Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by Interesting15: 7:21am
By Sunday Akanni Moshood
"Fools mock at sin, but among the upright there is favor" Proverbs 14:9
Today, many people makes various jokes about Hell Fire. You hear jokes that portrays the devil as a gentleman that gives people liberty to do what they desire in hell. And then funnier ones like: 'Nigerians are going to bribe satan to give them a conducive place inside hell fire'.
All these have to stop! They are unrealistic!
The danger in these jokes is that they makes people take Hell Fire with levity. Hell Fire is a place you should FEAR. The thoughts of it alone should send fearful shivers down your spine and then get you uncomfortable. Hell Fire is filled with everlasting agony, pain and torment!
You should be scared of going to Hell Fire when you leave this world. And then, that fear ought to propel you to live a lifestyle that won't make you a candidate of hell fire
Let me, in simple sentences, tell you some things you need to know about hell fire.
WHY HELL FIRE?
Hell is a place God has prepared for satan (rebellious Lucifer) and his demons (fallen angels). Cunning Lucifer was able to pull some angels to his side to rebel against The Almighty God. And after the devil was sent down from heaven alongside his cohorts, their punishment is to be eternally doomed inside the fire that never quench (see Jude verse 6, Revelation 12: 7-13, Mark 9: 47, 48)
Now, unbelievers (especially atheists) always ask: 'If God is a merciful God, why should He prepare a place to destroy His creatures'?
This is the truth: God is a God of standards and principles. When God created the world, He made it with purpose and principles. In other words, there are certain principles that governs the universe which God won't want to interfere with (God made them so in the first place).
One of these principles is: What A Person Sows, He/She Reaps. If you sow a corn, you reap a corn (and not mangoes). If you sow wickedness, you reap the bitter rewards of wickedness. If you live a reckless lifestyle of sin, you reap the bitter rewards of sin (which is death, according to Romans 6: 23)
Let's look at things with our 'human wisdom'. Why do we punish lawbreakers? Why do we send to jail thieves and murderers? Aren't we all humans? That is it! It is absurd giving the same rewards to a lawbreaker and a law-abiding citizen. A law-abiding citizen would be praised, a lawbreaker punished. This is not wickedness, it is simply one of life's principles: What You Sow Is What You Reap!
You can't live a lifestyle filled with violence and sin, and then expect to get the same rewards as a righteous person before God. It doesn't work that way. A righteous person receives the reward for his/her actions, an unrighteous person receives a different reward. Despite being a loving and merciful God, this is a principle God won't want to interfere with.
So, although hell fire was initially created for satan and his demons, any human that would leave this world as a sinner is going to be punished in hell fire.
But, Is God Really A Loving God?
Yes! God showed His love in two big ways:
1. He Gave Us The Perfect Solution That Prevents Us From Being Doomed In Hell Fire: What solution? God sent His only Begotten Son Jesus Christ to come to the world to die for sinners (John 3:16). Anyone who accepts Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and then live continually obeying His Words and Will, are saved from hell fire! If you live a righteous life for Jesus Christ here on earth, when you leave this world, you are going to Heaven! (Heaven is God's choice for you! The place God desire you should be!)
2. God Is Delaying Jesus' Coming To Ensure More People Are Saved From Hell Fire! "The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance." 2 Peter 3: 9.
What love is greater than this? God is fed up with this world that is filled with sin, wickedness and violence. He craves to cleanse the world again with the coming of His Son Jesus Christ.
God, a Holy God, isn't comfortable looking towards the direction of the world due to the numerous sin that abounds (our world is dirty!). God desire destroying the world and then make a new one filled with holiness and pleasantness. But LOVE! He is patiently waiting for many to repent and come to Him.
When you die, where is your destination? Heaven or Hell Fire? Hey, you can die before the end of today! When Jesus comes, no chance for repentance again! If the trumpet should sound today, God has tried enough waiting for more people to repent.
Therefore, before it's too late, repent of your sins, accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior of your life, and permanently quit sin and unrighteousness.
For those who are not yet believing these, listen to what the Lord Jesus is saying: "Surely I am coming quickly"
And the Saints will say: Amen. Even so, come Lord Jesus!
And to we Christians who are approved children of God, Jesus is saying to us: "Behold, I am coming quickly! Hold fast what you have, that no one may take your crown".
