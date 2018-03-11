₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 12:55am
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tboss is in the spirit of celebration as she took to her Instagram page to praise her mom on mother's day.
She wrote;"Happy Mother’s Day to My Amazing Mama, the kindest and not selfless human I have ever met. Thank you for being you, Always... I love you Forever��❤️�����... And a very Beautiful & Happy Mother’s Day to all the women out there, doing whatever it takes to be a Good Mama to your lil babies- May God continue to bless you all and make your load a little lighter. Sending you Only Love, Light, Rainbows & Sunshine all at once�.... Wait, Hold Up! Y’all really DO NOT know which one is me? Seriously����I was gonna answer then I saw that more than a few people can’t figure out which is me! Lol this was before the Legendary Nose ring in which I’m so very proud of by the way�"
1 Like
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 1:07am
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 2:05am
Hmm i must admit she has a beautiful family, a gorgeous mum and a wonderful siblings.
It's so sad that at her age, she is still waiting for private jet owners and jumping from ubi Franklyn's dick to another.
If her mother behaved like her,, her mum would not have given birth that early to her and her siblings..
Tboss should put her pants on,, look for a steady man and settle down..
I know she is older than the likes of mercy Johnson and co,, which are all married women with kids..
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Elnino4ladies: 3:23am
They look cute.
4 Likes
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by femi4: 4:30am
I saw two Tbosses
8 Likes
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by SAVEDBABA(m): 5:11am
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Donald3d(m): 5:12am
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by franchasng(m): 5:14am
DrinkLimca:To achieve that, she must remove that disgusting nose ring that makes her look so irritating and whorish
I wonder how that disgusting nose ring pass as a fashion accessory to her and her likes. Its discomforting, look at her mom how well she looks.
Look at her brother how handsome and simple he looks, some ladies always bringing shame to their families
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by FVCKWOMEN(m): 5:17am
DrinkLimca:
hahahahahahhahah So true
1 Like
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by ELgordo(m): 5:19am
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by tesppidd: 5:25am
Which one of them babes is T Boss sef?
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by xmanco42: 5:26am
All I know is this look cute
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by NaijaElba(m): 5:26am
I only see the other Tboss she's cute!
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by tesppidd: 5:28am
DrinkLimca:marriage isn't the problem with her
she just needs to stay away from controversies
1 Like
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Atiku2019: 5:31am
Beautiful family.
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by eagleonearth(m): 5:39am
What exactly is legendary about that nose ring that makes her look like a marked pig? How can she be proud of it? People and misplaced priorities shaa.
Nice family though.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by eleojo23: 5:43am
Her sister almost looks like her twin.
1 Like
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by teamsynergy: 5:45am
franchasng:
Hmmm, should Linda ikeji and Rita Dominic remove their earrings too....
Her live her business
3 Likes
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by swagdopey: 5:59am
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by labbyboi(m): 6:07am
Did she say ‘not selfless’ *covers my face*
5 Likes
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by hokafor(m): 6:10am
I now know where those ur funny behaviors is coming from., but where is ur father?
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by pressplay411(m): 6:21am
OK that's one bee-you-tea-full family. But where's daddy na. Why dads keep getting underappreviated?
I see ya OluwaTbuzz, to the right, to the right.
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by saaedlee: 6:22am
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by falcon01: 6:22am
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by nairalanduseles: 6:23am
silly Nigerians once una see pale skin ....that is to say they are cute....... pale ain't cute.......BLACK IS CUTE
1 Like
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by pressplay411(m): 6:24am
eagleonearth:
Taye ba log-in si account aye omobinrin, ti won bawa setan lati highjack ogo omoge na, ibe loti ma nbere. (in Woli Aroles voice) lol
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by marvin906(m): 6:26am
DrinkLimca:
nobody wants a chick filled with controversies..
and nobody wants to carry a nose ring wearing woman to he's mama..
nevertheless her life her biz
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by PrimadonnaO(f): 6:27am
labbyboi:
Lol. I thought I was the only one who noticed.
Her mum looks really young and cute. I'm guessing her mum's the one wearing the flared print skirt and holding a red bag.
1 Like
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by marvin906(m): 6:28am
teamsynergy:
those two Peep's you just called their village people don sit down for their matter
|Re: T Boss Gushes Over Her Mom As She Celebrates Mother's Day (photos) by Elowhite8(m): 6:38am
franchasng:until you learn that people have different views of life that is when you will be matured. Just know it that not everything you does that people like.
1 Like
