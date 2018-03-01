₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 9:26pm On Mar 08
An On-Air-Personality and broadcaster based in Warri, Delta state is lucky to be alive following a freak motor accident which happened yesterday morning. A fuel tanker loaded with petrol climbed over his car with an extra passenger inside and totally destroyed it.
The two car occupants miraculously came out totally unhurt from the accident as he ascribed his survival to God.
Oghenero Genza took to Facebook to share the good news. Read below;
we were two inside the car. The fuel tanker loaded with petrol climbed over our car and totally destroyed it. But the two of us miraculously came out totally unhurt. yes, i said totally unhurt. It was this morning at the front of NNPC filling station, just before Agbarho. The glory is to God almighty.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/warri-based-oap-survives-accident-as-trailer-climbs-on-top-of-car.html
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 9:27pm On Mar 08
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by overdrive(m): 9:37pm On Mar 08
Later somebody from nowhere will come and tell me there is no God.baba God u too much.
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by YouthsPC0: 9:39pm On Mar 08
Jehovah this can only be you!
Praise the Lord
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by chriskosherbal(m): 9:42pm On Mar 08
Grace at work ...
Lord thank you .
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by kalufelix(m): 10:00pm On Mar 08
Condemn Iron, Condemn Motor, Battery, Engine, Alternator, Radiator, Gear Box, Aluminum Scrap.
Anu Laa Taa
Echi Ka Bukwa Nta..
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by IsYou: 10:11pm On Mar 08
I know there is God oh. God you're great.
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by BabyApple(m): 10:33pm On Mar 08
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:34pm On Mar 08
Glory be to God
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by NaijaMutant(f): 10:34pm On Mar 08
God be praised!!!
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by afbstrategies: 10:36pm On Mar 08
Waoh. Not his time
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:36pm On Mar 08
Angel of death be like "Soon, very soon!!".........
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by afbstrategies: 10:36pm On Mar 08
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by marttol: 10:36pm On Mar 08
THE GRACE OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST, THE LOVE OF GOD AND THE SWEET FELLOWSHIP OF THE HOLY SPIRIT BE WITH US FOREVER MORE.
This can only be GOD
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by ThonyAntville: 10:37pm On Mar 08
God is goodest
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by kingzjay(m): 10:37pm On Mar 08
God just manifested Himself and handiwork in your life!
Truly, only God can do this.
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by onupeter(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
It's well oo, may God help and protect us from accident oo, cos it's getting out of hand wallahi
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by cyndy1000(f): 10:38pm On Mar 08
this can only be God. You are the living God o Ekwunme
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by Kaxmytex(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
Underground mumsy target the car not the guy....
If they want him, the tanker go climb from the front.. .
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by pantherblack: 10:38pm On Mar 08
they will still say there's no God, blackfyre see
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by CharlieMaria(m): 10:38pm On Mar 08
Dana Tanker
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by kingchris30(m): 10:39pm On Mar 08
This can only be God
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by kingzjay(m): 10:39pm On Mar 08
Go home and sin no more!
You have Grace in abundance. Infact, you have been anointed to spread the Goodnews of Christ.
He is alive in the affairs of men
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by histemple: 10:39pm On Mar 08
Who told you that place is Warri?
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by samsard(m): 10:40pm On Mar 08
overdrive:And the children dying from starvation?
Or the people fighting cancer?
or the woman/child that just got abused?
People who lost limbs or life cuz they were in the wrong place?
Point is, it's not the work of God(s), it's just lif: time and chance. Various variables at play, some in our favour, others against.
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by leggo: 10:41pm On Mar 08
overdrive:I hope you see the flaw in your logic soon. What do you say when people actually die as a result of accidents then? Please let me know ASAP
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by ufuosman(m): 10:42pm On Mar 08
God is good
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by tunjibadosnen(m): 10:42pm On Mar 08
village people have lost out completely in ur life..., I joined u praise God ooo, Hallelujah somebody!!!
|Re: Tanker Climbs Over Man's Car In Warri But He Came Out Without A Scratch. Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:44pm On Mar 08
It can only be God. May his name be praised.
