|Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by ijustdey: 8:22pm On Feb 15
Posted By: Robert Egbe
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Discharge(m): 9:38pm On Feb 15
RIP. May God accept his soul
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by CharlesJok3r: 9:38pm On Feb 15
Rip to the dead
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by debque(m): 9:38pm On Feb 15
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by TheDokita(m): 9:39pm On Feb 15
RIP
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 9:39pm On Feb 15
Anjade loni Eledumare. ji jade wa ma je a pade agbako. ohun ti a o je la wa lo baba, ma je pade ohun ti yi o je wa.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by ghostfacekillar(m): 9:39pm On Feb 15
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Enemyofpeace: 9:42pm On Feb 15
These Fulani herdsmen are just killing people anyhow
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Flexherbal(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
May his soul rest in peace !
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by wahles(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Tos87(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
Rip to the dead
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by edudguy(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
Okay, instead of him to use the pedestrian bridge he decided to cross the road. It happens everywhere in Lagos. How many minutes will it take someone to use the pedestrian bridge but instead an average Nigerian will still prefer to use the road. We are always in a haste in this country
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by T4kbaba(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
Vanity upon vanity. Ile aye asan.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 9:43pm On Feb 15
omg. r.I.p
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Lilimax(f): 9:44pm On Feb 15
Use the pedestrian bridge if you must cross the express road. Don't be too much in a haste. RIP young man.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Rosamaria1: 9:44pm On Feb 15
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by helphelp: 9:44pm On Feb 15
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by olanrewaju99(m): 9:46pm On Feb 15
HMM life is unpredictable, you never can tell what will happen in the next minute. Do good life is just vanity Upon vanity. We came with nothing and nothing shall we take when the comes. May we all live long and achieve dreams by His Grace.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Josephjnr(m): 9:47pm On Feb 15
RIP
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by oyetunder(m): 9:48pm On Feb 15
oh pedestrian bridge...many just refused to use you...
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by charles2044: 9:50pm On Feb 15
So sad RIP
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by olanrewaju99(m): 9:51pm On Feb 15
RIP to the deceased may almighty God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Lesson learnt if you have to password your phone always let the contacts and phone call be password free. Applock can help out.
No one knows when the last good bye will be.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Allosaurus: 9:52pm On Feb 15
RIP.
He should be taken to the nearest mortuary where his people can find him before they start looking for his head. Awon skull miners are not smiling o.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by lawalosky(m): 9:55pm On Feb 15
rip to the dead
but why are the police trying to divert the incident to okada accident.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by talk2percy(m): 10:00pm On Feb 15
Buhari sef...
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:00pm On Feb 15
R.I.P life drama.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by billyG(m): 10:01pm On Feb 15
sometime i feel unusual when i use d pedestrian bridge b/c am d only insane person using it other "sane" people laugh @ me.
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by Abbeyme: 10:08pm On Feb 15
RIP
|Re: Bus Crushes Man To Death In Lagos (pic) by thesicilian: 10:11pm On Feb 15
edudguy:Most times just hurrying for nothing. Hurrying home to sleep or watch TV; hurrying to a market that you may end up going round and round until you finally get what you want to buy; hurrying to work that you have been going for the past 10yrs with no tangible gains, hurrying to catch a bus when there are several other buses around, and so on... It's amazing.
