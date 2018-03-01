Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas (5056 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Attack Shimba In Adamawa By 12 Midnight. Burn Houses / Photos From The Crisis In Idi Oro, Mushin As Rival Gangs Cause Mayhem / War Between Fulani And Gwari In Minna 9 Killed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: According to multiple online reports,the man pictured below whose name is MAIGARI GAGARAU started the crisis in Mambilla Plateau between the Mambillas and Fulani herdsmen with his AK47.The crisis has since claimed many livesSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-face-of-man-who-started-crisis.html?m=1 1 Like

Ok

Animal with animal name . Animal with animal name . 1 Like 1 Share

The English of those other people commenting on the post is enough to start another crisis 18 Likes

What do people gain from killing others??... Wedding MC

He has a crisis look. 1 Like

IT WAS BUHARI THAT STARTED IT AND NOT THIS MAN 5 Likes

wow

[center][/center] [center][/center]

Is it just me or any post coming from Facebook must first kill people with rubbish English before the message is passed.



Anyway, the story as usual is incomplete. No evidence, just a picture of one man and you want us to believe abi? What is the man is the poster's neighbor who is shagging his wife or owes him some money. Abeg! 4 Likes

UPON FORCING THE NORTHENERS TO GO TO SCHOOL FOR FREE STILL THEY CANT COMPOSE A SIMPLE SENTENCE..... 2 Likes

Lol

mexxmoney:

The English of those other people commenting on the post is enough to start another crisis





Thought I was the only one who noticed it.



Nigerians are poorly educated. Thought I was the only one who noticed it.Nigerians are poorly educated. 1 Like

How can this man afford an AK47?

mexxmoney:

The English of those other people commenting on the post is enough to start another crisis

first citizens why are they not in handcuffsfirst citizens

English being murdered by these folks...

You people should tell me if Hausa are really human beings



English language 0%

Human thinking 0%

Education --0.0%

Poverty 80%



I don't blame God for creating this kind people I will blame Nigeria that accepted this God forsaking human beings

This is probably a lie. The fulanis that I knw will always start trouble 1st. when the other hit them hard, they will still come back and call it a reprisal attack. Mumu jihadists acting the script as written by the dullard from daura

Kudos to Nigeria Police

Did he start the killings all over the country? 1 Like

Kai dem nr sabi rite English self....nawa o ooo



so blunders





Northerners

See English wei all those gworo goats de write up dia.dullards

Foolani

Buharis face is all I see

Trouble Courser indeed

obinnajr:

UPON FORCING THE NORTHENERS TO GO TO SCHOOL FOR FREE STILL THEY CANT COMPOSE A SIMPLE SENTENCE.....

And these same stark illiterate rags are the ones ruling Nigeria. There is a big disconnect somewhere, how the fůck on earth is this happening? And these same stark illiterate rags are the ones ruling Nigeria. There is a big disconnect somewhere, how the fůck on earth is this happening?

See Awusa people with English.