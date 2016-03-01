₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2016-03-01
|How Often Do You Evangelise? by Omooba77: 7:24am
Jesus Christ said, Go ye into all the world and preach the Gospel to all nations; baptising them in the name of The Father, of the Son, of the Holy Spirit.
How often do we carry out this task?
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by CuteMadridista: 7:30am
I find evangelising by certain Christians malicious
These Christians are the type that believe the peooe ignorant of Jesus' saving power would make heaven or be judged by their works
I find it malicious cuz these Christians go into villages where the people are living peacefully and tell them about Jesus - whom majority would reject as they're worshipping another god or no god already - thereby canceling whatever chance those people have of making heaven
Check the meme below and understand better
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Omooba77: 8:26am
Jesus is the only message; not even Church or Pastor. We only come to Church to grow our Faith in God through Jesus
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Hiswordxray(m): 8:50am
Yes, we must unveil the glory of Christ
http://www.hiswordxray.com/2016/03/the-centrality-of-christ-in-gospel_31.html?m=1
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Lec25(m): 8:52am
When the spirit lead.
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by lelvin(m): 8:53am
I don't know your definition of evangelism. But if it's walking around town ringing bells and telling people Jesus is coming soon, no, I don't do that.
I show love to my neighbour whenever I can and do not wish them evil.
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by ZombieTAMER: 8:53am
As am typing
Am evangelising
I have saved many sai babarist
Many zombies have regained consciousness
My man kyase is an example
I have cured many
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by tstx(m): 8:54am
Yawn
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by ZombieTAMER: 8:56am
Omooba77:
A lot of people actually thinks that pastors can help them make heaven....
They worship pastors instead of God
They give pastors instead of God
God is the needy around you
He does not own a private jet
I rest my case
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by SpyAC(m): 8:57am
Omooba77:none of ur business hw I evangelize.
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Haywise: 8:59am
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Chikita66(f): 8:59am
I don't evangelise but I advice. There are many churches to evangelise and speak the word to people.
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by tolugar: 9:00am
The type of evangelizing they do now is
"Come to our church, it's a bible believing church"
We re so busy now converting souls from one church to another
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by oPPOSEE: 9:01am
247
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Uyi168(m): 9:06am
ZombieTAMER:..Lol,funny guy
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by naijaadvance: 9:19am
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by sinaj(f): 9:19am
Cant remember d last time I did dat
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Kyase(m): 9:21am
ZombieTAMER:may the Lord forgive you. Amen
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Ezedon(m): 9:21am
The Mod that banned me for saying the truth, God will ban you from entering His Kingdom cus I will not stop saying the truth for your sake.
You can go ahead and do it again
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by itzUrboykally(m): 9:26am
Jehovahs witnesses are the only organization doing that.
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Omooba77: 9:27am
SpyAC:Ok sir; just do it faithfully
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Omooba77: 9:33am
ZombieTAMER:You only see their jets sir, but you dont see their sacrifices and giving....Mark 14:1-7...God bless you sir....Nevertheless in the days of Jesus ship and donkeys were means of movement.
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by BIXYBABE(f): 9:34am
a sec ago
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by okeke00(m): 9:48am
Preach your God to whoever that wishes to hear like the Jehova Witness.
Coming to create nuisance at the market square or streets should involve the wrath of the Government
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Etuagievin(m): 9:49am
Learn from Jehovah's witnesses
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Godssword1(m): 9:54am
Evangelism is not only when you carry your bible and bell to the market place. There's a lot you can do to draw souls to Christ, and in a decent way, like what this brother is doing at https://www.purityposts.com
|Re: How Often Do You Evangelise? by Pataricatering(f): 10:02am
Any small thing you people will shout Islamization yet you are the ones always accosting people in their homes , on public transportation , in hostels , in the road etc “ spreading the gospel “ . Nobody accuses you of “ christianization . Stop violating people’s privacy and space unless they request you too ! It’s rude !
