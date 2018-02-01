₦airaland Forum

Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic)

Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by ijustdey: 8:22pm On Feb 15
Posted By: Robert Egbe






A man was killed on Thursday afternoon after he was run over by a passenger bus on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane at Irawo Bus Stop, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

The Nation gathered that the unidentified man was knocked down by a Primero bus as he tried to cross the expressway at 12:10 p.m.

The accident occurred less than 50 metres away from the Irawo pedestrian bridge.
The vehicle with passengers onboard sped off as a crowd gathered at the scene of the incident.

His corpse was put in the back of a truck by onlookers and taken away after lying on the road till 12:42 p.m.

An eyewitness said the man erroneously took the double- lane road, which is used exclusively by the Primero buses, for a one way road.

Another resident of the area, who gave his name as wale, said he was a few metres away from the scene when the man attempted to cross the road.

Wale said: “I live in the neighbourhood. I was standing at the Irawo bus-stop layby when the accident happened. The guy was trying to cross the road, unfortunately the BRT was speeding. Immediately it hit the guy, the guy fell and rolled under the BRT and was crushed. That was how we discovered that he was dead.

“We picked up his phone and tried to call his parents or family but just one person responded. We couldn’t gain access to his phone because it had a password. So, we removed the sim card and put it in another phone. The guy didn’t look properly before crossing and actually, there is a bridge just nearby. This place is not meant for crossing.”

Officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and the police, who arrived soon after the accident, assisted in crowd control at the scene.

They declined to speak to journalists, but an LNSC official told The Nation that he learnt the man died after falling off a commercial motorcycle (Okada). But this was disputed by those at the scene.

Another witness, who refused to give his name, said: “I just hear noise ‘gba!’ When I look like this, na so I see BRT pass. Na so dem say man don die o. There was no Okada passing by then. It was only that BRT.”

The accident caused a build- up of traffic on both sides of Ikorodu Road.

An attempt by a stick-wielding mob to vandalise Primero buses trapped on the highway was thwarted by policemen from Owode-Onirin Division, Ajegunle.

The Owode-Onirin Divisional Police Officer (DPO), E. Bernard, approached the mob and persuaded them to allow the vehicles to pass.


http://thenationonlineng.net/bus-crushes-man-death-lagos/


Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Discharge(m): 9:38pm On Feb 15
RIP. May God accept his soul
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by CharlesJok3r: 9:38pm On Feb 15
Rip to the dead
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by debque(m): 9:38pm On Feb 15
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by TheDokita(m): 9:39pm On Feb 15
RIP
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 9:39pm On Feb 15
sad Anjade loni Eledumare. ji jade wa ma je a pade agbako. ohun ti a o je la wa lo baba, ma je pade ohun ti yi o je wa.

Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by ghostfacekillar(m): 9:39pm On Feb 15
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Enemyofpeace: 9:42pm On Feb 15
These Fulani herdsmen are just killing people anyhow

Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Flexherbal(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
May his soul rest in peace !
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by wahles(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Tos87(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
Rip to the dead
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by edudguy(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
Okay, instead of him to use the pedestrian bridge he decided to cross the road. It happens everywhere in Lagos. How many minutes will it take someone to use the pedestrian bridge but instead an average Nigerian will still prefer to use the road. We are always in a haste in this country

Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by T4kbaba(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
Vanity upon vanity. Ile aye asan.
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 9:43pm On Feb 15
omg. r.I.p
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Lilimax(f): 9:44pm On Feb 15
Use the pedestrian bridge if you must cross the express road. Don't be too much in a haste. RIP young man.

Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Rosamaria1: 9:44pm On Feb 15
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by helphelp: 9:44pm On Feb 15
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by olanrewaju99(m): 9:46pm On Feb 15
HMM life is unpredictable, you never can tell what will happen in the next minute. Do good life is just vanity Upon vanity. We came with nothing and nothing shall we take when the comes. May we all live long and achieve dreams by His Grace.

Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Josephjnr(m): 9:47pm On Feb 15
RIP
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by oyetunder(m): 9:48pm On Feb 15
oh pedestrian bridge...many just refused to use you...
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by charles2044: 9:50pm On Feb 15
So sad RIP
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by olanrewaju99(m): 9:51pm On Feb 15
RIP to the deceased may almighty God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Lesson learnt if you have to password your phone always let the contacts and phone call be password free. Applock can help out.
No one knows when the last good bye will be.
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Allosaurus: 9:52pm On Feb 15
RIP.

He should be taken to the nearest mortuary where his people can find him before they start looking for his head. Awon skull miners are not smiling o.

Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by lawalosky(m): 9:55pm On Feb 15
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by mikebrown92: 9:58pm On Feb 15
rip to the dead

but why are the police trying to divert the incident to okada accident.
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by talk2percy(m): 10:00pm On Feb 15
Buhari sef...
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:00pm On Feb 15
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by segunblessing12: 10:01pm On Feb 15
R.I.P life drama.
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by billyG(m): 10:01pm On Feb 15
sometime i feel unusual when i use d pedestrian bridge b/c am d only insane person using it other "sane" people laugh @ me.
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Abbeyme: 10:08pm On Feb 15
RIP
Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by thesicilian: 10:11pm On Feb 15
edudguy:
Okay, instead of him to use the pedestrian bridge he decided to cross the road. It happens everywhere in Lagos. How many minutes will it take someone to use the pedestrian bridge but instead an average Nigerian will still prefer to use the road. We are always in a haste in this country
Most times just hurrying for nothing. Hurrying home to sleep or watch TV; hurrying to a market that you may end up going round and round until you finally get what you want to buy; hurrying to work that you have been going for the past 10yrs with no tangible gains, hurrying to catch a bus when there are several other buses around, and so on... It's amazing.

