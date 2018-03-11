₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:13am
By Wisdom Nwedene
A pregnant woman who was raped by Fulani herdsmen has died in the presence of Governor Ortom, 9News Nigeria has learnt.
The Governor has ordered Benue youths to defend the people of Benue. The order came after a pregnant woman who was raped by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists died in presence of the governor in the hospital.
9News Nigeria learnt that the latest attack by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists, dozens of people were killed at Okpomu Community in Benue and over 50 homes were set on fire.
Source : http://www.9newsng.com/a-pregnant-woman-raped-by-fulani-herdsmen-dies-in-presence-of-ortom-photo/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by okosodo: 7:17am
Dis governor don see something for hausa and fulani people hand
120 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:18am
Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Redoil: 7:19am
And buhari went their to campaing for second and third term
18 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Sagamaje(m): 7:20am
These Buhari boys are real bastards o. May things like this befall Buhari Media Cows family. If that's the only thing that will make them have sence and human feeling.Cus they have been zombified to support the dullardino. RIP woman
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by okosodo: 7:24am
SenselessIdiot:Bros, ur name fit you
71 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Lipscomb(m): 7:30am
Sagamaje:Any similarity between you and a human is purely coincidental!
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Omeokachie: 7:36am
Buhari will go there on Monday to campaign.
7 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Sagamaje(m): 7:38am
Lipscomb:
So in your mind now, you think you are human? Seriously BMC cows will forever be zombies even in the after life
54 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by mysticwarrior(m): 7:39am
"The governor has ordered the Benue youths to defend the
people of Benue" defend them with what? na their prick them go take defend them?
18 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by ivandragon: 7:43am
these so called killer Fulani herdsmen are mostly former BH members who are finding it difficult to reintegrate into the society.
the culture of senseless violence has not left them & they still possess the weapons & training they acquired during their time as BH fighters.
that side, if ortom had also properly developed & equipped hospitals & health personnel, I think victims would have a higher chance of surviving.
at the end of it all, neither pmb nor ortom are directly affected. they are both using it to feed their respective political agendas...
1 Like
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by sinaj(f): 7:55am
Yet the police wants people to return their licensed gun
3 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by CharleyBright(m): 8:00am
Nigeria is a Shithole Country, governed by Shiitbrained dictators and about to be colonized by Shiitbrained Fulani Herdmens as the Colonial Masters.
And the Shiitbrained citizens says these are the best times of their lives and they want the status quo.
I give up on a Shiithole country called Nigeria.
9 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:04am
Seriously don't know what to type
Evil men do live after then
Rip to her and her baby
That state has a governor, it has senators, none of them are saying anything
They're using people life for politics
Maybe God reward them all with this kind of news Amen
3 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Nyerhovwo101(m): 9:42am
SenselessIdiot:may thunder strike u, ur Fulani brothers n ur entire generation... Insha Allah
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by ffome(m): 11:43am
I just feel like killing the man call bullhari
6 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 11:43am
And Ortom is still pledging loyalty to that crazy dude and his God forsaken party
3 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by spaggyy(m): 11:43am
That's not his wife or daughter, so he will still stand akimbo, and nothing will be done to prevent further attack
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Anitoya(f): 11:46am
ivandragon:
BH terrorist released by pmb
1 Like
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 11:46am
FOOLANI.
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by ZombieTAMER: 11:46am
Buhari has done it once more
Python1... Sarrki... Usba... Yarimo.. Yyeske
Modelmike etc
Come on board and make merry as usual
1 Like
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Mandrake007(m): 11:46am
Buhari boys at it again but ortom is a coward I know he's those type of men who gets beaten by their wives.
2 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by LZAA: 11:47am
SenselessIdiot:u sure say na only ur hand dy peel off? u check ur sense anyway ur moniker says it all cc imhotep
1 Like
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by Emmerich09(m): 11:47am
SenselessIdiot:Idiata.....
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by LZAA: 11:48am
ZombieTAMER:
3 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 11:48am
and the clueless governor cancelled the mass burial just to welcome the clumsy old dullard from Daura
4 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by RexEmmyGee(m): 11:48am
This man should just do what Anambra governor did some times ago. About the notorious Derica Nwamama.
Just raise back the bakassi boys and curb this menace called Fulani herdsmen before they start attacking and raping your family members
2 Likes
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by AngryNigerian(m): 11:48am
E never do? Hasn't it gotten to the level that concrete action should be taken? Arrghhhh!
What a country! What a people!!
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by dukeprince50(m): 11:48am
all of u blaming buhari, did buhari rape the woman? has buhari ever said he enjoyed the killings as a matter of fact Buhari said any fulani caught with weapon must be taken to court, that is commendable sha. He is ur president for crying out loud, the blaming is too much, i saw a story about a man who abandon his wife and ppl were blaming buhari. there has always been killing in Nigeria buhari or no buhari won't change it, a typical nigerian heart is just black
that bin said who is this idiot?
sometimes it good to hunt popularity but i dont see any reason to hunt for stupiditt
SenselessIdiot:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) by orobs93(m): 11:49am
SenselessIdiot:
only if you can come out and face me hand to hand or weapon to weapon let's settle this instead of attacking at night come out and face me alone in Benin
3 Likes 1 Share
