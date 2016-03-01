Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How Often Do You Evangelise? (649 Views)

Jesus Christ said, Go ye into all the world and preach the Gospel to all nations; baptising them in the name of The Father, of the Son, of the Holy Spirit.

How often do we carry out this task?

I find evangelising by certain Christians malicious



These Christians are the type that believe the peooe ignorant of Jesus' saving power would make heaven or be judged by their works



I find it malicious cuz these Christians go into villages where the people are living peacefully and tell them about Jesus - whom majority would reject as they're worshipping another god or no god already - thereby canceling whatever chance those people have of making heaven



Check the meme below and understand better 2 Likes

Jesus is the only message; not even Church or Pastor. We only come to Church to grow our Faith in God through Jesus



http://www.hiswordxray.com/2016/03/the-centrality-of-christ-in-gospel_31.html?m=1 Yes, we must unveil the glory of Christ

When the spirit lead.

I don't know your definition of evangelism. But if it's walking around town ringing bells and telling people Jesus is coming soon, no, I don't do that.



I show love to my neighbour whenever I can and do not wish them evil. 1 Like

As am typing

Am evangelising



I have saved many sai babarist

Many zombies have regained consciousness



My man kyase is an example

I have cured many 2 Likes

Yawn

A lot of people actually thinks that pastors can help them make heaven....

They worship pastors instead of God

They give pastors instead of God



God is the needy around you

He does not own a private jet



I don't evangelise but I advice. There are many churches to evangelise and speak the word to people.

The type of evangelizing they do now is



"Come to our church, it's a bible believing church"



We re so busy now converting souls from one church to another 1 Like

247

Cant remember d last time I did dat

The Mod that banned me for saying the truth, God will ban you from entering His Kingdom cus I will not stop saying the truth for your sake.

You can go ahead and do it again

Jehovahs witnesses are the only organization doing that.

a sec ago

Preach your God to whoever that wishes to hear like the Jehova Witness.

Coming to create nuisance at the market square or streets should involve the wrath of the Government

Learn from Jehovah's witnesses

Evangelism is not only when you carry your bible and bell to the market place. There's a lot you can do to draw souls to Christ, and in a decent way, like what this brother is doing at https://www.purityposts.com