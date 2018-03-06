₦airaland Forum

Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 1:53pm
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision is to be a leading foods company in Africa providing high quality and affordable products in the most convenient ways to consumers through world class brands like Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Semovita, Goldenvita, Golden Pasta and Golden Noodles. The Company’s flagship brand, Golden Penny, remains one of the best known and the preferred brands amongst bakers, confectioneries and consumers in Nigeria. Flour Mills of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) as follows;

1.) Digital and New Media Manager

Click Here To View Details

2.) Category Manager

Click Here To View Details

3.) Consumer Insight Manager

Click Here To View Details

4.) National Sales Capability Manager

Click Here To View Details

5.) Sales Development Officer- Redistribution Dealer

Click Here To View Details

6.) Category Trade Marketing Officer

Click Here To View Details

7.) Channel Sales Officer - Modern Trade

Click Here To View Details

8.) Area Sales Capacity Manager

Click Here To View Details

9.) Strategic Buyer

Click Here To View Details

10.) Legal Officer

Click Here To View Details

Application Closing Date: Not Specified.

Source: http://www.dragnetnigeria.com/fmnplc2/vacancy?page=1

Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by oshe11: 3:04pm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by ajoyeleke(m): 3:04pm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by Benjom(m): 3:04pm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by Keywordconcept(m): 3:04pm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by jerrybakermillz(m): 3:04pm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by dazekid(m): 3:05pm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by pabloex: 3:05pm
Re: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) by habeebobalola(m): 3:06pm
