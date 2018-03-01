₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by stephenduru: 8:30pm On Mar 08
THE LONG PROMISED REPRISAL BY THE FULANI PEOPLE.
Fulani herdsmen attacked Mambilla residence in Yelwa and Maisamari villages,burnt down their houses and killed many people.Thousands of people were displaced during the attack, rendering them homeless.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-kill-many-yelwa-and.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by stephenduru: 8:30pm On Mar 08
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by stephenduru: 8:32pm On Mar 08
stephenduru:more
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by ZombieTAMER: 8:37pm On Mar 08
The massacre continues as Buhari and his supporters watches with joy and happiness...
Cc Madridguy usba modelmike yarimo
Hungerbad etc
Come and chant sai barber
He has done it again
God punish any body who voted and supports this blood thirsty administration
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by lilkech(m): 8:39pm On Mar 08
Na wao Fulani and Tivs always fighting
sometimes I wonder if these pictures are really real ... people dying anyhow in all these middle belt states
A few decades ago these same people were fighting and killing each other for land ... now it’s ‘metamorphosed’ to herdsmen killing them for farms
my people isn’t it not the same thing? What has changed
Ohhh okaaayyy ... it’s like the tactics have finally changed
APC ....
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by doctokwus: 8:40pm On Mar 08
Mambilla contrary to Benue massacre that has gripped the headlines would be the Achilles heel of this goverment.
People who don't know the conflict history of the Mambilla,Plateau people,would soon come to realise they should have done all within their powers to nip this in the bud.
These deaths,as sad as they are,unfortunately,won't likely stop now with these fulani reprisal killings.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by Owamudia: 8:41pm On Mar 08
How come they always catch their victims unawares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by zakim(m): 8:41pm On Mar 08
chai
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by CodeTemplar: 8:46pm On Mar 08
At an earlier stage of the killings, the Presidency released the figures for fulani herdsmen related killings during the GEJ government in defence of themselves. I hope they are counting to track their performance.
Cc: Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Lauretta Onochie.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 8:52pm On Mar 08
The dawn is near.. ....
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by Omeokachie: 8:54pm On Mar 08
Femi right now...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by TheFreeOne: 8:56pm On Mar 08
Death is now the cheapest thing in Nigeria.
From Boko haram terrorists to Fulani militia terrorist herdsmen to kidnappers, lassa fever and Ritualists coupled with incompetent bigoted nepotistic jokers running the country.
We've never had it this bad in the history of this country.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by dangermouse(m): 8:57pm On Mar 08
A sad horrid tale but ever real, no matter how one tries to wish it away.
I weep for my country Nigeria.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by omololu2020(m): 9:10pm On Mar 08
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:23pm On Mar 08
I hope u won't doubt me if I say Buhari won't have peace
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by modelmike7(m): 9:23pm On Mar 08
This is getting out of hands!!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by TheSorrowfulMan: 9:23pm On Mar 08
Fulani people want to reclaim the land they conquered during jihad,
All the the Fulani traditional and political leaders back this move, that is why Bihari requested more power from the House of rep
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by nkwuocha: 9:23pm On Mar 08
Cesspit!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by Yankee101: 9:25pm On Mar 08
Enough already
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by CharleyBright(m): 9:26pm On Mar 08
Before the end of this year, Fulani Herdsmen would have killed more Nigerians than the Nigerian Civil War did.
Am absolutely sure that the Herdsmen are emboldened to continue the killings by mere fact that their kinsman is President. Once he vacate Aso Villa , the Fulani herdsmen killings will immediately die down.
It has gotten to a state where a Tribe can rise up and start killing and dominating other tribes because they are in power. That's why they call us a Shiithole Country.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by bigfish3k: 9:27pm On Mar 08
I sorry sorry oo
I sorry for Nigeria
I sorry sorry oo
I sorry for africa
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by pantherblack: 9:27pm On Mar 08
ngeneukwenu
madridguy
omenkalives
sarrki
12submarine
usba
yyeske
yarimo
sweetgala
deji17
omooba69
hungerbad
maclatunji
Magnifik18
Oya o, all you Buharideens answer to this o.
Naijamutant, ask all these APC stogees up why these events keep recurring (chocbery)
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by Buhari2019: 9:29pm On Mar 08
The perpetrators won't go unpunished.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by gurunlocker: 9:30pm On Mar 08
I guess that's a send forth for the president...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by Angelawhite(f): 9:31pm On Mar 08
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by Bluecurtain: 9:31pm On Mar 08
*Imagine when the National Security Council are meeting and in attendance with exception to Edet (Naval chief) and Olonisakin (CDS) are:*
1. Buhari (President)
2. Alli (Minister of defence),
3. Dambazzau (Internal affairs),
4. Daura (DSS),
5. Magu (EFCC),
6. Buratai (Army Chief),
7. Idris (Police IGP),
8. Abubakar (NIA),
9. Malami (Attorney General),
10. Mongunu (NSA)
11. Kyari (Chief Of Staff to Buhari)
12. Hamed Ali (Custom )
13. Abdullahi (Civil Defence )
14. Babandede (Immigration )
15. Mohammed (prisons )
16. Sadiq (Air Force )
When these men are seated to discuss national security issues, In what language do they discuss, do they discuss Nigeria's security? *Or Fulani Agenda*
Imagine in a nation with a population of almost 200 Million people yet most sensitive top security positions are been occupied by one particular tribe speaking one particular language
*And you think in your widest dreams the dreaded Fulani Herdsmen can be tamed*
*WAKE UP!!!!*
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by Maj196(m): 9:32pm On Mar 08
Fulani herdsmen are the new Boko Haram
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by EnEnPeecee: 9:33pm On Mar 08
Buhari is a very useless president. Boko haram are killing people in the north east. Fulani are destroying lives in the west and the middle belt. Hunger and frustration is increasing. People are loosing jobs in millions. Corruption is now the order of the day. Snakes and monkeys are now stealing away our funds and rats kicked Buhari out of office for close to a week.
What a useless leader
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:34pm On Mar 08
I guess Mr Buhari loves seeing blood flowing on the streets of Nigeria that's why he's not eager to do anything
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by boogie2910: 9:35pm On Mar 08
No doubt Nigeria is a zoo where higher Animals feeds on the lower ones. Rip to the dead.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) by Coldfeets: 9:35pm On Mar 08
Na wa o!
Like play like play here has turned to Naira Land of blood.
Tufiakwa!
