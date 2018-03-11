Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / What Happens When A Footballer Needs To Use The Toilet In The Middle Of A Match? (20210 Views)

What Happens To The Used Kits Of Football Players After A Match? / Mourinho Gives Marcos Rojo Banana During A Match (Photos) / Kanu Nwankwo's Son, Sean Takes After Him As A Footballer, Scores 4 Goals (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Laws of the Game, of course, make it cautionable misconduct for a player to leave the field of play, but this is intended to punish disregard of the spatial limits of the field, or unsporting departure from the field to put an opponent offside, or to unsportingly quit the game. A Referee would treat leaving to answer an urgent call of nature as he would treat a need to remedy an equipment or uniform problem, allowing the player to leave the match. The player would report his return to the Referee or another official, the player’s uniform and equipment would be checked (NOT what you might be thinking!), and the Referee would beckon the player to reenter as soon as possible, even during play, as long as the reentry causes no unfair disadvantage to the opponents.



Relieving oneself on the field would be highly unsporting, causing a nuisance or unpleasantness for others, perhaps making that location on the field or ground unplayable, if only temporarily. Recreational players occasionally find themselves unable to find a sanitary convenience near the field, and it may happen that a player might need to step off the field behind the goal to “kneel in prayer” (sometimes said to be “dribbling behind the goal”) and relieve a minor need. Defecation on or near the field (a la Lineker), or in a nearby area, would be highly offensive to the Game and to the public, and once the offense was committed, unless the event was severely involuntary, a player might be cautioned for unsporting behavior.







https://www.quora.com/What-happens-if-a-soccer-player-needs-to-use-the-toilet-in-the-middle-of-a-match/answer/Jim-Gordon?share=f80d6a71&srid=uM0tS The player resists the urge, as would anyone. When the situation becomes imperative, the player goes to the nearest toilet. At the professional league level, there should be one very close by under the grandstand. The player leaves, with a word to a teammate and to an official.The Laws of the Game, of course, make it cautionable misconduct for a player to leave the field of play, but this is intended to punish disregard of the spatial limits of the field, or unsporting departure from the field to put an opponent offside, or to unsportingly quit the game. A Referee would treat leaving to answer an urgent call of nature as he would treat a need to remedy an equipment or uniform problem, allowing the player to leave the match. The player would report his return to the Referee or another official, the player’s uniform and equipment would be checked (NOT what you might be thinking!), and the Referee would beckon the player to reenter as soon as possible, even during play, as long as the reentry causes no unfair disadvantage to the opponents.Relieving oneself on the field would be highly unsporting, causing a nuisance or unpleasantness for others, perhaps making that location on the field or ground unplayable, if only temporarily. Recreational players occasionally find themselves unable to find a sanitary convenience near the field, and it may happen that a player might need to step off the field behind the goal to “kneel in prayer” (sometimes said to be “dribbling behind the goal”) and relieve a minor need. Defecation on or near the field (a la Lineker), or in a nearby area, would be highly offensive to the Game and to the public, and once the offense was committed, unless the event was severely involuntary, a player might be cautioned for unsporting behavior. 1 Like 2 Shares

It can never happen. You already know you have match so u won't eat 3hrs to match. 31 Likes

He will be substituted naani. Eleyi tun gbenu tan oo 3 Likes

k

He will feign injury and be substituted 11 Likes 1 Share

He will be substituted.....next question...pls 6 Likes

There was a time nairaland peeps used to answer questions like quora guys 86 Likes 2 Shares

Hashimyussufamao:

He will be substituted naani. Eleyi tun gbenu tan oo

How? When the coach knows he has only three substitute to make... How? When the coach knows he has only three substitute to make... 1 Like

As a footballer, you are not adviced to eat heavy food three hours before the match because of digestion. Having complied to that rule, there can never be instance where you will have to go to the rest room.



Shikena 29 Likes

Kylekent59:

It can never happen. You already know who have match so u won't eat 3hrs to match. If I no eat which energy I go use play soccer? If I no eat which energy I go use play soccer? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Omo all doz kind poo wey need emergency. U go run pass Usain bolt... 1 Like

He makes this gesture and head straight to the tunnel 56 Likes

na to wear pampams enter pitch na 4 Likes

na to poo for field na 5 Likes 1 Share

A football match is 45minutes...



