|BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Nuella2018: 6:44am
Last night after the all white party, a heated argument ensued between Cee C and Tobi and it took the intervention of Teddy A, Alex and Leo to restore calmness between the pair.
During the brouhaha between the on time love bird, Cee C made it known that she has never had sex before, apparently, she indirectly claims she was a Virgin.
She confirmed she was a 25 years old as Teddy A asked after she claims she was a virgin.
Watch video here: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/11/bbnaija-im-a-virgin-i-never-had-anything-with-a-guy-before-cee-c-claims-watch-video/
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by buygala(m): 12:49pm
her virginity her problem
To all those who say she is lying..... have u fvcked her before?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by tunax5loon(m): 12:49pm
Front page thingz
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Lazyreporta(m): 12:49pm
Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by obainojazz(m): 12:49pm
Lies...meanwhile
Lies...meanwhile
Buhari met with d Queen of
England in London. He
asked her.
Buhari: How do you
run such an efficient
government here?
Are there any tips you can give
to me? I want to help Nigeria.
QUEEN: The most important
thing is to surround
yourself with intelligent people.
Buhari: How do I know the
people
around me are really intelligent?
QUEEN: Oh, that's easy. Just ask
them to
answer an intelligent riddle.
The Queen sent for David
Cameron.
David Cameron walked into the
room,
CAMERON: Yes, your majesty.
You sent for me.
QUEEN: Answer this riddle.
David, your mother
and father have a child, it is not
your brother and
it is not your sister. Who is it?"
CAMERON: hmmm... that would
be me.
QUEEN: Yes, very good.
When Buhari came back home he sent for Abba Kyari.
Kyari walk in to Buhari's office.
Kyari : Sir you call me.
Buhari: Yes sit down and ans this, Your
mother and your
father have a child, it's not your
brother and it's
not your sister, who is it?
Kyari: I'm not sure, let me
get back to you.
He
asked all his staff in the office
but none could
give him an answer. Kyari
ran to Fashola.
Kyari asked
Kyari: Your mother and
father have a child and
it's not your brother or sister,
who is it?"
FASHOLA: That's easy. It's me!
Kyari smiled and said,
Thanks! Then he went back to
speak with President Buhari.
Kyari: Sir, I have the answer
to that riddle, It's
Babatunde Raji Fashola!
Buhari got angry, and said to
Kyari No wonder Nigeria
isn't moving forward, I am
surrounded by dummies! The
answer is .David Cameron!!!
A beg don't laugh alone ..make someone laugh. A MERRY HEART DOETH GOOD LIKE A MEDICINE. proverbs. ������
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Chivasex: 12:49pm
lies
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Joelsblog(m): 12:49pm
What?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by naifizzy: 12:49pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by emmanuelcrawler(m): 12:49pm
From what we have seen so far, she is still a virgin in the house! On like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by wiloy2k8(m): 12:50pm
Hmm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by IchimokuPilot(m): 12:50pm
She is right. Virgin in her new world of BBNaija...
Meant to trick Tobi for the Final Kiss of Death.
Tobi will soon find out this oil field, OML 007, was drilled and abandoned coz it was not lucrative...
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by RealZizou(m): 12:50pm
Be like say diz gal na lie muhammed daughter .
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by rmoses17: 12:50pm
I do not give a sh****t about this. Next pls
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by DHORNE: 12:50pm
ur wahala
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by wiloy2k8(m): 12:50pm
Chivasex:
Guy
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by SpecialAdviser(m): 12:50pm
Which day are they evicting all of them abeg?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Riversides2003(m): 12:50pm
So we should hold a party for that. We seem to have lost morality in this Buhari regime, nothing seems bad again just as killings has almost become a normal thing. In Nigeria now if you are not careful a cockroach will kill you.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by onilpee: 12:50pm
Ok[code][/code]
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by dynicks(m): 12:50pm
goddamit! that lie just knocked me off my feet!!
please I sure do need a hand here! someone help!!
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Proffdada: 12:51pm
My grandma is a virgin too
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Onisokuso1(m): 12:51pm
U all shouting na lie no be lie. U all need me to test her. And don't think I want to dickk her Ayam not Mr Dike
I will only use eyin, ma ki si inu obo e. Lobatan
E ma bimi ni ibere kankan Kin ma fun yin ni igbaju igbamu o Nitori mo buru gan
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by frankbonus(m): 12:51pm
She said was a abi. Ok what about now? I get am before ...
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by nairavsdollars(f): 12:52pm
Who ur virginity epp?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by frankbonus(m): 12:52pm
She said was a abi. Ok what about now? I get am before...
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by dynicks(m): 12:53pm
the devil right now;
enough respect! never knew I had a contender as to who is d king of lies
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Nutase(f): 12:53pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Philinho(m): 12:53pm
Repent oh ye misleading generation
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Ellabae(f): 12:54pm
Hmmmmn it might be true.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by VIPERVENOM(m): 12:54pm
Virgin Atlantic
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by OMEGA009(m): 12:55pm
She might be a lesbo. So technically, she’s a virgin. Just like Boko Haram has been “technically defeated”
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Am A Virgin, I Have Never Had Sex With A Guy Before" by Houseofglam7(f): 12:55pm
Yeah yeah
Hilary Clinton just had a sex change too
Mugabe is now the president of Russia
Putin now works in the circus
