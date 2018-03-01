Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos (14739 Views)

The two car occupants miraculously came out totally unhurt from the accident as he ascribed his survival to God.



Oghenero Genza took to Facebook to share the good news. Read below;



we were two inside the car. The fuel tanker loaded with petrol climbed over our car and totally destroyed it. But the two of us miraculously came out totally unhurt. yes, i said totally unhurt. It was this morning at the front of NNPC filling station, just before Agbarho. The glory is to God almighty.



Later somebody from nowhere will come and tell me there is no God.baba God u too much. 122 Likes 8 Shares

Jehovah this can only be you!



Praise the Lord 55 Likes 2 Shares

Grace at work ...





Lord thank you . 27 Likes 2 Shares

Condemn Iron, Condemn Motor, Battery, Engine, Alternator, Radiator, Gear Box, Aluminum Scrap.



Anu Laa Taa



Echi Ka Bukwa Nta.. 1 Like 1 Share





I know there is God oh. God you're great. I know there is God oh. God you're great. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Ogs

Glory be to God 16 Likes 2 Shares







God be praised!!! God be praised!!! 20 Likes 1 Share

Waoh. Not his time 2 Likes

Angel of death be like "Soon, very soon!!"......... 2 Likes

THE GRACE OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST, THE LOVE OF GOD AND THE SWEET FELLOWSHIP OF THE HOLY SPIRIT BE WITH US FOREVER MORE.











This can only be GOD 23 Likes 2 Shares

God is goodest





God just manifested Himself and handiwork in your life!



Truly, only God can do this. 10 Likes

It's well oo, may God help and protect us from accident oo, cos it's getting out of hand wallahi 8 Likes

this can only be God. You are the living God o Ekwunme 11 Likes

Underground mumsy target the car not the guy....



If they want him, the tanker go climb from the front.. .

they will still say there's no God, blackfyre see 6 Likes

This can only be God 6 Likes

Go home and sin no more!





You have Grace in abundance. Infact, you have been anointed to spread the Goodnews of Christ.



He is alive in the affairs of men 3 Likes

Who told you that place is Warri?

overdrive:

Later somebody from nowhere will come and tell me there is no God.baba God u too much. And the children dying from starvation?

Or the people fighting cancer?

or the woman/child that just got abused?

People who lost limbs or life cuz they were in the wrong place?

Point is, it's not the work of God(s), it's just lif: time and chance. Various variables at play, some in our favour, others against. And the children dying from starvation?Or the people fighting cancer?or the woman/child that just got abused?People who lost limbs or life cuz they were in the wrong place?Point is, it's not the work of God(s), it's just lif: time and chance. Various variables at play, some in our favour, others against. 8 Likes

overdrive:

Later somebody from nowhere will come and tell me there is no God.baba God u too much. I hope you see the flaw in your logic soon. What do you say when people actually die as a result of accidents then? Please let me know ASAP I hope you see the flaw in your logic soon. What do you say when people actually die as a result of accidents then? Please let me know ASAP 7 Likes

God is good 5 Likes

village people have lost out completely in ur life..., I joined u praise God ooo, Hallelujah somebody!!! 6 Likes