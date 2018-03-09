₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by samysamy: 4:32pm
A family of 5 hard an accident today in Ase Creek,Kwale,Delta State.While waiting for pontoon, their motorcycle failed brake.If not for people around that quickly ran for their rescue, it would have been a different story.
PONTOON CONTRACTOR PLEASE KWALE PEOPLE NEED A BRIDGE.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/family-of-5-survive-terrible-accident.html?m=1
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 4:37pm
very Tragic......though I don't trust your sources this guy.
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 5:24pm
Thank God no one died but na small river sha
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 5:34pm
She's got reasons for every part of her being to give thanks.
I'm Happy for her cos it would have been tragic should the accident results to loss of lives most especially a woman losing her wards.
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 5:35pm
sorry
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 5:35pm
This water go deep sha
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by DonPiiko: 5:35pm
Lool why do you have a Family of 5 crammed onto one small motorcycle, black man believes in transmitting poverty by giving birth to a large number of kids who can barely feed well. This is a message from the gods
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by Purewatermeji(m): 5:35pm
They will never forget this day
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by Romeo3(m): 5:36pm
....
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 5:36pm
See wat buhari has Done.
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 5:36pm
"See the snake my brother CATCHED in his farm", "See the way this lady MADES phone call", "See how much this guy SAWED while coming back from school"
Nairaland . Kai...this site is awkward. See the sort of things gracing the front page. Why can't Seun refurbish this site, for goodness' sake? Why can't Se.un bring Nairaland Web Section eggheads together shoot this site up to par with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram?
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by veacea: 5:36pm
OMG
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by Romeo3(m): 5:38pm
Thank God for their lives....
But on a more serious note, what is a family of 5 doing on one bike?
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by dayleke(m): 5:38pm
Eeyah...
Tragedy averted...
May His name be praised...
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by zolajpower: 5:38pm
An aborminable act,this is not an act of God .
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by cecymiammy(f): 5:39pm
Romeo3:I tire o
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 5:40pm
DrRasheed:If you have being there you would understand better.
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by NnamdiChidi(m): 5:40pm
Blakjewelry:its big oh
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by Peterpanny: 5:43pm
Daviddson:oga ade no body force you to enter nairaland if you dont fancy what we have here you can go to lindaikeji.pls dont quote me one game just bust my 8000 naira.
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by Iscoalarcon: 5:44pm
Eyya mutum biyar fa
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by deafeyez: 5:46pm
The works of God never seized to amaze me.
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by CuteMadridista: 5:47pm
deafeyez:
me too bro, he made them poverty stricken that the family of 5 had to cram themselves on top of one motorcycle and almost drown. what a pathetic god we serve
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by CuteMadridista: 5:48pm
Romeo3:
They're on something they can afford, not every Nigerian can afford private jets like Oledepo, Adebole, Oyakimole, Johnson Oleman etc
|Re: Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 5:48pm
NnamdiChidi:Maybe from the eyes of a non swimmer
(0) (Reply)
