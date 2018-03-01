



The remarkable re-union was occurred at the 2018 International Women's Day Celebration held Thursday at the Home for Mentally Challenged in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.



The sixty-two year old Mrs. Rose Anene who hails from Umudioka Village Awka reportedly left her home thirty-five years ago following a spell with depression and mental challenge, leaving behind five young children who are now full grown men and women.



She was subsequently admitted at the state mental facility in 2004 on transfer from Lagos and later at Home for Mentally Challenged Nteje established in September 2014 by Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) NGO of the wife of Governor, Osodieme, and managed in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs.



Speaking at the International Women’s Day event which saw the discharge of twelve inmates made up of eight women and four men, Osodieme expressed delight that the Home is fast realizing its objective with the recovery and discharge of more inmates.



Furthermore, she thanked her husband, the Governor for donating his monthly Salary to support the inmates, and called on others to do same to ensure that the good work is sustained.



The high point of the event was the formal handover of Mrs. Anene to her family and presentation of Sewing machine, some cloths and stipend to enable her start tailoring at home amidst songs of praise to God by friends and well-wishers, as well as dances by the inmates.



