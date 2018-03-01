Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin (15880 Views)

A heated argument broke out between Cee C and Tobi after the Saturday night party and it took the intervention of Teddy A before peace was a bit restored between them.



During the brouhaha between the on time love bird, Cee C made it known that she has never had $ex before, apparently, she indirectly claims she was a Virgin.



She confirmed she was a 25 years old as Teddy A asked after she claims she was a virgin.



Her statement has actually caused a stir on social media and a lot of Nigerians have reacted. Some even said she is playing wrong card at wrong time



See Don Jazzy’s reaction below..

















FTC

I think say na only me hear am.... 2 Likes





Un believable 1 Like

yes, it's true, cee-c is a virgin her son just confirmed it...

dix cee-c and tobi are playing the script well well oo.. rubbish 13 Likes

Does anybody know any cheap local thunder site... Make I order 2 local and 1 foreign for this slay mama make she lose the virginity now now.. mtcheew her lips like kpomo 17 Likes 1 Share

Sure... With that hips... B

Boldly written all over her face.

Virgin when get spiritual husband or spiritual boyfriend , that one naa still Virgin







Abi naa physical virgin but spiritual akunakuna









So Don Jazzy go siddon palour , wear e big boxer with big owl eye de watch big brother



E nor see Cartoon network watch



I said it , we r not ready in this country



Quote me and watch Olumo rock fall on the small intestine 15 Likes

victim

Cee-c is the real double wahala in that ows; someone on Twitter even called her dickgree holder 4 Likes





Why do Nigerians have trust issues?



We didn't believe Buhari took a loan to buy his presidential form,

We didn't believe a snake swallowed JAMB's money,

We didn't believe it when Lai Mohammed said the Fulani Herdsmen are from Mauritius,

We didn't believe it when Amaechi said he didn't like money,



We didn't believe that Johnson Suleiman was guilty of the Otobo accusations.

We didn't believe the Army were just testing their weapons when they shot up Nnamdi Kanu's house,



We didn't believe that the massacre by herdsmen in Benue state was a communal clash.

We also didn't believe that Rochas's statues contributed to the growth of the country's GDP.



Now we don't believe Cece is a virgin Why do Nigerians have trust issues?We didn't believe Buhari took a loan to buy his presidential form,We didn't believe a snake swallowed JAMB's money,We didn't believe it when Lai Mohammed said the Fulani Herdsmen are from Mauritius,We didn't believe it when Amaechi said he didn't like money,We didn't believe that Johnson Suleiman was guilty of the Otobo accusations.We didn't believe the Army were just testing their weapons when they shot up Nnamdi Kanu's house,We didn't believe that the massacre by herdsmen in Benue state was a communal clash.We also didn't believe that Rochas's statues contributed to the growth of the country's GDP.Now we don't believe Cece is a virgin 59 Likes 6 Shares

I will rather believe that my granny is still a virgin

rubbish.

come let me test u if u are really a Virgin or u are a Virgin prostitute 1 Like

Makes sense. She says she has never had sex with a guy before, hence she may have had lesbian sex and/or masturbates frequently. I once heard a girl claim she was a 'technical' virgin and I had to consult google to learn that they may have had it anally and consider themselves virgin as long as they don't get penetrated vaginally. 5 Likes

I believe her. 2 Likes





Go ceec but make sure you don't give out there oo



Na the only girl I respect for that house others collecting it everyday Go ceec but make sure you don't give out there ooNa the only girl I respect for that house others collecting it everyday 1 Like

cee c of lif3



What's the big deal...she could actually be one... 2 Likes

My Heart ....

yeye show 1 Like

Mistrust without fact - suspicion - is a sign of mental parochialism. And of course, mental parochialism is the major hallmark of low IQ. 1 Like

Please where can i buy a nice cap

samojay20:

Does anybody know any cheap local thunder site... Make I order 2 local and 1 foreign for this slay mama make she lose the virginity now now.. mtcheew her lips like kpomo Chai, Una go kill person with laugh for Nairaland.com, Hahaha Chai, Una go kill person with laugh for Nairaland.com, Hahaha 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





Why do Nigerians have trust issues?



We didn't believe Buhari took a loan to buy his presidential form,

We didn't believe a snake swallowed JAMB's money,

We didn't believe it when Lai Mohammed said the Fulani Herdsmen are from Mauritius,

We didn't believe it when Amaechi said he didn't like money,



We didn't believe that Johnson Suleiman was guilty of the Otobo accusations.

We didn't believe the Army were just testing their weapons when they shot up Nnamdi Kanu's house,



We didn't believe that the massacre by herdsmen in Benue state was a communal clash.

We also didn't believe that Rochas's statues contributed to the growth of the country's GDP.



Now we don't believe Cece is a virgin Hian Hian 1 Like

uk101:





Go ceec but make sure you don't give out there oo



Na the only girl I respect for that house others collecting it everyday

Ifu and Alex never collect anything o Ifu and Alex never collect anything o 1 Like

MAYBE SHE IS A SECONDARY VIRGIN LIKE TONTO DIKE 1 Like

Have anyone notice that the only thing that creates talking point in this show is sex related topics? 2 Likes