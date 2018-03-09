₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:46pm On Mar 08
Shocked locals have discovered a bag containing 27 pairs of severed human hands in far eastern Russia.
The shocking find was made close to the city of Khabarovsk in Siberia, close to the border with China.
A local found one of the hands lying on the shore of a river, leading police officers to a bag with the other 53 hands inside.
While nobody knows where the hands came from, one theory is that they were removed by body part dealers to stop police identifying the remains they were trying to sell.
Another is that the hands were severed from dead bodies in a hospital but it isunclear why this would happen.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5478351/Horror-54-severed-human-hands-dumped-Russia.html
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by anethcharly(m): 7:51pm On Mar 08
Dis one serious
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 8:01pm On Mar 08
If it's here, all we'll hear is hand miners, skull miners, this miners, that miners!!!
Miners Association Of Nigeria, over to you guys.
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by hourl(m): 8:02pm On Mar 08
E dey apun there too?
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by hopsydboi(m): 8:05pm On Mar 08
IF this is in ogun.. we would say na ritual!
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:10pm On Mar 08
hourl:
I taya o...
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by praiseoski(m): 8:20pm On Mar 08
Why will a right thinking human do this despicable act
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 8:23pm On Mar 08
This is serious .. hmmm , things they happen o
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 8:41pm On Mar 08
Russia?
Or you mean Nigeria?
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Emerikoss: 9:06pm On Mar 08
Cheiii
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by NisforNicky(f): 9:14pm On Mar 08
lalasticlala oya fp
bt snake no dey am sha
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by sonofspada(m): 9:23pm On Mar 08
Only God knows if these were not the hands of the engineers that built the Taj Mahal which myth has it that the king had them chopped off so they they wont draw any design of that structure any where else.
Just saying
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by bendendg: 9:26pm On Mar 08
damn
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by yomibelle(f): 9:26pm On Mar 08
So weird...me looking at those hands like
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by fergusen(m): 9:26pm On Mar 08
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 9:26pm On Mar 08
I'm Not saying an afonja is involved, but you will trace this action to one Babatunde Vladimir Lekan.
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Expertpick: 9:28pm On Mar 08
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Finest6: 9:28pm On Mar 08
This is Ritual!
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by EnEnPeecee: 9:28pm On Mar 08
so it is not only afonjaz that mines skull Russians mined skulls as well
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Ufranklin92(m): 9:28pm On Mar 08
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by mazimee(m): 9:28pm On Mar 08
Skull miners now in Russia?
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:29pm On Mar 08
GORY!!!
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by zinaunreal(m): 9:29pm On Mar 08
Black man no dey use eye see human parts. Automatic rituals. At least its Russia and it cant be for ritual purpose
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:29pm On Mar 08
mazimee:E be like so!
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by diego101(m): 9:30pm On Mar 08
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:31pm On Mar 08
otokotos dem dem don go developed there* dive*
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by ogolomachi: 9:32pm On Mar 08
afonja syndrome
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:32pm On Mar 08
A clear warning to those going for Russia 2018
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by omowolewa: 9:32pm On Mar 08
For what?!
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:33pm On Mar 08
Skull miners have finally invaded Russia
Russian should immediately deport any blavk man with a tribal mark
|Re: 54 Severed Hands In A Bag In Russia Discovered (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:33pm On Mar 08
