Video: Davido, perform in Congo last night.. He prove Cristiano Ronaldo is his tight friend by bring Realmadrid Banner to the concertVideo: https://www.instagram.com/p/BgJPisMl2IW/?hl=en 1 Share

Henceforth, am with you O.B.O



Hala Madrid



Hala Sai Baba



Hala Davido 6 Likes 1 Share

no be Chelsea again? dickhead 8 Likes

The guy dey on Kinsh Weedo





That's how chelSHIT fans are.



Most especially when they grow older and when they become responsible.



They begin to realise they've made the wrong decision.



C Ronaldo will score a goal n dance skelewu







Thank God no b APC banner he bring 3 Likes

And this mumu thing enter front page And this mumu thing enter front page 2 Likes





Oga go to punch, vangaurd, Sun news etc to read news Hala MadridOga go to punch, vangaurd, Sun news etc to read news 4 Likes

Wisely and indirectly using Ronaldo and Madrid to boost fame across the globe.

as a Chelsea fan, I go just waka dey go house 1 Like

Maintain ur BLUE logo ma boy



I know say na bcoz of ronaldo sha... U too like that guy



About the 30bn Ngige said was missing Is someone else thinking what am thinkingAbout the 30bn Ngige said was missing







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRppInAWXfs Watch performance below

I wish for a day when we will have indigenous clubs recognized all around the world.... Rome wasn't built in a day, we can... Believe in Nigeria.. Change starts with us 2 Likes

Davido the brats

Hmm ok o

I can't believe this guy still no get sense . 1 Like

how z Ronaldo his tight friend

I tot he was a chelsea fan. Damn. Nevertheless, CFC 4 life 1 Like

Is someone else thinking what am thinking

About the 30bn Ngige said was missing No. No.

them no day buy maturity for market. 1 Like

Abeg who get Blue Bic biro cover.. 1 Like

You Dat don't have sense You Dat don't have sense

This Just shows that upon all the money wey OBO get en still gat to introduce himself or work hard just to be friends with Ronaldo

D thn go skkkrrrreaaaaaaa!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRppInAWXfs

Mcheeeew

You Dat don't have sense

Wey he for carry Plateau United flag

Dead Madrid 1 Like

OBO

Wanna

Draw

Ronaldo

Attention

Closer 7 Likes 3 Shares