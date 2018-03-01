



The Oukitel K10000 Max packs a whopping 10,000mAh battery, 4G LTE network, it’s also Shockproof and Waterproof. They say it is Dustproof also, but I don’t even know what that means. The phone has 3GB (I wish this was at least 4GB), and 32GB ROM.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYoCp9s0Nfs



To have a firsthand experience of this device, I made an order of the Oukitel K10000 Max some days ago at a cost of about $250 with a shipping cost of about $30. If I like the phone, I intend to ship more units in for sale online. My dilemma now, is how to set a profitable price for this device.







So fellow Nairalanders, how much do you think a mobile phone with these basic features, bought and shipped in at a cost of about N100k should be sold in Lagos?



Full specifications and features of the Oukitel K10000 Max:



System: Android 7.0

CPU: MTK6753 Octa Core 1.5GHz

GPU: ARM T720 MP3

RAM+ROM: 3GB RAM 32GB ROM

Display: 5.5 inch FHD Corning Gorilla Glass screen

Dual Cameras: 13.0MP ( SW 16.0MP ) rear-facing camera + 5.0MP ( SW 8.0MP ) front camera

Dual SIM Dual Standby: dual nano SIM

Sensors: Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Light Sensor

Network:

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G: WCDMA 900/2100MHz

4G: FDD-LTE 800/900/1800/2100/2600MHz

Battery Capacity: 10000mAh





