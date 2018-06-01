Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa Otedola, On His Birthday (6334 Views)

While celebrating his son, Otedola shared a photo of him with the kind words: “Happy Birthday to my dear son, i love you Fewa.”





Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola took out time today to celebrate his son, Fewa as he added another year to his life. Otedola is one of Africa's richest men and CEO of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola.While celebrating his son, Otedola shared a photo of him with the kind words: "Happy Birthday to my dear son, i love you Fewa."







Noted

happy birthday to him. 1 Like

Cute boy

Why is he off the social radar unlike his siblings?

Why is he off the social radar unlike his siblings? He's autistic. He's autistic. 13 Likes

He's autistic. huuuuuunnnn...Oyinbo huuuuuunnnn...Oyinbo 1 Like

Only God knows what Femi Otedola did to dis boy 3 Likes

otedola, former governor's son doesnt need to use his son for wealth, he even got his money before he was born 12 Likes 1 Share

otedola, former governor's son doesnt need to use his son for wealth, he even got his money before he was born Perhaps to sustain d wealth Perhaps to sustain d wealth 2 Likes

Why is he off the social radar unlike his siblings? He is autistic 2 Likes

Nigerians are really obsessed with wealth. The first word on the title of the thread has to be "Billionaire".





Fewa na femi otedola pikin?



He never told me Fewa na femi otedola pikin?He never told me 1 Like









HAPPY birthday handsome bobo

Why is he looking like slowpoke?

Omo make otedola give this him boy one girl make him dey fucck steady weda him sickness go cure no harm in trying

Nothing can hide in nairaland. I just discovered that this boy is autistic

He looks so normal



Here to read deductions from experts in support and against Here to read deductions from experts in support and against

It will be a pleasure for the boy sef if na ritual entity coz those of una wey dey talk no fit tie him shoe lace....awon oponu ayerada 1 Like

that's great one

