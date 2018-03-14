₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Paul Enenche Blasts Looters: 'There Are So Many Useless Rich Men In Nigeria' by owukpa(m): 8:49am
For the umpteenth time, Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre has poured out his heart on the state of affairs in Nigeria.
Dr. Enenche, who has been vocal against bad governance in the nation, said it was lamentable that the rich kept oppressing the poor to get richer while the poor got poorer in a country acclaimed to be the giant of Africa.
Recall that the fiery preacher had recently revealed seven things leaders should do to avert all the problems in Nigeria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZK0vrrqkKI
According to the outspoken cleric, some political leaders had been in power for years, yet, their communities lack basic social amenities.
Speaking on Sunday during a live service monitored on Dunamis TV at Area 1, Abuja headquarters of his church, Enenche, who spoke on the topic, Wisdom for Finances, said some leaders go about spending money on frivolous things while their subjects suffered in abject poverty.
He queried, “How many rooms can somebody sleep in one night? How many cars can somebody drive at once?
“I heard one time that some people went to a rich man's house to work and when they opened the ceiling only to discover wads of dollars stacked up there which were spoiling. It is said that such money benefited or profited nobody. In fact, some people are so addicted to money, not knowing that addiction leads to destruction.
“There are so many foolish and useless rich men in Africa and Nigeria. I don’t know of any country has more money in foreign accounts than this nation. All languishing away!
“Unemployment like water, communities that parade rich men are dying of no potable drinking water. We have communities of big men where there are no hospitals and no access roads. What a ‘yeyecious’ and useless bigness of life,” he added.
Dr. Enenche during service gave an instance of a popular medical doctor from Anambra State, who had many hospitals around the world and decided to turn his village around.
According to him, the God-fearing medical doctor went to his village, demolished all the idols and changed the name to Umuchuckwu (Children of God’s community).
He said the doctor also erected a 16-storey building diagnostic center for his people, tarred their roads, sent children to school, provided them with basic amenities and he’s still living in a rented apartment.
He quipped, “That is money with meaning. What if we have just one thousand of such persons in Nigeria, this country would have been like America.
“But sad enough, all they do is to fly fromAmerica to India and from India to Dubaiand other foreign countries on medical tourism, empty Nigeria’s treasury just to make other countries rich.
“Put billions of dollars in another country so they can use it to develop themselves and when the greedy rich man dies, that country takes over the money. That is what we know how to do here.
“So sad we have this mentality of not letting others to rise, you have seen instances where a man sees his bother’s name for appointment and knocks it off because he does not want him or anyone else to rise. Beloveth, note this, riches without outreach equals wretchedness,” he added.
He revealed further, “I recall when some Americans came to Nigeria some years ago and they said they wanted to see how an African village looks like. It was inBenue State.
“So, I asked one of the pastors whose village was close by to take us there because mine is like an hour ahead.
“We went to the village and saw many huts and the people entered and asked, where is the air conditioner? And we told them, that is the air conditioner there, if you open the small window there, air will come in and condition the room. They asked for toilet and were shocked there was none in the hut.
“See what happened, we stepped into four huts, and we told the people, because we have stepped into these huts, we are breaking them down and building new houses with modern materials.
“We also went to the primary school opposite same place and we decided to rebuild the school.
“When it was commissioned, the deputy governor of the state went with us.
“Amazingly, it was during the commissioning that the village head told us that those huts we entered belonged to some orphans, but we never knew.
“He said the huts belonged to children whose parents had died and they had no money to even change the thatched roof. Rain was beating them during the rainy season inside the same huts.
“They had to labour on farms to fend for themselves. We were not aware of all these before we took our action.
“We didn’t go there with such intention, but we saw the need and God quickened our heart to change their story.
“This is amidst countless other community development projects we have consistently embarked upon over the years.
“I am not here to score any point, God knows, the only reason I said this is because examples communicate principles, illustrations communicate instruction.
“Note this, you are not rich with the amount of money or things you have, you are rich with number of people you have reached.”
The cleric also prayed against killers and their sponsors in the nation, averring that anyone behind the killings in the nation will know no peace.
