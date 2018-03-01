₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Johnnyessence(m): 6:18am
A 45-year-old mother of five, Ashile Basirat, paraded by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly conspiring with robbers to dupe passengers in Abeokuta, said she took into the illicit act of duping people because she had once been a victim.
She said her children had advised her to stop the illicit business, but her venture into trade did not yield the desired profit, making her continue her illicit business.
The Police Commissioner in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, said Basirat, a suspected member of a fraud syndicate, engaged in fooling unsuspecting passengers by hypnotising them, take them to the nearest Automated Teller Machine, ATM, point to dispose them of cash.
Ilyasu said the syndicate specialized in driving commercial taxi cab, pretending to be drivers and simulated passengers to dupe the unsuspecting members of the public. Other members of the syndicate are Leonard Ifeanyi, Tajudeen Erinosho and Ashimiyu Olaniyan.
Explaining how her gang operated before they were apprehended, Basirat claimed that her gang members act as passengers in a taxi, pretending to be waiting for one more passenger.
She said when the victim is found, they would tell him or her that there was money in the booth, which could not be spent because it was spiritually locked.
She further explained that the victim would be persuaded to follow them to a priest and “he or she would be brought to me, while I pretend to be an Ifa priestess (Iya Alawo).”
She further disclosed that her victims are too numerous to count as she started the trade in 2011 after she was duped in 2010. http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/03/i-have-lost-count-of-those-i-have.html?m=1
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Johnnyessence(m): 6:20am
criminals will not go Scot free.
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Nwodosis(m): 6:26am
The Eastern part of the country has overgrown to be defrauded by this their method!
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by carzola(m): 6:34am
rape and kill her...
is this a hate speech?
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by kokozain(m): 6:46am
The brain behind being duped is that if u are looking for qualities things in cheap value I.e eni nwa IFA nwa ofo.
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by DoyenExchange: 6:50am
Everyday is for the thief and one day is for the owner !
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by pyyxxaro: 6:51am
carzola:
Come and help us start the raping , with ur okro prik
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Shedrack777(m): 6:57am
that police man be like "THIS WOMAN IS THE REAL DEAL, WE'RE PROUD OF YOU AND YOU'VE JOIN THE HEROES HALL OF FAME" if them leave him one on one with that woman, i tell you him go chuck her chucku chucku
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by hisgrace090: 7:22am
When devil himselve turns to a mother this is what happen.
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Johnnyessence(m): 11:34am
Shedrack777:chaiiii see joke. why don't you join Alfa Sule gang. lol
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Johnnyessence(m): 11:34am
hisgrace090:exactly.
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Johnnyessence(m): 11:36am
pyyxxaro:how do you know that it is okro prik that he carry? Nigerians always funny in their reactions. we don't even know may be you are reactant or product. lol.
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by oluwapelumi18: 1:54pm
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by thelifepagesng: 1:55pm
Mama
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by DIYhackers: 1:55pm
She should be lost in jail
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by LZAA: 1:56pm
Johnnyessence:Ashile Basirat,
Afonja headslammer
cc imhotep
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by dynicks(m): 1:56pm
me staring at d NAME but decides to hold my peace......
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Skepticus: 1:59pm
Just look at the fat disgusting pig of a putrid pussy!
BTW, why is this news solely focused on her than her partners I'm crime?
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by dafeyankee: 1:59pm
Ok
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by officialMarcTimi: 2:00pm
funny people everywhere in da shithole
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by oyetunder(m): 2:02pm
Iya alawo. Well done. Just as you can't count the numbers of men who had also entered between your legs...so shall you not be able to count your days in prison. Mother of five without five senses.
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by erico2k2(m): 2:02pm
carzola:DO not JOKE with RAPE plz,
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by oshe11: 2:02pm
ify2001056:U sef wan lose count ba
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by asuustrike2009: 2:04pm
hisgrace090:Devil na man before?
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by emotionroll(m): 2:12pm
carzola:U dis foolish dickless fellow....chief raper
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by rossovu: 2:13pm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Aibuckher(m): 2:14pm
Whoelse thinks the whole occupants of Ogun and Osun states need to move outside so that the states will be fumigated
Before the real humans can come back to occupy
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by Lilimax(f): 2:16pm
Omg!
|Re: I Have Lost Count Of Those I Have Defrauded —mother Of 5 by orbitalgis: 2:26pm
Johnnyessence:
Only the greedy falls for this kind of stuff.I can imagine someone telling there is money somewhere and its spiritually locked.The first slap that will meet the person will change the persons mind asap.
