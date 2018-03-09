Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Family Of 5 Fall Into A River In Delta, Survived (Photos) (2729 Views)

PONTOON CONTRACTOR PLEASE KWALE PEOPLE NEED A BRIDGE.





Source: A family of 5 hard an accident today in Ase Creek,Kwale,Delta State.While waiting for pontoon, their motorcycle failed brake.If not for people around that quickly ran for their rescue, it would have been a different story.PONTOON CONTRACTOR PLEASE KWALE PEOPLE NEED A BRIDGE.Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/family-of-5-survive-terrible-accident.html?m=1 1 Like

very Tragic......though I don't trust your sources this guy. 1 Like

Thank God no one died but na small river sha

She's got reasons for every part of her being to give thanks.



I'm Happy for her cos it would have been tragic should the accident results to loss of lives most especially a woman losing her wards.

This water go deep sha

Lool why do you have a Family of 5 crammed onto one small motorcycle, black man believes in transmitting poverty by giving birth to a large number of kids who can barely feed well. This is a message from the gods 3 Likes

They will never forget this day

See wat buhari has Done.



Nairaland . Kai...this site is awkward. See the sort of things gracing the front page. Why can't Seun refurbish this site, for goodness' sake? Why can't Se.un bring Nairaland Web Section eggheads together shoot this site up to par with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? "See the snake my brother CATCHED in his farm", "See the way this lady MADES phone call", "See how much this guy SAWED while coming back from school"Nairaland. Kai...this site is awkward. See the sort of things gracing the front page. Why can't Seun refurbish this site, for goodness' sake? Why can't Se.un bring Nairaland Web Section eggheads together shoot this site up to par with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram?

Thank God for their lives....



But on a more serious note, what is a family of 5 doing on one bike? 1 Like

Tragedy averted...

May His name be praised...

An aborminable act,this is not an act of God .

Romeo3:

Thank God for their lives....



But on a more serious note, what is a family of 5 doing on one bike? I tire o I tire o

DrRasheed:

very Tragic......though I don't trust your sources this guy. If you have being there you would understand better. If you have being there you would understand better.

Blakjewelry:

Thank God no one died but na small river sha its big oh its big oh

Daviddson:

"See the snake my brother CATCHED in his farm", "See the way this lady MADES phone call", "See how much this guy SAWED while coming back from school"

Nairaland . Kai...this site is awkward. See the sort of things gracing the front page. Why can't Seun refurbish this site, for goodness' sake? Let Seun bring Nairaland Web section egg heads and bring this site up to par with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? oga ade no body force you to enter nairaland if you dont fancy what we have here you can go to lindaikeji.pls dont quote me one game just bust my 8000 naira. oga ade no body force you to enter nairaland if you dont fancy what we have here you can go to lindaikeji.pls dont quote me one game just bust my 8000 naira.

Eyya mutum biyar fa

The works of God never seized to amaze me.

deafeyez:

The works of God never seized to amaze me.

me too bro, he made them poverty stricken that the family of 5 had to cram themselves on top of one motorcycle and almost drown. what a pathetic god we serve me too bro, he made them poverty stricken that the family of 5 had to cram themselves on top of one motorcycle and almost drown. what a pathetic god we serve

Romeo3:

Thank God for their lives....



But on a more serious note, what is a family of 5 doing on one bike?

They're on something they can afford, not every Nigerian can afford private jets like Oledepo, Adebole, Oyakimole, Johnson Oleman etc They're on something they can afford, not every Nigerian can afford private jets like Oledepo, Adebole, Oyakimole, Johnson Oleman etc