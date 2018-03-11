Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / A Pregnant Woman Raped By Fulani Herdsmen Dies In Presence Of Ortom (photo) (25931 Views)

A pregnant woman who was raped by Fulani herdsmen has died in the presence of Governor Ortom, 9News Nigeria has learnt.



The Governor has ordered Benue youths to defend the people of Benue. The order came after a pregnant woman who was raped by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists died in presence of the governor in the hospital.



9News Nigeria learnt that the latest attack by the Fulani herdsmen terrorists, dozens of people were killed at Okpomu Community in Benue and over 50 homes were set on fire.



Dis governor don see something for hausa and fulani people hand 120 Likes 7 Shares

And buhari went their to campaing for second and third term 18 Likes

These Buhari boys are real bastards o. May things like this befall Buhari Media Cows family. If that's the only thing that will make them have sence and human feeling.Cus they have been zombified to support the dullardino. RIP woman 51 Likes 3 Shares

SenselessIdiot:

God bless my fulani brothers.

We are here to claim what rightfully belong to us.

We own Nigeria, there's nothing any body can do about it.

Insha Allah Bros, ur name fit you Bros, ur name fit you 71 Likes 3 Shares

Sagamaje:

These Buhari boys are real bastards o. May things like this befall Buhari Media Cows family. If that's the only thing that will make them have sence and human feeling.Cus they have been zombified to support the dullardino. RIP woman Any similarity between you and a human is purely coincidental! Any similarity between you and a human is purely coincidental! 4 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari will go there on Monday to campaign. 7 Likes

Lipscomb:

Any similarity between you and a human is purely coincidental!





So in your mind now, you think you are human? Seriously BMC cows will forever be zombies even in the after life So in your mind now, you think you are human? Seriously BMC cows will forever be zombies even in the after life 54 Likes 4 Shares

"The governor has ordered the Benue youths to defend the

people of Benue" defend them with what? na their prick them go take defend them? 18 Likes

these so called killer Fulani herdsmen are mostly former BH members who are finding it difficult to reintegrate into the society.





the culture of senseless violence has not left them & they still possess the weapons & training they acquired during their time as BH fighters.







that side, if ortom had also properly developed & equipped hospitals & health personnel, I think victims would have a higher chance of surviving.







at the end of it all, neither pmb nor ortom are directly affected. they are both using it to feed their respective political agendas... 1 Like

Yet the police wants people to return their licensed gun 3 Likes

Nigeria is a Shithole Country, governed by Shiitbrained dictators and about to be colonized by Shiitbrained Fulani Herdmens as the Colonial Masters.

And the Shiitbrained citizens says these are the best times of their lives and they want the status quo.

I give up on a Shiithole country called Nigeria. 9 Likes









Evil men do live after then











Rip to her and her baby













That state has a governor, it has senators, none of them are saying anything



They're using people life for politics







Maybe God reward them all with this kind of news Amen Seriously don't know what to typeEvil men do live after thenRip to her and her babyThat state has a governor, it has senators, none of them are saying anythingThey're using people life for politicsMaybe God reward them all with this kind of news Amen 3 Likes

SenselessIdiot:

God bless my fulani brothers.

We are here to claim what rightfully belong to us.

We own Nigeria, there's nothing any body can do about it.

Insha Allah may thunder strike u, ur Fulani brothers n ur entire generation... Insha Allah may thunder strike u, ur Fulani brothers n ur entire generation... Insha Allah 13 Likes 3 Shares

I just feel like killing the man call bullhari 6 Likes

And Ortom is still pledging loyalty to that crazy dude and his God forsaken party 3 Likes

That's not his wife or daughter, so he will still stand akimbo, and nothing will be done to prevent further attack

ivandragon:

these so called killer Fulani herdsmen are mostly former BH members who are finding it difficult to reintegrate into the society.





the culture of senseless violence has not left them & they still possess the weapons & training they acquired during their time as BH fighters.







that side, if ortom had also properly developed & equipped hospitals & health personnel, I think victims would have a higher chance of surviving.







at the end of it all, neither pmb nor ortom are directly affected. they are both using it to feed their respective political agendas...







BH terrorist released by pmb BH terrorist released by pmb 1 Like

FOOLANI. FOOLANI.









Python1... Sarrki... Usba... Yarimo.. Yyeske

Modelmike etc



Come on board and make merry as usual Buhari has done it once morePython1... Sarrki... Usba... Yarimo.. YyeskeModelmike etcCome on board and make merry as usual 1 Like

Buhari boys at it again but ortom is a coward I know he's those type of men who gets beaten by their wives. 2 Likes

SenselessIdiot:

God bless my fulani brothers. We are here to claim what rightfully belong to us. We own Nigeria, there's nothing any body can do about it. Insha Allah u sure say na only ur hand dy peel off? u check ur sense anyway ur moniker says it all cc imhotep u sure say na only ur hand dy peel off? u check ur senseanyway ur moniker says it all cc imhotep 1 Like

SenselessIdiot:

God bless my fulani brothers. We are here to claim what rightfully belong to us. We own Nigeria, there's nothing any body can do about it. Insha Allah Idiata..... Idiata.....

ZombieTAMER:

Buhari has done it once more





Python1... Sarrki... Usba... Yarimo.. Yyeske Modelmike etc

Come on board and make merry as usual 3 Likes

and the clueless governor cancelled the mass burial just to welcome the clumsy old dullard from Daura 4 Likes

This man should just do what Anambra governor did some times ago. About the notorious Derica Nwamama.



Just raise back the bakassi boys and curb this menace called Fulani herdsmen before they start attacking and raping your family members 2 Likes

E never do? Hasn't it gotten to the level that concrete action should be taken? Arrghhhh!



What a country! What a people!!





that bin said who is this idiot?

sometimes it good to hunt popularity but i dont see any reason to hunt for stupiditt

SenselessIdiot:

God bless my fulani brothers.

We are here to claim what rightfully belong to us.

We own Nigeria, there's nothing any body can do about it.

Insha Allah all of u blaming buhari, did buhari rape the woman? has buhari ever said he enjoyed the killings as a matter of fact Buhari said any fulani caught with weapon must be taken to court, that is commendable sha. He is ur president for crying out loud, the blaming is too much, i saw a story about a man who abandon his wife and ppl were blaming buhari. there has always been killing in Nigeria buhari or no buhari won't change it, a typical nigerian heart is just blackthat bin said who is this idiot?sometimes it good to hunt popularity but i dont see any reason to hunt for stupiditt 3 Likes 1 Share