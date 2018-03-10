₦airaland Forum

Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo)

Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo)

(0) (1) (Reply)

Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Oshatrends: 3:23pm
Davido, perform in Congo last night.. He prove Cristiano Ronaldo is his tight friend by bring Realmadrid Banner to the concert


Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/BgJPisMl2IW/?hl=en

1 Share

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:24pm
Henceforth, am with you O.B.O

Hala Madrid

Hala Sai Baba

Hala Davido

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by stephleena(f): 3:26pm
no be Chelsea again? dickhead

8 Likes

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by gergemam: 4:46pm
The guy dey on Kinsh Weedo
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by DCMIX(m): 4:46pm
Everybody wants to be identified with greatness.

That's how chelSHIT fans are.

Most especially when they grow older and when they become responsible.

They begin to realise they've made the wrong decision.

Congrats to davido. He's now fit to be called a Man. grin

13 Likes

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by GreenMavro: 4:47pm
C Ronaldo will score a goal n dance skelewu



Thank God no b APC banner he bring

3 Likes

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by free2ryhme: 4:47pm
Oshatrends:
Davido, perform in Congo last night.. He prove Cristiano Ronaldo is his tight friend by bring Realmadrid Banner to the concert


Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/BgJPisMl2IW/?hl=en

And this mumu thing enter front page

2 Likes

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by peter1994(m): 4:47pm
Hala Madrid smiley

free2ryhme:


And this mumu thing enter front page


Oga go to punch, vangaurd, Sun news etc to read news

4 Likes

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by DrRasheed(m): 4:47pm
Wisely and indirectly using Ronaldo and Madrid to boost fame across the globe.
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Samirana360(m): 4:47pm
as a Chelsea fan, I go just waka dey go house

1 Like

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:48pm
Maintain ur BLUE logo ma boy

I know say na bcoz of ronaldo sha... U too like that guy
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Nwakannaya1: 4:48pm
Is someone else thinking what am thinking
About the 30bn Ngige said was missing
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Oshatrends: 4:48pm
Watch performance below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRppInAWXfs
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by bsaying(m): 4:48pm
I wish for a day when we will have indigenous clubs recognized all around the world.... Rome wasn't built in a day, we can... Believe in Nigeria.. Change starts with us

2 Likes

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by firo08(m): 4:49pm
Davido the brats
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by yunglivochi(m): 4:49pm
Hmm ok o
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Dolapo873: 4:49pm
I can't believe this guy still no get sense .

1 Like

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by tobillionaire(m): 4:49pm
how z Ronaldo his tight friend
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by ultimatebas(m): 4:50pm
I tot he was a chelsea fan. Damn. Nevertheless, CFC 4 life

1 Like

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by DrRasheed(m): 4:50pm
Nwakannaya1:
Is someone else thinking what am thinking
About the 30bn Ngige said was missing
No.
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Peterpanny: 4:50pm
them no day buy maturity for market.

1 Like

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by lloydpras: 4:50pm
Abeg who get Blue Bic biro cover..

1 Like

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Oshatrends: 4:50pm
free2ryhme:


And this mumu thing enter front page



You Dat don't have sense
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by EdwinSixtus(m): 4:51pm
This Just shows that upon all the money wey OBO get en still gat to introduce himself or work hard just to be friends with Ronaldo
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by RexTramadol1(m): 4:51pm
D thn go skkkrrrreaaaaaaa!
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Oshatrends: 4:53pm
peter1994:
Hala Madrid smiley

Oga go to punch, vangaurd, Sun news etc to read news


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRppInAWXfs
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by itsandi(m): 4:53pm
Mcheeeew
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by free2ryhme: 4:53pm
Oshatrends:


You Dat don't have sense
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by dhabrite(m): 4:54pm
Wey he for carry Plateau United flag
Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Chivasex: 4:54pm
Dead Madrid

1 Like

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 4:55pm
OBO
Wanna
Draw
Ronaldo
Attention
Closer

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by SexytorresE: 4:56pm
while he is still trying hard in secret chat,begging CR7 for a selfie to post on social media for a proof angry grin

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

