After viewing wedding photos​ of so called modest deeper life girls I was surprised to discover that these girls that are getting married are literally babies, they are 22, 23,24&25 years old, you can still see their baby faces. What is pressuring these girls to get married too early, I don't know. Are they marrying too early because they want to avoid fornicating? Are they marrying too early because they don't want to be like that 38 years old single woman who let all the good guys go whilst she was young?



Instead of giving their true Adam time to find them they rush and get married to male demons who approcah them as an angel. I will advise these modest girls to realise that they are still babies at 22,23,24&25. They should realize that marriage is not a joking matter, they should realize that once you marry someone you are committing ±50 years of your life, they should realize that they are targets of male agents of Satan that want to marry them, they should not rush into marriage just because they are burning and don't want to commit fornication, they should realize that the 38 year old Christian single woman is blessed and better off than the 23 year old Christian woman who married early to a male demon.



Give your true Adam time to find you, don't let male demons poach you out at an early age. Let's say you leave uni at 23, I suggest you research at least 5 years before getting married, research the kind of world you live in and those that inhabit it, come online to research, don't base your marital selection on the advice of anyone, not even on the advice of the elderly Christian women in your church​, not even on the advice of your pastor, mother, sister, brother or father, for all these people I mentioned may yet be agents of Satan who are setting you up to marry a male demon.



also, don't be confident in your gentleness and reclusion, don't believe that just because you are a good girl, the world will automatically reward you with a good man, in most cases what you will get is a male demon that pretends to be a modest Christian therefore and just like Paul advised, singleness with celibacy is your best option, but if you desire to get married and have children, then rushing to get married too early may not necessarily be the way, you need to be bold, aggressive and not reclusive, you need to use any means necessary to expose yourself to as many single "Adams" as you can, note that such true Adams and even Eve's are statistically rare in the population, you need to have done years of research to know​ the type of world you live in, the evil beings that inhabit it and how to prevent yourself from marrying a false Christian man.



also, deceivers will advise you to pray for a husband, that's like advising an unemployed woman to pray for a job and telling her not to physically go from office to office to drop her CV. my advise to you is this, if you want a true Adam as a husband, you have to come out and fight for it, if you are confident in your reclusion and gentleness, if you lack aggression, if you are ignorant of the evil that inhabit the earth due to your lack of research then you be easily be poached by the false Christian man for marriage.



note that the Christian woman has a higher risk of marrying a false Christian than the male Christian, why? because it's easier for a male demon to walk up to a Christian woman to court her than for a female demon to walk up to a Christian man to court him. I'm very sure that most of these true Christian girls will be surprised with the speed with which they got a man that wants to marry them, yes male demons will approach you at your early because they don't want the true Christian man to find you first.



note that there is no Christian attribute that a false Christian man or woman cannot imitate in order to deceive you into marriage this literally means there's no way you can tell who is a true Christian man and who is not. a man who appears modest, prays with you and who even preaches about hell may yet be a false Christian man. can you now see there's no way of telling who is who? but yet there are ways, you need to come specifically online more to research, there are some information you will not be given in your church, such information are only available online.





To conclude, singleness with celibacy is the safest, but if you want marriage then you need not reclusion and gentleness but maturity, years of research, boldness and aggression. 3 Likes 1 Share

OP, why u carry their matter for head like dis nah, sotey u open novel for them. Abi u toast one and she no come gree u neh?





22yrs is too young for u? Btw izit ur business

This is the highest level of idleness i have seen this year,congrats op for mumuing yaself like this,most deeper life girls dont even get married on time beacuse they are waiting for the will of God and this will make them wait till their late 20s or 30s,op get your facts right biko

imagine this one again

Sir i am talking to you as a deeperlifer,you cant know my church more than me,the fact that you met some girls that got married early does not warrant you to generalize the issue,deeper life does not preach early marriage so its an individual thing

it's not an issue of whether they preach early marriage or not, what could be going on is that men who I'm not totally sure are Christians are approaching very young deeper life girls for marriage.

I am a member.



The administration okays 23 years and upward.



It's not bad. 3 Likes 1 Share

I learnt Deeper Life commissioned a 600 capacity motor park plus a bridge to ease public movement.

Why then has not the news hit FP/the public domain? 5 Likes 2 Shares

OP you do not know what you are saying.. You mean what does a 23yr lady knows about marriage? Go and ask your parents wat their age was wen dey got married(many mothers got married before 20 or early 20s. U want dem to enter menopause before dey start thinking about marriage shay? What is the ideal age for them to get married?

You spoke mind dear. Op is a joke.

Please what is your and the op's definition of 'Early marriage'? If it is marrying after twenty years, then it is not early to me. By the way, what is wrong with marrying at 21, 22 or 23? When most Deeper Life women were getting married at their late twenties, early or late thirties, people used to mock them. Now that some are getting married at their early twenties, some are still not happy. I can simply call them enemies of progress. Leave Deeper Life members alone.

