₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,559 members, 4,129,088 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 07:26 AM

T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) (7489 Views)

Olakunle Churchill Celebrates Mother's Birthday With A Private Dinner In Europe / Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid / Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 12:55am
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tboss is in the spirit of celebration as she took to her Instagram page to praise her mom on mother's day.

She wrote;"Happy Mother’s Day to My Amazing Mama, the kindest and not selfless human I have ever met. Thank you for being you, Always... I love you Forever��❤️�����... And a very Beautiful & Happy Mother’s Day to all the women out there, doing whatever it takes to be a Good Mama to your lil babies- May God continue to bless you all and make your load a little lighter. Sending you Only Love, Light, Rainbows & Sunshine all at once�.... Wait, Hold Up! Y’all really DO NOT know which one is me? Seriously����I was gonna answer then I saw that more than a few people can’t figure out which is me! Lol this was before the Legendary Nose ring in which I’m so very proud of by the way�"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgMy92whZSn

Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/03/11/t-boss-gushes-over-her-mom/

1 Like

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 1:07am
lalasticlala
Seun
Marpol
Mynd44
Fynestboi
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 2:05am
Hmm i must admit she has a beautiful family, a gorgeous mum and a wonderful siblings.


It's so sad that at her age, she is still waiting for private jet owners and jumping from ubi Franklyn's dick to another.

If her mother behaved like her,, her mum would not have given birth that early to her and her siblings..

Tboss should put her pants on,, look for a steady man and settle down..

I know she is older than the likes of mercy Johnson and co,, which are all married women with kids..

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Elnino4ladies: 3:23am
They look cute.

4 Likes

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by femi4: 4:30am
I saw two Tbosses

8 Likes

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by SAVEDBABA(m): 5:11am
Omo
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Donald3d(m): 5:12am
shocked shocked shocked
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by franchasng(m): 5:14am
DrinkLimca:
Hmm i must admit she has a beautiful family, a gorgeous mum and a wonderful siblings.


It's so sad that at her age, she is still waiting for private jet owners and jumping from ubi Franklyn's dick to another.

If her mother behaved like her,, her mum would not have given birth that early to her and her siblings..

Tboss should put her pants on,, look for a steady man and settle down..

I know she is older than the likes of mercy Johnson and co,, which are all married women with kids..
To achieve that, she must remove that disgusting nose ring that makes her look so irritating and whorish sad

I wonder how that disgusting nose ring pass as a fashion accessory to her and her likes. Its discomforting, look at her mom how well she looks.

Look at her brother how handsome and simple he looks, some ladies always bringing shame to their families cry

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by FVCKWOMEN(m): 5:17am
DrinkLimca:
Hmm i must admit she has a beautiful family, a gorgeous mum and a wonderful siblings.


It's so sad that at her age, she is still waiting for private jet owners and jumping from ubi Franklyn's dick to another.

If her mother behaved like her,, her mum would not have given birth that early to her and her siblings..

Tboss should put her pants on,, look for a steady man and settle down..

I know she is older than the likes of mercy Johnson and co,, which are all married women with kids..

hahahahahahhahah grin cheesy So true cheesy

1 Like

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by ELgordo(m): 5:19am
Ovoko! Na oyinbo the mama be
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by tesppidd: 5:25am
Which one of them babes is T Boss sef?
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by xmanco42: 5:26am
All I know is this look cute

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by NaijaElba(m): 5:26am
I only see the other Tboss she's cute!
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by tesppidd: 5:28am
DrinkLimca:
Hmm i must admit she has a beautiful family, a gorgeous mum and a wonderful siblings.


It's so sad that at her age, she is still waiting for private jet owners and jumping from ubi Franklyn's dick to another.

If her mother behaved like her,, her mum would not have given birth that early to her and her siblings..

Tboss should put her pants on,, look for a steady man and settle down..

I know she is older than the likes of mercy Johnson and co,, which are all married women with kids..
marriage isn't the problem with her

she just needs to stay away from controversies

1 Like

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Atiku2019: 5:31am
smiley
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Pavore9: 5:31am
Beautiful family.
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by eagleonearth(m): 5:39am
What exactly is legendary about that nose ring that makes her look like a marked pig? How can she be proud of it? People and misplaced priorities shaa.

