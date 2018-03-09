Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Night View Of E-Money's Mansion (Photos) (29375 Views)

Linda Ikeji Rocks Swimsuit As She Swims In Her Mansion (Photos, Video) / Davido Shows Off His Renovated Mansion (Photos) / Bbnaija: Efe Visits P'square Banana Island Mansion (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Wow



You would agree with me it's a paradise on earth .





News Source

IamAirforce1



Link

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgCJXkgl0bG/ Below is the night view of E-money mansion.WowYou would agree with me it's a paradise on earth .Link 4 Likes 1 Share

asslicking raise to power 10. 168 Likes 12 Shares

dollyjoy:

asslicking raise to power 10. You're a woman, talk like one so you don't get into trouble . You're a woman, talk like one so you don't get into trouble . 37 Likes 3 Shares

IamAirforce1:



You're a woman, talk like one so you don't get into trouble . Buhari has more brain cells than you obviously 126 Likes 6 Shares

Amberon11:

Buhari has more brain cells than you obviously

Oh ok Oh ok 13 Likes 1 Share

E-money odogwu!!!! 8 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala thinks otherwise





The wealthy and famous live it on earth.



Check out the 3 broke characters above me arguing over trash.



For those reading my comments, pray and work hard not to be like them Only the poor fight over the rich. Only broke people crave heaven in death.The wealthy and famous live it on earth.Check out the 3 broke characters above me arguing over trash.For those reading my comments, pray and work hard not to be like themOnly the poor fight over the rich. 55 Likes 3 Shares

Beautiful!



































Check my signature if you live in Jos and environs 1 Like

lol not nicer than the ones I have for sale tho 1 Like

One-der-ful

My senior broda

dollyjoy:

asslicking raise to power 10. You are actually the one asslicking Airforce1.



Goan get busy instead of monitoring him 24/7



Amberon11:

Buhari has more brain cells than you obviously Shut up! Buhari's cow has more sense than you. Nonsense You are actually the one asslicking Airforce1.Goan get busy instead of monitoring him 24/7Shut up! Buhari's cow has more sense than you. Nonsense 14 Likes 3 Shares

czarina:

Beautiful!

































Check my signature if you live in Jos and environs . I need a massage . I need a massage

77carter:

. I need a massage There is a number on my signature if you need a massage. Call us There is a number on my signature if you need a massage. Call us





9mobile 0.0k FREE browsing + 2GB for YouTube Cool. But na only 1 picture you see?

5 star mansion 1 Like

[center][/center]

Quite beautiful 1 Like

Nice one ooooo bro

The asslicking champion of Capua is back to lick E-money's ass as usual. 15 Likes 2 Shares

IamAirforce1:

Below is the night view of E-money mansion.



Wow



You would agree with me it's a paradise on earth .





News Source

IamAirforce1



Link

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgCJXkgl0bG/





You are either pouring akamu inside your underage girlfriend's pot or asssslicking e-money when ur album go drop?? You are either pouring akamu inside your underage girlfriend's pot or asssslicking e-moneywhen ur album go drop?? 1 Like

nice

Skepticus:

Only broke people crave heaven in death.



The wealthy and famous live it on earth.



Check out the 3 broke characters above me arguing over trash.



For those reading my comments, pray and work hard not to be like them Only the poor fight over the rich. who u be? who u be? 3 Likes

good. for him.To all vanity crew,una fit dive into marina water, God nor go vex

House boy Airforce1 7 Likes

Emoney's mansion or swimming pool?



Half of the pictures is covered by the pool. 2 Likes

The joy of having a lot of money



You get to live out your dreams



Show yourself 1 Like

congrats..

buh don't know if is only me even if am a billionaire I still don't see myself staying in a 10 bedroom house 1 Like