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by Interesting15: 7:22am
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by Neurotika: 7:49am
History is filled with enormous numbers of forgotten beings that wasted their years on earth, achieving nothing and preparing for an imaginary world that doesn't exist. Religion is really the worst thing that happened to humanity.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by OtemAtum: 8:17am
There is no universal hell fire at the moment. The hell fire created by the imagination of Yahweh and other bad gods millions of years ago has been quenched by the light of God Almighty. See below for reference:
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by paxonel(m): 8:27am
Op, go sleep ,
There is nothing like hellfire, the doctrine is an epitome of ridicule .
I can joke on it anyhow i like.
In the first place even if there was anything like fire burning people christians are never entitled to be there because they were bought by Christ, so they have every power and authority to joke over the rubbish hellfire.
Secondly, having said there is nothing like hellfire, go and find out what Jesus meant by hellfire.
There is another one recorded in revelation known as the lake of fire, it is not the same thing as hell fire.
Religion is really confusing us this modern day
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by CuteMadridista: 8:30am
Hell always sounded like a cynical marketing ploy designed to make people afraid to leave or displease the particular sect. And it seemed to really kill empathy - 'Yahweh says they burn, they burn' doesn't make me think of someone being full of love and compassion and all that.
Eternal punishment for finite transgressions always seemed abusive to me. How can someone look at the idea of a being who would condemn people to that and call it love?
Even when I was a Christian Hell was just too weird for me to accept. Infinite punishment for finite offenses is an eye for an eye on steroids. Punishing people for disobeying nit-picky rules makes Yahweh an abusive parent. One reason often given for punishment is to teach the offender not to offend again, but if punishment is eternal then how can the offender benefit from this teaching? Jesus is supposed to be into forgiveness but forgiveness shouldn't involve eternal suffering. Hell isn’t redemptive, it isn’t leading to repentance, it’s simply pain for pain’s sake.
I love this quote: “Heaven and hell seem out of proportion to me: the actions of men do not deserve so much.”
and of course I get the rationalisation of hell by Christians saying its moral accountability and saying bad people go to hell;
that's nonsense and they know it!!!
If Yahweh is real and omniscient, that means he already decided that we're going to hell before he even created us. But if this omniscient deity allows for deathbed conversions, then it doesn't matter what kind of life you lead. You could be a brutal dictator who massacred tens of millions of people, yet still get into heaven if you tell Jesus you're sorry. Your victims could all go to hell for eternity if they never repented. That's how bleeped up Christian morality is.
Maybe Christians can answer a few questions for me. The Bible says that there is ONLY ONE way to get into Heaven: by accepting salvation through Jesus.
So it follows that the Christians who ran the Nazi death camps can get into heaven. But their 6 million Jewish victims must burn for all eternity in the pits of Hell. I've talked to many Christians about this and they just pretty much accept it.
My questions are:
1. How f***ed up do you have to be to believe Nazis can go to Heaven but their 6 million Jewish victims must burn? That's just sick. But Christians believe it. What the f*** is wrong with you people?
2. Why would ANYONE willingly worship a god that would act like that? Is it just a fear thing (better known as cowardice)? And
3. Even if you get into Heaven what makes you think you'll be safe with a psycho god like that running the place? What's to stop your god getting a wild hair up his ass one day and sending Christians to a place so bad it makes Hell look like an ice cream parlor? He used to like the Jews too. Or so the story claims. What makes you think you're safe?
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by Ranchhoddas(m): 8:45am
Hell is a joke.
Jokes should be laughed at and your picture is not even scary at all.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by lelvin(m): 8:45am
I stopped reading here...
This is the truth: God is a God of standards and principles. When God created the world, He made it with purpose and principles. In other words, there are certain principles that governs the universe which God won't want to interfere with (God made them so in the first place).
Please find something meaningful to do. If you have nothing to do, do your laundry or bathe your goat
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by Bluecurtain: 8:46am
Come to think of it, we Christians have our own hell and believe whoever doesn't give his/her life to Christ will perish there.
Same with Islam and the other religions.
So in short we all end up in each other's hellfire.
A Christian ends up in Muslim hell, Muslim ends up in Buddha's hell, Bhuddist in Zoroastra's hell. It's merry go round thing.
I'm tired of the whole religious noise, I'm going to church today,, I'll still hear more of it.
Mind you, Jehovah witness people believe there's nothing like hellfire.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by ayusco85(m): 8:46am
How many times did hell fire appear in the Bible?
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by ZombieTAMER: 8:48am
Mooshod.... Sounds Islamic..
