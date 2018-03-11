Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood (1686 Views)

Free Sex Is Not Free: A Warning For Guys - Sunday Akanni Moshood / This Lady Claims She Is Going To Hell Fire And So Proud Of It ( Photos ) / Threatening Children With Hell..

"Fools mock at sin, but among the upright there is favor" Proverbs 14:9



Today, many people makes various jokes about Hell Fire. You hear jokes that portrays the devil as a gentleman that gives people liberty to do what they desire in hell. And then funnier ones like: 'Nigerians are going to bribe satan to give them a conducive place inside hell fire'.



All these have to stop! They are unrealistic!



The danger in these jokes is that they makes people take Hell Fire with levity. Hell Fire is a place you should FEAR. The thoughts of it alone should send fearful shivers down your spine and then get you uncomfortable. Hell Fire is filled with everlasting agony, pain and torment!



You should be scared of going to Hell Fire when you leave this world. And then, that fear ought to propel you to live a lifestyle that won't make you a candidate of hell fire



Let me, in simple sentences, tell you some things you need to know about hell fire.



WHY HELL FIRE?



Hell is a place God has prepared for satan (rebellious Lucifer) and his demons (fallen angels). Cunning Lucifer was able to pull some angels to his side to rebel against The Almighty God. And after the devil was sent down from heaven alongside his cohorts, their punishment is to be eternally doomed inside the fire that never quench (see Jude verse 6, Revelation 12: 7-13, Mark 9: 47, 48)



Now, unbelievers (especially atheists) always ask: 'If God is a merciful God, why should He prepare a place to destroy His creatures'?



This is the truth: God is a God of standards and principles. When God created the world, He made it with purpose and principles. In other words, there are certain principles that governs the universe which God won't want to interfere with (God made them so in the first place).



One of these principles is: What A Person Sows, He/She Reaps. If you sow a corn, you reap a corn (and not mangoes). If you sow wickedness, you reap the bitter rewards of wickedness. If you live a reckless lifestyle of sin, you reap the bitter rewards of sin (which is death, according to Romans 6: 23)



Let's look at things with our 'human wisdom'. Why do we punish lawbreakers? Why do we send to jail thieves and murderers? Aren't we all humans? That is it! It is absurd giving the same rewards to a lawbreaker and a law-abiding citizen. A law-abiding citizen would be praised, a lawbreaker punished. This is not wickedness, it is simply one of life's principles: What You Sow Is What You Reap!



You can't live a lifestyle filled with violence and sin, and then expect to get the same rewards as a righteous person before God. It doesn't work that way. A righteous person receives the reward for his/her actions, an unrighteous person receives a different reward. Despite being a loving and merciful God, this is a principle God won't want to interfere with.



So, although hell fire was initially created for satan and his demons, any human that would leave this world as a sinner is going to be punished in hell fire.



But, Is God Really A Loving God?



Yes! God showed His love in two big ways:



1. He Gave Us The Perfect Solution That Prevents Us From Being Doomed In Hell Fire: What solution? God sent His only Begotten Son Jesus Christ to come to the world to die for sinners (John 3:16). Anyone who accepts Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and then live continually obeying His Words and Will, are saved from hell fire! If you live a righteous life for Jesus Christ here on earth, when you leave this world, you are going to Heaven! (Heaven is God's choice for you! The place God desire you should be!)



2. God Is Delaying Jesus' Coming To Ensure More People Are Saved From Hell Fire! "The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance." 2 Peter 3: 9.



What love is greater than this? God is fed up with this world that is filled with sin, wickedness and violence. He craves to cleanse the world again with the coming of His Son Jesus Christ.



God, a Holy God, isn't comfortable looking towards the direction of the world due to the numerous sin that abounds (our world is dirty!). God desire destroying the world and then make a new one filled with holiness and pleasantness. But LOVE! He is patiently waiting for many to repent and come to Him.



When you die, where is your destination? Heaven or Hell Fire? Hey, you can die before the end of today! When Jesus comes, no chance for repentance again! If the trumpet should sound today, God has tried enough waiting for more people to repent.



Therefore, before it's too late, repent of your sins, accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior of your life, and permanently quit sin and unrighteousness.



For those who are not yet believing these, listen to what the Lord Jesus is saying: "Surely I am coming quickly"



And the Saints will say: Amen. Even so, come Lord Jesus!