I doubt the sincerity of your purpose for this rubbish epistle. You are afraid they might fall into wrong hands yet you advise they should not pray to know the right person. Are you OK? Marrying at early twenties is perfectly OK. My only counsel is that they pray to God to guide them aright and also go to mature Christian leaders for counsel. It is not for the leaders to matchmake them but to help them not to base their decision on sentiments that may lead to wrong choice, which may cause needless headache or derail their journey to heaven. Wow! I am so happy that Deeper Life girls are now getting married early and that it has become a topic. To God be the glory! All those who were mocked for barrenness or whatever get ready. The same people who mocked you, will complain that you have had too many and that it is enough! God will turn your story to glory in Jesus' name, Amen.

The only time it's advisable for them to get married at 23,24 or 25 is if these girls are mature in their knowledge of the evils on earth whilst their teenagers. so if a girl of 17 is mature in her knowledge of the evils on earth at 17, then she needs more years of research to determine how best to protect herself from marrying a false Christian man.

but in most cases these girls are still babies in their teenage years, even in their final year in uni they are still shy babies, they are not even aware of the evils on earth not to talk of researching for some years.



but in most cases these girls are still babies in their teenage years, even in their final year in uni they are still shy babies, they are not even aware of the evils on earth not to talk of researching for some years. The only time it's advisable for them to get married at 23,24 or 25 is if these girls are mature in their knowledge of the evils on earth whilst their teenagers. so if a girl of 17 is mature in her knowledge of the evils on earth at 17, then she needs more years of research to determine how best to protect herself from marrying a false Christian man.but in most cases these girls are still babies in their teenage years, even in their final year in uni they are still shy babies, they are not even aware of the evils on earth not to talk of researching for some years. 2 Likes

I doubt the sincerity of your purpose for this rubbish epistle. You are afraid they might fall into wrong hands yet you advise they should not pray to know the right person. Are you OK? Marrying at early twenties is perfectly OK. My only counsel is that they pray to God to guide them aright and also go to mature Christian leaders for counsel. It is not for the leaders to matchmake them but to help them not to base their decision on sentiments that may lead to wrong choice, which may cause needless headache or derail their journey to heaven. Wow! I am so happy that Deeper Life girls are now getting married early and that it has become a topic. To God be the glory! All those who were mocked for barrenness or whatever get ready. The same people who mocked you, will complain that you have had too many and that it is enough! God will turn your story to glory in Jesus' name, Amen.

it's a just like a political campaign, I have campaigned for Christ and you have campaigned for Satan. it's up to the girls to decide who to believe.



if they believe you, then they have a 100% chance of marrying a male demon. but if they believe me, then that 100% chance of marrying a male demon will at least be reduced. it's a just like a political campaign, I have campaigned for Christ and you have campaigned for Satan. it's up to the girls to decide who to believe.if they believe you, then they have a 100% chance of marrying a male demon. but if they believe me, then that 100% chance of marrying a male demon will at least be reduced. 1 Like

The only time it's advisable for them to get married at 23,24 or 25 is if these girls are mature in their knowledge of the evils on earth whilst their teenagers. so if a girl of 17 is mature in her knowledge of the evils on earth at 17, then she needs more years of research to determine how best to protect herself from marrying a false Christian man.



but in most cases these girls are still babies in their teenage years, even in their final year in uni they are still shy babies, they are not even aware of the evils on earth not to talk of researching for some years.







Were did you get this analogy from? Our mothers of old marry as early as 16 years yet many did well

At this age range, most ladies become very reasonable and mature in their reasoning; they no longer rely on what their friends say or think.



This is the age to also know a truly beautiful woman, not when she is underage cos every girl looks fine as a teenager.



If u want peace of mind in marriage as a guy, marry ladies above 26yrs Best age to marry a lady is: 27yrs - 35yrsAt this age range, most ladies become very reasonable and mature in their reasoning; they no longer rely on what their friends say or think.This is the age to also know a truly beautiful woman, not when she is underage cos every girl looks fine as a teenager.If u want peace of mind in marriage as a guy, marry ladies above 26yrs 3 Likes

Why should their ages be a source of personal distress?

What is d problem of this one with whom got married or not?

you must be living under some rock, how can you say 22,23,24 yrs ladies are underage for marriage.

If you meet the right person marrying early is better than waiting further, from age 25 females get less suitors approaching them for marriage.

BTW less body count for them in this slaying age if they settle early instead of dating every Tom Dick and Harry under the guise of finding the right one. 3 Likes 2 Shares

This op must have been provoked by somebody hence he decided to vent the anger in deeper life girls..



Sorry ehn!!



May buhari fall on the person responsible for this your anger ....

