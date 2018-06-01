₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by reportminds: 12:50pm
Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola took out time today to celebrate his son, Fewa as he added another year to his life. Otedola is one of Africa’s richest men and CEO of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola.
While celebrating his son, Otedola shared a photo of him with the kind words: “Happy Birthday to my dear son, i love you Fewa.”
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Anigreat: 12:51pm
This boy is the source of Otedola wealth.
If you know you know
But but just know that Cuppy father is heartless.
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by pemiakd(f): 12:54pm
Noted
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Silvertrinity(f): 12:56pm
happy birthday to him.
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by delugajackson: 12:57pm
Anigreat:Your tongue will dig your grave.
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by ElDaIllest(m): 1:04pm
Cute boy
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Kobicove(m): 1:14pm
Why is he off the social radar unlike his siblings?
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by sunnysunny69(m): 1:21pm
Anigreat:Typical African man, if you are a big player in oil gas and telecommunication it will feel like you are printing money that'll never end.
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by sexybbstar(f): 1:26pm
Kobicove:He's autistic.
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Timagex(m): 4:20pm
sexybbstar:huuuuuunnnn...Oyinbo
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by cliff26: 4:48pm
Only God knows what Femi Otedola did to dis boy
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by derrydinny: 5:49pm
otedola, former governor's son doesnt need to use his son for wealth, he even got his money before he was born
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by cliff26: 6:09pm
derrydinny:Perhaps to sustain d wealth
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by michlins: 6:52pm
Anigreat:as you know he's the source of his father's wealth, what's the source of your papa poverty
Go and argue with computer
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Dollarship(m): 7:02pm
Anigreat:wetin you see guy that makes you say that...
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by idongesit88(m): 7:56pm
kay
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:56pm
Heir apparent to the Otedola dynasty......
Anigreat:
I guess he is also the source of his Grandfather's wealth?!
Guess you know who Otedola SNR is, Kids everywhere on NL.
Too much Nollywood movie!!
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by DonPiiko: 7:57pm
He is autistic
Kobicove:
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Delivar(m): 7:57pm
Nigerians are really obsessed with wealth. The first word on the title of the thread has to be "Billionaire".
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by abumeinben(m): 7:57pm
Fewa na femi otedola pikin?
He never told me
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by allanphash7(m): 7:58pm
Awon egbe e n se orire, o so wipe fayawo ni won n se
Iwo na o se fidiwo?
If you know you know
Anigreat:
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:58pm
HAPPY birthday handsome bobo
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by paymentvoucher: 7:58pm
Why is he looking like slowpoke?
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by kenzysmith: 7:59pm
Omo make otedola give this him boy one girl make him dey fucck steady weda him sickness go cure no harm in trying
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by KingLennon(m): 7:59pm
Nothing can hide in nairaland. I just discovered that this boy is autistic
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by roqrules04(m): 7:59pm
He looks so normal
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Bossontop(m): 8:00pm
Here to read deductions from experts in support and against
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Yomzzyblog: 8:00pm
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by lascopes(m): 8:00pm
It will be a pleasure for the boy sef if na ritual entity coz those of una wey dey talk no fit tie him shoe lace....awon oponu ayerada
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Speakdatruth: 8:01pm
that's great one
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by Krafty006: 8:01pm
After God, it is money .......for your brogues,loafers, Chelsea boots, slippers and sandals 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
|Re: Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday by okerekeikpo: 8:02pm
This guy don give otodola better money pass the other oloshos
