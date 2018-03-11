Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why I Would Forever Continue To Tithe - My Personal Experience. (3619 Views)

Personally I feel tithing is a very complex issue.



I feel the main ideology behind the blessing of tithing is all about sacrificial giving to a good cause.



Since the beginning of time, one law of God that touches all mankind is the law of giving.



God gave us life, gave his only begotten son for our salvation. God could have decided to save mankind without giving, he is God he can do anything but yet God gave all he had. Why? It is intertwined in spirituality that giving brings blessings.



Until a seed dies first it cannot bring forth fruit and life. The giving must be a form of sacrifice. God could have saved humanity with no stress, why did Jesus have to die such a terrible death, I feel because that gift for salvation must come at a price.



Going back to tithing. If I give my neighbour a part of my money if he/she is needy and that giving comes with a price, then I would benefit from the gift of that sacrifice, I may not need to tithe. Bill gates, Muslims, Dangote, Atheist etc all do that. There is psychological term for it called Altruism- giving to make you feel good. But actually I believe the feeling of good is a return of blessing but psychologists minimized the tangible return effect of the giving by focusing only on the emotional return giving causes.



I know a Muslim he was building a mosque in his town. He was very slow to complete it because he feels once he stops, the blessing may stop.



But as a Christian do I have to start looking for my needy neighbour every time. What if no one comes to me for help. What then do I do.



This I where I feel giving every month to a church comes in. I don’t then have to worry about looking for a needy neighbour. I would rather give to a bible believing church fully knowing I’m giving for a good purpose. The percentage of what you give is just the value or price of what it costs you. 10% of anyone earnings is a big sacrifice. I actually believe if you give more that 10% you get more blessings.



A lot of North Americans give for good cause by giving to their church. People just feel it’s safer to give where their heart is and whom they trust. People choose the church only because of trust. In my church here in North America, the account is published, they receive more than the church budgets for every year. It was a surprise to me.



The idea of looking for a needy neighbour is very tricky. They are lots of scammers out there. How do I really know who is needy. I would rather give to my church first and then give to someone else afterwards who I feel is needy.



God owns the church. If I trust my church and give to it, I’m directing giving to God. Complex issue though. But if I give to my neighbour, I may feel I’m helping the needy but I may be wrong about how needy that person is. It’s a gamble.



Finally, one thing I know about humans is that if an habit isn’t beneficial people wouldn't do it. Simple. Let’s ask why do people keep giving to the church. Humans beings are not naturally stupid. Humans have changed their behaviour and evolved over the years if they see no need for such a behaviour. But giving to the church as remained for many centuries. Why exactly. The Catholic Church is the richest institution in the entire world. They have their own city. (Vatican City). Why? Years of people giving to it. Why do they keep giving to the church, because they see a return in blessings. Charity giving to non profit organization worldwide keeps dropping Year after year. This whole idea Pastors force people to tithe does not fully justify why humans give to their church. If it’s wasn’t beneficial to them, how would a Pastor force them. Pastors don’t have access to peoples accounts. I’m talking worldwide here.



Very importantly Africans really are not a giving race. We are very self centred, reason our continent is the way it is. We rarely sacrifice for ourselves. If the pastors never preached about tithing, many would not give and may not have benefited from the blessings of giving.



Also the way the media and people outside the church paints this issue of tithing is like they assume most church goers tithe. When I was in Europe the Pastor told me it was very few people that was maintaining the account of the church. He said most people are in church are there to receive not to give financially. He even mentioned they would come asking in boldness because they assume all the others where giving. They would count the church population and multiply by 10% and assume the finances most be great. They would then ask for their share. It’s less 10% of the church population that tithe faithfully.



I never used to tithe consistently until 2012. I am a very practical ‘somebody’. I told Wife I’m going to experiment if I indeed I receive blessings like it is in the bible. To the glory of God my income has increased every year incrementally since then. I am even afraid to stop now. No Pastor forced or preached to me. My pastor in Europe never preached it. It was a total miracle to me. I repeat every year my income has increased. Even that same year 2012 I took time off to work part time and I earned more than 2011. I earned almost double of the income of 2011 in 2012 . My employer told me they made a mistake in my salary grade and returned a big cheque to me that year.



That doesn’t stop me from giving for other causes still. Last week gave a girl that I work with $50, she had a baby. I was very tight on cash that day but just gave her. Within same period a client left exactly $50 for me. I’m not saying it works like a charm or juju method. But I knew it was because I sacrificed that money. My body was dead to itself when I dropped that $50. I needed that money for something that day but forfeited it. I actually returned the $50 back to the client that left it. My work place policy states you can’t receive money from customers. But it was a lesson for me.



