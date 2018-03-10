₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Oshatrends: 3:23pm
Davido, perform in Congo last night.. He prove Cristiano Ronaldo is his tight friend by bring Realmadrid Banner to the concert
Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/BgJPisMl2IW/?hl=en
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:24pm
Henceforth, am with you O.B.O
Hala Madrid
Hala Sai Baba
Hala Davido
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by stephleena(f): 3:26pm
no be Chelsea again? dickhead
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by gergemam: 4:46pm
The guy dey on Kinsh Weedo
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by DCMIX(m): 4:46pm
Everybody wants to be identified with greatness.
That's how chelSHIT fans are.
Most especially when they grow older and when they become responsible.
They begin to realise they've made the wrong decision.
Congrats to davido. He's now fit to be called a Man.
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by GreenMavro: 4:47pm
C Ronaldo will score a goal n dance skelewu
Thank God no b APC banner he bring
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by free2ryhme: 4:47pm
Oshatrends:
And this mumu thing enter front page
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by peter1994(m): 4:47pm
Hala Madrid
free2ryhme:Oga go to punch, vangaurd, Sun news etc to read news
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by DrRasheed(m): 4:47pm
Wisely and indirectly using Ronaldo and Madrid to boost fame across the globe.
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Samirana360(m): 4:47pm
as a Chelsea fan, I go just waka dey go house
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:48pm
Maintain ur BLUE logo ma boy
I know say na bcoz of ronaldo sha... U too like that guy
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Nwakannaya1: 4:48pm
Is someone else thinking what am thinking
About the 30bn Ngige said was missing
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Oshatrends: 4:48pm
Watch performance below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRppInAWXfs
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by bsaying(m): 4:48pm
I wish for a day when we will have indigenous clubs recognized all around the world.... Rome wasn't built in a day, we can... Believe in Nigeria.. Change starts with us
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by firo08(m): 4:49pm
Davido the brats
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by yunglivochi(m): 4:49pm
Hmm ok o
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Dolapo873: 4:49pm
I can't believe this guy still no get sense .
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by tobillionaire(m): 4:49pm
how z Ronaldo his tight friend
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by ultimatebas(m): 4:50pm
I tot he was a chelsea fan. Damn. Nevertheless, CFC 4 life
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by DrRasheed(m): 4:50pm
Nwakannaya1:No.
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Peterpanny: 4:50pm
them no day buy maturity for market.
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by lloydpras: 4:50pm
Abeg who get Blue Bic biro cover..
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Oshatrends: 4:50pm
free2ryhme:
You Dat don't have sense
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by EdwinSixtus(m): 4:51pm
This Just shows that upon all the money wey OBO get en still gat to introduce himself or work hard just to be friends with Ronaldo
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by RexTramadol1(m): 4:51pm
D thn go skkkrrrreaaaaaaa!
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Oshatrends: 4:53pm
peter1994:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRppInAWXfs
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by itsandi(m): 4:53pm
Mcheeeew
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by free2ryhme: 4:53pm
Oshatrends:
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by dhabrite(m): 4:54pm
Wey he for carry Plateau United flag
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by Chivasex: 4:54pm
Dead Madrid
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 4:55pm
OBO
Wanna
Draw
Ronaldo
Attention
Closer
|Re: Davido Brings Real Madrid's Banner To Congo As He Performs (Photo) by SexytorresE: 4:56pm
while he is still trying hard in secret chat,begging CR7 for a selfie to post on social media for a proof
