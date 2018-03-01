₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by dealeh: 1:38am
A heated argument broke out between Cee C and Tobi after the Saturday night party and it took the intervention of Teddy A before peace was a bit restored between them.
During the brouhaha between the on time love bird, Cee C made it known that she has never had $ex before, apparently, she indirectly claims she was a Virgin.
She confirmed she was a 25 years old as Teddy A asked after she claims she was a virgin.
Her statement has actually caused a stir on social media and a lot of Nigerians have reacted. Some even said she is playing wrong card at wrong time
See Don Jazzy’s reaction below..
Source: https://www.gltrends.ng/2018/03/bbnaija-see-don-jazzy-and-dj-neptune-funny-reaction-to-cee-c-claiming-to-be-a-virgin/
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by crixlight2(m): 1:42am
FTC
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by billynoni(m): 1:43am
I think say na only me hear am....
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by Kenzico(m): 1:55am
Un believable
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by kestolove95(f): 2:49am
yes, it's true, cee-c is a virgin her son just confirmed it...
dix cee-c and tobi are playing the script well well oo.. rubbish
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by samojay20(m): 2:49am
Does anybody know any cheap local thunder site... Make I order 2 local and 1 foreign for this slay mama make she lose the virginity now now.. mtcheew her lips like kpomo
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by teckmore(m): 3:24am
Sure... With that hips... B
Boldly written all over her face.
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by pyyxxaro: 5:24am
Virgin when get spiritual husband or spiritual boyfriend , that one naa still Virgin
Abi naa physical virgin but spiritual akunakuna
So Don Jazzy go siddon palour , wear e big boxer with big owl eye de watch big brother
E nor see Cartoon network watch
I said it , we r not ready in this country
Quote me and watch Olumo rock fall on the small intestine
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by xmanco42: 8:03am
victim
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by veekid(m): 10:58am
Cee-c is the real double wahala in that ows; someone on Twitter even called her dickgree holder
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by NwaAmaikpe: 12:56pm
Why do Nigerians have trust issues?
We didn't believe Buhari took a loan to buy his presidential form,
We didn't believe a snake swallowed JAMB's money,
We didn't believe it when Lai Mohammed said the Fulani Herdsmen are from Mauritius,
We didn't believe it when Amaechi said he didn't like money,
We didn't believe that Johnson Suleiman was guilty of the Otobo accusations.
We didn't believe the Army were just testing their weapons when they shot up Nnamdi Kanu's house,
We didn't believe that the massacre by herdsmen in Benue state was a communal clash.
We also didn't believe that Rochas's statues contributed to the growth of the country's GDP.
Now we don't believe Cece is a virgin
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by Breezzy(m): 12:57pm
I will rather believe that my granny is still a virgin
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by nepapole(m): 12:57pm
rubbish.
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by Abfinest007(m): 12:57pm
come let me test u if u are really a Virgin or u are a Virgin prostitute
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by boolet(m): 12:58pm
Makes sense. She says she has never had sex with a guy before, hence she may have had lesbian sex and/or masturbates frequently. I once heard a girl claim she was a 'technical' virgin and I had to consult google to learn that they may have had it anally and consider themselves virgin as long as they don't get penetrated vaginally.
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by Nutase(f): 12:58pm
I believe her.
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by uk101: 12:59pm
Go ceec but make sure you don't give out there oo
Na the only girl I respect for that house others collecting it everyday
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by ckmayoca(m): 1:00pm
cee c of lif3
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by SleekyP(m): 1:01pm
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by cr7lomo: 1:02pm
What's the big deal...she could actually be one...
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by northvietnam(m): 1:03pm
My Heart ....
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by martineverest(m): 1:04pm
yeye show
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by LordKO(m): 1:04pm
Mistrust without fact - suspicion - is a sign of mental parochialism. And of course, mental parochialism is the major hallmark of low IQ.
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by staen: 1:07pm
Please where can i buy a nice cap
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by AngelicBeing: 1:10pm
samojay20:Chai, Una go kill person with laugh for Nairaland.com, Hahaha
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by AngelicBeing: 1:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:Hian
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by Onisokuso1(m): 1:14pm
uk101:
Ifu and Alex never collect anything o
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by FEGNO: 1:16pm
MAYBE SHE IS A SECONDARY VIRGIN LIKE TONTO DIKE
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by Kotodoctor: 1:22pm
Have anyone notice that the only thing that creates talking point in this show is sex related topics?
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin by ZombieTAMER: 1:22pm
Only fools watch the show
