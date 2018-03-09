Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) (24229 Views)

The shocking find was made close to the city of Khabarovsk in Siberia, close to the border with China.



A local found one of the hands lying on the shore of a river, leading police officers to a bag with the other 53 hands inside.





While nobody knows where the hands came from, one theory is that they were removed by body part dealers to stop police identifying the remains they were trying to sell.





Another is that the hands were severed from dead bodies in a hospital but it isunclear why this would happen.





Dis one serious 3 Likes

If it's here, all we'll hear is hand miners, skull miners, this miners, that miners!!!



Miners Association Of Nigeria, over to you guys. 21 Likes

E dey apun there too? 3 Likes 1 Share

IF this is in ogun.. we would say na ritual! 2 Likes

hourl:

E dey apun there too?

I taya o... I taya o... 1 Like 1 Share

Why will a right thinking human do this despicable act 2 Likes 1 Share

.. hmmm , things they happen o This is serious.. hmmm , things they happen o





Or you mean Nigeria? Russia?Or you mean Nigeria? 1 Like

Cheiii





bt snake no dey am sha lalasticlala oya fpbt snake no dey am sha 2 Likes

Only God knows if these were not the hands of the engineers that built the Taj Mahal which myth has it that the king had them chopped off so they they wont draw any design of that structure any where else.





Just saying 6 Likes

damn 1 Like

So weird...me looking at those hands like 7 Likes 1 Share

I'm Not saying an afonja is involved, but you will trace this action to one Babatunde Vladimir Lekan. 65 Likes 2 Shares

This is Ritual! 1 Like

so it is not only afonjaz that mines skull Russians mined skulls as well 1 Like

Skull miners now in Russia? 3 Likes

GORY!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Black man no dey use eye see human parts. Automatic rituals. At least its Russia and it cant be for ritual purpose 1 Like

mazimee:

Skull miners now in Russia? E be like so! E be like so! 3 Likes 1 Share

Expertpick:

otokotos dem dem don go developed there* dive* otokotos dem dem don go developed there* dive* 5 Likes

afonja syndrome 3 Likes

A clear warning to those going for Russia 2018 1 Like

For what?! 1 Like 1 Share











Russian should immediately deport any blavk man with a tribal mark Skull miners have finally invaded RussiaRussian should immediately deport any blavk man with a tribal mark 3 Likes