invite me for M&E design oh well, let them invite me for M&E design 2 Likes