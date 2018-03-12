₦airaland Forum

Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by Islie: 6:34am
Mudiaga Affe , Calabar





THE Cross River State Police Command on Friday arrested three Internet fraudsters , also known as yahoo- boys, with charms which they used in defrauding and dispossessing their victims of money and other valuables.

This was just as another group of five yahoo- boys were also arrested on the streets of Calabar .

The Commissioner of Police in the state , Mr. Hafiz Inuwa , who disclosed this in Calabar during the parade of the suspects , gave the names of the yahoo boys that were arrested with charms as 22-year - old Chukwuemeka Ahunanya ; Francis Ugochukwu , 25 ; and Emmanuel Chukwuma, 25.

The CP said the three - man gang had confessed to belonging to a syndicate that was using charms to hypnotise potential victims .

Inuwa said , “ On February 23 , 2018 , at about 0940 hours, the following suspects were arrested in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area on a tip - off . They are Chukwuemeka Ahunanya , Francis Ugochukwu , and Emmanuel Chukwuma.

“ During interrogation , the suspects confessed to belonging to an Internet fraud group also known as yahoo boys. They used charms to defraud and dispossess unsuspecting members of the public of their hard - earned money and other valuables. Some charms were recovered from them during the search . ”

He said that investigation was ongoing to identify their victims , adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court.
Similarly, Inuwa disclosed that the command also on March 8 , 2018 arrested another set of Internet fraudsters .

“ We got a tip - off that five young men who specialise in Internet fraud were sighted along Itu Street , off Mary Slessor Avenue, in Calabar , ostensibly to commit a crime .

“ The following five suspects were arrested by men of the Special Anti - Robbery Squad : Emmanuel Anthony , 33; Victor Eyo, 23; Joshua Archibong , 22 ; Michael Oyo , 23 ; and Edet Emmanuel , 20 , ” he said .

Inuwa disclosed that items recovered from the suspects were a pair of scissors , bottles of CSP Codeine, some mobile phones , ATM cards, play station and ML 350 Mercedes Benz SUV.

When interrogated by Southern City News, one of the suspects who specialised in using charms, Ahunanya , said the gang introduced the use of charms to defraud their victims two weeks ago .

Ahunanya , who claimed to be a graduate of the Maritime Academy in Akwa Ibom State , said , “ We just introduced the use of charms into our business . Though we have not perfected it , we think it will work . We have seen others using it . We started it like two weeks ago. We get information that it works for others using it . ”

Another suspect , Chukwuma, said , “ We only started using the charms like two weeks ago and we have not seen its potency . We cannot tell if it will work because it has not worked for us . I am new in the yahoo business . ”

The Commissioner of Police said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded .


http://punchng.com/police-arrest-charms-bearing-yahoo-boys/
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by madridguy(m): 6:35am
Nigeria Police and their comedy.

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by stephleena(f): 6:38am
all in the name,of becoming overnight millionaire and also flaunting on I.G..
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by Olalan(m): 6:40am
Yahoo and juju is like 5 & 6. If you love your life and future stay away from friends who do yahoo you just might be their victim one day

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by princepeter566: 6:41am
they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders. when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ?

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by tayebest(m): 6:42am
The slay king mantra still dey their body, see as dey pose for camera! grin grin grin

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 6:42am
Chukwuemeka Ahunanya ,
Francis Ugochukwu,
Emmanuel Chukwuma.

Igbos are all...

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by tayebest(m): 6:44am
princepeter566:
they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders.
when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ?




Oga, what is bad is bad, what you just said is like encouraging them.
I better go into politics than to do this poo!

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 6:47am
Igbo is the richest tribe on the green planet. grin grin grin

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by hisxlency: 6:51am
i suspect an afonja reporting this news, so many repeatition of names. eeh my verdict is that they should only be locked up to cool off in jail, since it has been confirmed that no skull went missing

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by thesicilian: 6:54am
Strong and able young men who have decided to take the short cut to riches.
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 6:57am
stephleena:

not ur usual skull miners.. skulls weren't missing.. pls get something doing,it's Monday morning.. too early to exhibit foolishness.
I swear this thing really pain am. grin grin grin

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by kiddoiLL(m): 7:25am
python1:
Chukwuemeka Ahunanya ,
Francis Ugochukwu,
Emmanuel Chukwuma.

Igbos are all...
hisxlency:
i suspect an afonja reporting this news, so many repeatition of names. eeh my verdict is that they should only be locked up to cool off in jail, since it has been confirmed that no skull went missing
princepeter566:
they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders.
when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ?
Seun leave me lemme Slap these mofos!! Dem swear for una with tribalism??

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by Chibusnares: 7:33am
madridguy:
Nigeria Police and their comedy.

Hahahahahahah
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by Chibusnares: 7:33am
tayebest:
The slay king mantra still dey their body, see as dey pose for camera! grin grin grin

Hahhah! U seen, leave them joor
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by sonsomegrigbo: 7:52am
Will these Igbos ever stop featuring in the news for the wrong reasons?









you read 20 crimes and all are committed by Igbos..





frnkly speaking I'll give up on them if they don't stop






shioooorrrr
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 8:36am
kiddoiLL:
Se.un leave me lemme Slap these mofos!! Dem swear for una with tribalism??

These are the kind of threads they pop up and start preaching craps. Show me how you preached against this when similar comments were made about other places.

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 8:36am
grin
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by JasonScolari: 8:45am
Okay.

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by WizydXkoba(m): 10:14am
A
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by focus7: 10:17am
House did you notice the name of the criminals? They are the fake hardworking Jews again.

Calabar is the site for development, Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Portharcourt have been developed by the developers.
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by SAMBARRY: 10:17am
They have shifted their branch to calabargrin
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by kolafolabi(m): 10:17am
See their faces..Science students dem
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by simonlee(m): 10:18am
princepeter566:
they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders.
when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ?
Shuuuu.....

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by chuksjuve(m): 10:18am
Yahoo boy is now a title and brand lazy people want to get attached with ..

Advice to young people
Learn a skill,
Build an enterprise and watch yourself become a national and global brand .

Say no to short cut or ritual practices ....
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by adisabarber(m): 10:21am
Does Nigerian law now recognize juju? How do you want to prosecute them when there are no victims to confirm that these boys swindled them? You arrested them with charms.....So? I also go around with religious objects and noone intimidates me. If you must prosecute people it should be based on facts not confessions that was probably obtained under duress.

Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by able20(m): 10:21am
Normally Yahoo plus is a crime reserved for Yoruba boys why are the Igbos now trespassing.
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by judecares1: 10:21am
Nigerian police are the origin of charms
Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by mickapolo: 10:21am
k

(0) (1) (Reply)