SOURCE>>>http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/14/many-useless-rich-men-nigeria-paul-enenche-blasts-looters-greedy-leaders-video/
Re: Paul Enenche Blasts Looters: 'There Are So Many Useless Rich Men In Nigeria' by owukpa(m): 8:50am
It is well
It is well
If only looters reinvested their loots to create employment and enrich lives, I wouldn't mind...
I like this pastor because he likes TRUTH
Re: Paul Enenche Blasts Looters: 'There Are So Many Useless Rich Men In Nigeria' by HigherEd: 9:41am
Judolisco:Well there is not one Rich pastor out there than can translate all the poor members from poverty into middle class or wealth. So your advice should be directed at wealthy christians and not necessarily pastors. Plus the percentage of pastors that are very economically buoyant are less than 1% of the entire pastorate population. The majority of pastors are usually of the average family income of the congregations they pastor.
But as far as liberating peoples mentality to open themselves to creativity and hardwork, I can tell you some pastors are leading the way. I recently litstened to one of Adeyemi's messages on finance and I could only conclude that if you are a member of Daystar and you are poor then it is most likely your fault.
I have listened to Oyedepo on a number of business messages and I could only think that if I enact that admonition he gave out then I would have no choice than to succeed. That in itself is worth more than giving me fish...
But note this, Christ commandment is that we feed, clothe the poor- I believe we should do this as Christians. But in a continent with so many poor people I think we should also work towards pointing the way of prosperity to our government and people.
2 Likes
I agree.Some things are just insane.
I know a rich man with a mansion in the UK.No-one lives in the mansion yet he has a cleaning company come in from time to time to clean the building.
Paul Eneche you can say that again
So many useless rich men but i love their money and not their useless lifestyle
They should keep being useless
Good..
Nigerians are Selfish,
Everything they do is either to benefit self, family and relatives,
Nothing bad when you provide for yourself and family legitly but doing so illegally by embezzling public funds and making others' suffer because of that is terrible.
In the words of the Wisest and wealthiest king who ever lived.
Proverbs 22:16 He that oppresseth the poor to increase his riches, and he that giveth to the rich, shall surely come to want
Proverbs 13:22 A good man leaveth an inheritance to his children's children: and the wealth of the sinner is laid up for the just.
That moment when u want to stone ur friend, u missed and the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the stone and put it in her* *bag. Just know that u are not among the leaders of tomorrow.
Exactly as it is.
Simple truth.
Trruuuuuuuuuth
Unfortunately, the poor aren't fighting for emancipation from poverty and liberation from the perceived subjugation from the rich to better the society, but to oppress those they're better off than.
The problem has little to do with financial segregation and disparities so to say, but it has everything to do with poor ethical leanings of the majority. For one, corruption is more prevalent among the downtrodden than the rich. However, I hold no brief for the corrupt elite.
8 Likes 1 Share
Honestly, I have been saying this.
Corruption is bad and all but if only they used the loot for productive ventures - opening factories, companies etc. Rather than just buying empty houses abroad or stacking it up in 1 hole.
riches with outreach is a great quote.
Word sir
Also tell the rich pastors to help poor church members
Truthful, humble and down to earth...No protocol whatsoever.
Well done sir
Well done sir
Not only looters but churches too,church should do more for the poor.the early believers where called Christians because of the way they conduct their activities which includes taking care of the poor but now the church is only busy making money for what I don't know.
Some people will come to the ATM, see people on queue and still ask "Is it paying?". No, we came to vote for Buhari
MhizzAJ:
Correct babe. Enjoy your own share of the National Cake..But be careful and strategic.
Problem is that most money in Nigeria are illegally acquired
True talk.
you love their money! See them....The Otobo's
We kno ur
We kno ur
Mariangeles:
That's the same thing as saying a thief who shoots you pays for your child's school fees. It's wrong on all levels.
Looting should not occur even for philamtrophic reasons that's why it's called looting.
LordKO:
You speak the truth
The downtrodden are even worse of than the leader that are cursed daily. You need to arrive at ministries or government parastatals to see what goes on before ypur eyes. You will be shocked.
The funny thing is now they are smart about it. Follow due process and due process will follow you. Bottle necks will spring up here and there. Grease some palms and see an expressway where previously it was untarred road
