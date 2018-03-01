Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House (7839 Views)

“I Was Only Joking” – Actress Ronke Oshodi Says As She Cries Profusely As She Re / Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Evicted From Big Brother Nigeria In 2006 (Throwback Photos) / Photos/video: Sisters Weep Profusely As They Bury Their Brother On His Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Alex, who was shocked, immediately burst into tears when Ebuka announced Leo and Ifu as the next evicted housemates.







http://www.ukrido.com/2018/03/bbnaija-alex-cries-profusely-as-leo-got-evicted-from-the-house/ Big Brother housemate Alex, couldn’t control herself any longer as she cried profusely upon hearing that her “romantic pair” Leo was evicted from the house, alongside Ifu Ennada.Alex, who was shocked, immediately burst into tears when Ebuka announced Leo and Ifu as the next evicted housemates.

This chic is really real 2 Likes

Watin barca play on Saturday?? 12 Likes 2 Shares

Why she dy cry like say dm nor go Meet for Nigeria......if i slap her eh 7 Likes 1 Share

Wetin consigne me

omo I go like wan Bleep dis gal doggy her as is damn 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

water plenty for her eyes

Mention one pesin wey cry EPP! 1 Like

Make she gather follow him naaa

I'm proud I belong to the 1% nigerians that doesn't watch this shitty show 7 Likes

She would have gone with him na ,yeye dey smell.

up super eagles 2 Likes 2 Shares

na waoh tis wan na Town Crier o!!!

Excuse to get laid then 1 of the guys in the house go con form shoulder to cry on

p.s someone help me with that boy with the yeen yeen yeen face

Hope the cry is not for what im thinking

Water plenty for her eyes ni

Sirventor01:

Excuse to get laid then 1 of the guys in the house go con form shoulder to cry on

p.s someone help me with that boy with the yeen yeen yeen face



@your service @your service 4 Likes

Did she loose her husband?

She will be evicted soon

Bolustical:

Petr Cech kept a record 200 clean sheet in his match against Watford. The mumu is growing old and rusty, the sooner Arsenal get rid of him the greater their chances of silverware are The mumu is growing old and rusty, the sooner Arsenal get rid of him the greater their chances of silverware are 2 Likes 1 Share

Broda lasisi must hear this.. Is she mad?



Crying over one jolojolo and two eggs...

dirtydiva:

Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes so far...1vote = 30naira...

11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...

And the winner goes home with 45 million naira...Voters stays at home with shi shi. Some people gathered 14 person kept them in one house in south Africa, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.



#YourPrayerPoint

"My father my father, Anywhere they have tied my sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now."

Oya those involved begin to praaaay...



the funniest thing is that they would leave der work/office early jz 2 watch diz poo du u guyz stil remember the dapchi galz? mehn we ar all smiling and suffering in diz country the funniest thing is that they would leave der work/office early jz 2 watch diz poo du u guyz stil remember the dapchi galz? mehn we ar all smiling and suffering in diz country

GIDIBANKZ:

Why she dy cry like say dm nor go Meet for Nigeria......if i slap her eh

the poo is no hosted in naija? the poo is no hosted in naija?

abeg na eviction not death sentence .. wunna go connect for Nigeria na. we are together in this APC govt. no body is going anywhere, so chil