It’s not every time I give that I expect a return.I have done sacrificial giving with no expectations at all but when I see my children in good health and doing well, I get a good feeling and I know I don’t need a tangible return of blessing. I feel that altruistic feeling psychologists described. God himself felt very good afterwards after he gave Jesus for my salvation.



Finally I repeat, tithing is a complex issue. Everyman to himself. God is the one that sees our hearts. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Good for you. 4 Likes

you were convicted,convinced to give..you also experimented as malachi 3 said... try me if God will not open the windows of heaven for you... what about people who hasnt been convicted and convinced as you.. but greedy pastors makes it compulsory, cursing and threatening brimstone.. I'll say this.. tithing is an individual thing... nobody should be forced, coerced to do what his mind hasn't approve... because when you re forced to give,there isn't any attach blessing.. because the Bible said God loves a cheerful given... 11 Likes 1 Share

Is good to tithe when you earn big and you don't have much expenses to take care. 2 Likes

SMH, Illiteracy in display here. There can never be coincidence in op's world. What about people that gave and life was still hard or became harder for them? 25 Likes 2 Shares

Op is being ruled by ignorance and superstition. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Brb

imagine the bolded above. this shows u are hypocrite.

when ur sis, mother, or wife is menstruating, does she go to church?? why does she disobey the law and obey the one that has to do with money??hypocrites everywhere. its obvious u dont even understand the concept of tithe. 13 Likes 2 Shares

It's a common secret that charity organisations spend more than 80% of their funds on just admin. Not just churches, international organisations like Red Cross are also culprits. Charity organisations are nothing buh full blown scam.



Going forward, I think as an individual if you have the means to touch one life at a time it will go along way. Buh trusting these so called charity organisations to do the right thing with your funds is a big joke. Middle managers in some of these international charity organisations working in Nigeria earns over #1.5million a month while working 35hrs a week. They earn better than bank managers and work less. 3 Likes

Pastor or Pastor Pickin 3 Likes

Keep giving and watch the greedy shepherd keep investing in their personal business ventures and multiplying all personal assets........ 6 Likes 1 Share

Awwwwww....



Summary of all this long epistle is just

Another Trade by Barter theory.



Treat your God like a God. Not a money doubler.

Give, expecting NOTHING in return. Just Give.



Most people like this only give cos they believe a blessing will come because they gave someone food or paid tithe. If there was no blessing attached... then their money will remain in their pocket.



Just Give and walk away. Thats why when things get hard for them... they start telling God to remember all the money they have been giving and bless them. Trade by Barter. 22 Likes 3 Shares

When you said North America.I decided to forgive you.

How many of your pastors over there have private jets for everyday of the week. 2 Likes

All Sheeples can never be saved





Some are irredeemable



Most of these Pentecostal churches are personal businesses

You are only helping someone grow his business empire



You are not giving to God almighty 10 Likes 2 Shares

Why are you guys advertising that we should keep subscripting to monthly and weekly donations.



If you want to tithe pls do.

Infact when your pastor ,his wife, his grandma,his dog, needs a kidney, donate 2 of yours. 5 Likes 1 Share

But as a Christian do I have to start looking for my needy neighbour every time. What if no one comes to me for help. What then do I do.



This I where I feel giving every month to a church comes in. I don’t then have to worry about looking for a needy neighbour.



Lemme tell you something bro.



I was going for lunch few days ago at my workplace when a lady who sells roasted plantain in a shanty shack called out to greet me. I was surprised she could reach out to me cos all the time i used to pass, i never noticed her there... So we exchanged pleasantries and i left.



Sooner, the sky got brown and heavy rain began to fall... My mind immediately went back to the woman... Her shack only has a rusty brown roof over it.... No walls to keep of the rain....



If i have 20k to spare, believe me, I'll walk up to her and give her the money to make her shack into something more presentable.



Don't say there are no needy people around you.... You don't need someone to come begging you before you can sense that the person is in need.



If you want to give to church, or anybody for that matter, simply give what you have and move on. It's your money. But to say you're giving A because you can't see B or C to give.... That's not cool. Lemme tell you something bro.I was going for lunch few days ago at my workplace when a lady who sells roasted plantain in a shanty shack called out to greet me. I was surprised she could reach out to me cos all the time i used to pass, i never noticed her there... So we exchanged pleasantries and i left.Sooner, the sky got brown and heavy rain began to fall... My mind immediately went back to the woman... Her shack only has a rusty brown roof over it.... No walls to keep of the rain....If i have 20k to spare, believe me, I'll walk up to her and give her the money to make her shack into something more presentable.Don't say there are no needy people around you.... You don't need someone to come begging you before you can sense that the person is in need.If you want to give to church, or anybody for that matter, simply give what you have and move on. It's your money. But to say you're giving A because you can't see B or C to give.... That's not cool. 13 Likes 1 Share

It sometimes baffles me the way some people take this tithing seriously even if they don't give.

