Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) (2435 Views)

Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) / DC Queen: Police Arrest 4 Yahoo Boys Over The Killing Of Ghanaian Slay Queen / Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mudiaga Affe , Calabar











THE Cross River State Police Command on Friday arrested three Internet fraudsters , also known as yahoo- boys, with charms which they used in defrauding and dispossessing their victims of money and other valuables.



This was just as another group of five yahoo- boys were also arrested on the streets of Calabar .



The Commissioner of Police in the state , Mr. Hafiz Inuwa , who disclosed this in Calabar during the parade of the suspects , gave the names of the yahoo boys that were arrested with charms as 22-year - old Chukwuemeka Ahunanya ; Francis Ugochukwu , 25 ; and Emmanuel Chukwuma, 25.



The CP said the three - man gang had confessed to belonging to a syndicate that was using charms to hypnotise potential victims .



Inuwa said , “ On February 23 , 2018 , at about 0940 hours, the following suspects were arrested in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area on a tip - off . They are Chukwuemeka Ahunanya , Francis Ugochukwu , and Emmanuel Chukwuma.



“ During interrogation , the suspects confessed to belonging to an Internet fraud group also known as yahoo boys. They used charms to defraud and dispossess unsuspecting members of the public of their hard - earned money and other valuables. Some charms were recovered from them during the search . ”



He said that investigation was ongoing to identify their victims , adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Similarly, Inuwa disclosed that the command also on March 8 , 2018 arrested another set of Internet fraudsters .



“ We got a tip - off that five young men who specialise in Internet fraud were sighted along Itu Street , off Mary Slessor Avenue, in Calabar , ostensibly to commit a crime .



“ The following five suspects were arrested by men of the Special Anti - Robbery Squad : Emmanuel Anthony , 33; Victor Eyo, 23; Joshua Archibong , 22 ; Michael Oyo , 23 ; and Edet Emmanuel , 20 , ” he said .



Inuwa disclosed that items recovered from the suspects were a pair of scissors , bottles of CSP Codeine, some mobile phones , ATM cards, play station and ML 350 Mercedes Benz SUV.



When interrogated by Southern City News, one of the suspects who specialised in using charms, Ahunanya , said the gang introduced the use of charms to defraud their victims two weeks ago .



Ahunanya , who claimed to be a graduate of the Maritime Academy in Akwa Ibom State , said , “ We just introduced the use of charms into our business . Though we have not perfected it , we think it will work . We have seen others using it . We started it like two weeks ago. We get information that it works for others using it . ”



Another suspect , Chukwuma, said , “ We only started using the charms like two weeks ago and we have not seen its potency . We cannot tell if it will work because it has not worked for us . I am new in the yahoo business . ”



The Commissioner of Police said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded .



http://punchng.com/police-arrest-charms-bearing-yahoo-boys/

Nigeria Police and their comedy. 2 Likes

all in the name,of becoming overnight millionaire and also flaunting on I.G..

Yahoo and juju is like 5 & 6. If you love your life and future stay away from friends who do yahoo you just might be their victim one day 1 Like

they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders. when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ? 4 Likes

The slay king mantra still dey their body, see as dey pose for camera! 1 Like

Chukwuemeka Ahunanya ,

Francis Ugochukwu,

Emmanuel Chukwuma.



Igbos are all... 1 Like

princepeter566:

they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders.

when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ?







Oga, what is bad is bad, what you just said is like encouraging them.

I better go into politics than to do this poo! Oga, what is bad is bad, what you just said is like encouraging them.I better go into politics than to do this poo! 3 Likes

Igbo is the richest tribe on the green planet.

i suspect an afonja reporting this news, so many repeatition of names. eeh my verdict is that they should only be locked up to cool off in jail, since it has been confirmed that no skull went missing 2 Likes

Strong and able young men who have decided to take the short cut to riches.

stephleena:



not ur usual skull miners.. skulls weren't missing.. pls get something doing,it's Monday morning.. too early to exhibit foolishness. I swear this thing really pain am. I swear this thing really pain am.

python1:

Chukwuemeka Ahunanya ,

Francis Ugochukwu,

Emmanuel Chukwuma.



Igbos are all... hisxlency:

i suspect an afonja reporting this news, so many repeatition of names. eeh my verdict is that they should only be locked up to cool off in jail, since it has been confirmed that no skull went missing princepeter566:

they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders.

when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ? Seun leave me lemme Slap these mofos!! Dem swear for una with tribalism?? Seun leave me lemme Slap these mofos!! Dem swear for una with tribalism?? 3 Likes

madridguy:

Nigeria Police and their comedy.

Hahahahahahah Hahahahahahah

tayebest:

The slay king mantra still dey their body, see as dey pose for camera!

Hahhah! U seen, leave them joor Hahhah! U seen, leave them joor

Will these Igbos ever stop featuring in the news for the wrong reasons?



















you read 20 crimes and all are committed by Igbos..











frnkly speaking I'll give up on them if they don't stop













shioooorrrr

kiddoiLL:

Se.un leave me lemme Slap these mofos!! Dem swear for una with tribalism??

These are the kind of threads they pop up and start preaching craps. Show me how you preached against this when similar comments were made about other places. These are the kind of threads they pop up and start preaching craps. Show me how you preached against this when similar comments were made about other places.

Okay.

A

House did you notice the name of the criminals? They are the fake hardworking Jews again.



Calabar is the site for development, Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Portharcourt have been developed by the developers.

They have shifted their branch to calabar

See their faces..Science students dem

princepeter566:

they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders.

when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ? Shuuuu..... Shuuuu.....

Yahoo boy is now a title and brand lazy people want to get attached with ..



Advice to young people

Learn a skill,

Build an enterprise and watch yourself become a national and global brand .



Say no to short cut or ritual practices ....

Does Nigerian law now recognize juju? How do you want to prosecute them when there are no victims to confirm that these boys swindled them? You arrested them with charms.....So? I also go around with religious objects and noone intimidates me. If you must prosecute people it should be based on facts not confessions that was probably obtained under duress. 1 Like

Normally Yahoo plus is a crime reserved for Yoruba boys why are the Igbos now trespassing.

Nigerian police are the origin of charms