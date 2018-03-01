₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by zoba88: 1:20pm
According to multiple online reports,the man pictured below whose name is MAIGARI GAGARAU started the crisis in Mambilla Plateau between the Mambillas and Fulani herdsmen with his AK47.The crisis has since claimed many lives
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-face-of-man-who-started-crisis.html?m=1
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by zoba88: 1:21pm
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by pyrex23(m): 1:28pm
Ok
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Naijaguy12345(m): 1:46pm
Animal with animal name .
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by mexxmoney: 1:59pm
The English of those other people commenting on the post is enough to start another crisis
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by MrRhymes101(m): 2:50pm
What do people gain from killing others??... Wedding MC
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by aguiyi2: 2:50pm
He has a crisis look.
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by judecares1: 2:50pm
IT WAS BUHARI THAT STARTED IT AND NOT THIS MAN
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by bobokeshington: 2:50pm
wow
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by congo4ka: 2:52pm
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Stormyweather(m): 2:53pm
Is it just me or any post coming from Facebook must first kill people with rubbish English before the message is passed.
Anyway, the story as usual is incomplete. No evidence, just a picture of one man and you want us to believe abi? What is the man is the poster's neighbor who is shagging his wife or owes him some money. Abeg!
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by obinnajr(m): 2:53pm
UPON FORCING THE NORTHENERS TO GO TO SCHOOL FOR FREE STILL THEY CANT COMPOSE A SIMPLE SENTENCE.....
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by pero45: 2:53pm
Lol
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Skepticus: 2:54pm
mexxmoney:
Thought I was the only one who noticed it.
Nigerians are poorly educated.
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Benjom(m): 2:54pm
How can this man afford an AK47?
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by jahbiz: 2:55pm
mexxmoney:
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 2:55pm
why are they not in handcuffs first citizens
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by maestroferddi: 2:55pm
English being murdered by these folks...
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by amani63(m): 2:55pm
You people should tell me if Hausa are really human beings
English language 0%
Human thinking 0%
Education --0.0%
Poverty 80%
I don't blame God for creating this kind people I will blame Nigeria that accepted this God forsaking human beings
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Redhot111(m): 2:56pm
This is probably a lie. The fulanis that I knw will always start trouble 1st. when the other hit them hard, they will still come back and call it a reprisal attack. Mumu jihadists acting the script as written by the dullard from daura
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by madridguy(m): 2:56pm
Kudos to Nigeria Police
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by TheSorrowfulMan: 2:59pm
Did he start the killings all over the country?
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Neimar: 3:00pm
Kai dem nr sabi rite English self....nawa o ooo
so blunders
Northerners
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by kennosklint(m): 3:01pm
See English wei all those gworo goats de write up dia.dullards
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Nutase(f): 3:02pm
Foolani
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by ZombieTAMER: 3:05pm
Buharis face is all I see
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Pidginwhisper: 3:07pm
Trouble Courser indeed
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Xda59: 3:09pm
obinnajr:
And these same stark illiterate rags are the ones ruling Nigeria. There is a big disconnect somewhere, how the fůck on earth is this happening?
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by Icon4s(m): 3:09pm
See Awusa people with English.
|Re: MAIGARI GAGARAU, Man Who Started The Crisis Between Fulani Herdsmen & Mambillas by MzMe(f): 3:09pm
Jail him forever, useless bigot.
