|BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by doneyor(m): 9:47pm
Big Brother housemate Alex, couldn’t control herself any longer as she cried profusely upon hearing that her “romantic pair” Leo was evicted from the house, alongside Ifu Ennada.
Alex, who was shocked, immediately burst into tears when Ebuka announced Leo and Ifu as the next evicted housemates.
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Earthbound(m): 9:51pm
This chic is really real
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:56pm
Watin barca play on Saturday??
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:57pm
Why she dy cry like say dm nor go Meet for Nigeria......if i slap her eh
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by chukslawrence(m): 10:32pm
Wetin consigne me
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Esomchi800(m): 10:32pm
omo I go like wan Bleep dis gal doggy her as is damn
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by AngelicBeing: 10:33pm
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by darocha1(m): 10:33pm
water plenty for her eyes
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Innobee99(m): 10:33pm
Mention one pesin wey cry EPP!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by neolboy(m): 10:33pm
Make she gather follow him naaa
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by opyzy(m): 10:34pm
I'm proud I belong to the 1% nigerians that doesn't watch this shitty show
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by dexterush(f): 10:34pm
She would have gone with him na ,yeye dey smell.
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by psp2pc(m): 10:35pm
up super eagles
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Carlyboi(m): 10:36pm
na waoh tis wan na Town Crier o!!!
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Sirventor01(m): 10:38pm
Excuse to get laid then 1 of the guys in the house go con form shoulder to cry on
p.s someone help me with that boy with the yeen yeen yeen face
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by allanphash7(m): 10:39pm
Hope the cry is not for what im thinking
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Euouae: 10:40pm
Water plenty for her eyes ni
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by link2ok22: 10:41pm
Sirventor01:
@your service
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by MillionDollars: 10:44pm
Did she loose her husband?
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by MhizzAJ(f): 10:44pm
She will be evicted soon
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by GoroTango(m): 10:45pm
Bolustical:The mumu is growing old and rusty, the sooner Arsenal get rid of him the greater their chances of silverware are
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Worksunlimited: 10:53pm
Broda lasisi must hear this.. Is she mad?
Crying over one jolojolo and two eggs...
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by tinny898(m): 11:05pm
dirtydiva:
the funniest thing is that they would leave der work/office early jz 2 watch diz poo du u guyz stil remember the dapchi galz? mehn we ar all smiling and suffering in diz country
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by kalvoken: 11:08pm
GIDIBANKZ:
the poo is no hosted in naija?
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Bigseven(m): 11:13pm
abeg na eviction not death sentence .. wunna go connect for Nigeria na. we are together in this APC govt. no body is going anywhere, so chil
|Re: BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House by Nwaohafia1(f): 11:14pm
opyzy:
Only poor people say Stout is bitter.
