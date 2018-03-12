₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by Islie: 6:34am
Mudiaga Affe , Calabar
http://punchng.com/police-arrest-charms-bearing-yahoo-boys/
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by madridguy(m): 6:35am
Nigeria Police and their comedy.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by stephleena(f): 6:38am
all in the name,of becoming overnight millionaire and also flaunting on I.G..
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by Olalan(m): 6:40am
Yahoo and juju is like 5 & 6. If you love your life and future stay away from friends who do yahoo you just might be their victim one day
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by princepeter566: 6:41am
they are still far better compare to those our APC leaders. when will the Nigeria police go after the minister of petroleum resources ?
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by tayebest(m): 6:42am
The slay king mantra still dey their body, see as dey pose for camera!
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 6:42am
Chukwuemeka Ahunanya ,
Francis Ugochukwu,
Emmanuel Chukwuma.
Igbos are all...
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by tayebest(m): 6:44am
princepeter566:
Oga, what is bad is bad, what you just said is like encouraging them.
I better go into politics than to do this poo!
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 6:47am
Igbo is the richest tribe on the green planet.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by hisxlency: 6:51am
i suspect an afonja reporting this news, so many repeatition of names. eeh my verdict is that they should only be locked up to cool off in jail, since it has been confirmed that no skull went missing
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by thesicilian: 6:54am
Strong and able young men who have decided to take the short cut to riches.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 6:57am
stephleena:I swear this thing really pain am.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by kiddoiLL(m): 7:25am
python1:
hisxlency:
princepeter566:Seun leave me lemme Slap these mofos!! Dem swear for una with tribalism??
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by Chibusnares: 7:33am
madridguy:
Hahahahahahah
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by Chibusnares: 7:33am
tayebest:
Hahhah! U seen, leave them joor
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by sonsomegrigbo: 7:52am
Will these Igbos ever stop featuring in the news for the wrong reasons?
you read 20 crimes and all are committed by Igbos..
frnkly speaking I'll give up on them if they don't stop
shioooorrrr
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 8:36am
kiddoiLL:
These are the kind of threads they pop up and start preaching craps. Show me how you preached against this when similar comments were made about other places.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by python1: 8:36am
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by JasonScolari: 8:45am
Okay.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by WizydXkoba(m): 10:14am
A
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by focus7: 10:17am
House did you notice the name of the criminals? They are the fake hardworking Jews again.
Calabar is the site for development, Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Portharcourt have been developed by the developers.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by SAMBARRY: 10:17am
They have shifted their branch to calabar
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by kolafolabi(m): 10:17am
See their faces..Science students dem
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by simonlee(m): 10:18am
princepeter566:Shuuuu.....
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by chuksjuve(m): 10:18am
Yahoo boy is now a title and brand lazy people want to get attached with ..
Advice to young people
Learn a skill,
Build an enterprise and watch yourself become a national and global brand .
Say no to short cut or ritual practices ....
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by adisabarber(m): 10:21am
Does Nigerian law now recognize juju? How do you want to prosecute them when there are no victims to confirm that these boys swindled them? You arrested them with charms.....So? I also go around with religious objects and noone intimidates me. If you must prosecute people it should be based on facts not confessions that was probably obtained under duress.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by able20(m): 10:21am
Normally Yahoo plus is a crime reserved for Yoruba boys why are the Igbos now trespassing.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by judecares1: 10:21am
Nigerian police are the origin of charms
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Charms Arrested In Calabar By Police (Photo) by mickapolo: 10:21am
k