And to we Christians who are approved children of God, Jesus is saying to us: "Behold, I am coming quickly! Hold fast what you have, that no one may take your crown".



History is filled with enormous numbers of forgotten beings that wasted their years on earth, achieving nothing and preparing for an imaginary world that doesn't exist. Religion is really the worst thing that happened to humanity.





Doctufos:

Doctufos: Histar 2:18- 31

18. And I followed after him into a fire. And I

saw

in it a creature whose figure was great and the

terror of his face was mighty.

19. And he said, I am Satan. And while I wailed

in the fire, he laughed and said, I have all the

power and authority to punish your species in my

everlasting fire.

20. Now there were some who screamed and

cursed, saying, God, you are evil. For you have

made this fire to torment us and not to even

torment Satan as your book have said. For this

Satan does not even appear as if the fire hurts

him at all. And all his angels are not affected by

your fire also. For they laugh weird laughter at

us and punish us, feeling no pain at all.

21. And we cry in the fire, but Satan whom you

have made the fire for is always laughing in it.

For he feels no pain at all. And he still has the

strength to strike us with his weapons, laughing

hard. Yet you said that you have made this place

for Satan and his angels.

22. Now while they wailed, the evil creature said,

I am your god Yahweh, the deceiver himself. I

have made the fire for you because you become

my followers on earth and then you are bound by

my laws.

23. For my laws cannot be broken. For if you

break any of my laws, you shall be punished here

forever.

24. Now while our wailings continued, a great

light came and lightened up the darkness of the

smoke of fire. And we heard a voice, saying, I

have come to free your souls. For you are seeing

the illusions of what you believe in. For you are

not in any real fire, but you suffer the

imagination of the god whom you worship. For

like one on earth who take the weed of tekum

and see hallucinations of fire, so are you all.

25. For the afterlife is like a dream of never

returning. Now imagine the afterlifes of your

choice and you shall find yourself there.

26. And it was so, for every afterlife we all

imagined became the places we went. But the

imaginations were not our own, for our thoughts

were only connected to the thoughts of some

good gods who have themselves by their

imaginations made good afterlives thousands of

years before.

27. And I found myself in this peaceful Valley

which I have imagined, knowing not that it is

really in existence.

28. And your mother found herself in an afterlife

where pets are in abundance, for she imagined

that she was with her dead pet dog Ruchi. And

she found herself with her. And she was amazed.

29. And when she imagined this Valley of

knowledge, she appeared here also. And we were

united again.

30. And we become your Guardian angels,

saying, when mulah shall die, we shall not let

him pass through the fire of Yahweh at all as we

passed through it.

31. Now mulah, this is the message which you

shall take to the world. For some shall know

how

to submit to their own instincts rather than the

philosophy of a god. There is no universal hell fire at the moment. The hell fire created by the imagination of Yahweh and other bad gods millions of years ago has been quenched by the light of God Almighty. See below for reference:



There is nothing like hellfire, the doctrine is an epitome of ridicule .

I can joke on it anyhow i like.



In the first place even if there was anything like fire burning people christians are never entitled to be there because they were bought by Christ, so they have every power and authority to joke over the rubbish hellfire.

Secondly, having said there is nothing like hellfire, go and find out what Jesus meant by hellfire.

There is another one recorded in revelation known as the lake of fire, it is not the same thing as hell fire.



Religion is really confusing us this modern day Op, go sleep ,There is nothing like hellfire, the doctrine is an epitome of ridicule .I can joke on it anyhow i like.In the first place even if there was anything like fire burning people christians are never entitled to be there because they were bought by Christ, so they have every power and authority to joke over the rubbish hellfire.Secondly, having said there is nothing like hellfire, go and find out what Jesus meant by hellfire.There is another one recorded in revelation known as the lake of fire, it is not the same thing as hell fire.Religion is really confusing us this modern day 6 Likes 2 Shares

Hell always sounded like a cynical marketing ploy designed to make people afraid to leave or displease the particular sect. And it seemed to really kill empathy - 'Yahweh says they burn, they burn' doesn't make me think of someone being full of love and compassion and all that.



Eternal punishment for finite transgressions always seemed abusive to me. How can someone look at the idea of a being who would condemn people to that and call it love?