Nice family though.

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by eleojo23: 5:43am
Her sister almost looks like her twin.

1 Like

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by teamsynergy: 5:45am
franchasng:
To achieve that, she must remove that disgusting nose ring that makes her look so irritating and whorish sad

I wonder how that disgusting nose ring pass as a fashion accessory to her and her likes. Its discomforting, look at her mom how well she looks.

Look at her brother how handsome and simple he looks, some ladies always bringing shame to their families cry

Hmmm, should Linda ikeji and Rita Dominic remove their earrings too....

Her live her business

3 Likes

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by swagdopey: 5:59am
OK.
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by labbyboi(m): 6:07am
Did she say ‘not selfless’ *covers my face*

5 Likes

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by hokafor(m): 6:10am
I now know where those ur funny behaviors is coming from., but where is ur father?
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by pressplay411(m): 6:21am
OK that's one bee-you-tea-full family. But where's daddy na. Why dads keep getting underappreviated?

I see ya OluwaTbuzz, to the right, to the right.
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by saaedlee: 6:22am
What did man Utd play yesterday?
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by falcon01: 6:22am
so she aint original
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by nairalanduseles: 6:23am
silly Nigerians once una see pale skin ....that is to say they are cute....... pale ain't cute.......BLACK IS CUTE

1 Like

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by pressplay411(m): 6:24am
eagleonearth:
What exactly is legendary about that nose ring that makes her look like a marked pig? How can she be proud of it? People and misplaced priorities shaa.

Nice family though.

Taye ba log-in si account aye omobinrin, ti won bawa setan lati highjack ogo omoge na, ibe loti ma nbere. (in Woli Aroles voice) lol
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by marvin906(m): 6:26am
DrinkLimca:
Hmm i must admit she has a beautiful family, a gorgeous mum and a wonderful siblings.


It's so sad that at her age, she is still waiting for private jet owners and jumping from ubi Franklyn's dick to another.

If her mother behaved like her,, her mum would not have given birth that early to her and her siblings..

Tboss should put her pants on,, look for a steady man and settle down..

I know she is older than the likes of mercy Johnson and co,, which are all married women with kids..




nobody wants a chick filled with controversies..
and nobody wants to carry a nose ring wearing woman to he's mama..
nevertheless her life her biz
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by PrimadonnaO(f): 6:27am
labbyboi:
Did she say ‘not selfless’ *covers my face*


Lol. I thought I was the only one who noticed. grin


Her mum looks really young and cute. I'm guessing her mum's the one wearing the flared print skirt and holding a red bag.

1 Like

Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by marvin906(m): 6:28am
teamsynergy:


Hmmm, should Linda ikeji and Rita Dominic remove their earrings too....

Her live her business



those two Peep's you just called their village people don sit down for their matter
Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Elowhite8(m): 6:38am
franchasng:
To achieve that, she must remove that disgusting nose ring that makes her look so irritating and whorish sad

I wonder how that disgusting nose ring pass as a fashion accessory to her and her likes. Its discomforting, look at her mom how well she looks.

Look at her brother how handsome and simple he looks, some ladies always bringing shame to their families cry
until you learn that people have different views of life that is when you will be matured. Just know it that not everything you does that people like.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

How Much Will You Pay For A Nigerian Celebrity's Old Stuff? / ''dating Dammy Krane Was An Immature Move''; Chidinma Says In New Interview / Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria Contestants: Who Is The Prettiest? (pictures)

Viewing this topic: Olotubodmas(m), sleekicon(f), mrpunter, mcocolok(m), lalasticlala(m), emmyclassic(m), Michelle55(f), nma22, BusterG, BhossTee(m), dayotheone(m), davbaba, yvonnechaka(f), Callmehiyce(m), phaney3(m), MustiizRaja(m), nedzuby, sonsomegrigbo, ERICOPLC(m), arejibadz(m), postbox, sexybbstar(f), HENRY940, IreneEloho(f), Lataability(m), rickieflamez, ibakakand(m), iammaKING(m), beekayz(m), Goldstar24(f), nairalanduseles, bello73(m), kaywise000, odigilimorrison(m), Dyt(f), dennisworld1(m), mickeysylva, escoly(m), GraceEmmanuel, Biggers82(m) and 71 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.