I am not a serious church goer, but I've witnessed the benefits of giving. The reason I'm where I am today is not because I'm perfect but I received more than I give.



I once heard a story of a man who gave 90% for some months and he was blessed beyond measure. So one day I got a contract, 50k to design a site. It was a big money for me. I decided to give. Mind you those who know my story here may have a clue of the kind of person and the kind of life I live. I have only been in church once this year.



I went to the bank when I got paid, withdrew the 50k packaged it in an envelope with a note and dropped it in a church that Sunday.



I can tell you, though I've experienced difficult times most times, but I've made more than most of my mates/fellow students.



Though my tithe might not be regular but I always reap the benefit whenever I give. 2 Likes

The importance of giving isn't in dispute. However, giving to the wrong place/person with the wrong mindset/under wrong term is the problem.



For one, I know that obedience is better than sacrifice hence more glorifying. Therefore, I don't see the rationale behind the mandation of given constantly to an already affluent person/organization that has no immediate need - but want - while neglecting the actual needy persons/organizations who may or may not share same beliefsystem/tribe/race with one.



Also, the best of giving is that done altruistically. The very moment one's given has either pronounced or unpronounced hidden intentions of gaining something in return, it automatically becomes a selfish act rather than a beneficent one. . . There can never be anything "cheerful" about a selfish (transactional) given - don't forget that God loves a cheerful giver.



Conformism is an unpronounced evil and the cause of all these moral and social ills. It breeds uniformity and uniformity breeds superficiality. And of course, superficiality is the backbone of moral and social ills. 8 Likes

nice one

Martinez19:

SMH, Illiteracy in display here. There can never be coincidence in op's world. What about people that gave and life was still hard or became harder for them?







WHAT ABOUT THE PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE IN NO GODS NOR RELIGIONS, BUT ARE THE MOST PROSPEROUS PEOPLE IN THE WORLD? 1 Like

sirugos:

I went to a Yoruba restaurant and ordered for goat meat pepper soup...............................to cut the story short 'I NEED A NEW TONGUE'.... .

HAHAHAHAHA Why? Because of too much pepper abi? Hahahahahahaha.... U‘re very 4ny o. HAHAHAHAHA Why? Because of too much pepper abi? Hahahahahahaha.... U‘re very 4ny o.

I think everyone should stick to the kind of giving that works for them, i rarely tithe i don't keep a good account of my income as it is mostly from hand-to-mouth but, there is hardly a day that i won't give to people that needs it and so far, it has been working like a charm for me. I clearly remember a day i was coming from work and an old woman asked me for #50 to secure dinner, i gave her more and i went my way, I could hear her blessing me, guess what? The next day i got 77k I did not work for in a legit way and that is what i used for the procurement of this laptop i am typing on. 1 Like

Nawa o this one dey use north America compare Naija.





Guy, you well at all

My dear, if you have the money, tithe, nothing is too big for God.

Ok

I am with you on this, if only we know the rewards attached to giving.

TITHE IF YOU WANT TO AND DO NOT SELL YOUR RELIGIOUS BELIEF(S). AS FOR SOME OF US, WE WON'T TITHE BECAUSE OUR REVERENDS AND PASTORS ARE NOT ACCOUNTABLE AND WE HAVEN'T SEEN STOREHOUSES YET SO WE WILL ALWAYS GIVE TO THE NEEDIES THAT LIVES AMONGST US COZ WE CAN SEE THEM 2 Likes

Doing anything apart from what Jesus died for simply means "Anti" therefore i call you an Anti Christ.

It states clearly, who malachi was referring to, not you but the priest.

Not giving to the needy,poor, widows and foreigners as you call it "Tricky" simply makes you an Anti Christ again.

Lastly, Sheeple, read you bible well, it's 1% not 10% and God doesn't need your tithes, worship him in praises as you are covered by his "Grace". Doing anything apart from what Jesus died for simply means "Anti" therefore i call you an Anti Christ.It states clearly, who malachi was referring to, not you but the priest.Not giving to the needy,poor, widows and foreigners as you call it "Tricky" simply makes you an Anti Christ again.Lastly, Sheeple, read you bible well, it's 1% not 10% and God doesn't need your tithes, worship him in praises as you are covered by his "Grace". 2 Likes