Even when I was a Christian Hell was just too weird for me to accept. Infinite punishment for finite offenses is an eye for an eye on steroids. Punishing people for disobeying nit-picky rules makes Yahweh an abusive parent. One reason often given for punishment is to teach the offender not to offend again, but if punishment is eternal then how can the offender benefit from this teaching? Jesus is supposed to be into forgiveness but forgiveness shouldn't involve eternal suffering. Hell isn’t redemptive, it isn’t leading to repentance, it’s simply pain for pain’s sake.



I love this quote: “Heaven and hell seem out of proportion to me: the actions of men do not deserve so much.”



and of course I get the rationalisation of hell by Christians saying its moral accountability and saying bad people go to hell;

that's nonsense and they know it!!!



If Yahweh is real and omniscient, that means he already decided that we're going to hell before he even created us. But if this omniscient deity allows for deathbed conversions, then it doesn't matter what kind of life you lead. You could be a brutal dictator who massacred tens of millions of people, yet still get into heaven if you tell Jesus you're sorry. Your victims could all go to hell for eternity if they never repented. That's how bleeped up Christian morality is.



Maybe Christians can answer a few questions for me. The Bible says that there is ONLY ONE way to get into Heaven: by accepting salvation through Jesus.



So it follows that the Christians who ran the Nazi death camps can get into heaven. But their 6 million Jewish victims must burn for all eternity in the pits of Hell. I've talked to many Christians about this and they just pretty much accept it.



My questions are:



1. How f***ed up do you have to be to believe Nazis can go to Heaven but their 6 million Jewish victims must burn? That's just sick. But Christians believe it. What the f*** is wrong with you people?



2. Why would ANYONE willingly worship a god that would act like that? Is it just a fear thing (better known as cowardice)? And



3. Even if you get into Heaven what makes you think you'll be safe with a psycho god like that running the place? What's to stop your god getting a wild hair up his ass one day and sending Christians to a place so bad it makes Hell look like an ice cream parlor? He used to like the Jews too. Or so the story claims. What makes you think you're safe? 9 Likes

Hell is a joke.

Jokes should be laughed at and your picture is not even scary at all. 5 Likes





This is the truth: God is a God of standards and principles. When God created the world, He made it with purpose and principles. In other words, there are certain principles that governs the universe which God won't want to interfere with (God made them so in the first place).



I stopped reading here...Please find something meaningful to do. If you have nothing to do, do your laundry or bathe your goat





Same with Islam and the other religions.



So in short we all end up in each other's hellfire.



A Christian ends up in Muslim hell, Muslim ends up in Buddha's hell, Bhuddist in Zoroastra's hell. It's merry go round thing.



I'm tired of the whole religious noise, I'm going to church today,, I'll still hear more of it.



Come to think of it, we Christians have our own hell and believe whoever doesn't give his/her life to Christ will perish there.

Same with Islam and the other religions.

So in short we all end up in each other's hellfire.

A Christian ends up in Muslim hell, Muslim ends up in Buddha's hell, Bhuddist in Zoroastra's hell. It's merry go round thing.

I'm tired of the whole religious noise, I'm going to church today,, I'll still hear more of it.

Mind you, Jehovah witness people believe there's nothing like hellfire.

How many times did hell fire appear in the Bible?





All these afonjas sef

Mooshod.... Sounds Islamic..All these afonjas sefI don't know where they belong

Interesting15:

IT IS REAL.. IT IS REAL..

I hate it when people make the fear of hell fire the central point of Christianity.



We should be Christians because we believe in the teachings of Jesus and his lifestyle when he was on earth and not because we are scared of hell. 1 Like

No hell for me







I'm righteous







If you think otherwise....face front 1 Like

Trashy post!!!! so your god has a hell fire were he will torture everybody who is not a xtian or does not believe and you want me to worship that God. imagine your own father throwing u into a pit of hell and watching u burn for eternity and you tell me he is an ever loving God. odiegwu!!l 3 Likes

sexybaby22:

I hate it when people make the fear of hell fire the central point of Christianity.



We should be Christians because we believe in the teachings of Jesus and his lifestyle when he was on earth and not because we are scared of hell.

