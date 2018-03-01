Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Yelwa & Maisamari Villages In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic) (17504 Views)

Fulani herdsmen attacked Mambilla residence in Yelwa and Maisamari villages,burnt down their houses and killed many people.Thousands of people were displaced during the attack, rendering them homeless.



See photos below







The massacre continues as Buhari and his supporters watches with joy and happiness...Cc Madridguy usba modelmike yarimoHungerbad etcCome and chant sai barberHe has done it againGod punish any body who voted and supports this blood thirsty administration

Fulani and Tivs always fighting



sometimes I wonder if these pictures are really real ... people dying anyhow in all these middle belt states



A few decades ago these same people were fighting and killing each other for land ... now it’s ‘metamorphosed’ to herdsmen killing them for farms



my people isn’t it not the same thing? What has changed



Ohhh okaaayyy ... it’s like the tactics have finally changed



APC .... Na waoFulani and Tivs always fightingsometimes I wonder if these pictures are really real ... people dying anyhow in all these middle belt statesA few decades ago these same people were fighting and killing each other for land ... now it’s ‘metamorphosed’ to herdsmen killing them for farmsmy people isn’t it not the same thing? What has changedOhhh okaaayyy ... it’s like the tactics have finally changedAPC .... 4 Likes

Mambilla contrary to Benue massacre that has gripped the headlines would be the Achilles heel of this goverment.

People who don't know the conflict history of the Mambilla,Plateau people,would soon come to realise they should have done all within their powers to nip this in the bud.

These deaths,as sad as they are,unfortunately,won't likely stop now with these fulani reprisal killings. 5 Likes

How come they always catch their victims unawares 2 Likes

At an earlier stage of the killings, the Presidency released the figures for fulani herdsmen related killings during the GEJ government in defence of themselves. I hope they are counting to track their performance.

Cc: Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Lauretta Onochie. 29 Likes

The dawn is near.. .... 2 Likes

Femi right now... 18 Likes

Death is now the cheapest thing in Nigeria.



From Boko haram terrorists to Fulani militia terrorist herdsmen to kidnappers, lassa fever and Ritualists coupled with incompetent bigoted nepotistic jokers running the country.



We've never had it this bad in the history of this country. 12 Likes

A sad horrid tale but ever real, no matter how one tries to wish it away.

I weep for my country Nigeria. 3 Likes

3 Likes

I hope u won't doubt me if I say Buhari won't have peace 4 Likes

This is getting out of hands!! 1 Like 1 Share

Fulani people want to reclaim the land they conquered during jihad,





All the the Fulani traditional and political leaders back this move, that is why Bihari requested more power from the House of rep 4 Likes

Cesspit! 2 Likes

Enough already

Before the end of this year, Fulani Herdsmen would have killed more Nigerians than the Nigerian Civil War did.



Am absolutely sure that the Herdsmen are emboldened to continue the killings by mere fact that their kinsman is President. Once he vacate Aso Villa , the Fulani herdsmen killings will immediately die down.

It has gotten to a state where a Tribe can rise up and start killing and dominating other tribes because they are in power. That's why they call us a Shiithole Country. 12 Likes

Oya o, all you Buharideens answer to this o. Naijamutant, ask all these APC stogees up why these events keep recurring

The perpetrators won't go unpunished. 2 Likes

I guess that's a send forth for the president... 2 Likes





1. Buhari (President)

2. Alli (Minister of defence),

3. Dambazzau (Internal affairs),

4. Daura (DSS),

5. Magu (EFCC),

6. Buratai (Army Chief),

7. Idris (Police IGP),

8. Abubakar (NIA),

9. Malami (Attorney General),

10. Mongunu (NSA)

11. Kyari (Chief Of Staff to Buhari)

12. Hamed Ali (Custom )

13. Abdullahi (Civil Defence )

14. Babandede (Immigration )

15. Mohammed (prisons )

16. Sadiq (Air Force )



When these men are seated to discuss national security issues, In what language do they discuss, do they discuss Nigeria's security? *Or Fulani Agenda *



Imagine in a nation with a population of almost 200 Million people yet most sensitive top security positions are been occupied by one particular tribe speaking one particular language



*And you think in your widest dreams the dreaded Fulani Herdsmen can be tamed *



*WAKE UP!!!!* *Imagine when the National Security Council are meeting and in attendance with exception to Edet (Naval chief) and Olonisakin (CDS) are:*1. Buhari (President)2. Alli (Minister of defence),3. Dambazzau (Internal affairs),4. Daura (DSS),5. Magu (EFCC),6. Buratai (Army Chief),7. Idris (Police IGP),8. Abubakar (NIA),9. Malami (Attorney General),10. Mongunu (NSA)11. Kyari (Chief Of Staff to Buhari)12. Hamed Ali (Custom )13. Abdullahi (Civil Defence )14. Babandede (Immigration )15. Mohammed (prisons )16. Sadiq (Air Force )When these men are seated to discuss national security issues, In what language do they discuss, do they discuss Nigeria's security? *Or Fulani AgendaImagine in a nation with a population of almost 200 Million people yet most sensitive top security positions are been occupied by one particular tribe speaking one particular language*And you think in your widest dreams the dreaded Fulani Herdsmen can be tamed*WAKE UP!!!!* 27 Likes

Fulani herdsmen are the new Boko Haram 3 Likes

Buhari is a very useless president. Boko haram are killing people in the north east. Fulani are destroying lives in the west and the middle belt. Hunger and frustration is increasing. People are loosing jobs in millions. Corruption is now the order of the day. Snakes and monkeys are now stealing away our funds and rats kicked Buhari out of office for close to a week.





What a useless leader 6 Likes 1 Share















I guess Mr Buhari loves seeing blood flowing on the streets of Nigeria that's why he's not eager to do anything I guess Mr Buhari loves seeing blood flowing on the streets of Nigeria that's why he's not eager to do anything 5 Likes

No doubt Nigeria is a zoo where higher Animals feeds on the lower ones. Rip to the dead. 2 Likes