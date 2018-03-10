₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by kapelvej: 6:56pm
Goaaaaal williian
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by oloriLFC(f): 7:00pm
Kyase:Missing? It's not every time u show urself jare.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:01pm
Dammit another fluke goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Jac007(m): 7:02pm
2 - 0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by oloriLFC(f): 7:02pm
Nelsizzy:Haba! Shey e con dey pain u ni? win, draw or lose, I'm a red 4 life!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 7:04pm
oloriLFC:hahahaha, okay I understand.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Kennylash11(m): 7:04pm
Where Dem haters dey show face na 2-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by ZombieTAMER: 7:10pm
aieromon:
Fluke kwa?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:16pm
Just look at this baby daddy of a goat
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Judolisco(m): 7:17pm
Kante kante
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:17pm
Half time
CHE 2-0 CRY
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by highness25(m): 7:19pm
if you don't shoot you don't score. Hazard please learn how to shoot. Ronaldo would never pass that ball to Giroud and he must score.
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by jedaii(m): 7:19pm
go boys.. blues till death
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Pidginwhisper: 7:20pm
Mukina2 babydaddy almost score . Wonder if she go celebrate am if he score.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by PSTEMMA1960(m): 7:22pm
pls when is chelsea vs bacelona match coming up？na that one i wan watch...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Mayowa1056(m): 7:25pm
highness25:...That is Hazard's problem....
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Mayowa1056(m): 7:27pm
PSTEMMA1960:...You better dont kill urself before wednesday...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Femijohn198: 7:28pm
on Wednesday Chelsea go see pepper for Barcelona hand...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by AnonHq(m): 7:28pm
Just look at this giroud of a player!
The way barca go take collect on tuesday ehn... Chelsea for life
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by PSTEMMA1960(m): 7:29pm
Mayowa1056:
Mayowa1056:oh, so na wednesday？bacelona to win, i go bet am with 50k..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by highness25(m): 7:32pm
Mayowa1056:the guy pattern tire me
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by johnosas18: 7:33pm
aieromon:really?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by engrjacuzzi: 7:35pm
hazard the hazardous man
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by FriendNG: 7:38pm
Kyase:
Go and read your book.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Rexious(m): 7:38pm
Which channel on mobdro dey show d match abeg
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by kennymartinz: 7:41pm
if conte loose this i will personally send one of the herdsmen to him cant stand raising my blood pressure every week. well done guys.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Mayowa1056(m): 7:48pm
PSTEMMA1960:....Let wait and see..
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Mayowa1056(m): 7:49pm
Rexious:...NTA YORUBA...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Rexious(m): 7:53pm
Mayowa1056:wetin I do u na. Help a brother
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:54pm
Baby daddy is really a confirmed goat
He can't even score to save mukina2
|Re: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) - Live by Pharaoh001(f): 7:55pm
Only Chelsea fans know the feeling of being nervous despite being 2-0 up at home.
1 Like