Thank you. Just like how pastor's use scare tactics to tell you to pay Ur tithe Thank you. Just like how pastor's use scare tactics to tell you to pay Ur tithe

ProfEinstein:

Trashy post!!!! so your god has a hell fire were he will torture everybody who is not a xtian or does not believe and you want me to worship that God. imagine your own father throwing u into a pit of hell and watching u burn for eternity and you tell me he is an ever loving God. odiegwu!!l

This part got me thinking what will be the fate of other religious faiths This part got me thinking what will be the fate of other religious faiths

Neurotika:

History is filled with enormous numbers of forgotten beings that wasted their years on earth, achieving nothing and preparing for an imaginary world that doesn't exist. Religion is really the worst thing that happened to humanity. 2 Likes 1 Share

Sunday Akanni Moshood , you have the mental intelligence of a toddler and an ape!



In 2018 anyone still spreading fiction used in primitive centuries as moral and legal codes for controlling the masses is a m0r0n!



21st century societies have evolved and become more literate than their previous generations, the need to use scare tactics like hell, devil and witch is for minds who are still stuck in primitive times - aka Africans like you!



These sort of utterances serves useless purposes like, private jets for pastors, illiteracy, stagnant mentality and bad press for Africans in the global community. 5 Likes 1 Share

CuteMadridista:

Hell always sounded like a cynical marketing ploy designed to make people afraid to leave or displease the particular sect. And it seemed to really kill empathy - 'Yahweh says they burn, they burn' doesn't make me think of someone being full of love and compassion and all that.



Eternal punishment for finite transgressions always seemed abusive to me. How can someone look at the idea of a being who would condemn people to that and call it love?



Even when I was a Christian Hell was just too weird for me to accept. Infinite punishment for finite offenses is an eye for an eye on steroids. Punishing people for disobeying nit-picky rules makes Yahweh an abusive parent. One reason often given for punishment is to teach the offender not to offend again, but if punishment is eternal then how can the offender benefit from this teaching? Jesus is supposed to be into forgiveness but forgiveness shouldn't involve eternal suffering. Hell isn’t redemptive, it isn’t leading to repentance, it’s simply pain for pain’s sake.



I love this quote: “Heaven and hell seem out of proportion to me: the actions of men do not deserve so much.”



and of course I get the rationalisation of hell by Christians saying its moral accountability and saying bad people go to hell;

that's nonsense and they know it!!!



If Yahweh is real and omniscient, that means he already decided that we're going to hell before he even created us. But if this omniscient deity allows for deathbed conversions, then it doesn't matter what kind of life you lead. You could be a brutal dictator who massacred tens of millions of people, yet still get into heaven if you tell Jesus you're sorry. Your victims could all go to hell for eternity if they never repented. That's how bleeped up Christian morality is.



Maybe Christians can answer a few questions for me. The Bible says that there is ONLY ONE way to get into Heaven: by accepting salvation through Jesus.



So it follows that the Christians who ran the Nazi death camps can get into heaven. But their 6 million Jewish victims must burn for all eternity in the pits of Hell. I've talked to many Christians about this and they just pretty much accept it.



My questions are:



1. How f***ed up do you have to be to believe Nazis can go to Heaven but their 6 million Jewish victims must burn? That's just sick. But Christians believe it. What the f*** is wrong with you people?



2. Why would ANYONE willingly worship a god that would act like that? Is it just a fear thing (better known as cowardice)? And



3. Even if you get into Heaven what makes you think you'll be safe with a psycho god like that running the place? What's to stop your god getting a wild hair up his ass one day and sending Christians to a place so bad it makes Hell look like an ice cream parlor? He used to like the Jews too. Or so the story claims. What makes you think you're safe?





THIS IS WHAT YOU'RE TRYING TO DO, IT WON'T WORK. THIS IS WHAT YOU'RE TRYING TO DO, IT WON'T WORK. 2 Likes 1 Share

Absolute crap. Hellfire ko, heaven fire ni. We will continue to joke about the fairytale hellfire because it doesn't exist. Even if it exist, sebi na we go go there. Na our hellfire, wetin concern you Mr. Moshood? 1 Like

sexybaby22:

I hate it when people make the fear of hell fire the central point of Christianity.



