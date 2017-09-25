₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,655 members, 3,814,512 topics. Date: Monday, 25 September 2017 at 07:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? (21414 Views)
Why Do Nigerian Christians Avoid Naming Their Children Jesus? / Celestial Church Wins In Court, Deeper Life Church To Pay Them N5 Million / Hell Will Be Hotter For Deeper Life Sinners - W.F. Kumuyi (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by deturla(m): 1:40pm
I was all over the Internet when I stumbled on a post made by Naijasinglegirl on a Deeper Life wedding she attended and the comments on the content shocked me!
See the Number 1 picture below as shared on NSG and the comments that followed afterwards:
My friend got married in a deeper life church. No make up, no earrings, they exchanged bibles and not rings, the wife covered her hair. Her wedding gown was like it once belonged to her granny. She endured all these assault. She only showed her true colour when they wouldn’t let her family into the church on grounds that they were too ‘flashy’. She told the husband in front of the pastor to call his church to order or the wedding was off! Her family must witness her wedding or no wedding at all. The groom saw that she was serious and called to pastor aside, the family was then allowed to enter. The funniest part was after the wedding, she refused to snap any pictures. We no even know sey her sister brot her make up kit and jewelry, even a beautiful wedding gown was waiting in the car. She just disappeared for like 30 mins and returned transformed. We all couldn’t believe our eyes! She said she was now ready to snap pictures. The pastor got angry and left. She no even mind. I later asked her why she did that. She said na husband she marry, she no marry church. Her husband knew about the plan. He didn’t really approve but she made him know that dressing like her grandmother on her wedding will not make her a better wife in his house. And being beautiful and trendy will not make her the worst wife in his house.
See another comment by another Nigerian girl:
Nawa oo. This wedding pics makes me terribly depressed, almost scaring me away from marriage. Dear Lord pls come to Cherryðoc’s aid. Tell me that when the time comes she won’t insist we marry in Deeper Life. Pls tell me it would be all I have ever dreamed of. Lord give me sign!
Another comment yet again:
My uncle married a lady from Deeper Life, but apparently her dad was excommunicated from the church because he let his daughter marry an Anglican �. This was after making my uncle drag his priest to meet their pastor.
I thought we were serving the same God.
My question is, are there issues with the wedding doctrines of Deeper Life church? Why do we have a lot of grievances on the part of Nigerian ladies with respect to the doctrines of Deeper life on weddings.
If you were the bride and you were given commandments to follow being a member of a deeper life church, will you cancel your wedding because of this?
Have you been to a Deeper life wedding before, and you can relate to the above deeper life wedding pictures? Share your comments below!
http://deedeesblog.com/deeper-life-wedding-pictures/
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by missyadorable(f): 6:04pm
I can't believe this
FTC..First time ever!
Well @ OP....No answer to your question from me
6 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by Dreamword24: 6:04pm
Because 98% of girls in Nigeria are sly gueens
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by princechurchill(m): 6:05pm
Deeper life wedding is equivalent to a wicked man's burial
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by Afam4eva(m): 6:05pm
Every sane human being should reject deeper life weddings. Even though i never wedded there, i experienced a lot of deeper life weddings as a guest. From the uninspiring printing gown worn by the gown to the nwa teacher tailored
I'm gong to meet the lord
Where he goeth, i will go
Where he liveth, i will live
His people shall be mine
bla bla bla
51 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by arcisong(m): 6:05pm
I can't fit to understand abeg, can someone elaborate this scenario
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by alan056: 6:05pm
Isn't it obvious?? ��
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by PoliticalThuG(m): 6:05pm
Buhari Is A Terrorist
41 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by mayorkyzo: 6:05pm
A lady is suppose to look her best on her wedding day but deeper life church want them to look her worst...
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by ProfEinstein: 6:05pm
See how shabby they look all because of religion , penticostal christianity is the harbinger of poverty.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by cosmatika(m): 6:05pm
Check ladies who oppose it, dey can never look beautiful without makeup. As for d guys, na secret sin dey cause am
FYI, I've nva attended DL before, neither am I righteous, but I knw dey re on the right path with Jehovah
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by Gruvychuky(f): 6:05pm
very cost effective and natural in deed.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by Pchikaodili(m): 6:05pm
.
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by AdesegunSanni89: 6:05pm
Hahahahahahahaha
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by medolab90(m): 6:05pm
k
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by mayowa94: 6:05pm
you guys need to experience it
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by obainojazz(m): 6:06pm
And the only position allowed for their members is 'The Missionary Style'.
13 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by H2omaster: 6:06pm
Lol deeper life ain't that deep
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by mariovito: 6:06pm
Post the picture of their GO's son's wedding
8 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by JoshMedia(m): 6:06pm
b]Deeper Life
Wedding
Isn't
as
Bad
as
you
Posted...
I have experienced a lot of it .
