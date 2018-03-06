₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions)
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision is to be a leading foods company in Africa providing high quality and affordable products in the most convenient ways to consumers through world class brands like Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Semovita, Goldenvita, Golden Pasta and Golden Noodles. The Company’s flagship brand, Golden Penny, remains one of the best known and the preferred brands amongst bakers, confectioneries and consumers in Nigeria. Flour Mills of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) as follows;
1.) Digital and New Media Manager
Click Here To View Details
2.) Category Manager
Click Here To View Details
3.) Consumer Insight Manager
Click Here To View Details
4.) National Sales Capability Manager
Click Here To View Details
5.) Sales Development Officer- Redistribution Dealer
Click Here To View Details
6.) Category Trade Marketing Officer
Click Here To View Details
7.) Channel Sales Officer - Modern Trade
Click Here To View Details
8.) Area Sales Capacity Manager
Click Here To View Details
9.) Strategic Buyer
Click Here To View Details
10.) Legal Officer
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date: Not Specified.
Source: http://www.dragnetnigeria.com/fmnplc2/vacancy?page=1
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by oshe11: 3:04pm
sunbbo:Hmmmmmm......
FTC
Sorry Guys!
Na me dey top today, chop ur L in Peace
MAY GOD FAVOUR EVERYONE THATS LOOKING FOR JOB
MIRACLE JOB WILL BE YOUR TESTIMONY IN JESUS NAME
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by ajoyeleke(m): 3:04pm
These people Don com with their non-vacant vacancy
How many people also think most of this company now use recruitment advert just to advertise dia company for people to b aware they still exist?
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by Benjom(m): 3:04pm
Nice
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by Keywordconcept(m): 3:04pm
Ok
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by jerrybakermillz(m): 3:04pm
Hmmm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by dazekid(m): 3:05pm
Bbh
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by pabloex: 3:05pm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by habeebobalola(m): 3:06pm
Owkkkk let's do this.