All these afonjas sef
I don't know where they belong
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by INFOBIZ3: 8:50am
IT IS REAL..
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by sexybaby22(f): 8:52am
I hate it when people make the fear of hell fire the central point of Christianity.
We should be Christians because we believe in the teachings of Jesus and his lifestyle when he was on earth and not because we are scared of hell.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by RexTramadol1(m): 8:56am
No hell for me
I'm righteous
If you think otherwise....face front
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by ProfEinstein: 8:57am
Trashy post!!!! so your god has a hell fire were he will torture everybody who is not a xtian or does not believe and you want me to worship that God. imagine your own father throwing u into a pit of hell and watching u burn for eternity and you tell me he is an ever loving God. odiegwu!!l
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by ayusco85(m): 8:58am
Thank you. Just like how pastor's use scare tactics to tell you to pay Ur tithe
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by ayusco85(m): 8:59am
This part got me thinking what will be the fate of other religious faiths
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by CAPSLOCKED: 8:59am
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by winj3: 9:03am
Sunday Akanni Moshood , you have the mental intelligence of a toddler and an ape!
In 2018 anyone still spreading fiction used in primitive centuries as moral and legal codes for controlling the masses is a m0r0n!
21st century societies have evolved and become more literate than their previous generations, the need to use scare tactics like hell, devil and witch is for minds who are still stuck in primitive times - aka Africans like you!
These sort of utterances serves useless purposes like, private jets for pastors, illiteracy, stagnant mentality and bad press for Africans in the global community.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by CAPSLOCKED: 9:04am
THIS IS WHAT YOU'RE TRYING TO DO, IT WON'T WORK.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by seunmsg(m): 9:05am
Absolute crap. Hellfire ko, heaven fire ni. We will continue to joke about the fairytale hellfire because it doesn't exist. Even if it exist, sebi na we go go there. Na our hellfire, wetin concern you Mr. Moshood?
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by mekonglobal(m): 9:08am
sexybaby22:You are on point.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by fbtowner(m): 9:10am
well me and Buhari, Abacha, Obasanjo, Osama, Hitler, Shekau and the likes cannot be In the same hell it will be unjust
my brother use to say their will be riot in heaven because God did not give us what we want and he wants us to give him what he want, if we dont he will roast us ,he said when he was young he dreamed of becoming a pilot but now he is bicycle repairer
And you are telling him he will go to hell again
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by aoshi: 9:12am
...for the wages of sin is death... What more explanation do people need? I didn't get to see torment anywhere there.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by Jabioro: 9:13am
I can believe the OP if only he has being in the hell once,but with all illusional theory hell my foot.Religion is made by man to captured the mind men,religion made easy for man to rules over his men,create fear and make them shivering..Just do good,be firm and fair in all your deeds.Peace shall abode your line do evil and peace shall naturally eluded you..When l am coming no one told me what l will encountered on earth therefore leave heaven and hell,when we will get there we shall take care of it the way we have tackled the present earth.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by opeyemiolu(f): 9:13am
I love you already.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by EarthXmetahuman: 9:14am
Hell is like yaweh pointing toy gun to head saying if you leave me, I will shoot you.
All you have to do is call the bluff of this insecure god.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by PETUK(m): 9:16am
I don't intend to make jokes about hell fire but i will be roasting boli there while i watch Bob Marley and Lucky Dube and Michael Jackson Perform
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by CuteMadridista: 9:18am
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by abbeyty(m): 9:21am
what I believe is that no sane father would watch any of his kids burning in fire because he or she offended him. Hell fire is just a myth
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by broswilli: 9:24am
God wants servants to worship him because they love him. Jesus asked his disciples to preach the good news of God's Kingdom. Christians today instead of preaching good news go about spreading bad news like how someone is held in bondage by ancestral curses, how someone is held back by occultic powers, how we need to make endless repetitive prayers to break free from the powers of witches and wizards to make things worse they threaten us that we would spend eternity in hell for sinning for about seventy or eighty years which definitely makes no sense. Jesus called messengers carrying bad news workers of lawlessness.
Re: Let's Stop Joking With Hell Fire!!! - By Sunday Akanni Moshood by joe4christ(m): 9:24am
Interesting15:
If you live out of fear then you can't truly love, I hope this is not too huge a task for you to grasp. Cos all these religious folks tend to have a shallow mind I find hard to penetrate even with a bim of light.
