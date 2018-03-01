₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
by PrettyCrystal: 5:07pm
According to a report by Emeka Ozumba, tears flowed freely at the re-unification of a lost woman presumed dead thirty-five years ago with her family by the wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme).
The remarkable re-union was occurred at the 2018 International Women's Day Celebration held Thursday at the Home for Mentally Challenged in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The sixty-two year old Mrs. Rose Anene who hails from Umudioka Village Awka reportedly left her home thirty-five years ago following a spell with depression and mental challenge, leaving behind five young children who are now full grown men and women.
She was subsequently admitted at the state mental facility in 2004 on transfer from Lagos and later at Home for Mentally Challenged Nteje established in September 2014 by Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) NGO of the wife of Governor, Osodieme, and managed in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs.
Speaking at the International Women’s Day event which saw the discharge of twelve inmates made up of eight women and four men, Osodieme expressed delight that the Home is fast realizing its objective with the recovery and discharge of more inmates.
Furthermore, she thanked her husband, the Governor for donating his monthly Salary to support the inmates, and called on others to do same to ensure that the good work is sustained.
The high point of the event was the formal handover of Mrs. Anene to her family and presentation of Sewing machine, some cloths and stipend to enable her start tailoring at home amidst songs of praise to God by friends and well-wishers, as well as dances by the inmates.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/tears-as-osodieme-re-unites-woman-with-family-35-years-after.html
by madridguy(m): 5:12pm
Wow
by Evablizin(f): 5:13pm
Welcome ma,i can't even imagine the joy and happiness in that family right now.
by sarrki(m): 5:14pm
Am sure ipob miscreants are the ones that cause that spell
Mama ndewo
by sarrki(m): 5:14pm
Ipobs online miscreants are terrorist
See what they caused the innocent woman
by sarrki(m): 5:15pm
It with never be well with online ipob miscreants
See what they did to the poor innocent woman
Mama go in peace
by sarrki(m): 5:19pm
Ipobs did not believe in freedom of speech, association and religion
Ipobs are terrorist
by OritaIbadan: 5:20pm
sarrki:Are you well at all?
4 Likes
by sarrki(m): 5:22pm
OritaIbadan:
Shut up
by FarahAideed: 5:28pm
Strangely her Children still looked depressed meaning the cycle of depression tying that family fown has still not been broken
by sarrki(m): 5:35pm
FarahAideed:
All thanks to Buhari that decimated the terrorist group called ipob(Python dance)
If not this woman have been hiding in the southwest due to their accommodative nature
by MrImole(m): 5:43pm
Àkúdàáyà!
by Ibibioesan(m): 5:43pm
good news
by Conceptman: 5:46pm
God bless the women with good heart
by obajoey(m): 5:47pm
APGA
by velai(m): 5:52pm
sarrki:not making sense
by rawtouch: 5:53pm
happy for them..
