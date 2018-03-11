Lies...meanwhile



Buhari met with d Queen of

England in London. He

asked her.



Buhari: How do you

run such an efficient

government here?

Are there any tips you can give

to me? I want to help Nigeria.



QUEEN: The most important

thing is to surround

yourself with intelligent people.



Buhari: How do I know the

people

around me are really intelligent?



QUEEN: Oh, that's easy. Just ask

them to

answer an intelligent riddle.

The Queen sent for David

Cameron.

David Cameron walked into the

room,



CAMERON: Yes, your majesty.

You sent for me.



QUEEN: Answer this riddle.

David, your mother

and father have a child, it is not

your brother and

it is not your sister. Who is it?"



CAMERON: hmmm... that would

be me.



QUEEN: Yes, very good.



When Buhari came back home he sent for Abba Kyari.



Kyari walk in to Buhari's office.

Kyari : Sir you call me.

Buhari: Yes sit down and ans this, Your

mother and your

father have a child, it's not your

brother and it's

not your sister, who is it?



Kyari: I'm not sure, let me

get back to you.

He

asked all his staff in the office

but none could

give him an answer. Kyari

ran to Fashola.

Kyari asked



Kyari: Your mother and

father have a child and

it's not your brother or sister,

who is it?"



FASHOLA: That's easy. It's me!



Kyari smiled and said,

Thanks! Then he went back to

speak with President Buhari.



Kyari: Sir, I have the answer

to that riddle, It's

Babatunde Raji Fashola!



Buhari got angry, and said to

Kyari No wonder Nigeria

isn't moving forward, I am

surrounded by dummies! The

answer is .David Cameron!!!