You can't believe/Judge people with their post
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by AngelicBeing: 6:07pm
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by ENIMONEY(f): 6:07pm
But if you see kumuyi sons wedding ehn, fear would have gripped you.
That's all I'm saying
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by 9japrof(m): 6:07pm
Nigerians and their silly busy body, it ain't about the glamour of the wedding, it's about what happens after the wedding.
Are they compatible, do they show each other deep respect, would they share life long commitment? If yea, f@vk how they dress for their weddings. It ain't no body's business.
19 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by D33VA(f): 6:07pm
Why would I want to look like am suffering on the day of my wedding?
How does suffer head appearance translate to good wife?
I should not have to pretend on the day I give myself to my husband.
I like the good things in life. I work hard, lemme enjoy it
4 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by kobijacobs(m): 6:07pm
missyadorable:wow!!1 I'm happy for u, dat means ur bank account will be credited right??
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by Oyindidi(f): 6:08pm
The first pix, I can't stop laughing
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by otokx(m): 6:08pm
They should kukuma not take photographs, nonsense.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by motun2017(f): 6:08pm
as a girl born and brought up in deeperlife i can tell you. you dont wanna wish your eneemy dt kind of wedding (funeral) mtcheew
9 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by Oluwaseyi00(m): 6:08pm
Happy to see a post on this....
They complain because they are finding it difficult living to the standard that God expects....
And for the bride with make up and extra wedding gown in her bag, it simply means that she's not born again.
# if you're happy to be a deeper lifer click like
20 Likes
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by TreasuredGlory: 6:08pm
Lies
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? by chrisxxx(m): 6:09pm
Deeper Life wedding truly I do not know if I will write in support or against. My younger brother just wedded there. He bought the first pair of shoes they said it was too flashy and expensive. We only saw the wife on the day of marriage. My brother in short e tire me.
9 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
The Coming Back Of Jesus: How To Be Prepared As A Christian / The Menace Of Belief In Witchcraft / Woman With Issue Of Blood 'Healed' At Dominion City After 11 Years
Viewing this topic: onyeogalu1(m), Osabobo(m), Princemike2, bropeee(m), tunafishbabs(m), Soglow(m), JaneYave(f), rexbuton, Tomiwatosin(m), Vickiweezy(m), nnokwa042(m), bengunsman(m), beethoven, purpose100(f), relevanteism(m), awollowo, Howlusholar(m), 99strike(m), Mubarack44(m), Preciousbouy(m), vhickky(f), gurunlocker, Cmyname(m), chimex001, Akwaudene87(m), JERRY1925(m), aooo(m), mihrab34(f), SirAfoy1(m), tosyne2much(m), mafiaso9, Joeiordye, Expsbterror(m), joechingo, damjane(f), MamaOO, ivolt, kentus123, Montaque(m), jimmyj, johnson11(m), isholaayomide, quiverfull(m), tarano, correctguy0900, freecreo(f), gbemmie09(f), kodylicky(f), nanponv, victorjoe(m), 740megawatts, Juell(m), Ezniteadin, rooney227, 0taPiaPia(m), RexRoy(m), maina55, OlaSalo(m), lord19(m), D33VA(f), edosg(m), drace, Suzie1(f), luckiest1(m), mhizcutie(f), Nifeola, stez, iamfromlagos(f), baal(m), val4nairaland(m), Larriekay, bolaji73(m), Allann(m), SPDAZZY(f), oluoxide, yhemster(m), afo001(m), Scholarforever, bluejeff(m), Ashez, philantropiest(m), timatedre, Spidermon, DavidDplaymaker(m), newyorks(m), peace100(m), ovieokodhi(m), Slimshady11, DanoskiDaniels, okedoyinolabisi(f), tchimatic(m), jossypet(m), jendhorlee(m), Kenneth205(m), condralbede(m), Bunmico, Oluwaseunbandur, OTENABOBC1(m), Okeycima, JohnDazzy, omhor(f), Sektion, LawrenceDike, sltn(m), Lawconfessor(f), warriboy21(m), adez33(m), chinonso23(m), dacillin, Rabbi138(m), ontolegit(m), delugajackson(m), bany88, calmbabadee(m), just4fun(m), kikiwendy(f), Urerimam, Coolie89(m), DeanOlamide(m), amfo(f), godspower125(m), godsonarablord, barnacle, Ologunsunny, Salligreen, Chommieblaq(f), Kjking(m), Porshelilia121, fubie, Vehon, MYGODISGREAT(m), tartar9(m), ChocolateBunny, Drsheddy(m), johnjay3150(m), dalaman, wickyyolo, yulaw1, Mimi06(f), majormofor(m), sddiamond, Joeblack01(m), forever24(f), mattsteve(f), babson50, chrizdave, amosuoluwaseyi(m), IGBEJOE(m), NoToPile, femijck(m), mamoostella, english070, CLASSMAN, callola, jobaltol, toyota3(m), pafek(m), Puredeal and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13