So the thread is useless





Unless the athlete is sick... He or she won't be cleared to participate 2 Likes

Kylekent59:

It can never happen. You already know who have match so u won't eat 3hrs to match. It happened yesterday ! ! ! sergio ramos It happened yesterday ! ! ! sergio ramos 28 Likes 2 Shares

ednut1:

smh unbeliever. You don't play football obviously unbeliever. You don't play football obviously

He(the player) will ask the referee for permission, and he will go and do his thing while the match continues. Case in point, Eibar- Madrid this weekend, Sergio Ramos was pressed and he took permission from the ref, and he was gone for like five minutes or so. 8 Likes

Kylekent59:

It can never happen. You already know who have match so u won't eat 3hrs to match. It happened on Saturday to Sergio Ramos in the match against eibar....Dude was gone for about 5 mins It happened on Saturday to Sergio Ramos in the match against eibar....Dude was gone for about 5 mins 5 Likes 2 Shares

Kylekent59:

It can never happen. You already know who have match so u won't eat 3hrs to match.

It happened in Real Madrid's last match this weekend It happened in Real Madrid's last match this weekend 4 Likes 1 Share

I dnt think it can ever happen. Its what they v been doing for years na. So they should know how to take care of d feeling.

IamJix:





The matter tire me



I no even know wetin to type



Imagine say hot shiiit hold keeper as him wan catch penalty



But we know it's not possible sha 3 Likes

it happened to ramos yesterday. he left the field, went to poo den came bk 10mins bf end of game.so is allowed when needed. 3 Likes

The player will take an excuse leave from the ref and will then proceed to the rest room... there is usually a time limit sha. Case study was the Eibar vs Madrid match yesterday.

That said, it very much rarely happens if one is keeping to the pre-match dieting guidelines 2 Likes

VACANCY in Anambra & Delta



Position: Business Development Associate



Who we want: the candidate should have the ability to work independently and have a strong background in training, coaching and mentoring and strong past experience in understanding business and marketing as well as a solid understanding of coaching principles as it relates to entrepreneurial venture. Strong communication and interpersonal skills are required.



Employment type: Full time and requires frequent travel to develop and support the network of entrepreneurs.



Responsibilities include:

• Train new Entrepreneurs in business skills, entrepreneurship skills, technical knowledge, leadership skills and agency skills using the methodology

• Coach new and existing Entrepreneurs by providing guidance, support and challenge to help them build and grow their businesses

• Work alongside Entrepreneurs to identify opportunities

• Work alongside Entrepreneurs to identify solutions to their business challenges

• Work alongside Entrepreneurs develop long-term, well-defined goals and realistic action plans to increase their sales to new and existing customers

• Aid in the identification of new products or services for existing markets or, new markets for existing products and services

• Arrange and facilitate weekly meetings with Entrepreneurs in their communities

• Manage logistics for distribution of products for region, including ordering, safe keeping and distribution of product for entrepreneurs’ inventories

• Process all sales transactions in accordance with procedures

• Maintain and update all required reports and data

• Achieve impact targets for region aligned with enterprise goals Qualifications



Qualification & required qualities:

• Post-secondary degree in a business management or a related field

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Fluency in English and at least one local language

• Strong IT and social media skills

• Strong recordkeeping skills, attention to detail

• Self-starter and highly motivated

• Ability to accept and provide constructive feedback

• Effective deadline management skills

• Strong customer service orientation

• Superior organizational skills and time management

• Self-motivated and ability to work independently

• Team-oriented and flexible

• Demonstrated experience working with small business

• Demonstrated facilitation and coaching experience. Community leadership / sale experience a plus

• Willingness to travel to remote areas for community engagement



Compensation: a competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience, including health insurance.



How to apply: interested and qualified candidates should send their resume to vgnconsult@yahoo.com and copy apexlad12@gmail.com. Please include “Business Development Associate/State you are applying for” in subject. E,g. Business Development Associate/Anambra.



Please, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.





Professional footballers watch what they eat and at the right time...





I think it goes out in form heat too Not saying it can't happen but is very difficult to see such incident...Professional footballers watch what they eat and at the right time...I think it goes out in form heat too

It can never happen. You already know who have match so u won't eat 3hrs to match. That's big lie ,you may say is not common . It happened yesterday during Real Madrid match . 1 Like