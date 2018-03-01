Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 ﻿ (9075 Views)

She said her children had advised her to stop the illicit business, but her venture into trade did not yield the desired profit, making her continue her illicit business.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, said Basirat, a suspected member of a fraud syndicate, engaged in fooling unsuspecting passengers by hypnotising them, take them to the nearest Automated Teller Machine, ATM, point to dispose them of cash.

Ilyasu said the syndicate specialized in driving commercial taxi cab, pretending to be drivers and simulated passengers to dupe the unsuspecting members of the public. Other members of the syndicate are Leonard Ifeanyi, Tajudeen Erinosho and Ashimiyu Olaniyan.

Explaining how her gang operated before they were apprehended, Basirat claimed that her gang members act as passengers in a taxi, pretending to be waiting for one more passenger.

She said when the victim is found, they would tell him or her that there was money in the booth, which could not be spent because it was spiritually locked.

She further explained that the victim would be persuaded to follow them to a priest and “he or she would be brought to me, while I pretend to be an Ifa priestess (Iya Alawo).”

criminals will not go Scot free.

The Eastern part of the country has overgrown to be defrauded by this their method! 4 Likes 1 Share

rape and kill her...





is this a hate speech? 1 Like 2 Shares

The brain behind being duped is that if u are looking for qualities things in cheap value I.e eni nwa IFA nwa ofo. 2 Likes

Everyday is for the thief and one day is for the owner !

rape and kill her...





is this a hate speech?







Come and help us start the raping , with ur okro prik Come and help us start the raping , with ur okro prik 8 Likes 1 Share

that police man be like "THIS WOMAN IS THE REAL DEAL, WE'RE PROUD OF YOU AND YOU'VE JOIN THE HEROES HALL OF FAME" if them leave him one on one with that woman, i tell you him go chuck her chucku chucku 1 Like 1 Share

When devil himselve turns to a mother this is what happen.

that police man be like "THIS WOMAN IS THE REAL DEAL, WE'RE PROUD OF YOU AND YOU'VE JOIN THE HEROES HALL OF FAME" if them leave him one on one with that woman, i tell you him go chuck her chucku chucku chaiiii see joke. why don't you join Alfa Sule gang. lol chaiiii see joke. why don't you join Alfa Sule gang. lol 1 Like 1 Share

When devil himselve turns to a mother this is what happen.



exactly. exactly. 1 Like

Come and help us start the raping , with ur okro prik how do you know that it is okro prik that he carry? Nigerians always funny in their reactions. we don't even know may be you are reactant or product. lol. how do you know that it is okro prik that he carry? Nigerians always funny in their reactions. we don't even know may be you are reactant or product. lol.

She should be lost in jail

me staring at d NAME but decides to hold my peace...... 3 Likes





BTW, why is this news solely focused on her than her partners I'm crime? Just look at the fat disgusting pig of a putrid pussy!BTW, why is this news solely focused on her than her partners I'm crime?

funny people everywhere in da shithole

Iya alawo. Well done. Just as you can't count the numbers of men who had also entered between your legs...so shall you not be able to count your days in prison. Mother of five without five senses. 1 Like

rape and kill her...





is this a hate speech? DO not JOKE with RAPE plz, DO not JOKE with RAPE plz, 3 Likes

join the winning today by subscribing for today's game call or whataspp if interested U sef wan lose count ba U sef wan lose count ba 2 Likes

When devil himselve turns to a mother this is what happen.



Devil na man before? Devil na man before?

rape and kill her...



is this a hate speech? U dis foolish dickless fellow....chief raper U dis foolish dickless fellow....chief raper 1 Like

Come and help us start the raping , with ur okro prik



Before the real humans can come back to occupy Whoelse thinks the whole occupants of Ogun and Osun states need to move outside so that the states will be fumigatedBefore the real humans can come back to occupy

Omg!