We should be Christians because we believe in the teachings of Jesus and his lifestyle when he was on earth and not because we are scared of hell. You are on point. You are on point.

well me and Buhari, Abacha, Obasanjo, Osama, Hitler, Shekau and the likes cannot be In the same hell it will be unjust





my brother use to say their will be riot in heaven because God did not give us what we want and he wants us to give him what he want, if we dont he will roast us ,he said when he was young he dreamed of becoming a pilot but now he is bicycle repairer



And you are telling him he will go to hell again well me and Buhari, Abacha, Obasanjo, Osama, Hitler, Shekau and the likes cannot be In the same hell it will be unjustmy brother use to say their will be riot in heaven because God did not give us what we want and he wants us to give him what he want, if we dont he will roast us ,he said when he was young he dreamed of becoming a pilot but now he is bicycle repairerAnd you are telling him he will go to hell again 2 Likes 1 Share

...for the wages of sin is death... What more explanation do people need? I didn't get to see torment anywhere there. 1 Like

I can believe the OP if only he has being in the hell once,but with all illusional theory hell my foot.Religion is made by man to captured the mind men,religion made easy for man to rules over his men,create fear and make them shivering..Just do good,be firm and fair in all your deeds.Peace shall abode your line do evil and peace shall naturally eluded you..When l am coming no one told me what l will encountered on earth therefore leave heaven and hell,when we will get there we shall take care of it the way we have tackled the present earth.

CuteMadridista:

Hell always sounded like a cynical marketing ploy designed to make people afraid to leave or displease the particular sect. And it seemed to really kill empathy - 'Yahweh says they burn, they burn' doesn't make me think of someone being full of love and compassion and all that.



Eternal punishment for finite transgressions always seemed abusive to me. How can someone look at the idea of a being who would condemn people to that and call it love?



Even when I was a Christian Hell was just too weird for me to accept. Infinite punishment for finite offenses is an eye for an eye on steroids. Punishing people for disobeying nit-picky rules makes Yahweh an abusive parent. One reason often given for punishment is to teach the offender not to offend again, but if punishment is eternal then how can the offender benefit from this teaching? Jesus is supposed to be into forgiveness but forgiveness shouldn't involve eternal suffering. Hell isn’t redemptive, it isn’t leading to repentance, it’s simply pain for pain’s sake.



I love this quote: “Heaven and hell seem out of proportion to me: the actions of men do not deserve so much.”



and of course I get the rationalisation of hell by Christians saying its moral accountability and saying bad people go to hell;

that's nonsense and they know it!!!



If Yahweh is real and omniscient, that means he already decided that we're going to hell before he even created us. But if this omniscient deity allows for deathbed conversions, then it doesn't matter what kind of life you lead. You could be a brutal dictator who massacred tens of millions of people, yet still get into heaven if you tell Jesus you're sorry. Your victims could all go to hell for eternity if they never repented. That's how bleeped up Christian morality is.



Maybe Christians can answer a few questions for me. The Bible says that there is ONLY ONE way to get into Heaven: by accepting salvation through Jesus.



So it follows that the Christians who ran the Nazi death camps can get into heaven. But their 6 million Jewish victims must burn for all eternity in the pits of Hell. I've talked to many Christians about this and they just pretty much accept it.



My questions are:



1. How f***ed up do you have to be to believe Nazis can go to Heaven but their 6 million Jewish victims must burn? That's just sick. But Christians believe it. What the f*** is wrong with you people?



2. Why would ANYONE willingly worship a god that would act like that? Is it just a fear thing (better known as cowardice)? And



3. Even if you get into Heaven what makes you think you'll be safe with a psycho god like that running the place? What's to stop your god getting a wild hair up his ass one day and sending Christians to a place so bad it makes Hell look like an ice cream parlor? He used to like the Jews too. Or so the story claims. What makes you think you're safe?



I love you already. I love you already.

Hell is like yaweh pointing toy gun to head saying if you leave me, I will shoot you.



All you have to do is call the bluff of this insecure god. 1 Like

I don't intend to make jokes about hell fire but i will be roasting boli there while i watch Bob Marley and Lucky Dube and Michael Jackson Perform

CAPSLOCKED:





THIS IS WHAT YOU'RE TRYING TO DO, IT WON'T WORK. Lmao!!!!! Lmao!!!!!

what I believe is that no sane father would watch any of his kids burning in fire because he or she offended him. Hell fire is just a myth 1 Like

God wants servants to worship him because they love him. Jesus asked his disciples to preach the good news of God's Kingdom. Christians today instead of preaching good news go about spreading bad news like how someone is held in bondage by ancestral curses, how someone is held back by occultic powers, how we need to make endless repetitive prayers to break free from the powers of witches and wizards to make things worse they threaten us that we would spend eternity in hell for sinning for about seventy or eighty years which definitely makes no sense. Jesus called messengers carrying bad news workers of lawlessness.