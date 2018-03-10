₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by HigherEd: 10:06pm
Henceforth Courses Including Crop Science, Animal Science, Agric Extension & Rural Development, Agric Economics, Agribusiness Management, Environmental & Natural Resource Economics, Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Tourism and Recreation, Horticulture and Landscape management would now be run free of charge as the Chancellor, Bishop Oyedepo instructs the university to remove Tuition for all her Agric programs.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Paradigm777: 10:08pm
Freeze won't see this now oo
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by COvo(m): 10:36pm
Just Tuition! "You'll still pay other components of the school fees " still not free. Next post please
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by SenselessIdiot: 10:36pm
Scammer.
Please someone should help me with sheeple formats Belike say dating don cast.
Dem no dey gree grant all these disabled women loan again.
Even Amazon dey reject all my cc now.
Banks dey bounce my check wey i dey throw.
If you do ach dem go carry money run block you.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by iamJ(m): 10:36pm
lol see style
allowing a useless course to be taught freely , at least freeze attacks is getting to them, for him to be worried and be making changes tells us everything we need to know, no pastor go see my 5kobo, i will enter ur church, dance and walk one kobo i wouldnt pay
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by elsse(m): 10:36pm
out of curiosity....please what are other component of the school fees?
nothing is free even in freetown #ThinkDeep
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by DonPiiko: 10:37pm
Great idea
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Odioko1(m): 10:37pm
Correct
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by rheether(f): 10:37pm
As if that faculty can boast of 50 students��
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Franzinni: 10:37pm
Beware of the Trojan horse...
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Gepheral: 10:37pm
Commendable
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Scatterscatter(m): 10:37pm
Waiting for Freeze to react.... Science student oshi
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Pandsho(m): 10:37pm
P
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by HigherEd: 10:37pm
Jbb
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by noblealuu: 10:37pm
This is commendable....
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by oyetunder(m): 10:38pm
God bless
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Sultty(m): 10:38pm
for how long b4 they start ripping us off with their outrageous tuition fees
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by hola106(m): 10:38pm
PentSoftAppp:dat s nt free now
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Innov8ve1: 10:38pm
This is really cool. Them church haters wont remember this in the nearest future when they resume their rants about private universities, schoolfees, pastors, tithe bla bla bla.
This is really cool. Them church haters wont remember this in the nearest future when they resume their rants about private universities, schoolfees, pastors, tithe bla bla bla.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by OrestesDante(m): 10:38pm
☣ ☠
∆ Good gesture ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by DIYhackers: 10:39pm
He's a good manager of wealth.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by ayoolalife4: 10:39pm
Welcome Idea
Thank you sir papa
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by DoTheNeedful: 10:40pm
nn
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Adesamsey(m): 10:40pm
THANK U SIR
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Godbest(m): 10:40pm
tuition free mean no school fee paid.
Hope this is true.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by sirBLUNT(m): 10:40pm
always despise the free lunch..there is always an ulterior motive..
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by Ken4Christ: 10:41pm
Good decision. At least it will encourage more people to go into the study of agric related courses. Are the handouts free also?
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by IME1: 10:41pm
Good one
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by eyinjuege: 10:41pm
They're trying to encourage professionals in agriculture and crop/animal sciences.
Nigeria needs it anyway. If only we had more farmers who are up to date with technological advancement in farming. At least, we should be feeding ourselves without having to import rice and all sorts of other foods
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Removes Tuition For Agricultural Sciences In Landmark University by ClintGist(f): 10:41pm
Ok
