

According to various reports, A Nigerian student identified as Uju Pious Ejikeonye, from Imo State, has died after jumping from the 13th floor of his condominium in an alleged bid to escape Malaysian immigration arrest.



According to reports, the incident happened yesterday, at Sri Puri Condominium Kuala Lumpur. The deceased, a student of the City University, Kuala Lumpur, was said to have heard noise from the officers and decided to flee.



This is not the first time a Nigerian will die while escaping from Malaysian immigration or police officers, According to another news report in the Malaysian Star, an online news portal, A Nigerian student simply identified as Osazuwe who is from Edo State, was staying with friends when police stormed the place and in a bid to escape, he decided to jump from the window instead of being caught and probably sent to jail.



The incident happened when a student had lodged a police claiming his girlfriend had been kidnapped by Osazuwa and his gang. The boyfriend said he received a call from a suspect who demanded RM40,000 for the release of his girlfriend, also a Nigerian student here.



According to police, We suspected the kidnappers were people that the victim must have known.



Malaysia police said the victim’s boyfriend cooperated with the police in their investigations and he managed to coax the suspects into giving him more time and told them he was gathering the funds.



Mohd Adnan said when police ambushed the unit located at the condominium’s 13th floor, there were three Nigerian men and two local women.



The police managed to find the victim’s location on Monday. She was being held in a condominium unit in Taman Melati, Ampang.



We formed a team to raid the condominium unit and moved in on the suspects at about 5 pm.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to escape. The raiding team arrested two women and two men.



The gang thought they could get money quickly by carrying out this crime, but look what had happened — it has just gone awfully wrong

The suspect who died was in his 20s and we are still trying to establish his full identity.



