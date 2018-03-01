₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by nex(m): 8:12am On Mar 09
I’ve always been one who buys phones strictly for their most basic features compared to price, than for any fancy additions. As a Digital & Social Media Marketer, I’m almost always on my mobile phone, and the biggest challenges I face with my mobile devices are Battery Capacity, Connectivity, Speed, and Durability.
The Oukitel K10000 Max packs a whopping 10,000mAh battery, 4G LTE network, it’s also Shockproof and Waterproof. They say it is Dustproof also, but I don’t even know what that means. The phone has 3GB (I wish this was at least 4GB), and 32GB ROM.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYoCp9s0Nfs
To have a firsthand experience of this device, I made an order of the Oukitel K10000 Max some days ago at a cost of about $250 with a shipping cost of about $30. If I like the phone, I intend to ship more units in for sale online. My dilemma now, is how to set a profitable price for this device.
So fellow Nairalanders, how much do you think a mobile phone with these basic features, bought and shipped in at a cost of about N100k should be sold in Lagos?
Full specifications and features of the Oukitel K10000 Max:
System: Android 7.0
CPU: MTK6753 Octa Core 1.5GHz
GPU: ARM T720 MP3
RAM+ROM: 3GB RAM 32GB ROM
Display: 5.5 inch FHD Corning Gorilla Glass screen
Dual Cameras: 13.0MP ( SW 16.0MP ) rear-facing camera + 5.0MP ( SW 8.0MP ) front camera
Dual SIM Dual Standby: dual nano SIM
Sensors: Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Light Sensor
Network:
2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G: WCDMA 900/2100MHz
4G: FDD-LTE 800/900/1800/2100/2600MHz
Battery Capacity: 10000mAh
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 8:35pm On Mar 09
I'd suggest it should not be sold in Nigeria at all.
Because Naija will demystify all it's features.
Which shockproof phone can protect it's user from the shock this Buhari's hardship is causing?
We'd also know how dustproof it is when it's owner uses it at Obajana.
Can you compare the dust in Hong-Kong with Ebutte-Metta's dust?
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by veacea: 8:35pm On Mar 09
What?
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by unitysheart(m): 8:37pm On Mar 09
See as the phone fat
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by Protein0: 8:37pm On Mar 09
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by BABANGBALI: 8:37pm On Mar 09
20k at most
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by ariketalks: 8:38pm On Mar 09
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by ELgordo(m): 8:38pm On Mar 09
Ovoko!
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by lofty900(m): 8:38pm On Mar 09
Don't let those tecno marketers come and tell us oukitel doesn't have service center in Nigeria, the service centers that you have, how far? Any little fault they'll tell you to change board for 45k . This phone is worth it believe me.
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by wayne4loan: 8:39pm On Mar 09
This is a monster
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by willi926(m): 8:39pm On Mar 09
the name alone don spoil market. but its cool sha. that 10000mah u sure say no be I.E.d.
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by phoenix90(m): 8:39pm On Mar 09
Buhari must go
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by DonPiiko: 8:39pm On Mar 09
50k with a crate of egg as reward for buying ugly phone
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by nelsonebby(m): 8:39pm On Mar 09
Dumb look
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by vivalavida(m): 8:39pm On Mar 09
NNPC is subsidizing imported fuel and losing about 24billion daily.
So if u lose 20k on each unit, u won't die. You are helping Nigerians get a good product at a cheaper price.
And your reward will be in heaven
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by DannyJ19(m): 8:39pm On Mar 09
the design ehhnn...
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by Jiang(m): 8:40pm On Mar 09
share to us for free, God will bless ur hustle
if only it wasn't that phat I will have thank you when I got it from you free, but as it is, I won't even say thank you
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by noble2faith(m): 8:40pm On Mar 09
BABANGBALI:Walahi o bury gan
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by sapphire21(f): 8:40pm On Mar 09
ariketalks:
[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by free2ryhme: 8:40pm On Mar 09
any amount wey una wan sell am na una sabi
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by MorataFC: 8:40pm On Mar 09
Water proof, dust proof?
what I need is thief proof.
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by smokedfish: 8:41pm On Mar 09
25k no bad na...den wen u ship am come,we bargain join
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by ariketalks: 8:41pm On Mar 09
sapphire21:Don't mind me. I was rushing to comment.
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by Jopahh: 8:42pm On Mar 09
I just don't trust these chinko devices
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by kagari: 8:42pm On Mar 09
The phone gather sha
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by iamsirmichael1: 8:42pm On Mar 09
Looks more like a walkie talkie to me than an actual mobile phone.
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by BlackAfrican: 8:42pm On Mar 09
Awon wéré... We are thinking of how to bring in more dollars to develop our country and you're there thinking of how to drain the economy of it.... Later you'll be shouting recession this.. Buhari that...
Iffa tear you slap now
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by dFroshie(m): 8:43pm On Mar 09
this is the brand that o glo simreg kit
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by afbstrategies: 8:43pm On Mar 09
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by olamil34(m): 8:43pm On Mar 09
Try checking it on quickfinda.com
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by omoadeleye(m): 8:47pm On Mar 09
even thou you bought the phone at 200k and shipped it with 70k, i will pray you sell one of this for me for 40k, we cant give you price here when we are praying for the downfall of phone price
|Re: How Much Should The Oukitel K10000 Max Sell In Nigeria by Ifeanyi4491(m): 8:48pm On Mar 09
30 thousand
