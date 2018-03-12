₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,747 members, 4,129,945 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 02:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration (9853 Views)
Bike Riders Beat Policeman Who Fell While Fleeing After A Raid, In Ikeja (video) / 4 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested While Fleeing With A Rope In Thailand / IMT Student Murders Sex Worker In Enugu, Caught While Fleeing (More Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Emmalez(m): 10:43am
According to various reports, A Nigerian student identified as Uju Pious Ejikeonye, from Imo State, has died after jumping from the 13th floor of his condominium in an alleged bid to escape Malaysian immigration arrest.
According to reports, the incident happened yesterday, at Sri Puri Condominium Kuala Lumpur. The deceased, a student of the City University, Kuala Lumpur, was said to have heard noise from the officers and decided to flee.
This is not the first time a Nigerian will die while escaping from Malaysian immigration or police officers, According to another news report in the Malaysian Star, an online news portal, A Nigerian student simply identified as Osazuwe who is from Edo State, was staying with friends when police stormed the place and in a bid to escape, he decided to jump from the window instead of being caught and probably sent to jail.
The incident happened when a student had lodged a police claiming his girlfriend had been kidnapped by Osazuwa and his gang. The boyfriend said he received a call from a suspect who demanded RM40,000 for the release of his girlfriend, also a Nigerian student here.
According to police, We suspected the kidnappers were people that the victim must have known.
Malaysia police said the victim’s boyfriend cooperated with the police in their investigations and he managed to coax the suspects into giving him more time and told them he was gathering the funds.
Mohd Adnan said when police ambushed the unit located at the condominium’s 13th floor, there were three Nigerian men and two local women.
The police managed to find the victim’s location on Monday. She was being held in a condominium unit in Taman Melati, Ampang.
We formed a team to raid the condominium unit and moved in on the suspects at about 5 pm.
Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to escape. The raiding team arrested two women and two men.
The gang thought they could get money quickly by carrying out this crime, but look what had happened — it has just gone awfully wrong
The suspect who died was in his 20s and we are still trying to establish his full identity.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/12/nigerian-student-jumps-to-death-while-fleeing-malaysian-immigration/
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by sarrki(m): 10:48am
Sincerely I blame our leaders for this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by medexico(m): 11:04am
You should have stayed to suffer jeje like the rest of us ehn
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by anibirelawal(m): 12:08pm
Crime does not pay. Game over.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by eleojo23: 1:03pm
Nigerians are always in the news for the wrong reasons.
It will take centuries to clean up our image in the eyes of the world.
And the painful thing is that it is just less than 1% of Nigerians that are giving us this bad name.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by ffome(m): 1:03pm
H
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by judecares1: 1:04pm
there are so many ways to kill yourself
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Firemarshall(m): 1:04pm
Una no dey rest ahhan. Make I attain this FTC na
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Dreamwaker(m): 1:05pm
He's not a student, call him what he is, Nigerian criminal.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by classicMan22(m): 1:05pm
did he die
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Firstpage: 1:05pm
His brother in Italy are going against immigrants.
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by NwaAmaikpe: 1:06pm
The criminal felt it was better to die than to be bundled back to the
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by diportivo: 1:06pm
is dis story abt osazuwa or uju
silly reportage
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by modelmike7(m): 1:08pm
I can't count how many Nigerians have died in Malaysia. So sad.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by addikt(m): 1:09pm
classicMan22:
YOU MEAN FROM THE 13TH FLOOR....
EVEN IF 10 OF THE FLOORS WERE UNDERGROUND, HE STILL WOULDN'T SURVIVE 3 FLOORS......BUT I THINK NO 6 SHOULD BE FREE FOR ALL NA ??.....I mean the 6th floor ooo..
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by cutefergiee(m): 1:09pm
All dis jumpologists sef dey.. Politicians jump frm party to party.. Even ordinary citizens jump frying pan to fire �.. Na wa oooo
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Dosinspector(m): 1:09pm
Chelsea beware
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by shadfoye: 1:11pm
Wot a wasteful life?
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Ilerioluwa02: 1:12pm
O ma shey oo..
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Jabioro: 1:12pm
A stuent or a drug dealer..
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by SlayQueenSlayer: 1:14pm
Dimwits and lazy ass wannabe rich mother fuckers.
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by classicMan22(m): 1:14pm
addikt:my broda no belame me na injustice Gods among us movie na curse am, cause in the movie Superman jumb frm 20th floor and him no die, I be think say this guy related to Superman.
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by NwaIgboBoy(m): 1:15pm
Buhari is the cause of hardship in Nigeria...
Those agree say 'Ai'
Those against say 'Nay'
Thae Ai's have it!!!
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by ify2001061: 1:16pm
keep winning or remain poor call or whatsapp the number below to subscribe the choice is yours
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Onyenna(m): 1:17pm
Nah wah ooooh
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Ezzyejiofor: 1:18pm
And who knows how many plots of land were sold to send you there.. It's a pity
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by pcguru1(m): 1:19pm
Wait if he's a student why is he running from immigration that doesn't make sense.
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Outofsync(m): 1:19pm
Uju Pious Ejikeonye
Nobody should quote me o
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by Diso60090(m): 1:21pm
Where he dey jump go
Abi he think say na ring road he dey
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by rhythyson: 1:22pm
classicMan22:Not at all
|Re: Nigerian Student Jumps To Death While Fleeing Malaysian Immigration by able20(m): 1:24pm
sarrki:You mean world leaders ...UN, OAU, ECOWAS, Zik Awolowo Tafawa Balewa, Ok, continue blaming.......
Shocking Pics: Man With, Woman Breast, Butts, And A Pennis! / Boko Haram Kills 1,900 Fulani Herdsmen / Lagos Police Smash Kidnap Syndicate And Arrest 6
Viewing this topic: MamaCass, Q3(m), Acidosis(m), Upright01(m), draigboje(m), hesilo(m), onyichick(f), Cowmilk(m), grandoworld, ireke(m), DEXTROVERT, RomanyChi(f), Mochino13(m), Omeife2 and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13