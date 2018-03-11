Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) (7489 Views)

She wrote;"Happy Mother’s Day to My Amazing Mama, the kindest and not selfless human I have ever met. Thank you for being you, Always... I love you Forever��❤️�����... And a very Beautiful & Happy Mother’s Day to all the women out there, doing whatever it takes to be a Good Mama to your lil babies- May God continue to bless you all and make your load a little lighter. Sending you Only Love, Light, Rainbows & Sunshine all at once�.... Wait, Hold Up! Y’all really DO NOT know which one is me? Seriously ����I was gonna answer then I saw that more than a few people can’t figure out which is me! Lol this was before the Legendary Nose ring in which I’m so very proud of by the way�"



Hmm i must admit she has a beautiful family, a gorgeous mum and a wonderful siblings.





It's so sad that at her age, she is still waiting for private jet owners and jumping from ubi Franklyn's dick to another.



If her mother behaved like her,, her mum would not have given birth that early to her and her siblings..



Tboss should put her pants on,, look for a steady man and settle down..



I know she is older than the likes of mercy Johnson and co,, which are all married women with kids.. 15 Likes 2 Shares

They look cute. 4 Likes

I saw two Tbosses 8 Likes

I wonder how that disgusting nose ring pass as a fashion accessory to her and her likes. Its discomforting, look at her mom how well she looks.



Look at her brother how handsome and simple he looks, some ladies always bringing shame to their families To achieve that, she must remove that disgusting nose ring that makes her look so irritating and whorishI wonder how that disgusting nose ring pass as a fashion accessory to her and her likes. Its discomforting, look at her mom how well she looks.Look at her brother how handsome and simple he looks, some ladies always bringing shame to their families 8 Likes 1 Share

hahahahahahhahah So true hahahahahahhahahSo true 1 Like

Ovoko! Na oyinbo the mama be

Which one of them babes is T Boss sef?

All I know is this look cute

I only see the other Tboss she's cute!

she just needs to stay away from controversies marriage isn't the problem with hershe just needs to stay away from controversies 1 Like

Beautiful family.

What exactly is legendary about that nose ring that makes her look like a marked pig? How can she be proud of it? People and misplaced priorities shaa.



Nice family though. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Her sister almost looks like her twin. 1 Like

To achieve that, she must remove that disgusting nose ring that makes her look so irritating and whorish



I wonder how that disgusting nose ring pass as a fashion accessory to her and her likes. Its discomforting, look at her mom how well she looks.



Look at her brother how handsome and simple he looks, some ladies always bringing shame to their families

Hmmm, should Linda ikeji and Rita Dominic remove their earrings too....



Her live her business Hmmm, should Linda ikeji and Rita Dominic remove their earrings too....Her live her business 3 Likes

OK.

*covers my face* Did she say ‘not selfless’*covers my face* 5 Likes

I now know where those ur funny behaviors is coming from., but where is ur father?

OK that's one bee-you-tea-full family. But where's daddy na. Why dads keep getting underappreviated?



I see ya OluwaTbuzz, to the right, to the right.

What did man Utd play yesterday?

so she aint original

silly Nigerians once una see pale skin ....that is to say they are cute....... pale ain't cute.......BLACK IS CUTE 1 Like

What exactly is legendary about that nose ring that makes her look like a marked pig? How can she be proud of it? People and misplaced priorities shaa.



Nice family though.

Taye ba log-in si account aye omobinrin, ti won bawa setan lati highjack ogo omoge na, ibe loti ma nbere. (in Woli Aroles voice) lol Taye ba log-in si account aye omobinrin, ti won bawa setan lati highjack ogo omoge na, ibe loti ma nbere. (in Woli Aroles voice) lol

nobody wants a chick filled with controversies..

and nobody wants to carry a nose ring wearing woman to he's mama..

nevertheless her life her biz nobody wants a chick filled with controversies..and nobody wants to carry a nose ring wearing woman to he's mama..nevertheless her life her biz

Did she say ‘not selfless’ *covers my face*



Lol. I thought I was the only one who noticed.





Her mum looks really young and cute. I'm guessing her mum's the one wearing the flared print skirt and holding a red bag. Lol. I thought I was the only one who noticed.Her mum looks really young and cute. I'm guessing her mum's the one wearing the flared print skirt and holding a red bag. 1 Like

Hmmm, should Linda ikeji and Rita Dominic remove their earrings too....



Her live her business





those two Peep's you just called their village people don sit down for their matter those two Peep's you just called their village people don sit down for their matter